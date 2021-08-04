Lucy Lucraft: “PLAN everything”

PLAN everything. Your topics, questions for your guests and, especially, plan your recording environment as this will help you stand out in the crowd.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lucy Lucraft.

Lucy is a podcast producer based in Brighton, UK. Using her background in journalism and passion for helping fellow women of colour she uses her expertise to produce podcasts that tell a compelling story and sound great too.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

My background is travel writing and before I had my first child, I was working as a reporter for a tabloid newspaper in the UK. When I went on maternity leave I decided to use my contacts and passion for content creation to start my own podcast, What She Said. I was SO excited to start something new but, honestly, podcasting was quite the learning curve! The podcast was really successful and hit the Apple New & Noteworthy homepage — that was a huge achievement.

I developed a real passion for podcasting, and developed my technical skills over the next few years before I started officially producing other people’s podcasts for them last year. I’ve been fully booked ever since!

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

One of the strangest things was being asked to host a live ‘How to Start a Podcast’ in Rotterdam fairly early on. I was SO nervous and didn’t have a clue about live podcasting so I took my Rode Lavalier mics and did it on my phone — it was SO much fun and I had the best feedback.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

I started my podcast when my baby was three months old so I was VERY sleep deprived. I was producing a weekly episode, often while breastfeeding and it was all a bit rambly and long. I had little time for editing and was so happy when I discovered the ‘truncate silence’ effect in Audacity — I thought I’d discovered a miracle button but when I listened back (after I published the episode) I realised I’d truncated half of the words I’d said so it sounded like total gibberish. Ooops.

I’ve since learned it’s better to take your time over the process, make your recording environment great and prepare for the episode. That way the editing will be far easier. And crucially — listen to the episode before you press publish!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I started in 2016 and have aired over 100 episodes.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

I’d love people to feel there isn’t ONE way to do life. Our lived experience informs everything we do and so often we search for a shortcut in the form of a ‘guru’ who has a completely different background and story to ours. It’s okay to do it your way, even when others are doing it differently.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

I think that on the whole interview podcasts can sometimes slip into naval-gaze territory and mine has fallen foul of that trap on occasion too — but I think my background in journalism helps me tease out an interesting story and engage my guest in intimate chats. That’s always something listeners love to hear.

I’m also never afraid to tackle divisive topics with guests. My inner rebel questions everything and enjoys stirring things up a bit!

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Be realistic. Consistency is important but that doesn’t have to mean a weekly episode, it could be monthly or even quarterly. And think about planning in seasons so you know you’ll always have a podcasting break of at least a month — not enough new podcasters plan this in which is why burnout can happen!

If you have the budget I recommend outsourcing the things you don’t have the time or inclination to do yourself. Lots of VA’s know how to do a basic podcast edit and can take the show notes and promotion off your hands too.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I read a lot and listen to heaps of podcasts and audiobooks too!

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

Adam Buxton is my hero — his interviews are excellent and he makes the best podcast adverts around. And I love the Guardian’s Today in Focus podcast for bitesize deep dives into big stories of the week. That often makes me pause.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

1) Focus — what is the POINT of your podcast? Who is it for? Why are you making it? Why now?

2) Story — If someone drops in for just one episode, is there a clear story arc they can get lost in? And a CTA so they know who you are and why they should subscribe?

3) Good sound — this doesn’t mean fancy tech at all! Recording environment is WAY more important than people realise and can transform your sound. Keep it simple and ask for help if you need.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Be different whether that’s a quirky format, different way of recording or totally different guests. Be YOU! This might sound trite but finding your voice is key to finding your right people. Be brave when nobody’s listening — podcasting is a really fun way to experiment with content creation. PLAN everything. Your topics, questions for your guests and, especially, plan your recording environment as this will help you stand out in the crowd. Invest in only what you need. Monetizing is definitely possible but it’s potentially better to spend your entire budget on an editor so you have time to create and promote the best content possible.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1) Great guests are those who speak to your particular audience — so find your focus and do your research first. And then aim to find folk who haven’t been on your competitors’ shows (unless you are asking them COMPLETELY different questions which is rarely the case!) and make sure you have a decent pitch setup so they know what’s in it for them. This doesn’t have to be thousands of downloads — it could be you’re giving your guest an opportunity to step outside their niche and tell a story they don’t usually get to tell.

2) Engaging with the audience you have is really the key to getting more listeners; I used to have a Facebook group for my podcast listeners and it was so beautiful and engaging that they did the marketing for me! People wanted to listen to the podcast because of the buzz created organically by the community.

3) If you have the budget, hire someone to produce it or consult so they can give you a sort of podcast prescription — if that makes sense! If not, invest your time in creating a really good recording environment over buying expensive new equipment. My first two seasons were recorded using my laptop and iPhone headphones and that didn’t hurt my listenership at all.

4) Engagement comes when you really start to focus on community. Making your listeners feel they’re part of your journey is a really organic way to build a die-hard fanbase who’ll shout about your podcast online. I did this through my Facebook group where I did polls on episode topic ideas and by asking my community for their favourite charity, as each season I’d pick a new one to support.

5) This is the question I’m most asked and I always say the same thing — how long is a piece of string? Annoying, I know! But there are SO many ways to monetise and I’ve tried almost all of them. The main ways are through sponsored adverts embedded into your podcast — if there’s a brand who fits your niche, you could reach out to them/vice versa. If you sign up to a host like Acast or Pippa you could monetise through their adverts, which requires a minimum listenership and, obviously, they take a cut.

My favourite ways are indirectly — by selling your products or services. I tripled my income when I started my podcast because I grew my email list and overall reach and when I launched my podcast business I had an engaged audience who already knew me as an expert because of the years I’d put into cementing my authority via the podcast.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

I actually never answer this directly as it depends on the type of podcast you’re recording as well as where you plan to record. The Blue Yeti is a great usb microphone which suits many people but it is VERY sensitive to sound so if you have a. Less than perfect surrounding it might not be a good fit. I love Rode lavalier microphones that are perfect for people who record when they’re out and about/prefer something a little more discreet (I use these over my Yeti quite often!)

The one non negotiable is a good pair of headphones (not wireless headphones please!) because this will help to cancel out reverb and is a must for editing.

If you want to level up on a budget then an inexpensive pop filter over any microphone is a great trick to get a clearer sound with less plosives.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oooof this is such a good question. My passion is social justice and intersectional feminism and, honestly, if we spent our energies fighting for black trans women (who are the MOST marginalised folk on earth) we would all benefit.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram > @lucylucraft or at my website lucylucraft.co.uk where there is a back-catalogue of helpful posts about podcasting. I also have a great newsletter about podcasting called The Codpast which you can find here > https://bit.ly/smoothpodcastlaunch

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.