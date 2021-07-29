Olivia Starling: “Be decisive”

Be decisive. I often find myself in a place of indecision or second-guessing myself. But truthfully, any decision is better than no decision. Just decide and push forward.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Olivia Starling. Three years ago, with 300 dollars in inventory and a toddler on her hip, 28-year-old Olivia Starling founded an eCommerce business out of her basement. In the first 6 months, Olivia’s company grew to over 6 figures in sales. In the first two years, her company organically grew without paid advertisements to multi-six figures in sales. Without any prior business experience, Olivia has learned to juggle being a single mom, operating a company out of her basement, and leading other women to success on her Instagram page @oliviaisnotaninfluencer.

Olivia has been able to boot-strap her company and build a team. Her team consists of a neighbor that lost a serving job due to covid-19, another single mother, a mom of 4, and other neighbors and friends that pitch in for various projects. Olivia credits her success to working in her father’s lumber yard in a small Wyoming town as a young girl. She has never been afraid of hard work and loves to take on new challenges. Olivia’s passion is to show other women that if she can do it, they can too.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

It was 3 years into my first corporate marketing job when I hit a glass ceiling. I had already been promoted several times but wanted to move into the digital marketing department in the company. After hearing countless “no’s” because I did not have the experience, I decided to start a business to prove that I could do the work they needed me to do. I thought the easiest way to market online would be with an ecommerce store on Shopify. I picked a product, went to work with manufacturing, created a website, and in 6 months, the business did over 6 figures in sales. After I got over the fear of quitting my “safe” corporate job (about 10 months in) I was working full time for myself as an ecommerce jewelry store brand owner.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

In one weekend, I made more money with my ecommerce business than I did in a whole year at my corporate job because of one influencer. I had just started my business, and I was collaborating with an influencer. She was new to having a big online presence and had the most engaged audience I have ever seen. We decided to host a sale to celebrate her upcoming birthday. All week long, we told her audience to put items in their cart because on Friday, we would give a discount code so they could check out. I shared various products throughout the week and the cart values kept climbing. On Friday morning, I sent the email out with the code. In the first 20 minutes we had done over 5 figures in sales. All weekend long, the numbers increased and grew. The impact of one influencer completely changed my business and my life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, like many entrepreneurs, I was doing absolutely everything on my own. I was in the sales, customer support, photography department, etc. Many of these things I learned to enjoy and do well at some point, but the one hat I learned to never wear in my business is tech support. One day in November (typically a busy month), I was trying to fix some code on my website. This little tweak took my whole shopping cart down. Customers weren’t able to check out for days (what felt like an eternity), and I had to pay a very expensive coder to come in and clean up my work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I wouldn’t have been able to “crack the code” to ecommerce if it weren’t for Alison Prince and her amazing 0–100k dollars course. I followed her roadmap and did exactly what she teaches in her course. Later on, I did a private mastermind with her called Insiders and met some of my best friends in this world. Although the mastermind is over, we freely share information and tips with each other, provide support, and meet up a couple of times a year. I know any one of those women would drop anything to help me, and I would do the same for them. Being part of that group has returned my financial investment tenfold, but it has also blessed me with friendships and adventures that are invaluable.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

Many women see a lack of financial resources as a barrier to entry for founding a company. When I started my business, we were broke. Scrounging to make mortgage payments, and putting big expenses on credit cards, kind of broke. I remember being really overwhelmed when it came to money. I was always scared about when the next doctor’s bill or car repair would unexpectedly pop up and push us further away from our goals. I purchased 300 dollars worth of inventory when I started, and I remember being sick over it. I felt like I was being selfish by taking that money away from my family. Today, I look back and think about how thankful I am that I took a risk on myself. What started as 300 dollars quickly turned into a multi six figure company in one year. I read a quote by Mark Wahalberg recently that really resonated with me. He said, “God never gives you a dream that matches your budget. He’s not checking your bank account, he’s checking your faith.”

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

The American culture is very secretive about money. We don’t tell our closest friends or family about financial struggles or even when we achieve something great financially. I believe this creates a stigma around money that isolates individuals. When we are isolated, we are most susceptible to destruction. I think if most entrepreneurs were honest about why they started their business, how much money they started with, and what it really looks like to own a successful business, other women would realize that not having a ton of money is where the most successful entrepreneurs started their journey. Finances should never be a barrier to a dream.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Early on, women are told to not be emotional in business. To the contrary, I believe that emotion we have always seen as a weakness, is actually our biggest strength. Women can make decisions based on intuition and gut instincts that numbers and statistics can’t justify. Women are able to pour their heart and soul into what they are creating and the people that work for them. Women have learned how to make sacrifices for what they want since the beginning of time. The world needs more female founders because the business world needs less of the black-and-white mentality and more of embracing and exploring the grey areas. The creativity, passion, and love that comes from a female-founded business makes the world a better place.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Many women believe they need to have it all together or be in the right place, at the right time, to found a company. In life, there will never be a perfect time or place to start your business. Rarely, will the stars align and your vision will go exactly to plan. In my opinion, done is better than perfect. Throwing a bad first copy of something out into the world is better than waiting for it to be right and never sharing your gift with anyone. One of my mentors once told me that if the first thing I put into the world was pretty, I waited too long to share it. Don’t be afraid to share your ugly first draft. It can only get better from there. In business, women can fail their way to success. And truly, if they never give up because the dream is too big to give up on, they don’t ever fail. They learn.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

I don’t believe that everyone is cut out to be a founder, but if a woman’s dream is to be a founder, then I believe she can achieve it. The most beautiful thing about the world we live in is our differences. Some women were made to found companies, but without the women that give support, give assistance, or help raise our children, that company could never grow. In my opinion, every job is equally important in a female-founded company.

Without my assistant Ashlee that takes care of everything on the backend, Starlette Galleria could have never grown to its full potential. I also have a circle of friends who are stay-at-home moms and they have supported and helped me navigate being a single mother and entrepreneur. They pitch in with raising my child and making sure I am eating and sleeping enough. I believe every woman has a God given gift, and each role she plays makes our ecosystem.

To be a founder, it takes drive and determination. I have been asked so many times about how I get motivated, and that question is tricky for me because I haven’t ever experienced not being motivated. I’m naturally driven for success, and that has been a key part in how I grew my company so quickly. I am careful about habits that I create, staying on a schedule, and where I direct my energy.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

You will figure it out along the way. Oftentimes, I get worked up over problems that aren’t actually today’s issues. I wonder “what if this happens”, and it sends me into a tailspin. Everything is figureoutable, and it all can be solved one day at a time. Don’t get too worked up over the “what if’s” in business. You can cross that bridge when you get to it. Be decisive. I often find myself in a place of indecision or second guessing myself. But truthfully, any decision is better than no decision. Just decide and push forward. Stop asking people for directions to a place they have never been. Seriously, don’t ask your friends and family that have never owned a business for advice on what you should do in business. With good intention, it can lead you completely off your path. Make sure you are slow to hire, quick to fire. One of the hardest things I have ever done is fire someone I truly respected and trusted. I was sick over it for weeks, but I knew that something wasn’t right. I trusted him and didn’t second guess anything that was going on, but when I looked at the work he was doing, I knew that something wasn’t right. It took me too long to let him go and it cost me thousands of dollars. In the end, I learned a big lesson about hiring and firing. Live in your zone of genius. You already know what you are great at in your business. Whether it is marketing, writing, operations, creativity, you know what you love to do and have natural ability in. The rest should be delegated out so that you can grow your company with your gifting and allow people who have different gifts to excel in their zone of genius.

*Bonus — never stop learning and growing. Constantly be reading, listening to audio books, podcasts, and consuming as much information as possible. If you aren’t learning and growing, neither will your business.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

When I first started my company, it came out of a place of desperation and needing financial resources. My motivation today is completely different from what my motivation was when I first started. My jewelry company is an opportunity to reach thousands of women in a way I never thought possible. I am able to show my customers what life is like as a female founder. In March of 2020, when everyone was getting laid off and sent home, my business was doing better than ever. I knew I had to share with women how they can also create success from home. One day, an idea popped in my head and I started an Instagram account called @oliviaisnotaninfluencer to show women that I am just a normal mom, who started an extraordinary business out of her home. If I can do it, anyone can do it. I share with my followers the real, raw, and hard moments in business and life. I have cried on camera, celebrated huge success, and even opened up about my personal life. From this small tribe I have created, many women have reached out and let me know that I helped them find confidence in their business and life. I absolutely love what I do and every day feels like a great adventure.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I think something that is becoming more common, but is still lacking, is the movement of women supporting other women. For a long time, I was scared of female relationships because of past trauma from other women. After my business took off, I was blessed enough to get into a group of very high-powered women, and to be totally honest, I was terrified. I remember wondering if they were really being kind to me, or if there was some kind of angle. Over time, I learned to trust, love, and respect these women. I was able to experience healing and start to love and support women outside of my group, as well. As my business has grown, I have been able to create healthy female relationships without hesitations. But I also see how other women need to heal from past relationships gone wrong. Once we are all able to realize that each of us brings something different and beautiful to the table, we can move forward in a healthy and balanced way. When women ban together, love and support one another, and push each other for growth, our world will be a better place. Women are so incredible in everything they do and having collaboration among women can truly change the world for good.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

When I was a little girl, my best friend and I would play a game we made up called “infomercial”. Essentially, we would pick a product for each other and try to sell it like we were on TV. One particular day, I remember we got so worked up over a bracelet that we were shouting over one another, and my friend’s mom came running into the room because she thought something was wrong. Yes, I am aware… I was a strange kid. My whole life, I have dreamed of being on QVC and selling my own product to millions. If I could have lunch with Lori Greiner and learn more about the brands that are picked up by QVC, that would make my wildest dream come true.

