Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

23,932 Hours

How my grandfather's passion for the next generation inspired me to give back.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

23,932: That’s how many hours my grandfather volunteered at St. Mary’s Hospital. That’s only one place he served. He passed away at the age of 92 when I was a junior in college and his passion for the next generation instilled in me a desire to give back.

I remember vividly spending time with my grandfather in the summer, he lived in Richmond, a few hours drive from my home in Raleigh. When I visited, he always found a family with a little girl around my age so that I had friends. He took me to see local theater shows and I loved it. I would collect the actors’ autographs afterward on each program and dance with my friends in the aisles. Little did I realize then, but when I wasn’t in town to go to the shows with my grandfather, he took other children than may not have been able to afford to attend otherwise.

My grandfather also volunteered at his local church and local museum. He was passionate about pouring into the next generation, which he instilled in my mother and me.

He was the one driving other senior citizens to their medical appointments, usually he was older than his passengers. He volunteered at a local elementary school, tutoring and reading to kids. When he could no longer drive to the elementary school, he volunteered at the childcare center at his retirement community.

During hard times, I think back on how much he cared for the next generation, believing the world belongs to them. He inspires me to continue my volunteer work today. I want to leave a legacy like he left, because he made the world a better place by living in it. He took things he loved like science and children and gave back to those causes. Something so simple and it added up to more than 23,000 hours of service. That’s more than 11 years of a full-time job that he gave of himself. Yet, he didn’t set out to break a record of volunteer hours contributed or anything, it started with a passion and an hour of his time and grew into his now legacy.

I didn’t know about all of his volunteer efforts until I was in college, but looking back at my memories, it is because my grandfather went out of his way to build relationships that I had such fun in Richmond with him and all the other families I spent time with. Because my grandfather poured into others, I could run around his retirement community proudly claiming I was Jim York’s grand-daughter and every person knew him and smiled.

How many hours will you leave behind as a legacy?

Family photo from 2006

Julie Smith

Working as a technology consultant since 2011. I like to write articles on various topic such as IT, eCommerce, web, programming, chatbot and more.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Science//

The Modern Father — From Dad to Grandad to Dad

by Stephen Gyllenhaal
Thrive Global on Campus//

Chef, Movie Star, Grandfather Extraordinaire

by tanyaiyer, Deetya Iyer
Pedro David Espinoza
Community//

A Conversation with Pedro David Espinoza on How Mistakes Can Help a Person Grow

by Suzie Zeng

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.