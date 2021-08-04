Andrew Thut of 4Front Ventures Corp: “Pick your spots”

Pick your spots. Fear of missing out makes us all do crazy things. During the initial internet craze, I went to my boss at MFS and told him that I was going to quit to join an internet investing firm. I felt left out because everyone was making so much money in the sector. He said to me, “Go back to your office, sit down and learn your craft. That’s what a bubble is, when you feel like a schmuck because you’re not doing it.” I look at the current landscape across the entire investment universe, and I see some things that may look appealing from the outside, but are flashing warning lights.

As a part of my series about The 5 Essentials of Smart Investing, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andrew Thut, Chief Investment Officer of 4Front Ventures Corp., a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator with operations in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets. He brings a wealth of financial-management experience and business acumen, having previously served as Managing Director of the BlackRock Small Cap Growth Fund at BlackRock Advisors LLC. He also has held positions at MFS Investment Management and BT Alex Brown, and holds a Bachelor of Arts from Dartmouth College.

So thanks for doing this with us, Andrew. Our readers would like to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us the backstory about what brought you into the finance industry?

After graduating from college in the mid 90s, my first job out of school was as a junior investment banker at Alex Brown, which eventually became part of Deutsche Bank, and focused on small-cap growth for mostly technology related companies. I spent three years as an analyst and associate there, developing a passion for small growth companies — an area I could really add value to. After three years on the investment banking side, I made the jump over to the buy side working with Mass Financial Services (MFS), a large, Boston-based mutual fund company. While there, I was given free reign across several sectors, including technology, retail, consumer and services. I loved looking at different business models, hearing the strategies, and trying to figure out if the management team could pull off each strategy.

That’s when I fell in love with small-cap growth investing. In 2002, I went with a team of folks over to BlackRock, where I worked until 2011. We had so many successes. I especially enjoyed working within developing industries; trying to figure out where the puck was going was always something that was really interesting to me, intellectually. BlackRock is where I got the bug for investing, and helped pave the way for my entrance into the cannabis space — an area that I was not only passionate about, but one in which I saw so much opportunity.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Early on in my days at 4Front, I spent a lot of time forming relationships with local officials and business owners. There was a real element of trust that needed to be built. For example, we went into a Burlington in Massachusetts to introduce ourselves and the town manager looked at me and said, “You’re the cannabis guy? I thought you would have a trench coat and scruffy hair!”

There was, and still is, a stigma and a stereotype associated with the cannabis industry, so we work hard to establish and maintain its credibility. One of the adages from the investment business is that pioneers get all the arrows. We have been trailblazers, and we continue to educate folks on cannabis and what this sector is really all about.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

What we’re most excited about right now at 4Front is that we’ve demonstrated that our products and our methodologies from our facilities in Washington can be implemented in other states. In Washington our facilities produce 25 different brands and over 1,000 different SKUs of products. In Washington, one of the most competitive markets in the country, we are the number one producer of edibles and in the top 10 for every product category. In addition to roughly 60k sq. ft. of cultivation, our production facility there is 40k sq. ft. and fully automated with 200 employees, turning out product 24 hours a day.

We’ve already replicated these operations in Massachusetts and Illinois, but our newest project is in the biggest cannabis market, California — a 170,000 square foot production facility that is utilizing our model of automation and low-cost production from Washington and taking it to the next level. Our expertise with low-cost production uniquely qualifies us to be a major supplier in the state. It will likely be the largest cannabis production facility in the world, with machinery that has the capacity to produce upwards of 500 million dollars a year. We are incredibly excited to attack that market, and we think that we have the ability to not only undercut the legal market on price, but also the illicit market, while still making healthy margins. We’re really excited about the trajectory our company is on right now.

Ok. Thanks for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers?

I think the problem lies in education. Financial responsibility isn’t taught enough in high schools, especially in terms of budgeting and how much debt one can take on. Unfortunately, we exacerbate the problem as a society by preying on people that aren’t financially literate with payday lending, rent-to-own appliance stores and high cost credit cards.

It all starts with budgeting and making sure people are being responsible with their personal credit. Early on, a lot of banks want to offer young adults credit cards; it’s tough to know what to do, but these young adults don’t know what a credit score is or that interest rates are somewhere from 18% to 20% if you don’t pay your bill on time. As a society, we need to take steps to educate people, first and foremost in high schools. Then we should make sure there are institutional mechanisms in place that curb user risks or predatory practices that compound the problem.

Ok, thank you! Now to the main question of our interview: You are a “finance insider.” If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non-intuitive essentials for smart investing, what would you say?

Pick your spots. Fear of missing out makes us all do crazy things. During the initial internet craze, I went to my boss at MFS and told him that I was going to quit to join an internet investing firm. I felt left out because everyone was making so much money in the sector. He said to me, “Go back to your office, sit down and learn your craft. That’s what a bubble is, when you feel like a schmuck because you’re not doing it.” I look at the current landscape across the entire investment universe, and I see some things that may look appealing from the outside, but are flashing warning lights. Understand the risks and rewards of an investment. You should be able to frame what you think is a reasonable downside on any investment you make. Invest in what you know. Focus on businesses that have an investment thesis behind them and reasons to support why and how they should be value-creating over time. Do your homework. A lot of companies will look like attractive investments on the surface, but it’s up to your research to figure out the truth of whether or not it’s worth it. Don’t risk more than you can afford to lose.

What are your thoughts about investing in cryptocurrency? Can you explain what you mean?

I would encourage people to make sure they’re familiar with what they’re investing in. That holds true whether it’s a company or cryptocurrency. You need to have a general idea and read up on the basics, but especially so with a new entity like crypto. I think there are a lot of people who will try to get into it and make money without ever understanding what they’re trading in. I would advise people to consider if this is something they really think they can create value from, or if it’s just a bubble.

What are your thoughts about daytrading, using apps like Robinhood? Can you explain what you mean?

We’re in a time where far more people have access to financial markets than ever, but they’re investing like it’s a video game; like these are just blips on a screen. I saw an interesting quote the other day: “If you’re a short-term trader, you’re basically gambling.” That might be good and fun while the market is going up, but I’ve lived through some pretty bad recessions. There are younger people who have never lived through a real bear market where stocks that they thought were going to 100 dollars can actually go to 20 cents. I would caution people playing in the more speculative end of the market to make sure they don’t get over their skis and to not take risks that they can’t afford to lose.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been fortunate in that I deeply value the relationships that I’ve made over the years. I have a network of friends in the Boston money management community who are equally as passionate as I am about investing. They’re incredibly smart people and have been great sounding boards for me in every aspect of my life. Two in particular: One was my healthcare analyst when I was a portfolio manager at BlackRock and the other is a former boss that I had at MFS and BlackRock. Having people that I respect and that know me well are very critical to how I make decisions. Yes, I do my own work and come to my own conclusions. However, I always want to make sure that I’m not drinking my own bathwater.

One of the things that actually sprang from those relationships was Putnam Securities, one of the first mutual fund companies to invest in a U.S. plant-touching business. They made an investment in 4Front a little over a year ago. That was a pioneering thing for the portfolio manager, who is a friend of mine. I think that he made that leap into cannabis because of our trust.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You don’t get nowhere unless you go.” I took a big opportunity (or risk) leaving the safe world of financial services and money management and going into the unknown world of cannabis, a federally illegal business where serving as a senior officer has caused my bank and brokerage accounts to be shut down more than once. That risk has made an awful lot of difference in my life. It allowed me to expand my horizons. It allowed me to continue to develop. In the end, independent of how this works out monetarily, it’s been a very fulfilling journey for me.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Mental health awareness. I have family members who have struggled with various mental illnesses, and I’ve struggled with depression at times in my life as well. There has always been a stigma around mental health, and I think that there are several reasons for that. Some people want to keep it under wraps because they think people, including employers, will look at them differently. The more that mental health is normalized, the more the healthcare system recognizes the importance of the mind as a piece of the body. When that happens, they’ll be able to support folks as they look to get more mentally healthy. So many of us out there have struggled in our lifetimes, and it’s important for people to know that this is nothing to be embarrassed about. It needs to be brought out in the open and talked about honestly. I think that it would make an incredible impact on our society.

Thank you for the interview. We wish you continued success!