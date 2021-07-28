Brianna Bitton of FLO Vitamins: “Sometimes you just have to start!”

Sometimes you just have to start! You’re never ever really “ready”

As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brianna Bitton.

Brianna Bitton, an Interior Designer and former Disney Imagineer, experienced years of painful periods riddled with cramps and mood swings before she decided nobody had time for that time of the month. While running her LA-based celebrity interior design firm, she found that PMS drained her time and nothing on the market proactively addressed her symptoms. Her years of frustration led her to partner with her brother Bobby to create the ground-breaking formula for FLO, the first-ever gummy vitamin for PMS.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

I grew up in the suburbs of Los Angeles in a very creative home. My dad is an architect and interior designer and my mom is an inventor, so ideas and creativity were always encouraged in our household.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you growing up? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I was a huge Disney kid growing up. I couldn’t get enough of the magic and imagination! My love for Disney eventually led me to work for them and hone in on my passion for storytelling and imagination.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To me making a difference is providing a positive light in someone’s life. And through FLO & the rest of our O Positiv brands, our goal is to create a joyful experience when you take your vitamins, and give access to these amazing natural ingredients that empower women to do more

Ok super. Let’s now jump to the main part of our interview. You are currently leading an organization that aims to make a social impact. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to change in our world today?

To put it simply, we want to make women and menstruators everywhere FEEL BETTER! My brother/co-founder, Bobby, and I set out to learn as much as we could about periods and PMS, and to solve a problem that affects more women than it spares. We founded FLO not only for me, but for our family and friends, and for all the other women who can agree: PMS sucks! We launched FLO in December 2018, now with over 2,500 reviews. We later launched GTFO in 2021 after a year of product development stemming from the pandemic and need for immunity vitamins to help provide confidence in this new environment we’re living in.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Back when FLO was just a small idea, it got us talking to more and more women about their experiences with periods & PMS. We found that every single woman we spoke to was dealing with symptoms, whether it be cramps or hormonal acne, everyone had something, and the most interesting part of it all was that no one was talking about it. It was then where our passion for asking “why?” came about, and not accepting the fate of PMS! We are also passionate about opening up the conversation and talking about these topics that have previously been so taboo.

FLO has now evolved into O Positiv — a new and inclusive wellness brand that advocates for a more balanced lifestyle. We like to focus on “taking your week back!” We want FLO gummies to give women power not to be slowed down by anything, but instead go out and take the world by storm and not worry about the inconvenience of pain. We spent over a year on R&D for our products, and are lucky enough to have an amazing community of early adopters that have tried and loved our gummies.

We intend to continue raising awareness and hyping up the growth for our gummy vitamins. We have different innovations in the pipeline to ensure your medicine cabinet is stocked and you come to us for all women’s wellness needs packed into delicious and fun gummy vitamins!

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

FLO was founded on the simple premise that PMS sucks. I was always super busy, running around from client to client, but without fail every time that “time of the month” would rear its ugly head, I was out of commission. My brother, Bobby Bitton, was director of marketing at a startup and was super interested in the supplement space. One day out of pure desperation, I posed the question, “Is there a solution out there for PMS?” and FLO was born. I needed a trusted partner to bring this to life and literally there was no one I’d rather have by my side than my brother.

Many young people don’t know the steps to take to start a new organization. But you did. What are some of the things or steps you took to get your project started?

From the very beginning, I dove deep into the feminine care market, and researched traditional natural remedies along with new emerging research on the symptoms of PMS and period pain. We realized that there were ingredients out there, but who wanted to take a handful of pills every morning to solve one issue? After we had our go-to list of hero botanical and vitamins, we met with countless nutraceutical scientists, doctors, and manufacturers that helped us formulate the perfect blend of ingredients in a delicious gummy package.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

We always had big dreams for FLO, but a few months into our launch the reviews started trickling in, and seeing first hand how our product has changed women’s lives has to be the most impactful aspect of co-founding FLO.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or take away you learned from that?

Our entire basis for FLO is that PMS f*cking sucks! So our very first ads featured our signature ring shaped gummies on a middle finger to really land the point LOL! Facebook completely denied those ads for profanity and we had to pivot our approach a bit! We definitely had a laugh about that one.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

It took a village, FLO and O Positiv would not be possible without the guidance and expertise of our parents. We are surrounded by some truly talented people. The fun thing about starting your own company is having the opportunity to build a team of like minded, talented people. I’m so lucky to have an all star team full of creative, unbelievably talented people.

Without saying specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Every single person FLO has helped is a win for us. The fact that we have the power to improve the lives of women everywhere is such an incredible thing. We’ve heard stories of women being able to avoid hysterectomies as a result of FLO. And every story we hear inspires us to keep creating products!

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

As a community and society we need to continue to keep breaking the mold, talking about, and addressing these issues we deal with on a daily basis. I personally think that this is just the beginning of the conversation and something that we as a larger community need to begin to address more head on.

I have already noticed the conversation around menstruation and feminine health become more casual and comfortable, and I can’t wait for it to continue to progress. I believe by having these open conversations, and creating safe spaces and resources, such as FLO, for women to access, we will make progress in this category over time. Maybe one of these days we’ll even carry our tampons to the bathroom without tucking them into our sleeves.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of the interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why? (Please share a story or example for each).

1. It’s okay to ask for help

2. Know what you’re good at, and surround yourself with people who possess other strengths

3. Good things take time, you can’t rush. Patience is a virtue

4. Find good partners who you trust

5. Sometimes you just have to start! You’re never ever really “ready”

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Be passionate! I believe that if you have a drive and truly care about something and give it your all, you’re bound to make a difference. That energy is contagious!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would LOVE to sit down with Emily Weiss! The brand and impact she has created is so impressive, I would love to get lunch with her one day!

