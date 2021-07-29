Sheyda: “Trust your instincts”

Trust your instincts. You are uniquely you. Your sound, your wording in a song, that’s something will help create a fan base and is your appeal. Don’t hide it, and don’t try to conform.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Sheyda.

Though she may be a new name, Sheyda is a lifelong singer-songwriter with a larger-than-life voice. She grew up in California with an out-of-the-box childhood. Sheyda’s music is recognizable for its honest, emotive lyrics — but also her powerhouse voice, which she’s found again after a difficult few years. After moving to Nashville to attend Belmont University for vocal performance, she found out she had vocal nodules that could only be removed surgically. She switched her plan to a double major in songwriting and business. During her first songwriting class, she found her way back into music, and the rest is history. In the years since, Sheyda has dug into the details of what’s surrounding her and chronicled what she’s seen and experienced. Though Sheyda is currently still introducing herself, one thing is certain: there’s more where that came from.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

Hi, I’m so happy to be talking with you guys! Let’s see…I’m a California girl; I was born and raised there until I moved to Nashville in 2014. I’ve lived on ranches my whole life. Spent more time on a horse than in a house for the first ten years of my life, and loved every minute of it. I was definitely a wild child, which everyone tells me I got from my mother. I gave most of the adults in my life a run for their money, but I was still a good kid. Always loved music and dance; really anything artistic or expressive.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I moved to Nashville for college where I went to Belmont, and I started there as a performance major until I was diagnosed with nodes. I had to get them removed and ended up thinking my music dreams were over until I switched my major to songwriting and met a teacher named Jodi Marr who introduced me to some awesome people who all helped me believe in myself again.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I don’t know how interesting it is, but this event taught me a huge lesson and was a turning point for me. In one of my songwriting classes when I was at Belmont, I wrote and recorded a song with some friends. I was horribly sick when recording vocals and was still learning how to use my voice post-nodes. When we presented the song to the class, I apologized and literally put my head down in shame. When the song was over, I looked up and half the room was in tears. It was a powerful song about an emotional topic, and the room was moved by it. I was in utter shock. I had been so insecure and in my own head that I convinced myself that something really awesome wasn’t great. Just goes to show you that you are your own worst critic, and if you’re not careful, you can be the only person in your way.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

The best thing about Nashville is how easy it is to get out of the city. Living in a city and an apartment isn’t ideal for someone like me, so the fact that I am able to hop in my truck and be surrounded by greenery in minutes was one of the biggest driving factors for me moving here.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m forever grateful for Stephony Smith and Jodi Marr. Jodi was my teacher and an incredible songwriter and producer. She’s helped me believe in myself again after struggling with Nodes. Stephony Smith is another amazing producer and songwriter I met through Jodi, and she has also taught me so much about songwriting and helped me develop my sound. They both really changed the trajectory of my life.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have a lot of songs in the works that I’m really excited to finish and get out into the world. I just released a new single called “GTG” and new music video. Shooting is one of my favorite things to do.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Share a story or example for each.

Don’t overthink it. I am the kind of person who used to get everyone’s opinion about a song and get lost in what they all said. It killed creativity. Your voice is unique, let it live. Social media is important. I am horrible at it, but I’m learning. You have to think of yourself as a business. While music is an art, in order to be able to make it your whole life, you have to remember that you’re the product. Networking is hugely important. I’m outgoing, but am also quite solitary. However, so much of the music industry is relationships that create opportunity. It’s a skill I’m trying to work on. Trust your instincts. You are uniquely you. Your sound, your wording in a song, that’s something will help create a fan base and is your appeal. Don’t hide it, and don’t try to conform.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I think the most important tip is to always surround yourself with good people. Those are the people that will sustain, support and keep you grounded. Without a good support system (both personally and professionally), it will be very hard to get anything done.

If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I’m really passionate about animals. I would love to do something to help save and care for endangered species.

What is your favorite “life lesson” or quote? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I’ve always gone to my mom when things were difficult. She has always told me, “just keep going.” While it upset me to know that most of my life, it has become the mantra I’ve told myself whenever something in my life was challenging. Whether it be in my career or in love or anything else, if I felt lost or drained I just told myself to keep going, and eventually I would make it to the other side.

If you could have lunch with anyone in the world, who would it be and why?

Dolly Parton. She’s always done everything her way, and she’s been so smart and graceful through her whole career. She never let anyone make her into something or someone she wasn’t, and I think that’s one of the hardest things to do in this world.

How can our readers follow you online?

I’m on most social media platforms. I’ll leave all my handles here.

Instagram: @iamsheyda_

Facebook: @iamsheydamusic

Tiktok: @iamsheyda_

Website: www.sheyda.com

