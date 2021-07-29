Meg Prejzner of Hackett Brand Consulting: “Build Great Relationships ”

Build Great Relationships — Last but certainly not least is people. Our people make the difference, and we work with great people who make a difference. People can be the difference between a bad day and a really great day and life is too short to do anything that doesn’t bring you joy. So we show up for our clients and we build great relationships with great people. Show up accordingly, act accordingly.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Meg Prejzner Meg is the Founder and CEO of Hackett Brand Consulting, a digital marketing agency that works with purpose-driven brands to bring their mission and vision to life. Meg founded Hackett on the heels of a successful 15- year corporate marketing career. She’s led big-name brands and managed million-dollar budgets, but for Meg, all of the success in the world would be meaningless it if didn’t serve a greater purpose. Her desire to follow her personal mantra of “unlocking the power of what can be” drove her to start Hackett with her husband, Maciek. Together with their team, they partner with like-minded businesses who have a greater purpose, help them grow their brands, and simultaneously answer the call to positively impact the world.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

For more than a decade I’ve helped build brands and marketing programs for everyone from Fortune 50 companies, national franchise concepts, and globally recognized brands, to local independent retailers and start-ups alike. I started in marketing in college and was one of the lucky ones who followed her major into a career and fell in love with it.

I worked in a number of different areas from sports marketing to a PR agency, and eventually led brand marketing for a national restaurant concept. But, the whole time I knew I was an entrepreneur at heart and was always busy planning to start my own business. In fact, from the time my husband and I first started dating, I would always tell him one day we’d work together and run our own business.

In 2017, we were traveling in New Zealand and we decided to go bungee jumping on a whim. And, as it turns out, it was one of those cliche but profoundly impactful, influential moments that would change the trajectory of my career.

Flash forward just three short months, I started our own marketing agency — Hackett Brand Consulting — providing the same foundations I used to grow some of the world’s most recognizable brands to our clients. Today, I not only support Hackett Brand Consulting but also help independent entrepreneurs and small business owners with marketing consulting and courses through my other company, Meg Prez.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

One of the things that I found interesting was when I signed on a new client with Hackett Brand Consulting at the start of the Pandemic, and most companies were just getting familiar with online meetings. At the time, the majority of our clients would keep their cameras off during meetings, so they were more like a conference call. The day that I was going to present my pitch to the client, I assumed we’d all have our cameras off like we normally do, so I was not in my business attire. In fact, I had a hoodie on! When everyone signed on, I noticed that they were turning their cameras on, which meant I’d need to turn mine on as well and give the presentation wearing my hoodie. The fact that the client loved the presentation and signed on with us was a major testament to the value of my work, and not my appearance. I wouldn’t recommend giving major presentations in your comfy sweatshirts — but it was definitely an interesting experience!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

We work building brands and developing brand identities for organizations, and one of the funniest mistakes I made was not doing the same for my own brand.

When I started Hackett I very much just jumped in and started offering services without much thought to branding, and then ironically had to take a step back and re-evaluate what our niche or brand would be.

Starting at the heart of it all, as we encourage every client to do with a well-informed strategy, is something that I retroactively implemented. For us, this is working with purpose-driven brands and doing work that is bigger than ourselves.

The biggest lesson I learned in identifying our niche and retroactively articulating our purpose is to remember to start with the basics and build your foundation. While it’s important in business to just start — meaning, don’t let small details hold you back from pursuing your dreams — you also need to know why you started and be a brand you believe in.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. He has been my biggest support system through life. Anytime I’ve ever had an idea for a business, he shows an unrelenting amount of encouragement and enthusiasm for everything I do. To have such a tremendous partner by your side really makes all the difference.

In fact, when I came home from work one day and told him, “I think I am going to start my own business and do marketing consulting,” his immediate response was a resounding “yes!”. He didn’t ask any questions about the “how” that could make a person second guess a decision so big. Instead, I was met with so much enthusiasm and encouragement, he made me feel like a success from day one. For that, I am forever grateful.

I am also grateful for friends who really supported me and talked through business ideas along the way from idea, to growth, to success. I have a friend who also runs her own business, and she’s been such a wonderful person to have by my side as I’ve grown.

And as I’ve said, the people are what makes the difference. I am very grateful for our team members who have helped us grow. To have such amazing people working by our side is the biggest testament to the business we’ve built.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

This is a loaded topic for me because I believe very deeply we need more representation, equality and equity in business. But the reasons that currently hold back women from founding companies are so complex and deeply rooted in a long history of inequality and a sociological drive for women to be the stay at home parent or caretakers of a family. Where, even today, women are expected to play that role and take on an invisible workload often unrecognized by counterparts both inside and outside of the home.

It is not that women are held back but that they have not been allotted the latitude in their careers to make choices for themselves the way their male counterparts have been celebrated for doing the same. Instead, they historically have had to fight for the same rights to education, career and human rights that men have otherwise been granted by gender alone. Until we can eliminate the expectation that women must be for all others besides themselves first, we will not see an equal number of female-funded companies.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As a female founder myself, we have to help others see what they can be. Help others see what they can create. We must help pave the way for others to do the same and empower and encourage them when they do. Together we can create a better future for fellow female founders, and overcome the historical stigmas that have held women back to date. As a society, we have to make room to allow women to be everything they can be and not impose roles for women to fill.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Everything feels impossible until it’s possible, and by that, I mean that we have a difficult time seeing the way that things can be in a future we have yet to live in. If there were more female founders, then more would follow simply because they see starting and growing a successful business as an actual possibility. Eventually, enough female founders will exist that a younger generation won’t know of a time when things were any different. That is the ultimate goal.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder. Can you explain what you mean?

When thinking about being a founder, the number one myth I’d like to dispel is that idea that you have to hustle until it hurts or work until you have no life. Yes, you have to work hard. Yes, you will work long days sometimes. No, your business will not just magically bloom without a little love and a lot of elbow grease. But, you are allowed to take a break and breathe. You can spend your weekend with your family or friends, or enjoy a dinner with your significant other. Don’t let building your business breakdown other parts of your life that you love. In fact, I have found that when I take a break to do what is important to me — spend time with my family, go on a hike, exercise and be healthy, etc. — I come back refreshed and work better, faster and more efficiently than when I toil away relentlessly in front of the computer. At the end of the day, if it’s costing you your health (mental, physical, relational, etc.) it’s costing you too much.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Being a founder is not for everyone. It’s important to have balance and take breaks, as I mentioned, but being a business owner means that you will be held accountable for both its successes and its failures, at all times. There are ways to alleviate some of the daily pressures — building a team you can trust, delegating tasks, etc. — but it will be difficult, if not outright impossible, to completely unplug from your business. Far be it for me to say who should be a founder and who should get a “regular job,” but I can say that one characteristic that has helped me in my business is my determination. Some days are wonderful and inspiring, but there are others that are challenging and that can make you question whether or not you’re cut out for this “business owner” thing, and you have to be able to push through days like that to be successful.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Enjoy the process — When starting out, it’s really easy to get caught up in doing more or growing faster. You can always be looking at the next company, or playing the comparison game. A large part of business is the learning, growing and figuring out of it all. Slow down, enjoy the process of it. Personally, once I started to slow down, celebrate the wins but also enjoy the building, my days became a whole lot more fun!

— When starting out, it’s really easy to get caught up in doing more or growing faster. You can always be looking at the next company, or playing the comparison game. A large part of business is the learning, growing and figuring out of it all. Slow down, enjoy the process of it. Personally, once I started to slow down, celebrate the wins but also enjoy the building, my days became a whole lot more fun! Be the CEO — This one sounds easier than it is, but I had a hard time calling myself the CEO for nearly two years. I just started this business, I was building it from the ground up and yes, I was more than qualified, but who was I to call myself a CEO? To be honest, that’s a story I put in my own head and I am not the only business owner I know that has done the same. You are building a company, you are making the calls, you are the CEO, act and plan accordingly.

This one sounds easier than it is, but I had a hard time calling myself the CEO for nearly two years. I just started this business, I was building it from the ground up and yes, I was more than qualified, but who was I to call myself a CEO? To be honest, that’s a story I put in my own head and I am not the only business owner I know that has done the same. You are building a company, you are making the calls, you are the CEO, act and plan accordingly. Put More Attention on Marketing Yourself — Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Whether you have no budget and your marketing is 100% word of mouth or a million dollar budget, marketing yourself and your business will get you a whole lot further along than if you sit back and play shy. Put yourself out there, build your brand and shout it from the rooftops. After all, if you’re not your brand’s biggest advocate, who will be?

Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. Whether you have no budget and your marketing is 100% word of mouth or a million dollar budget, marketing yourself and your business will get you a whole lot further along than if you sit back and play shy. Put yourself out there, build your brand and shout it from the rooftops. After all, if you’re not your brand’s biggest advocate, who will be? Learn when to say no — Learning when to say no is just as important as when to say yes. When I was meeting with a potential client, he was sending me red flags all over the place. From questioning our pricing, to speaking down to me, to being down right rude to our team in a presentation. It was in that process that I realized, pulling out of the proposal process was just as important for my team and growing business. They deserve to work with great partners who they can build great things for. It is important to manage your time and energy, that means saying no to things that aren’t meant for you.

— Learning when to say no is just as important as when to say yes. When I was meeting with a potential client, he was sending me red flags all over the place. From questioning our pricing, to speaking down to me, to being down right rude to our team in a presentation. It was in that process that I realized, pulling out of the proposal process was just as important for my team and growing business. They deserve to work with great partners who they can build great things for. It is important to manage your time and energy, that means saying no to things that aren’t meant for you. Build Great Relationships — Last but certainly not least is people. Our people make the difference, and we work with great people who make a difference. People can be the difference between a bad day and a really great day and life is too short to do anything that doesn’t bring you joy. So we show up for our clients and we build great relationships with great people. Show up accordingly, act accordingly.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

For me it’s all about leaving people, places, the world a little bit better than how I found it. So I try to do what I can when I can from my corner of the world. Whether that is positively impacting the life of someone around me, or just being present for someone who needs it, or giving back through organizations.

Leading my own business has allowed me to choose to work with brands that are focused on making a positive impact on the world around them. I’ve also been able to build a team of great people who really care and want to make an impact as well. As I live my purpose, I strive to be a place that people love to work at and to work with people who care about making the world a better place too.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

To inspire a movement is very aspiration and inspirational, and for me the most of amount of good for the greatest people would be a focus on mental health. We have a mental health crisis here in the states, one only exacerbated by the pandemic, and I would love to make a huge impact in this area. To help support mental health education and make sure everyone and anyone who needs support has access to mental health resources.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Kamala Harris.

I am truly inspired by our first-ever female Vice President. She is breaking barriers and paving paths for women behind her. On top of that, she seems like such a kind and charismatic person that you would love to just know and have in your life. It would be an honor to meet her.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this