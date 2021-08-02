Kali Schmidt: “Find An Accountability Partner”

I can’t stress this one enough, tell someone what you’re doing. Communicate with that person to let them know what kind of endeavor you’re embarking upon, and ask them for the kind of help you need. Do you need to find a gym buddy to help get you motivated to go a few times per week? Do you need someone to text you daily and check in on how you’re doing? Maybe someone else in your life has the same goal of achieving a healthy body weight and you can meal plan and prep together.

Kali Schmidt is the recipe innovator and content creator behind Kali Eats Keto (https://www.kalieatsketo.com). A social worker turned low carb recipe blogger; Kali has shifted her passion from helping one population to another! After her own weight loss and overall wellness improvement, she has decided to share her passion for healthy eating with those seeking similar goals.

I grew up in a small city in southern Alberta, Canada. I have a small and close-knit family, with only one sibling and one cousin. Growing up, my family was very connected and we would get together weekly to share meals with one another. I continue to maintain this core value of family today, and my close adoration for my family is still standing strong.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My social work career began in 2011. As an adolescent I experienced a lot of turmoil and I had several caring adults in my life who went above and beyond for me. I felt compelled to reciprocate that selfless kindness in a career, so that I could give back to others who were also struggling.

Then in 2018 I met up with a friend who I don’t see very often. We both had been similar weights throughout our lives. It had been about a year since we’d met up, and when I first saw her, I was in disbelief. She looked so good! Not only was her body figure slimmer, but she had a healthy glow in her demeanor. I wanted what she had! She told me that keto was her “secret”, and I started a few months later.

Following that, I felt inspired by my daughter to create a better life for our family, after I gave birth to her in 2020. I knew I didn’t want to return full-time to my 9–5 job as a social worker. I still wanted to help people, just with more flexibility. I started Kali Eats Keto when I was on my maternity leave, and I have been hustling at that endeavor since!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

When I was in high school, I hit a rough patch in my life. I was consumed with trying to avoid the impacts of my declining mental health, and I was wrapped up in using unhealthy coping strategies to (unsuccessfully) try and achieve inner peace. Fortunately, I was graced with an eleventh-grade teacher who took an interest in my wellbeing. One day during class she gave out an assignment to the other students, and then proceeded to spend the rest of the allotted time talking with me about how I was doing. I remember the intense feeling that came over me when she cared enough to learn about my situation even though there was no reward in it for her. I was truly moved by her genuine compassion for my struggles when that was not required. She helped me to find the right professional to speak with, and I eventually received the appropriate support for the obstacles I was facing. I am forever indebted to her kindness, concern, and sincere care for a life, my life, so separate from hers, without any obligation to do so or thanks requested. Eve, if you’re out there, you made a difference!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

My career as a recipe innovator is still quite new, but I can tell you that I made the same mistake as I do in other areas of my life. Drumroll please… trying to do it all myself! I am prone to having a “superwoman” complex, and I can power through tasks and lessons with tunnel vision. While my perseverance has helped me to achieve success in many areas of my life, it has also caused a great many headaches. I made this mistake in my career and I learned (again) that it’s ok to slow down and ask for help. The pressure I put on myself is nothing short of a perfectionism character defect, and I have taken away that I don’t have to do it all. Most importantly, the people in my life want to help me, and I am not “less than” for accepting it.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is: “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without”.

This quote resonates with me because I have spent impactful times in my life trying to exercise my control on external factors to mitigate the discontent I felt inside. When I began to let go and instead started to implement inner work and healing, only then was I able to achieve the peace I sought after so vigilantly. Any efforts I’ve made since learning this life lesson that revert back to trying to dictate people, places, and things around me, have failed. I am always brought back to this humble place, and I always find the peace I’m looking for here.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The most exciting project I’m working on right now can be found at https://www.kalieatsketo.com!

Kali Eats Keto is a keto and low carb-dedicated food blog where I am sharing my recipe creations, information on the keto lifestyle, as well as product and establishment reviews. I am so excited to help people with Kali Eats Keto because I know what it’s like to look at yourself in the mirror and not be happy with who you see staring back at you. I know what it’s like to struggle to complete what seems to be a mundane physical task. I have been the woman standing next to my colleagues and peers and feeling so uncomfortably out of place due to my body weight. Keto has changed my life in so many ways, and by sharing what worked (and is still working!) for me, I know I can help others to find the same self-esteem boost I have.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am an authority in the fitness and wellness field due to my personal and professional experience. I first began my own personal wellness journey way back in 2010. I have since cycled on and off gaining and losing weight since that time. I have yo-yoed several times and tried most diets out there!

In 2018 I was introduced to keto by a close friend, and it was a catalyst for change. I unfortunately was not able to stay committed, and gained a lot of the weight back. When I became pregnant with my daughter, my weight sky rocketed to a place I’d never imagined possible. Six weeks after giving birth to my daughter I got back on the keto train and haven’t looked back since. Over 10 years of experience trying to both achieve and maintain a healthy body weight through diet, exercise, and most fads out there, dignifies me as an authority in the wellness field. In addition, I have dedicated an extensive amount of time conducting evidence-based research to not only inform my own lifestyle, but to offer information to the visitors of Kali Eats Keto as well.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Great question! A “healthy body weight” can be determined a few different ways. First and foremost, it’s how you feel in your body. Ask yourself, do I feel comfortable with this weight? Do I exude confidence based on how I look? Are there any health problems currently ignited or impacted by my body weight? Self-awareness and self-reporting are key factors here, as healthy body weight is an individual experience.

That being said, there is another way to discern “healthy body weight” from a broader point of view. I am referencing the BMI or Body Mass Index. BMI is calculated by using a formula that plugs in individual factors such as your height, weight, age, and sex, and produces a number that can be scaled. Recently there has been some controversy regarding BMI as some experts have said it is not a “one-size-fits-all” measurement of what’s healthy. This is because BMI does not take muscle weight into consideration, for example.

My personal definition for assessing what is a healthy body weight is to go with how I’m feeling inside my body at the weight I am. Then for follow up questions and a welcome second opinion, I chat with my family doctor about what she thinks too.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

There are a variety of different tools, methods, and calculations a person can do to learn about what a healthy body weight for them might be. As mentioned, calculating your BMI is one option. Other options include determining your waist-to-hip ratio, waist-to-height ratio, and body fat percentage.

Discerning what is “too overweight” or “too underweight” is a task best left to your family physician. While there is a lot of information online including these body weight calculators, it is best to seek the opinion of a medical professional who knows you, your physical health, and your mental health. Your family physician can inform you about any problems that may occur or existing issues that may become problematic due to your weight. They can also screen and offer support for eating disorders, which is an important factor to be aware of.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being over and or under your healthy body weight can be harmful to your health in the following ways.

Self-Esteem

While you might not first think of self-esteem as causing harm to your health, it is absolutely a top-ranking factor and I will tell you why. When a person feels confident in their own skin, they are more likely to feel happiness in other areas of their life. This means they are more likely to pursue new endeavors, have a more active social life, and experience more overall happiness. Self-esteem can have a direct correlation with mental health concerns as well such as levels of depression and anxiety. A healthy body weight and self-esteem are so tightly connected, together they impact several different major life areas. Therefore, if you have an unhealthy body weight, you may make choices that do not support your full participation in the range of experiences that life has to offer.

2. Mental Health

We touched on depression and anxiety while talking about self-esteem, but let’s explore that further. If I’m feeling down in general, feeling or seeing my unhealthy body weight may perpetuate those negative thoughts and feelings. On the flip side, if I’m unhappy with my body weight, it may ignite negative thoughts or propel my depression even deeper than it originally was. I might avoid activities and I might isolate myself from others. Similarly, I might become anxious about how I look or what I’m eating, and anxious about how others look and what they are eating. My mental health may decline to the point where I need to seek out medication to manage my symptoms, which can cause additional weight gain.

3. Physical Health

Of course, the obvious harm to your health when talking about an unhealthy body weight is your physical health. The effects of being overweight or obese especially, have been extremely well researched in the last few decades. Type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and heart disease are just a few of the physical health harms that can arise from an unhealthy body weight. Not to mention other day-to-day factors such as increased fatigue and decreased energy levels.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Absolutely. Achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight impacts the same major life areas as an unhealthy body weight!

Self Esteem

If you’ve ever felt comfortable in your skin after working so hard to achieve a healthier body weight, you know the euphoric feeling of self-esteem that can arise! Conquering goals in itself offers a boost of self-esteem. When we conquer (or exceed!) our goals, it lets us know that we’re good at something, and even deeper than that, that we’re worth something. That might seem extreme, but on a psychological level, that is what happens! After we achieve a more positive self-esteem, we begin to feel like we can do other things too.

“I think I will throw my hat in the ring for that job promotion”.

“I think I will book that vacation”.

“I think I will go on that date or plan that dinner party”.

Our body weight is one of the most visual ways we present ourselves to the world. Therefore, when we have a healthy body weight and feel good about it, we present ourselves with confidence and a positive attitude. This sparks continued reinforcement of a that happiness in our lives.

2. Mental Health

Piggybacking on self-esteem, mental health is so important. Previously mental health was only spoken about when there was something wrong. However, lately our world has shifted, and has begun taking a more preventative approach to mental health and including it in the conversation as a positive too! If I have a healthy body weight, I’m less likely to avoid activities or isolate myself from others because I have the confidence we talked about regarding self-esteem. Therefore, a healthy body weight can protect you from increasing problems with anxiety and depression. This will allow you to perform more successfully in life! If you’re not weighed down by your unhealthy body weight, you will likely approach life in a more outgoing and accepting manner.

3. Physical Health

Physical health honestly speaks for itself! Who doesn’t want the satisfaction of knowing that they have the same risk as everyone else, generally speaking, for heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and cancer? When you have a healthy body weight you can feel more assured that harmful physical health problems aren’t going to sneak attack you one day, simply over one factor that you have a say in! Aside from these extreme physical harms, there is something to be said for everyday physical performance as well. Wouldn’t it be great to take a walk to the other side of the building where you work without feeling winded? What about playing with your kids or grandchildren, and being able to keep up! I remember what it felt like to finally be able to work out at the gym, and really be able to push myself because my physical health had improved so much due to my healthier body weight. This served to further increased my overall physical health too, and it works the same for others as well.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Do Your Research

It’s easy to say “I’d like to have a healthier body weight”, but what’s more difficult is taking the steps to actually achieve it. Beyond that, it takes further effort to maintain the success you can gain! So, before you jump in headfirst without knowing exactly what you’re signing up for, do your research. This can also help to avoid the health-killer, “yo-yoing”, which we’ll get into in the next section. Thoroughly research what type of regime you think will work for you before you commit. Without research, you may begin a regime that doesn’t fit for your lifestyle, you may be unable to sustain it, and end up feeling like you’ll never succeed at this. I personally live a low carb lifestyle and have used keto since 2018 to achieve and maintain a healthy body weight. I researched extensively what keto was, what I could and could not eat, and what to expect, BEFORE I got started.

2. Make a Plan

Making a plan is a monumental step to reaching a healthy body weight. Again, it’s easy to think to yourself “I’m gonna do this!” — but then what? What does “I’m going to do this” mean, and what does it actually look like in real time for your life? There’s a great quote by Benjamin Franklin that fits well here: “if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail”.

What are you going to eat? Is exercise a part of your strategy? When are you going to exercise? Are you going to meal prep? Do you have recipes prepared and have you checked the nutritional information for the ingredients?

These are some of the important questions to ask yourself when you’re making a plan. Another important query is to determine what success means for you and how you will measure it. How will you know if what you’re doing is working? Do you want to see a weekly 1lb or greater loss? Are you measuring inches? If you don’t see any changes in X amount of time, what is your re-evaluation strategy? All of these are important questions to developing a comprehensive plan for success.

Remember, the end goal is not only to achieve a healthy body weight but maintain it. This kind of effort is paramount for long-term success.

3. Gather Supplies

Ok so you’ve done your research and based off of that information, you’ve developed a plan. Now what? It’s time to gather supplies of course.

I suggest making a meal plan, at least for the first week. Gather recipes that you want to make and check out the ingredients. Do you need to make a trip to the store? Are there vitamins and supplements you need to obtain before starting? For the keto diet in particular, a loss of electrolytes is common, so it’s recommended to have electrolyte supplements on hand before starting. This can also help mitigate symptoms of the keto flu, which for some can be incredibly unpleasant. If incorporating exercise into your strategy is one of your goals, gather the equipment you’ll need. Do you need to sign up for a gym membership or will you be working out at home? Be prepared.

4. Find An Accountability Partner

I can’t stress this one enough, tell someone what you’re doing. Communicate with that person to let them know what kind of endeavor you’re embarking upon, and ask them for the kind of help you need. Do you need to find a gym buddy to help get you motivated to go a few times per week? Do you need someone to text you daily and check in on how you’re doing? Maybe someone else in your life has the same goal of achieving a healthy body weight and you can meal plan and prep together.

Most importantly, don’t go at this alone. The people in your life love and care about you, and would likely be ecstatic to support any positive changes you are making to your lifestyle. Don’t leave them in the dark and accept what they can offer you. Having an accountability partner could be the make or break one day when you’re feeling down, and each day is a brick in the foundation of your health success.

5. Think Ahead

In the beginning when you’re taking on a new and healthy lifestyle change, it’s an exciting time! You will be feeling motivated, energized, and ready to take on the world. I hate to burst your bubble a little bit, but that feeling may fade. We are all human. We all face life stressors both known to us already and those yet to come. In times of hardship, we may turn to old, unhealthy habits simply out of that itself — habit. We all have long-developed ways to comfort ourselves, and for some of us these old coping strategies may be counterproductive to our quest for a healthy body weight. So, when those tough times arise, what are you going to do?

Recently, I had the privilege of being a supportive person in a friend’s journey to quit smoking cigarettes. We talked about different times of the day when he craved a cigarette the most — one in particular was after a morning coffee. I asked him what he was going to do instead of smoke during that time. He did not know. He struggled for a few days trying to remove a diehard habit from his life, without any mitigating strategy to help with the transition. Eventually we came up with cooking breakfast while drinking that cup of morning coffee as a replacement. Cooking kept his mind and his hands busy, and by the time was breakfast was prepared, his cup of coffee had been drunk, and the craving for a cigarette had passed.

Think ahead of how this might impact you. In times of stress, sadness, anger, or simply boredom, what coping methods will you use to power through cravings that might set you back on your journey to a healthy body weight?

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person lose weight and then maintain that permanently?

The best way to avoid yo-yo dieting and maintain weight loss permanently is to change your mindset. Yo-yo dieting happens because people think of it as just that — a diet. When you work so hard towards weight loss, those new habits of eating, exercising, and just being become lifelong integrations for your life. Diets are a short-term fix (maybe), but what propels you into the maintenance category without yo-yoing is changing your lifestyle.

When I first began eating keto in 2018, I had the mindset that I was doing the “keto diet”. I thought I would eat keto until I lost all the weight I wanted to lose and then… that was it! I had no follow up plan. I was successful and I did lose just over 30lbs with keto in about 4 months. Then I stopped eating keto and guess what — I gained it all back PLUS more later.

When I started keto again in 2020, I had a different attitude. I knew that I could lose the weight again with keto, but to maintain it, I needed to think of myself not as “on a keto diet” but as “living a keto lifestyle”.

I do have more flexibility today with my eating than when I first started, one of the gracious gifts of maintenance. But I can never go back to my “old way of eating” if I want to maintain the health I’ve achieved. Today, I’ve made peace with that.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The number 1 mistake that I have seen people make when trying to lose weight is having too many cheat days. I understand psychologically, people often think that after a long week of adhering to a strict diet, they should reward themselves. This goes back to that diet mentality. To maintain long-term success, try to move toward approaching this as a lifestyle change. To avoid this mistake, if you really feel you need to have a cheat, opt for having a cheat meal instead of a cheat day. One meal or snack won’t throw you nearly as off track as a whole day might, and it will be easier to hop back on the health train after just one instance instead of a 12 or 24-hour period.

Another mistake I often seen people make when trying to lose weight is flip-flopping between different strategies. If one week you’re eating keto and the next week you’re eating paleo and then next month you’re eating regularly but exercising more often, you will struggle to see any notable results. That’s why doing your research before getting started is such an important strategy for achieving weight loss (and keeping it!) Select a regimen that, to the best of your knowledge, will work for you long-term and stick with it! If a strategy sounds good but you’re not sure if it’s realistic for you, don’t dive in and set yourself up for disappointment.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

We all have come this far somehow. Where you and I and everyone sits today is a direct result of how we’ve chosen to experience our lives. The unhealthy strategies we have been using for (likely) years, do have some payoff! Otherwise, we wouldn’t engage in them.

Let’s take sugar for example. Eating sugar, especially emotionally eating sugar, is a coping mechanism for many people. If you’re feeling bored, stressed, or sad, maybe you reach for the cupcakes or candy bars as a default. What purpose could this possibly serve you ask? Indulging provides a little boost of endorphins that make you temporarily feel better.

To really integrate this information in your life and use it to achieve the goal you desire, some self-reflection and awareness is needed to better understand why you do what you do. Not only could we benefit from understanding ourselves better, but once we have this personal-to-us information, we can do something about it that is unique to what we need.

You’ll often hear “old habits die hard”, because they do! It takes more than willpower to change these year-long or life-long bad habits. That’s why it’s so important to make a plan, stay accountable, and have substitutes for how you’ll replace those sugar-eating fests with something less harmful and more aligned with your goals.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Start small, but start somewhere. For example, let’s say you take sugar in your coffee each morning and you’d like to swap that for a healthier choice. I personally had this habit so I will tell you what I chose to do. I bought flavored coffee beans and mixed them in with my regular coffee beans. I bought reduced sugar creamer. I made those substitutions AND I removed the sugar from my coffee cabinet so it was out of sight. I made a plan, I acquired supplies, and I told my partner I would be doing this so I would be accountable and could receive support.

This is one, small area, where we can start. If you’re the kind of person who likes to take charge and go full force right away, so long as you’re aware and prepared, go for it! If you need to take it slow and change one habit at a time, that’s ok too. ACTION is the most effective way to avoid the theoretical spiral without any real application. DO something. Anything. Take action how it fits the best for you. Get up right now and walk around the block. Enter a different headspace the best you can. Make a vision board or simply write the word ACTION on your mirror (or another motivational word or phrase that fits for you). Once you get going in a healthy routine, the way you start to feel is inspirational and will naturally help propel you to keep going!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

When I am writing about and giving advice for achieving and maintaining a healthy body weight, I can’t help but to be aware of the privilege I am afforded in this area. Modifying my own diet to change my body weight is a luxury not everyone is so easily afforded.

Nutritional disparities, in countries all over the world, cause a great amount of suffering for those negatively impacted. The high cost of healthy and nutritious food further divides the socioeconomical gap that we already face. In addition, there are countries in the world who have limited access to food in general, nonetheless differentiating between healthy and unhealthy choices.

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, I would start a movement to decrease (or eradicate!) the food disparity in our world. I work to support communities to become better willing and able to help each other. I would work tirelessly to inspire more inclusion and support rather than separation. To help spread wellness to millions of people affected by nutrition and food disparity is a movement I am passionate about.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I am incredibly inspired by Mayra Arias, the woman behind @low.carb.love.

She is a successful businesswoman, mom, and fellow low carb influencer. I would be honored to share a meal with her to discuss and relate on similar topics, learn more about her success, and maybe collaborate on a recipe together. Mayra, if you’re out there, hit me up!

