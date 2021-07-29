Maya Crothers of Circcell Skincare: “You need more money than you think”

You need more money than you think. Budget twice as much.

Maya Crothers is an engineer and a Wharton MBA. While she spent most of her career in corporate America, she founded Circcell Skincare after she left corporate life and moved to a quieter life in the mountains with her family. She currently lives in Aspen, CO with her husband and two children.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I left the workforce in my late 30’s to live a quiet mountain life with my husband and two young children. The mountain lifestyle and extreme, high altitude climate nearly destroyed my skin. I could not find products that could stand up to this environment and were also clean and elegant. Along the way, I began a quest that turned into one product, then additional products and eventually, a real company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Impossible to pick just one. The life of an entrepreneur is full of twists and turns and not for the faint of heart. In fact, chaos and unexpected events are the norm. There are times when all is going smoothly and things are quiet….these are probably the most interesting times as they are unusual. The quiet is wonderful. I guess what I am saying is that, paradoxically, the boring times are the most remarkable.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I began the company with partners. Fairly early on in the business the partners left. I decided to rebuild the business from the ground up in a more personal way. It took several years to complete this project while we were still operating under the old model. Once we fully got through the rebranding/reformulating process, things began to change. At this point we also began experimenting with digital marketing, reaching out directly to our demographic, in a professional way. This coincided with the arrival of the pandemic. The combination of branding/messaging/formulations that came from my heart and connecting directly to our community changed everything for us.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes. Kelly St. John, former VP of beauty at Neiman Marcus has been a tremendous mentor to me. She held my hand during the rebuild of the business. Having no experience in beauty and CPG and living in a small town…..not ideal to building a business. Kelly was my link to the outside world and she understands how to build a brand.

The global beauty industry today has grown to more than a half a trillion dollar business. Can you tell us about the innovations that you are bringing to the industry? How do you think that will help people?

We believe we were one of the first brands to marry real performance with a true commitment to clean. For so long the consumer had to choose one or the other. Now that clean, whether your performance based on not, is the baseline, we continue to up our game by seriously challenging ourselves to higher standards of sustainability. Not many luxury, performance brands are using sustainable packaging. We switched to all FSC certified boxes two years ago and now, in 2021, are migrating to PCR vessels. Six of our SKUs will be in these vessels before the end of the year and the migration will continue as we move forward. This migration is expensive and complicated. But we hold ourselves to high standards. We are a dynamic organization and do not sit still. We constantly evolve to be better.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the modern beauty industry?

The beauty industry is a driver of the clean revolution….and we mean it. It is not just lip service. We’re changing the world. The trend from large multinational brands to smaller, founder run brands has been exciting and rewarding. This movement is primarily driven by women who have something to say and are not just running companies from spreadsheets. They bring values and a mission to what they are building. Thirdly, this is one of the most supportive, nurturing, encouraging and collaborative communities that I’ve been a member of. The beauty in the “beauty business” is more than skin deep.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the modern beauty industry?

The amount of waste we produce, and this is not exclusive to our industry, but I do feel, in our industry, there is real commitment to fixing this issue. It is fun to try to imagine all the innovation that will take place over the next five years in sustainable packaging. Everyone in the industry is demanding this and there is a real market for it, which definitely pushes innovation.

Lack of regulation. I see how far behind we are in the US as we register to have our products sold outside of the US. Other governments take much more care in understanding what is being sold to their populations.

A traditional lack of Inclusivity…..and thankfully this is changing as we speak.

You are an expert in beauty, can you share a few ideas that anyone can use to “feel beautiful”?

I’m always asked this. My favorite beauty tip: get outside in nature. Walk, hike, ski, bike or just sit and breathe. Time spent in nature clears your head. Many solutions to problems have come to me after time spent alone in nature.

Based on your experience and success, Can you please share “Five Things You Need To Know To Succeed In The Modern Beauty Industry”. Please share a story or an example for each.

I have four:

– It will take longer than you think. Budget twice as long.

– You need more money than you think. Budget twice as much

– Innovate, innovate, innovate

– Have good partners

