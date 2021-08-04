Christina VanDergrift: “Having some general knowledge of how a building or a house is put together or functions goes a long way”

Educate yourself with the construction and components of real estate, from wiring and plumbing on the inside to the exterior parts as well. Having some general knowledge of how a building or a house is put together or functions goes a long way.

Christina VanDergrift understands the challenge of having big dreams but little money or experience to take the steps toward attaining them. Through her work, she strives to use her unwavering motivation and lessons learned to educate, inspire, and empower people who are interested in getting into the vacation rental industry, real estate, or business in general but don’t know where or how to begin. Starting with only grit, determination, and a willingness to learn and put in the work, she is now a real estate broker and entrepreneur with multiple businesses under her belt, including a car wash, vacation rental management company, and settlement company.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was 19 years old and not happy with my major in college, so I ended up quitting school. My mom had been selling real estate for a couple years at that point and asked, “Why don’t you get your real estate license? You have watched me do it for years now and are great with people too. You would probably love it and do well.” Thank God I took her advice! I actually got into real estate as a fallback plan, which then turned into a long-term career, obsession, and unlimited opportunities and exposure.

Fast forward 16 years, I have 600+ sales as an agent and have been the broker/owner of my own company for 5 years with the #1 office in our marketplace. Selling real estate opened me up to so many learning opportunities and experiences, and it’s been beyond life-changing and extremely rewarding. I have loved helping my clients accomplish their goals and being such a big part of their life journey. These days I do the same but with a larger focus on training and empowering my agents to do so for their clients, which also leads to a much bigger impact.

Selling real estate also opened me up to a new world of folks that have invested in real estate. I realized early on in my career that there were two types of people: the ones that had invested in real estate early and often were pretty well off and established and those that kicked themselves for not buying real estate earlier in their life when it was cheaper.

I made my decision during those early years that I wanted to belong to the first category. I was willing to put in whatever work or self-education necessary to make that happen. This led to buying my first house at the age of 22 and purchasing single family homes as rentals, and later, vacation rentals, etc.!

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

Starting at the age of 20, basically just out of high school, had many challenges of its own. I can remember potential clients and competitors not taking me seriously, thinking that I was just some young punk girl. I knew that my energy and availability would be in my favor, to help compensate for my lack of knowledge or experience. I also knew that I could learn quickly to catch up with the rest, whether it be through self-educating or watching others and learning what to do and what not to do! My goal was to someday be #1 and do whatever it took to make that happen.

By the time I got married and started having kids, I had 6+ years under my belt and remember feeling similarly, afraid that my clients wouldn’t take me serious again and thinking that my priorities would change and that I would lose focus of representing them because I was a new mom. So again, I put 150% into my work to make up for any doubts or concerns. It was definitely quite challenging, trying to find the balance of the 24/7 life of real estate and being a new mom. I realized during all of that time that your career is fluid and that you continually have to work smarter — not harder.

I had purchased our real estate company, Mountain Valley Realty, from my mom. We had had a lot of turnover for a variety of reasons at that point, so even though I was well established and a high performer there, I had to basically start from scratch and rebrand the business, hire a new team, and wear all of the hats until my newly licensed agents had some experience and sales happening.

When I purchased the business in 2016, I had the doubters again that thought I was in over my head by buying it. I also had many competitors that tried to talk down about my abilities and experience while reminding me of potential risks that I should be worried about. I knew they wanted me to work with their companies rather than buy another and still be their competitor. They told me everything from “You’re too young to own a business, you should be at home raising your kids” to “Owning a real estate company is so stressful — you and your husband will probably get a divorce.” My goal then obviously was to prove them wrong and work our way up to #1!

My biggest lesson from all these challenges was that I could put in the work to accomplish anything that I wanted to! I just had to set a goal, lean in, and be consistent. I now love helping others realize the same by encouraging them to set goals and work for themselves.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Yes!!! I just released my debut book, “Vacation Rentals: The Ultimate Guide, My Wealth Creating Secrets, with Little to No Money Down!,” and a digital program, Vacation Rental Academy, with a 5-part video course, worksheets, some freebies, and a blog.

As I mentioned before, I started investing in real estate as early on as I could, and like most young home-buyers, I had little money to get started. I learned through my broker classes and self-education how to get my foot in the door when I didn’t have the money for a down payment with creative financing, whether it be owner-financing, private-financing, using equity in other properties, etc. I also learned firsthand how much more fun vacation rentals were and how much more lucrative they were than traditional rentals. It made me realize that I need to teach others as well. They could have a fun new side-hustle or income stream and build equity along the way — for long term wealth!

I started out with no formal education and a family that didn’t invest in anything. Investing in real estate and vacation rentals has changed our entire world and created lots of memories and long-term abundance. I tell my story very honestly, sharing not only the highs but the lows and lessons that I learned the hard way so that my readers can save time and potentially a lot of money and streamline the process, whether it be what to look for with zoning in the area or another aspect. I also provide digestible, concrete steps on how to get off the ground with shopping, selecting, and preparing the perfect space. I hope to empower readers with the message that real estate investing, particularly vacation rentals, is more attainable than it may appear. After a year of canceled vacation plans and weekends spent lounging around at home, travelers are eager to get back out in the world. As they make their summer plans, a significant amount will opt for the privacy, comfort, affordability, and unique experience of a vacation rental, adding to the growth of this highly lucrative and equitable industry and creating a window of opportunity for those looking to invest.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I truly believe that our company stands out because we treat people like they matter and make the entire process very personal to them and their needs while providing high-performance service. We don’t just list our sellers’ properties and wait for buyers or agents to call — we strategically plan for every listing in order to put it before the right people. Same goes for our buyers — we may set them up on auto-send for new listings, but we are constantly finding properties for them in non-traditional ways. You will see a common thread in all of my answers — you have to make it happen! So we do this while making our clients feel special and that we are truly working in their best interest along the way. They are not just a number.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mom. She may not have ever invested into real estate or done anything to the scale that my husband and I have, but she always showed me that you are allowed and able to dream big and accomplish anything that you really want. She never let being a female hold her back and was a great role model with that as well when it came to business or personal interactions and goals. I was her sidekick my entire childhood, and the entrepreneur spirit and work ethic was ingrained in me. It also encouraged me to never be shy or afraid to interact with anyone, no matter what the circumstance. She did everything from sign-painting, landscaping to running a plant nursery and doing murals and crafts, and I was involved every step of the way from the time I was 5 years old onward.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I truly think that there is a shift in this with younger generations. I don’t necessarily see it locally in regard to real estate, but I do see it with business in general. I think that women are starting to really realize that they are equals and can do anything that they put their mind to. I know not all women grew up like I did, having a mother than took life by storm and embodied the independence and grit that she had, and now I have, but I think each generation is seeing others ahead of them clear the path and lead on.

I believe that with technology and even social networking, we as women are now able to have mentors around the globe to admire and learn from. My mom was that way out of rebellion from seeing the women in her family (including her own mother) be treated as if they were property and only meant for housework and raising kids. The ability of women in my grandmother’s generation to find their tribe and strive for more weas so limited because of geography and technology. Now, the opportunities are endless, from blogs and social media to even Clubhouse to listen, learn, and be inspired. We are all afraid at some point, but we need to empower women to lean into that fear and try anyway.

We all have to do our part and help though. That is why my focus has changed over time, and the amount of people that I want to help and coach along the way has grown. Like I mentioned before and will say again, whether you are female or other gender, you can literally put your mind to accomplish anything that you truly desire. If you are consistent and willing to put in the work, over time it will happen. The thing I love about real estate is that it especially allows your efforts to compound over time — whether with your client base, equity, other income streams, etc.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

We need to encourage everyone to step up and be a part of the conversation. It starts with our local boards and community involvement.

It also has to start at home with our kids and spheres of influence. I have three boys and encourage them that they can do anything they want to in this life, but that girls also can and should be treated that way. Our kids don’t see the stereotypical family roles with my husband and me, so I think they will not know it any other way. I’m the face of and manager of all our businesses, but my husband is my sounding board (aka therapist, haha), does the physical work for them, and is the chef of our house.

I also think that in the media, they need to show more women as being the faces of business and real estate. There are so many kids online these days, and they could certainly use that to inspire the youngsters as well.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that the biggest challenge for me and my career has been men not taking me seriously and am sure that most women can relate. I have used it to my advantage though! Each time I started a new business, I seemed to always have men trying to talk me out of it or “trick” me out of it. The most memorable was a few years ago when I decided that I wanted to build a car wash across the street from my real estate office. The only competitor across town called me right before we broke ground. He assumed that we weren’t very far into the process and was calling because he was “concerned” that I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. He also went on to say he “knows exactly how many cars need to get washed in this town in a day, and that it’s not what you think.” He offered to show me “his books” and talk me out of doing it. I played the dumb, innocent girl and thanked him sooo much for looking out for me and offering up such valuable information. I told him that would consider it and let him know. I then hung up the phone and never looked back!

I also have seen that men that I don’t know “trust” men’s opinions over my opinion regardless of their actual experience but because a male that is older than the female must have more experience. Case in point, a few years ago I hired a male friend of mine to be an agent at my office. He was in his early 50’s, 20+ years my senior. We went to a prospective listing appointment at a cabin in the woods with a 60+ year old male seller. I was nervous for Curt (my agent) because it was his first official listing appointment and wasn’t sure if the seller would like his lack of experience. Boy was I wrong! He never even asked him how long he had been doing it or if he had even sold a property like it. He also never made eye contact with me. I let it go and observed the entire appointment. That was the first time in my entire life that I had ever encountered anything like that and saw that there was an actual gender imbalance or difference.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I love the connections that you get from being involved in it. You get to see all walks of life and all types of properties and help change people’s lives — for the better! Even with deals that have difficult circumstances, you can still help ease the process for your clients and help lighten the load for them.

I love being able to be in the pulse of literally everything — everyone and everything has to do with real estate, one way or another!

I love the long-term rewards of being in the business and investing in it!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

My biggest concern currently in our industry is the future of appraisals. Our current market is probably the busiest that it has ever been, with no end in sight as the world opens back up. I think that it is going to stay that way for a long time for a variety of reasons. We have a limited number of appraisers, and my fear is that they are going to get burnt out, and then what? We especially see it locally being a more rural area. The appraisers are haggard and tired and are turning a lot of business away. This then causes delays or appraisers from other market areas doing appraisals and not having accurate information, not to mention charging the buyers more for travel. I can totally see a more automated system being created, but in areas like ours where the properties are so diverse, there is no cookie-cutter way to appraise. So where does that lead? Do we make it easier again for folks to become appraisers?

I also see an opportunity for the younger generations to get involved in real estate and the trades by having more of an influence over it while they are in school. Everyone pushes college, but there are so many occupations out there that area rewarding and lucrative that you don’t necessarily have to go to college for.

I do think that is another thing that the real estate industry is going to have to embrace with the costs of building climbing at exponential prices and lack of workers for the trades. We need to get involved and be the voice to advocate for that as well. Our inventory is so low, and new construction is happening so slow. Something needs to change to balance it back out.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

Back in the months leading up to buying Mountain Valley Realty from my mom, I was nervous, excited, and felt imposter syndrome and every other thing that you can feel. I randomly had a book sent to me that made all the difference and made me confident that I had what it took to lead a team as an almost 30-year-old. The book was “The Most Excellent Way To Lead” by Perry Noble. It made me realize that I could lead people and still have a heart and be human. I could be patient and kind, not be easily angered, keep no record of wrongs, always protect and hope and, of course, persevere. There are so many other points, but it’s the truth — we don’t have to be mean, scary bosses, hiding behind our door counting our money. We can be in the trenches with our team, leading them, having their backs, teaching them and forgiving if needed, and remaining humble. We can be friendly but still set the pace and expectations. I truly believe that in doing so, you can set goals together and that anything is possible.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

Educate yourself with the construction and components of real estate, from wiring and plumbing on the inside to the exterior parts as well. Having some general knowledge of how a building or a house is put together or functions goes a long way.

Marketing yourself the old-school way still works as long as you are using the modern ways too. I still make sure I have those face-to-face connections and introductions. Having a personal connection with people is huge!

It is going to be a rollercoaster ride! Don’t spend your money before you make it and budget for the slow months.

Your sphere of influence is bigger than you think! Every single person that you know, knows someone that is going to buy/sell/rent real estate, so make that connection so they think of you.

Never assume you will be the first person that comes to mind when someone is in need of a realtor! You have to remind them, in a non-car salesman sort of way, softly on a regular basis. If you don’t even try to, you can’t be mad when they don’t suggest you. Subtle persistence pays off.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My goals in life are to inspire people not to settle, to take changes and to buy real estate! Ever since I went down the path of owning my own rentals and vacation rentals more specifically, I felt like I became a conduit of information and realized that it sparked so many questions and curiosity. Ultimately that is what made me realize I wanted to teach and empower others to do the same.

Real estate sales and investments can lead to such long-term rewards and wealth. You can start small, and it will still grow and lead to more equity which you can then upsize someday or just hang onto.

Short-term sacrifices lead to long-term rewards; consistency is key. I can remember being 17 years old and having to get up at 5:00 am to go to my waitress job thinking, “Why the heck am I not like most other kids my age and sleeping in!?” But that thought would only last for a second, and I would make myself get up and go. The same thing has happened many times in my adult life. I remind people regularly, including my kids, that these short-term sacrifices pay off big time, if you are consistent.

Maybe someone can’t jump all in into the industry right now because of financial reasons. To that person I say just start small, and don’t give up. If they’re hesitant because of nervousness or not wanting to take a chance, they need visualize what the outcomes could be and realize, “how can I not do it!?”

