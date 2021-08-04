Juliet Ramos of Broken Girl Unchained Podcast: “Be true to yourself”

Be true to yourself. I’m goofy, clumsy, sarcastic, and I don’t always say the right things. I’ve learned to embrace those things about myself and use them to my advantage in my podcast. As it was used against me while I was growing up and in my marriage. I actually love all those characteristics about myself that makes me, me.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Juliet Ramos.

Juliet Ramos is a podcast host and mental health advocate/survivor. Her story is the story of so many people, women. In 2011, Juliet was pushed to the breaking point by her abusive husband and was placed on a 51/50 hold after attempting suicide. Believing she had no one to count on but herself, she fought back against the abuse, insecurity, and self-doubt to emerge stronger than ever. Juliet wanted to be the voice for those women that had similar struggles and began the Broken Girl Unchained Podcast. By sharing her healing journey along with the stories of other survivors, she would bring the topic of mental health and abuse to the forefront. In 2019–2020 Broken Girl Unchained hit the top 100 podcasts on iHeart Radio in part to the episode “Through the Looking Glass of a 51/50: The True Story of a Suicide Survivor” in which Juliet tells her story about that fateful day in 2011 and the impact it has had on her family. The article based on her story was voted Best Article of 2020 in Healer’s Magazine. That one night of despair has led to Juliet in the biggest fight of her life for the custody of her children. A true fighter, she is battling the legal system to win her children back and prevent other women suffering the same fate. Juliet believes that in breaking the chains that once held her she will heal herself and others along the way

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Broken home, broken marriage, broken family. I realized after my divorce that I was a broken mess. I had to figure out how to put myself back together. I bounced around to a few different careers during my marriage, but nothing was very fulfilling. I thought I found my path when I owned my own day spa businesses, but that too just wasn’t my true passion. It wasn’t until I had all these profound experiences that I had a clear understanding of what was meant for me, and I eventually began the BrokenGirl Unchained website. My articles were very well received, and I even had the article of the year for Healer’s Magazine about my suicide attempt back in 2011 during my abusive marriage. Little did I know that opening myself up would leave such a profound impact on my career and my life. I decided to branch out and reach a broader audience and that’s how the BrokenGirl Unchained Podcast was born.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

Hmmmm, interesting? My whole life is interesting. “You can’t make this stuff up “ as I always say. There are so many. I live my life by trial and error . I would have to go with the seance at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel as one of the most interesting experiences I’ve had since I started podcasting. I had the opportunity to hold a seance with Patti Negri from the Ghost Adventures, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Patti was able to pull in the spirit of Marilyn Monroe, and the lights I brought with me started flickering. I had never really had any past experiences with anything paranormal, and it still stands out as one of the most unique experiences I’ve had in my podcasting career. My mind was blown. There was no way anyone could have controlled those lights. They were mine. That experience was so cool and so unique to me.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Haha. I can’t help but laugh because I make stupid mistakes daily. Sometimes all I can do is laugh at myself. Like “Really Juliet, pull it together”. However, these two mistakes I will forever kick myself for. I traveled down to Hollywood alone without my producer / engineer Mike (for the first time, thinking I knew what I was doing. Boy, was I wrong) , and I recorded an entire interview, not once but twice (on two seperate dates) , with actress Erin Gavin. It wasn’t until I returned home that I realized that there was some sort of glitch with the recording software and there was absolutely zero usable audio from both interviews. I learned that it can be very difficult to lock down people like Erin who have crazy busy schedules and that it is extremely important to ensure that your audio is working and recording before you begin the interview. I was just so excited to interview Erin that I skipped a particularly important step in the process. I still kick myself to this day for that. That was definitely a lesson learned the hard way. Those two interviews were so awesome, too. Mental Health Awareness is the main topic that is BrokenGirl’s foundation. Erin Gavin was so detailed about her role as Marilyn Monroe in the film, The Last Investigation a film by Dan Real

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I have been podcasting since 2018. We’ve recorded over 100 shows at the time of this interview. My show has hit the top 100 on Iheart radio twice, in 2019 and in 2020. I am immensely proud of that accomplishment. We worked really hard to launch and give everyone a good, finished product.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I want my listeners to understand that they are not alone in their healing journey. Healing is the most uncomfortable feeling I have experienced in my 39 years of life. Even though it might seem like your obstacles are insurmountable, there are people who understand your pain and your situation and can be a great support system, even if you’ve never actually met in person. My podcast family has been BGU’s #1 fans, and bigger supporters than some of my own family and closest friends have been. Sometimes, all it takes to get over that hurdle is to feel a connection to someone who (you feel) understands your own personal challenges. Who understands your kind of “crazy”. I want my listeners to know that you can find strength in those moments of weakness. When it feels like your world is collapsing around you or this world backs you in a corner (and hands you a serving of their version we all are forced to call “LIFE”), and you’re able to find that profound strength from someone’s support is something more powerful than I can put into words. I want my listeners to know that they too can always turn a negative into a positive. To never let anyone dismiss your pain. Your pain is real. Your pain is valid. Your pain is yours. I’m not a doctor. I can’t diagnose anyone. However, energy doesn’t lie. Trust what kind of energy people project out. Watch for the red flags. A lot of people have ulterior motives that would not be healthy for you. I have learned so much from the professionals I have had on my show that I wish I knew prior that could have saved me a lot of grief and pain by standing my ground with being self-aware and laying down my personal boundaries. I hope my listeners gain the knowledge and the power to walk away from something that is not bringing them to vibrate at their highest frequency.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

My podcast is completely and unapologetically real and most definitely, Unchained. We talk about love, sex, parenting, narcissism, mental health, divorce, heartbreak, and so many issues that people tend to shy away from talking about. I am definitely the type of person who wears her heart on her sleeve. I am at the point in my life that I am proud of who I am today. I really don’t owe anyone anything but my best version of myself. I don’t care what people think about me. I only care how I make others feel about themselves. If someone hurt me, or my feelings, I should be able to tell someone how they have made me feel. If my feelings are dismissed, I have no problem telling anyone where to go and how fast they can get there. Why? Because I see everyone as equal. No one is better than the other person. Not one’s status, how much money they make or any amount of education they have supersedes the right to hurt you. My feelings matter just as much as theirs do. However, I try not to be so serious. I am easy to butter up and to forgive if it’s genuine. I think that comes through on the podcast. We can be completely serious in one instance and transition to being off the wall and joking. My podcast is like going out for drinks with your girlfriends and talking about the highs and lows that life has to offer. While the topics we cover tend to be serious, we always approach them in a way that is relatable and entertaining. There’s always something in each podcast that will make you laugh, cry, or shake your head in disbelief. It’s that real, no nonsense approach that makes people want to come back for more.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

They say, “When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life.” That statement holds so much truth. No one understands what I do. No one has to. No one has to understand anything but me when it comes to my own self-fulfillment and dreams. No one is ever going to understand the blood, sweat, tears or the sacrifices I have made to get to where I am today. Always stay humble and true to yourself. Live in the greatness of each blessing given to you. Because anything can be taken as fast as it is given. Establish a schedule and stick to it. That’s most definitely easier said than done. In this industry, consistency is key. You want your listeners to know that they can count on your show to be there for them when they need it most. Don’t forget to promote your past shows either. Just because you released an episode, it doesn’t mean that its tenure is done. Encourage listeners to go back to some of your favorites after they have been released. When you get new listeners, they might not necessarily want to check out every episode, so if you can promote some of your personal favorites, you’ll continue to engage with your audience and build your following.

Build a team that understands your dream and that is willing to invest their time and energy as if this was their own baby. I have come to understand this industry in so little time. Most definitely can be overwhelming which is why having a solid support system is very important. Following a schedule can be very difficult at times, but it is important for overall success. Create a schedule that works best for you. Just because one podcast releases an episode every other day, doesn’t mean that’s what you need to do. When we are releasing the episodes for the current season, we tend to release just one per week. That gives us time to promote the episode and build interest from the listening audience. When we have more than one episode in a week, it is a bonus for our audience.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I am driven. I am so incredibly hungry for this. I find my inspiration from a lot of different dimensions in the world. A lot comes from my own experiences, trials, and everyday people. There’s that old saying that truth is stranger than fiction, and I can attest to the truth in that statement. When it comes to my own experiences that I have shared on my show, I always say “You can’t make this stuff up”. My life is truly an episode from the Lifetime movie channel, or Discovery ID. However, we’ve had so many guests whose stories are so unique and interesting that it inspires me to get their story out there so they might be able to help someone listening in.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

They’re so many. First, yes, my cohost/partner Mike Bryan. Let me tell you first how crazy he makes me! However, let me tell you this. Mike enriches me, empowers me, and takes the bad with all the good. I can honestly say that is someone who holds value in my life. He’s smart at everything he does. Skateboarding, Snowboarding, drummer, podcast host, web designer, writer…. My god, what doesn’t he do that he is not good at. I am truly inspired by him.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

I think you have to put out content that is engaging to your audience. I always ask myself if I would find my current episode interesting and what about it makes it something that the audience would enjoy. It’s that mindset that helps you to always strive to improve your craft and be creative. Having solid chemistry with the other people on the show is important. When we book guests, we always talk to them before the actual interview to get a feel for who they are and how the interview might turn out for the audience. People are more apt to bare all with people that they feel comfortable talking to. I don’t know about a blueprint per se, but it’s more of a feeling or a vibe. I always try to make my guests feel welcomed and appreciated for having the courage to come on the show. That chemistry is something that you can’t necessarily plan in advance, it’s something you create by making connections with people.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. Love what you do. This might sound a little cliche, but you have to love the process of interviewing people and talking. I love talking to other people and hearing their stories, so this part is very easy for me.

2. Be true to yourself. I’m goofy, clumsy, sarcastic, and I don’t always say the right things. I’ve learned to embrace those things about myself and use them to my advantage in my podcast. As it was used against me while I was growing up and in my marriage. I actually love all those characteristics about myself that makes me, me.

3. Create interesting content. This is probably one of the most important steps. If the show you are creating isn’t something that you would necessarily seek out yourself, then nobody else will either. I’ve had the opportunity to have guests who are celebrities and everyday people and the one commonality between them all is that they have an interesting story to tell.

4. Be real. By this I mean don’t try to be something that you’re not. I’ve laughed, cried, been confused, and celebrated with my guests. My reactions to my guests are genuine and I honestly love hearing their stories. If you agree or disagree with something, don’t be afraid to state that opinion on the podcast, it will ultimately make for a much more entertaining episode.

5. Get your podcast noticed. Press is important and you want to reach as many people as possible. Find ways to promote your podcast and create opportunities to tell your own story whenever possible. Interviews like this are a great way to reach a broader audience (thank you Authority haha).

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1. Booking guests. Reach out to anyone and everyone you think would make a good guest on your show. Some of the guests I’ve had were people I reached out to randomly who I thought had a good story to tell. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there, the worst thing they can do is say no.

2. Promote your show on social media and get interviews with outside publications. There are so many people who listen to podcasts today that you need to find ways to get them to notice your show and stand out from the crowd.

3. Learn how to use the equipment you have and study other podcasts. When we first started, we spent a lot of time reading articles, watching videos, and learning from others. There’s a wealth of information out there from people who know how to create and produce a professional podcast. Get a professional looking logo, this is your brand and you want it to stand out (and also represent your show).

4. Get your listeners involved. We’ve asked questions through social media and our website to get feedback from our listeners. You want your listeners to become loyal and take some sort of ownership in the content that you are producing. Reaching out to your audience for feedback, comments, and input is a great way to keep them engaged.

5. Find businesses in your area who would be willing to sponsor the show. Any savvy business owner understands that power of reaching new potential customers and clients. Podcasting is huge right now and they would be foolish to not take part in that popularity. Make sure you have professional marketing and sponsorship information that is easily accessible for anyone interested in sponsoring the show.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Get yourself a good quality microphone, an audio interface, and editing software. There are a lot of options for all three that are very affordable. You want your podcast to sound like it was recorded in a studio. Make sure hosts and guests can both be heard and there isn’t any real disparity in the sound quality, whether your guests are there in person or calling in to the show.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Right now, I’m dealing with a very high conflict custody case. I’ve seen the flaws in the court system and I’m trying to get the U.S. Family Court system to change how they operate. I started the Families With a Voice movement, which helps good parents find legal representation for their own custody cases. We started a petition recently on Change.org that I hope will start this very complicated process. It saddens me to see good parents lose children simply because the other parent was able to afford an attorney. All too often, it’s the parent with more money that wins, not because they are a better parent, but simply because they had an attorney. My movement intends to level the playing field to do what is best for not only the children but the entire family unit. I am working on creating a documentary to document this journey that my children and I are forced to go through. This experience alone is so intense, that it needs to be exposed. The data on the judges favoring the abusers is incredibly high. This is something that I am not okay with and no family should have to go through.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me online at brokengirlunchained.com on Instagram @brokengirlunchainedpodcast and Facebook at BrokenGirl Unchained. The podcast episodes are available to download on all major platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, and iHeart Radio just to name a few.

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.