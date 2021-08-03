Massimiliano Tirocchi of Trafilea: “Communicating Company Culture”

Communicating Company Culture. As we are a fully remote company sometimes you miss the energy and physical presence of team members. In order to address this, it’s important to build solid foundations, and reinforce our core company values everyday and most importantly behaviors based on these core values. Repetition is key, as is highlighting good behavior aligned with our culture by word in meetings or in shared channels (Slack) which is a really good exercise.

As a part of our series about the five things you need to successfully manage a remote team, I had the pleasure of interviewing Massimiliano Tirocchi.

Massimiliano is the Co-Founder and CMO of Trafilea, a fast-growing ecommerce group that builds and expands transformative brands online with over 200 remote employees worldwide. Known as a serial entrepreneur, that is passionate about business, sales, persuasion, and marketing, Massimiliano focuses his leadership on values such as optimism, ambition, responsibility, and discipline. He has more than 10 years of experience in the world of Internet and Performance Marketing, which began when he was just 16 years old working on his own venture.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

Since I was a child I knew I wanted to build a company, I was in love with the idea of creating a sports brand but I always thought it would be a traditional storefront. At the age of 16, I read a book about the possibilities of working online and being your own boss, which got me really excited to learn more. Three months later I built my first website and that’s how my journey began. When my partners and I founded Trafilea, I was studying business administration, which gave me the tools and fundamentals for running a successful business. Beyond business, I’m passionate about sales and how data driven methods can sell products and services. It’s really interesting that no matter what you are selling, the principles are the same. That brings a good perspective and a better understanding of marketing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I believe the most interesting story is how I actually met my partners. As mentioned I started working on my own when I was 16, then I went to college, and after that I had to do an internship for six months. One day I was browsing on Facebook and I got a Facebook advertisement from a marketing agency who were looking for a SEO specialist. I had a deep knowledge of SEO back then so I thought it would be really easy and it would take me a few hours per day to get it done. Lucas, now one of my actual partners, was doing the interview and we recognized each other from our blogs. There was an immediate connection and instead of starting as a SEO specialist, we decided to start a blog network together. A cool fact was that the agency’s owner was Santiago Zabala, who is also my partner, and Lucas met Santiago also by chance online. It’s interesting to see how 3 people from totally different backgrounds, ages and countries, came together at a certain moment in their life and all with the same values and passions. Sometimes you can’t plan everything, life puts opportunities in front of you and you just have to be ready.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was just starting I remember that I had tens if not hundreds of domains of small projects that I was following and websites that I was ranking. 15–20% of them were successful and the others I stopped working on when I didn’t see potential. Now normally, both domains and servers are yearly contracts and I bought them in a short period of time. I used an older email to buy them and then during the year that I was working on them I changed my email address so I wasn’t getting any notifications from the domain or hosting services. It was at that moment a funny mistake of seeing multiple domains and servers being automatically renewed for projects that I stopped working on all directly hitting my bank account at the same time. Also, with those renewals the new fee was also much higher than the initial cost so that was yet another learning moment for me.

If I look back on it, I always knew that that day would come, in my mind I was thinking “I still have time.” My learnings were on one side to not procrastinate and take action immediately without wasting time, and secondly to be more organized when there are long deadlines such as contracts needing to be paid. This helped a lot in the future when thinking about partners and the tools that we use. Considering that many things can change in a year, we started adopting a policy that whenever it is possible to have monthly or quarterly contracts, instead of yearly ones. As the company moves fast, you can change your mind or go a different route and you are not attached to those terms.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

For employees to thrive in a fast paced environment, the key is to be driven by a unified motivation such as the company mission or their own mission to learn and grow within the company. Money is a good motivator but the reality is companies must be able to provide an environment where employees can see that they are growing professionally, and that they are growing with the company.

Being 100% transparent is what works for us, all our teams have access to our dashboards and we openly share our finances and numbers. As a remote company, the more our people understand and the more you make them part of company business, the more committed they will be, because they feel part of something bigger.

For avoiding burn out, the first step is to understand that every person is different. One person’s levels of resistance can be totally different from another and it has a lot to do with their motivation,and where people are in their lives. By knowing your team and generating an environment of transparency and trust, you will be able to understand if the team member is having a bad day, bad week or about to burn out, there are clear signals. The most challenging part is to take action on it, forcing the person to take time off or take a vacation. It happens a lot in startups, especially in the beginning when everyone wants to do a lot, and they don’t take vacation because there is so much to do. Our learning now is that there is always too much to do. So in order to preserve our people and our business, we mandate vacation and it makes everyone more productive.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

We started Trafilea as a remote company in 2014 because we wanted to disrupt the workforce and set the example that you can be remote, be fast paced, and accomplish exceptional results even if you are not in the same office. So we’ve already had seven years of experience managing high performance remote teams.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

Communicating Company Culture. As we are a fully remote company sometimes you miss the energy and physical presence of team members. In order to address this, it’s important to build solid foundations, and reinforce our core company values everyday and most importantly behaviors based on these core values. Repetition is key, as is highlighting good behavior aligned with our culture by word in meetings or in shared channels (Slack) which is a really good exercise. Alignment. How do you align hundreds or thousands of employees that are from different countries toward the same goals? For us we started with transparency, making sure everyone knows and understands our goals, our challenges and our numbers. We also do quarterly planning sessions, before Covid we used to invite 50+ people in person for these planning sessions. Within these sessions we reviewed results, achievements, learnings, discussions and we present new projects and products for the following quarter. Now we do the same, with smaller teams and remotely. We invest a lot of time and energy in company alignments. Communication. We always coach our teams to over communicate. This is also important for the previous point of alignment. When you finish a meeting, we share notes and main decisions with stakeholders, we keep projects updated on a weekly basis. We also have an asynchronous type of communications that allows us to provide clarity even if people are in different time zones. Also important is personal communication between people that come from different backgrounds or cultures. We insist on our people to be as polite, clear and transparent as possible, and we believe in radical truth, always providing feedback in a respectful way. Meetings. Limiting meetings and knowing when to join a meeting is key to ensure people have focus time to get work done. We’ve implemented tools that connect directly to our calendars and allow us to know how many hours we invest in meeting and focus time. Depending on the position we have a process to review individual cases when we notice discrepancies between the position and the amount of time invested in meetings. Time Zone differences and calendar alignments. As we have team members in the US, Europe and Asia, it can get really complicated to align on company meetings, kick offs and project work. We’ve defined our typical “working time” based on certain time zones and we give flexibility for people to start at different times based on their local time within a certain frame but also allows us the structure and bandwidth to meet, communicate in real time and get work done.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

Since the beginning we implemented calls with the video camera turned on because it completes the entire message that is being delivered. For a proper feedback to be given, it is key that the message is delivered is transparent, objective and that the body language is aligned with the type of feedback. Apart from this, the most important factor is the company culture and the understanding of each of the talents about how the company provides feedback and how the feedback should be taken.

So the main suggestion I would give is to put extra emphasis on the way that is given, the wording and making sure that is being understood in the proper way.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

I suggest starting by thanking the work and the effort. There is probably something positive or well that they have delivered, try highlighting that at the beginning.

Then move into what has to be improved or changed, most importantly to avoid sounding harsh is to give an explanation, in this way the recipient of the message also sees that you are trying to support their effort. Most of the feedback we’ve had from employees is that they don’t like blunt feedback such as “this is not good” and that’s it, they appreciate you giving an explanation so they see the objectivity behind it.

Apart from that, it really depends on the deliverable and the timing, if the feedback is not critical to be implemented, you can just mention that. Internally we provide a lot of feedback and always look to have the highest standards from deliverables, what needs to be managed and avoid perfectionism.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic. Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

When mentioning the challenges there are important suggestions that I would recommend for new remote teams. The first thing would be to make it clear to everyone that there are things that will change and won’t be perfect.

Also from a company perspective I would make sure there is a dedicated team or squad working into the operational structure of this transformation. This will be completely different from a company of 50 employees, 200 or 1,000. In a smaller company where there is a higher flexibility, times to adapt won’t be that much compared to a company with thousands of employees.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Build the right habits and ceremonies that allow the entire company to be aligned and move fast. Usually at the office you will have time to align in the morning, having quick chats while taking a coffee break. That doesn’t happen when being remote but that could also be an opportunity to be even more productive by creating and implementing the right ceremonies.

Internally, we have daily meetings at different levels to ensure that the right communication is happening, whether it’s through our project management tools or shared channels on Slack.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I’ve always been interested in the impact of schools on future generations. I believe that working on the foundations can have a much more positive impact because it’s going to be a structural change. In my childhood I studied in four different countries and looking in retrospect, society and technology is moving much faster than what schools are adapting. I would love to have an impact on a global movement that can drive massive change in school structures and focus on principles for building solid thinking foundations for kids. I believe the current school system is too focused on teaching what you can learn by remembering but they are not teaching how to think or solve problems by yourself.

Can you please give us your favorite, “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You are the master of your destiny. You can influence, direct and control your own environment.” I think from Napoleon Hill. This was a quote that made a lot of sense when I started my entrepreneurship journey. Over time it makes you realize that in your life there is no time to waste blaming circumstances or someone else, and most importantly you are in control of how you react to these circumstances. Understanding that nothing has a meaning unless you give it one, gives you a great sense of power every human being deserves.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.