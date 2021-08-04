Ellen Schwartz of Compass: “Be kind, treat all people well”

Be kind, treat all people well. Be kind to your clients, to your buyers and sellers and to your fellow agents. I always say to agents I mentor that their first client is really the agent on the other side. Real estate is all about your reputation. If you have a bad reputation as a yeller, or a liar or a less-than-stellar agent, that stays with you. People like to work with those who are collaborative and generous and if you get greedy it will come to haunt you. It’s important to keep learning because there are new situations every day and we all have so much still to learn.

As a part of my series about strong women leaders of the Real Estate industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ellen Schwartz.

Ellen is a celebrated real estate expert who began her career while raising her family in New Rochelle NY, and now happily resides in Katonah. She lives and sells the lifestyle that northern Westchester is all about. Ellen works with sellers to ensure proper pricing and positioning. From the moment she walks into the home and meets the owner, to the closing, she handles everything, answers all questions, calms all fears, and only brings her A-game. Staging, market analysis and negotiation are her celebrated services; just ask any of her previous clients. She has her finger on the pulse and is well connected to the local, city, and nationwide network of agents. She uses this knowledge base and network to her client’s advantage, representing their best interests and assuring a stellar experience.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was renovating my home in 2001. My contractors were in my home for almost a year and I spoke Spanish to them — this is how we mostly communicated. Since my contractor was at my house for so long it was a bit like the movie “Under the Tuscan Sun”. We all became friends. Many of my friends wanted to do renovations in their home and had asked me if they could have my contractor’s contact information. English isn’t his first language, so he asked if I could accompany him to these meetings. Over time he received more work as a result of my referrals and asked if I could also help him keep his business organized.

We became quite busy as I am a great referral source. One Saturday I was dealing with one of his clients who was unhappy about some work being done in her house, which she communicated to me as I was driving with my family. At that moment I realized I could get paid to partner with clients and their homes instead of doing this work for free. That experience led me to get my real estate license, after having worked in the garment industry for 18 years — a business that centers around matching up retail stores with products that will sell in their region. It was a natural extension of my career because I felt so comfortable — selling homes focuses on matching clients to what they have on their wish lists. It’s really important to understand what the market will bear, and with that comes the ability and expertise of marketing, positioning homes and pricing them properly. Being in real estate can require a lot of energy and an ability to look at things from different angles, which I’ve been doing my entire professional career.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I had a listing where the home was vacant but had furniture in it, including a very expensive chair that also had great memories for the family. Another agent showed the home and her husband was with her for the showing. Unfortunately, the husband sat in the chair and broke the chair. Thus, I had very unhappy clients because it was an important piece for them. The lesson I learned is to make sure sellers remove all items of value, both financial and emotional prior to listing their home so that this sort of thing doesn’t happen again. I try to be very transparent about every single detail so that no stones are left unturned.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I’ve worked with a real estate coach and it’s changed the entire way I do business. I’m no longer running and chasing after business. I work with intention. I have processes built into my business now. For example, I now require all buyers to sign a buyer broker agreement with me just as all sellers have to sign listing agreements with me. I operate with emotional intelligence and tactical empathy and I work on making my clients feel understood on a daily basis. Since January of this year, I’ve grown my team to include five individuals including myself and hired a full-time assistant who I refer to as the team specialist. She handles all of the day-to-day happenings so that I can go out and work with my sphere of influence. I’m always looking for new ways to connect with residents of my community and will soon be embarking on a new method of outreach called door knocking.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Compass is a technology driven company and their focus is to help real estate agents focus on growing their business by providing them with the tools they need to excel and generate brand awareness. They continually supply me with more tools to help better the customer experience — a great example of this is a tool called Collections, which is like an auto search tool. Agents load information into the program based on the needs of our clients and an invitation to participate is then sent to clients. Buyers can access the tool from their phones and search in real time, on a daily basis in the most concise and fluid way. I’m alerted to their searches so that I can stay on top of what they’ve looked at and the comments they’ve made, allowing me to further refine the home search in a cool, sleek and most importantly efficient manner.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’ve had some good managers along the way, and some not so good. I’m really grateful to my real estate coach, Steve Shull of Performance Coaching, who is based in LA. Although our sessions have always been virtual, I’ve really embraced his teachings — he teaches a whole new way of living which includes how I view and work in my business. He has guided me to change my mindset and stop living a fear-based life. I’m no longer just working on the deal at hand in the current moment. I’m not building a business with regular activities that I do day in and day out. It’s truly been life changing and my production has almost doubled since 2020.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

In the past most industries at the top are run by men because of old perceptions. Quite simply, the way we are now embracing all people in the world is the way we are going to change the real estate industry. Compass is a company that is inclusive of everyone. They showcase and highlight all and acknowledge all. I think as women we have to step up and hold these positions of higher authority and not to be fearful of doing that. I believe that by placing myself in an environment where women and their ideas and their business models are welcome is the way to go. If you want change — be the change.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

Acknowledge women and what they do. Highlight successful women within the company each month in various ways. Acknowledge, acknowledge, acknowledge. It’s important to hear from all levels of success within real estate because different things work for different people. Straight women, gay women and everyone else. Create an environment where everyone wants to work together not to compete, but to share. How can we help one another? Change the ecosystem of businesses traditionally run by men.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

They are scrutinized for their ideas much more than men and experience a level of prejudice because of being a female. This has to stop.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I love seeing my clients at the closing table and about to own the home of their dreams.

I love the camaraderie among agents when they share ideas and help one another.

I love homes of all types. I love looking at them, talking about them and figuring out ways to make them better.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

I think it’s too easy to get your real estate license and the bar set for obtaining a license is not very high. I think that the standards to renew licenses should be raised because currently, you can renew online with a simple course that doesn’t really elevate your knowledge of the marketplace.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Be generous, don’t make it all about you. You are only as strong as the sum of your parts. Always collaborate and always be positive with your team.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Most agents think the buyers they go out and show homes to are going to buy from them, but that’s not always the case. An agent tends to think that because they spent a great of time with a client, they are securing the purchase or sale for that client, but this isn’t realistic because you can get a call that someone in their family also recommended an agent and they are going to continue working with them.

Pricing a home to sell. An agent can be strong in their convictions of a price and it could be completely wrong. Be careful not to price the home too high. For example, I recently priced a luxury property more than the market would bear and the property sat with very little activity.

Conversely, I priced a home under the market value and it received 17 bids.

All agents are your friends. Not true. Competition is swift in real estate. Be careful what you say and who you say it to. It could turn out to bite you.

The real estate market is seasonal. The real estate market is no longer seasonal. Homes sell all year long. People have different reasons for moving year-round, so if a seller wants to sell their home in a time period that an agent doesn’t think is a strong time to sell, they could miss an opportunity. I would never advise to hold back from listing homes because of seasons — even December can be a strong time because there is little competition.

Don’t advise against it.

The real estate profession is an easy way to make quick money. Real estate is not an easy profession. As a matter of fact, only a certain percentage of top agents make a solid living from real estate. Garnering a sale can have many hoops to jump through — it’s not a get rich quick industry. Agents must build a business like any other business.

I sold a new construction in 2006 for 3.1 million dollars and I was so excited — that was a big sale at that time. There were a myriad of issues with the builder that I wasn’t aware of and it made getting to the finish line quite difficult. My clients ended up in litigation with the builder. They settled and it all worked out, but I had much to learn then and since then.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Be kind, treat all people well. Be kind to your clients, to your buyers and sellers and to your fellow agents. I always say to agents I mentor that their first client is really the agent on the other side. Real estate is all about your reputation. If you have a bad reputation as a yeller, or a liar or a less-than-stellar agent, that stays with you. People like to work with those who are collaborative and generous and if you get greedy it will come to haunt you. It’s important to keep learning because there are new situations every day and we all have so much still to learn.

