Dr. Sunni Lampasso of Shaping Success: “Practice mindfulness”

Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness can increase emotional awareness and improve your ability to respond to emotions like anxiety and anger. In addition, practicing mindfulness can help you to focus on the present without judgment. For example, if you feel anxious, try a mindful breathing technique by paying attention to your breathing while focusing on a calming word, such as “relax”, as you slowly inhale; and on an opposite word, such as “stress”, as you slowly exhale.

As a part of our series about “Emotional Intelligence, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Sunni Lampasso.

Dr. Sunni Lampasso is an Executive Coach, Consulting Psychologist, and founder of Shaping Success Consulting. Using her background in psychology, she helps executives and business owners get to the root of what’s getting in the way of further success. Whether it’s something they’re doing, or something they need to do more of, Dr. Lampasso helps clients reach their full potential by assisting them to develop and implement a plan with actionable steps for change.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My journey in helping people started at the age of 10 when I saved my grandmother from drowning. When I was old enough to work, I decided to become a lifeguard, because I enjoyed being able to help people and I loved swimming. My curiosity about people and their behavior grew when I took an elective psychology class in high school. In college, I majored in psychology and decided that I wanted to become a clinical psychologist. As soon as I finished college, I enrolled in a doctorate program. Since graduating, I’ve worked with people of all ages through my clinical work, and I also gained valuable experience as a leader and owning my own business. My transition to executive coaching and consulting psychology comes from my own experience and has allowed me to help leaders and business owners to hone their skills and reach their full potential.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

My high school psychology teacher inspired me to pursue a career in psychology. This elective class was my first introduction to psychology. I remember being so interested and excited to learn more about what made people tick. As soon as I started college, I decided to major in psychology. During my first year of college, it became clearer that I wanted to work one-on-one with people as a clinical psychologist, and I continued the path to obtaining a doctorate in clinical psychology.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

The person who gave me the most help and encouraged me along the way was my father. He was my biggest supporter who cheered me on, particularly during challenging times. My dad believed in me and told me during many occasions that I was capable of doing whatever I decided I wanted to do. I remember being so anxious on the day that I had to defend my dissertation in front of a panel of experts, which was the last major step before graduating with my doctorate. Before my defense, my dad reminded me that I could do anything that I put my mind to and that I should focus on the desired outcome. And, he was there to celebrate with me after I passed.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

One mistake I made in my career was opening a private practice without mentoring or business training. Looking back, it’s funny that I didn’t even consider the business side of running a private practice. Instead, I focused solely on helping my clients. I hired a biller who wasn’t following up on outstanding bills, I didn’t know if I was getting paid correctly — I didn’t know anything that had to do with keeping my practice afloat. As a result, I didn’t get paid for all of the services I provided. This costly mistake taught me the importance of having guidance and training when starting something new. So when I started my consulting business, I worked with an executive coach and mentor who helped me develop and follow a plan and prepare for potential challenges.

The road to success is hard and requires tremendous dedication. This question is obviously a big one, but what advice would you give to a young person who aspires to follow in your footsteps and emulate your success?

I would tell a young person looking to follow in my footsteps to get in touch with their values and decide what matters most to them. Choose a career path that aligns with their values. This way, when they are working toward what they care about, they will be able to stay motivated and stay the course when challenges arise.

Is there a particular book, film, or podcast that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

A Liberated Mind by Steve Hayes significantly impacted my transition from a clinical psychologist to a consulting psychologist and executive coach. This book resonated with me, because it outlines the principles of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). The goal of ACT is to increase psychological flexibility. Some of the core principles that stood out were getting in touch with your values and taking committed action based on your values. Using the strategies outlined in this book, I was able to take steps to pivot my career into a direction that I value deeply and help people in the workplace and business.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite life lesson quote is, “In the middle of difficulty lies opportunity” by Albert Einstein. This quote resonates with me, because it reframes challenges as growth opportunities. During times of uncertainty and change, having a growth mindset has enabled me to remain optimistic and learn from difficult experiences.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Right now, I’m working on developing a program to improve employee well-being in a hybrid workplace. A positive outcome of the pandemic has been that many employers have increased their focus on employee well-being. This program is exciting because it will help companies develop a culture of well-being in this new era of hybrid work. In addition to promoting a culture that emphasizes well-being, the program will also address the individual needs of employees in a hybrid workplace. A few issues that the program will address are navigating hybrid work, staying connected and engaged, and developing healthy hybrid habits and coping skills.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you briefly tell our readers a bit about why you are an authority about Emotional Intelligence?

As a clinical psychologist, I have an in-depth understanding of human behavior and relationships that are key to emotional Intelligence. I’ve taught graduate-level classes on managing stress, and Emotional Intelligence skills help people manage and tolerate stress. In addition, I regularly write articles about Emotional Intelligence for the Society of Emotional Intelligence. Finally, I am certified in the Emotional Quotient Inventory (EQ-i 2.0), an assessment tool that looks at fifteen emotional intelligence competencies.

For the benefit of our readers, can you help to define what Emotional Intelligence is?

Emotional Intelligence, or EI, is a measure of our ability to cope with emotions during times of stress. People who have good emotional intelligence skills are better equipped to handle change and unpredictable circumstances while maintaining a positive attitude about life. Emotional Intelligence can be thought of as having four components: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, and relationship management. Self-awareness is our ability to identify what we’re feeling, self-management is how we manage our emotions, social awareness is our ability to identify what others are feeling, and relationship management is how we communicate and connect with others.

How is Emotional Intelligence different from what we normally refer to as Intelligence?

While Intelligence is a measure of how we acquire and apply knowledge or skills, Emotional Intelligence is a measure of our ability to cope with emotions during times of stress. Intelligence remains relatively stable over time, but emotional Intelligence often increases with age; and, you can develop and improve your emotional intelligence skills with practice.

Can you help explain a few reasons why Emotional Intelligence is such an important characteristic? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Emotional intelligence skills are necessary for success at work and in relationships. For example, a person with a high level of Intelligence but a low level of Emotional Intelligence may be very skilled at performing a job but may have difficulty managing a team after being promoted to manager. In addition, if the new manager has difficulty recognizing the emotions of others, they will likely have difficulty building the relationships necessary to form a productive team.

Would you feel comfortable sharing a story or anecdote about how Emotional Intelligence has helped you in your life? We would love to hear about it.

Emotional intelligence skills have helped me to understand my anxiety about public speaking. Understanding my emotions, how they affected my performance, and how they got in the way of the overall goal of trying to get my message across to others helped me develop a more realistic view of myself and the situation. As a result, I can better manage the anxious feeling before a public speaking gig by reminding myself of my values and goals.

Can you share some specific examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help a person become more successful in the business world?

In business, Emotional Intelligence skills can help a person make sound decisions without being overwhelmed by emotions. For example, a coworker tells you that they are angry because they don’t feel that you put enough effort into a group project. Instead of arguing that you did put effort into the project, you understand that they are upset, listen to their concerns, and choose to schedule another meeting to discuss it at a later time.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have better relationships?

People who have developed Emotional Intelligence skills are in tune with the emotions of others. They notice what others are saying and doing, and they observe nonverbal cues. For example, a leader announces that a new billing system will be used in a group meeting and asks for feedback. The leader observes that one employee does not provide verbal feedback, but he crosses his arms and looks out the window. After the meeting, the leader decides to have a conversation with the employee to see how he is feeling.

Emotional Intelligence skills can also help us to have better personal relationships. For example, during a conversation with a friend, you notice that your friend gives one-word answers and appears uninterested in what you have to say. You observe this and ask your friend to see if they are alright. In response, your friend appreciates your asking and tells you that they are distracted because they just received upsetting news about a family member.

Can you share a few examples of how Emotional Intelligence can help people have more optimal mental health?

Emotional Intelligence improves our ability to handle stress which is key to optimal mental health. In addition, Emotional Intelligence helps us identify and regulate emotions, which can prevent our emotions from taking over and influencing our decisions. Acknowledging challenging emotions instead of avoiding them promotes optimal mental health by decreasing unhealthy avoidance behaviors. Finally, Emotional Intelligence skills related to communication, active listening, and empathy can improve connections with others, improving mental health.

Ok. Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you recommend five things that anyone can do to develop a greater degree of Emotional Intelligence? Please share a story or example for each.

Here are five tips that can improve your level of Emotional Intelligence:

Identify situations that cause you stress. Knowing what triggers an emotional reaction, such as anger, can help you to understand how you’ve responded in the past. For example, if you feel angry and shut down when your boss ignores your request for a promotion, you can explore the reasons behind this and respond differently. Practice mindfulness. Mindfulness can increase emotional awareness and improve your ability to respond to emotions like anxiety and anger. In addition, practicing mindfulness can help you to focus on the present without judgment. For example, if you feel anxious, try a mindful breathing technique by paying attention to your breathing while focusing on a calming word, such as “relax”, as you slowly inhale; and on an opposite word, such as “stress”, as you slowly exhale. Connect with people in your social network. You can increase your stress tolerance by connecting with trusted people in your life and talking with them about the challenges you are facing. Practice perspective-taking. Putting yourself in someone else’s shoes and imagining what they might be thinking or feeling can help us respond with caring and compassion. For example, if a friend is telling you about an argument they had with their sibling, imagine what you would be thinking and feeling if this happened to you. Increase your level of optimism. Having a sense of optimism can increase your ability to tolerate stress. One strategy for practicing a glass-half-full approach is keeping track of what went well. For two weeks, at the end of each day, write down two things that went well. Getting into the habit of thinking about what went well can increase your level of optimism.

Do you think our educational system can do a better job at cultivating Emotional Intelligence? What specific recommendations would you make for schools to help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence?

In recent years, there has been an increased push to develop children’s Emotional Intelligence skills through social and emotional learning programs. The Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence developed an evidence-based approach to social and emotional learning called RULER that supports the entire school community. RULER is a comprehensive training program that teaches staff and students emotional intelligence competencies.

Schools can help students cultivate Emotional Intelligence by investing in a training program such as RULER. I think that teachers must learn and develop their Emotional Intelligence, model these skills for students, and create a positive culture that reinforces these skills. In addition, having students practice Emotional Intelligence skills in real-life situations can develop their EI skills.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Adopting a growth and learning mindset has helped me reach my goals, stay motivated, and continue learning when setbacks occur. I want to inspire a movement to educate people about the benefits of adopting a growth and learning mindset and teach them about the differences between a fixed mindset and a growth mindset. A growth and learning mindset helps people learn from challenges, approach new situations and people with curiosity, and be more resilient during stressful times. If more people adopted a growth and learning mindset, we would have a more caring and productive society. In addition, teaching children about the benefits of a growth mindset could help them navigate challenges and be more curious.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would choose to have lunch with David Solomon, Goldman Sachs CEO and professional DJ. He is known for being down to earth despite being wildly successful in the banking industry. In addition to being a highly successful banker, David Solomon has a new flourishing career as a DJ. He is passionate about music (and so am I) and pursued his passion as a DJ. Following your passion and remaining down to earth are qualities that resonate with me. I would love to talk to him about both career paths and hear about the experiences that have shaped his success.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can follow my work on the Latest News section of my website www.shapingsuccessconsulting.com or follow me on Instagram @shaping_success

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.