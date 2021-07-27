Sterling Jones of JOJO’s Chocolate: “Validate your idea.”

Validate your idea. For the most part, your family will always support and love what you’re doing, but you take a risk when you bring it out to market because they won’t be guaranteed fans. Validate your idea before investing your entire life into something by non-family members to learn who your customers are.

As Sterling Jones’ mom battled cancer, she started making no-sugar sweets. Jones then decided to commercialize it and build the business with her. Says Sterling, now president: “She turned something sour into something sweet. She created what we now call JOJO’s to kick her sugar cravings while battling cancer. I hoped that people would be inspired by my mom to keep going during the hard times.” They bootstrapped the business, growing 500% between 2017 and 2018, when they went from no retail presence to distribution in more than 500 stores, including Costco. Jones has since raised 4 million dollars, and with sales topping 7.5 million dollars.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

In college, I took one entrepreneurship class and fell in love with the idea of creating something that would make a difference and solve a problem. My career path with JOJO’s Chocolate started with my mom determined to create a delicious and guilt-free snack while battling cancer. Watching my mom battled cancer while always being so positive and contagiously happy inspired me. If more people knew my mom Jojo, they would be positive and have more love for each other. My mom Jojo went to work in the kitchen, perfecting a delicious, low-sugar, guilt-free chocolate snack that satisfied her sugar cravings. Her mission lives on to this day with JOJO’s Chocolate, helping America reduce their sugar intake by 50% and challenge the way people view chocolate one bar at a time.

Can you tell us a bit about your family business and your role in it?

At the beginning of starting JOJO’s, my mom created all the chocolate and came up with ideas for actual products without the goal of starting a company. Because I believed in her and saw the pain point of sugar cravings that she was solving for herself; I took on the role of spreading her love through low-sugar chocolate, along with determining how to get sales, marketing, and operations on track for the company. We started selling at small cross-fit and yoga events to learn who would be interested in JOJO’s and had a blast doing so. Now we have 12 full-time employees and have grown to selling in over 2000 retail stores across the country.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began this career?

Sometimes when you start a company, you forget about the most crucial piece being operations and in this case specifically shipping and logistics. After our first summer of attending events for JOJO’s Chocolate, a local news story in Arizona did a story on us. We received over 100 orders that night with no idea how to fulfill customers without the product melting in the AZ heat. We quickly learned how to insulate and ship our product without it melting by using packaged styrofoam ice. We even found the only USPS that stayed open until 9 pm. We’d arrive as the trucks were pulling out and we’d throw the boxes on the trucks so that the chocolate would only have to be in Arizona for 2 hours. It was a fun and interesting experience, to say the least.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I could share so many stories, but I think the funniest one would have to be when we got our first order from Costco, which was huge for us. We had to design a special bag, get it printed, and shipped to the factory within a brief period. As the bags were already in transit, we looked at the PDF rendering and realized that they had forgotten the serving size number, and 15,000 bags were on the way. The bags arrived on a Thursday, and we had to produce and fill the order by Monday to make it to Costco on time. So we went to a stamp store and made a super tiny stamp with the serving size number, and three of us spent the entire weekend stamping 15,000 bags perfectly so they would get approved and distributed to Costco. This mistake taught us that nothing is impossible and that there’s always a solution; you just might have to look at the problem a bit more closely.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

There’s so much, but to sum it up, I think it’s really about the taste of JOJO’s and the fact that it’s also healthy. My mother Jojo was all about the taste when she started creating in the kitchen. We tried so many combinations until we arrived at the perfect flavor to get non-dark chocolate people to also love JOJO’s. I think we have been able to do this by using natural ingredients that complement the chocolate. We’ve really shown our dedication to taste by sticking to our original German Dark Chocolate, even when it was hard, because of their quality and delicious dark chocolate with the lowest amount of sugar.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We’re currently working on two seasonal items for the first time, and as a chocolate brand, we feel this is very important! We are thrilled about the first option made with pumpkin spice oat butter, which is the perfect seasonal treat for all the pumpkin spice lovers out there. The second will be Peppermint Pretzel, which allows us to bring traditional peppermint bark but with JOJO’s delicious spin that includes gluten and grain-free pretzels, low sugar peppermint pieces and sugar-free chocolate. Both of these options will give consumers a treat that will satisfy cravings without making you feel guilty about it later. We also hope to capture new customers who enjoy looking for new items and holiday-centric flavors.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

While there are so many people, the first person that comes to mind is my mom. Even though we both got here together, it was indeed her passion, strength, and motivation that made it happen. Before anyone else, she believed in and encouraged me to go for my dreams, constantly cheered me on, and helped me through the process. Although I felt like I was starting JOJO’s for her, she was doing it for me. Starting a business wasn’t her dream; it was mine, and she gave me that confidence to reach for the stars and succeed while doing so.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With JOJO’s Chocolate, we’ve created a product that can make a difference in people’s lives by helping America consume less sugar one bite at a time, especially for those battling diabetes, cancer, or fighting with sugar intake in general. The amount of at-risk diabetics is only increasing, and JOJO’s delivers delicious chocolate that enables people to enjoy eating without harming their bodies. There are also some great preventative health perks from dark chocolate.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main parts of our interview. How do you define a family business? How is a family business different from a regular business?

I would define a family business as one that starts out of a family’s home from two or more relatives that want to create something together and make a difference. The most significant component is that the business should have a family feel to it because they are people you’ve likely known all your life, which makes it unique in the sense that there’s a deep-rooted relationship there already. However, it can be more challenging because you care deeply about family relationships and have to be sensitive to that when making decisions.

In your opinion or experience, what are the unique advantages that family owned businesses have?

One obvious advantage is saving money and working for less because, as a family, you are aligned in building your business. Also, if you get along well with your family, it works out great, and you don’t have to worry about finding personalities that fit. For instance, my mom and I got along great because she was good at creating and organizing, and I was good at marketing and selling. Of course, family are people you can trust very easily, especially when building a brand.

What are the unique drawbacks or blindspots that family-owned businesses have?

I think you typically go into family businesses never expecting major challenges, so when times get complex, these difficult conversations have to happen. Another drawback is when you know that a decision may be good for the business, but it may not turn out to be the best outcome for someone who is a family member.

What are some of the common mistakes you have seen family businesses make? What would you recommend to avoid those errors?

When you first start a family business, you hire your family because they care about and love you and are willing to also work for less to help support your dream. However, that doesn’t always mean they have the right skill set for a task. In opposition, you may hire outside of your family for their skill set, but they may not be aligned with your mission and values. To avoid both situations, I recommend getting to the point where you are finding employees that not only have the same values as your brand but who also have the expertise to bring vision to life. To avoid hiring family into the wrong positions, you must be hyper-aware of their skills and be open to accepting team members who aren’t just family members when something isn’t working.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders of family businesses to help their employees to thrive?

My best advice would be to operate off of agreements and not expectations. It’s’ hard to know what’s going to happen in the future, and so by working off agreements, you allow the creative process to run more smoothly. Everyone has an expectation in their head, and by laying out everyone’s responsibilities and availability, you can align on those expectations so that everyone is on the same page.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean with a story or example?

I am a huge believer that being a leader is an opportunity to serve your team and the people who bring everything together. By stepping back and giving them the tools, you inspire them to do their jobs and be their best. At a video shoot for our recent JOJO’s Chocolate marketing campaign, we had tons of team members working hard to bring our vision to life! As my incredible team honed in on their crafts, I spent days making sure everyone on set was happy, grabbing drinks and snacks, and making friends with the cast. If I can serve and help them, they can focus on what they are best at, and that’s what matters.

Here is our main question. What are the “5 Things You Need To Run A Highly Successful Family Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

The first would be to have a ‘why’ behind what you’re doing. Your only motive should not be to make money, and you need to have a reason behind what you’re starting. That reason can be anything but make sure you and your family are aligned and set from the beginning. Get clear on ownership and roles. Set clear expectations and agreements for responsibilities like capital, marketing, product development, etc., as well as expected availability and time. Understand capital. And by that, I mean know what you are going to do with the money you make. Set clear expectations with where the money will be going. Validate your idea. For the most part, your family will always support and love what you’re doing, but you take a risk when you bring it out to market because they won’t be guaranteed fans. Validate your idea before investing your entire life into something by non-family members to learn who your customers are. Have fun! If you start the company for a purpose and the ‘why’ is for something greater, you have to remember to have fun along the way and enjoy it together. This can be hard to do when you get focused and are working so hard and have your eyes set on your goals. But also remember to live in the moment and realize you never get today back.

please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Nothing is impossible with God” — We often hear this, and it truly goes back to my core and my compass of how I grew it. Believing in this had allowed me to stay true to who I am, and I’ve been involved in this ideology from day one of starting JOJO’s Chocolate. While it’s more of scripture, this quote has been an actual driver in allowing me the motivation to push forward towards our goals.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would have to go with Will Smith, who has always been someone I’ve been inspired by. I’ve listened to so many of his motivational talks, and his words have changed my belief system in life. One thing he said that stuck with me is “If you’re not making someone else’s life better, you’re wasting your time,” and I live by that mindset. I would love to spend time with him and take a deeper dive into his thoughts and beliefs.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I love this question, and I’d summarize my answers by saying we are all on the SAME TEAM, which means there should be love for one another regardless of background, race, beliefs, or anything. A movement that I would push is for everyone to be on the same team and realize that we are all on earth trying to live happy lives at the end of the day. I would love to see people on the same team showing love for one another.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can follow me on LinkedIn and JOJO’s Chocolate on our website www.jojoschocolate.com or on Instagram @jojos.

