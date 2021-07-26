Alex Savy of SleepinOcean: “It’s very hard to pay off sleep debt”

It’s very hard to pay off sleep debt. If you think that oversleeping during the weekend can help you balance out the lost hours of sleep, I have to disappoint you. Even short-term sleep deprivation can have negative outcomes, and getting things back on track will require more than just a longer snooze session on Sunday. So, in my opinion, it’s crucial to build a stable sleep schedule and follow it during the weekends too.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Alex Savy.

Alex Savy is the founder and CEO of SleepinOcean.com. Alex started his career in digital marketing but soon realized that he was sacrificing his sleep (and health) to his ambitions. That’s when he started paying more attention to sleep and its importance, which later grew into a real passion and, as a result, SleepingOcean.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’ve graduated with a degree in Digital Marketing and have been managing multiple projects for years. However, there’s a curious thing about work: the more you enjoy it, the more time you sacrifice to do it. I was ambitious and excited, so my work hours were increasing disproportionately. As a result, I ended up with serious sleep deprivation and a few unpleasant side effects (including low productivity).

That’s when I became more aware of the importance of sleep. I started studying the matter and obtained a Sleep Science Coach certification.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

The thing is, sleep plays a major role in our lives. It can affect so much, from our mood and health to career development. And I wanted to help other people understand how crucial it is and, ideally, help them start sleeping better. That’s when I came up with the idea of creating SleepingOcean — a source that would offer info on sleep and the accessories that may help readers improve its quality.

And since a mattress plays one of the crucial roles in sleep, I focus a lot on this bedroom “component”.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

We test different mattresses, write comprehensive reviews, and share tips on how to choose a mattress that would work for every individual reader based on their preferences and other peculiarities. We do real unbiased reviews of products which is a pretty rare case on the Internet these days.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am happy I decided to read Why We Sleep by Matthew Walker. This book gave me a ton of helpful insights and made me understand my field of work better. Most importantly, the author made me realize the terrifying extent of the consequences poor sleep quality may have. I appreciate that this book goes beyond sleep and covers so many aspects of our lives. And all of that with a scientific background, which is always interesting for me to learn about.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

We are lucky enough to live among highly talented and wise people, so I have added endless life lesson quotes to my personal collection. However, the particular one that comes to mind right now is by Denis Waitley, a motivational speaker and an author. The quote says: “Life is inherently risky. There is only one big risk you should avoid at all costs, and that is the risk of doing nothing.” And that’s something that always helps me get over my doubts and fears when starting a new project or anticipating some change. Everything new and unknown may seem risky and scary, but it’s much scarier to do nothing and lose the opportunities life might offer.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

On average, adults need around 7–9 hours of sleep, but these numbers are often relative. As everyone’s body is different, we all may have different needs in terms of sleep. That’s why I often advise readers to keep a sleep journal. It can help them track their sleep and how they feel afterward to see which exact amount makes them feel their best.

Now, older adults usually require a bit less sleep (approximately 7–8 hours of sleep). Sadly enough, they often don’t get even the bare minimum. This has to do with the natural changes in our bodies that may affect our circadian rhythms.

As for younger sleepers, they need more time to rest (around 8–10 hours for teens aged 14–17 years and 9–11 hours for school kids aged 6–13 years). One of the main reasons for that is because kids require more of the growth hormone, which is secreted during sleep.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

We are supposed to go to sleep at sundown and wake up at sunrise. The thing is, our natural sleep and wake cycles are synced with the light changes in the environment. Light is one of the strongest environmental cues that help our brain understand when it’s time to sleep and wake up. So, in this scenario, I would’ve chosen to go to bed at 10 pm (as we are wired to do) rather than at 2 am (even if the latter promises two more hours of sleep).

Additionally, the sleep architecture itself is different depending on the time of the night. For instance, we usually get more non-REM sleep in the earlier parts of the night. And non-REM sleep is often considered more restorative than REM sleep. Therefore, when going to bed earlier but getting a bit less sleep might actually give you a chance to enjoy better sleep quality and thus, wake up feeling more rested.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

I always say that better sleep can make you happier. So, the first thing our hypothetical adult might notice after improving their sleep quality is high spirits, plus improved ability to regulate their emotions and manage stress.

Additionally, better sleep often leads to a number of physical effects. It makes the body more resistant to bacteria and inflammation, so our hypothetical adult would probably get sick less.

Next, they would be likely to start performing better at work. As sleep is greatly responsible for memory consolidation, thinking, and concentration, getting more quality rest could help our “hero” start showing better results at work.

One more example of positive outcomes of quality sleep is improved sex drive. Sleep has a direct effect on one’s sex life, and chronic sleep deprivation is often linked to sexual dysfunction (this has a lot to do with hormonal balance). Therefore, if our hypothetical adult starts working on improving their sleep quality, this may also contribute to their sex life.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes, we should certainly make sleep quality our priority. And the reason behind that is pretty simple: sleep affects all aspects of our lives, including physical and mental health, performance at work, and even relationships (I’m sure we’ve all had fights with our loved ones when being moody after losing sleep). Therefore, sleep can be a powerful instrument that can help us improve the overall quality of our lives.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

In my opinion, the main “blockage” that might be stopping us from implementing healthy sleep hygiene is the belief that when we sleep, we lose time. These days, we are more eager to sacrifice hours of sleep to work, deal with errands, or entertain ourselves (in order to relax). We believe that instead of sleeping, there are tons of more helpful things we can do. So, I suggest we should start looking at sleep as an investment in our future and health, not a phenomenon that steals our time. It’s like the crucial step of self-care, if you will. Once we start looking at sleep differently (and understand how important it is), we might be more likely to work on improving our sleep habits.

Another aspect that might be in the way of our healthy sleep is the fact that we often fail to plan our time properly. Especially these days, when many of us are forced to work/study from home and have to balance between personal life and assignments. Inconsistent schedules or taking too much on ourselves often means that we cannot follow a proper sleep routine and simply don’t have the time to implement healthy habits.

Finally, the third obstacle on our way to better sleep is the constant distractions we live among. Technology has made our lives easier but it has also made a huge impact on our sleep. You have probably heard of the blue light emitted from screens. It may sound like something minor, but it actually affects our brain and can alter our natural sleep and wake cycles. Plus, let’s not forget about the good old escapism. Instead of sleeping, we often try to distract ourselves from the daily stress and other issues. Again, technology is there to help us. And that’s another reason why we may find it hard to start implementing healthy sleep-related changes.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

To tell you the truth, I’m not so sure. We find it hard to get quality sleep these days due to the endless distractions and artificial light. The thing is, we are supposed to follow the sun with our sleep and wake cycles. But with artificial light, those cycles shift and change.

At the same time, I’m not so sure people used to get better sleep “back then”. And that is simply because they had enough stuff to worry about. And we all know that stress can affect one’s sleep quality greatly. While we may think that we aren’t that safe (with the pandemic, global warming, etc.), our predecessors also had enough on their plates (wars, hunger, and things far worse than not being able to dine out). So, I really don’t think they could sleep much better, but that’s just my subjective point of view.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Here are the 5 things I think everyone should know if they want to start sleeping better:

Meditation can seem weird or pointless to some, but it’s actually a very effective tool you can use before sleep. For me, meditating is a great way to slow down and get rid of anxious thoughts. It’s an excellent relaxation technique that people often disregard. However, if you try meditating for at least 5 minutes every evening, you will be more likely to sleep better. Making evenings device-free is another powerful move that can help you sleep better. Well, it doesn’t have to be a whole evening, but at least an hour before sleep. To tell the truth, buying an old-school alarm clock and leaving my phone in the kitchen before bed changed my sleep almost instantly. No more spending hours lying awake staring at the ceiling after scrolling through social media (or work emails) in bed. Your mattress can make all the difference. A good mattress is 80% of the success, in my opinion. If you sleep on a mattress that doesn’t work for you, you are more likely to deal with countless sleep disturbances, poorer sleep quality, and back pain. Remember, a good mattress has to aid proper spinal alignment in the first place. Therefore, you should choose the mattress firmness according to your sleeping style (back, side, stomach, or combo). Following a consistent sleep schedule is hard but it’s worth it. The realities of the modern world often make it hard for us to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. But if you make enough effort, a sleep schedule can do you a lot of good. For instance, after building a healthy sleep routine, I started waking up on my own in the mornings (without an alarm), feeling refreshed and full of energy. I think that after catching a certain “rhythm”, the body maintains quality sleep easier. It’s very hard to pay off sleep debt. If you think that oversleeping during the weekend can help you balance out the lost hours of sleep, I have to disappoint you. Even short-term sleep deprivation can have negative outcomes, and getting things back on track will require more than just a longer snooze session on Sunday. So, in my opinion, it’s crucial to build a stable sleep schedule and follow it during the weekends too.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

For someone who wakes up in the middle of the night, I would recommend staying away from their phone and trying a soothing breathing technique instead. My current favorite is the Alternate Nostril breathing, but there are many more options to choose from. However, the most effective solution would be talking to your physician. They will help you figure out what’s causing nighttime awakenings and suggest effective treatment options.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

I think napping during the day is a good trick that can help you renew your energy levels a little. And there’s nothing wrong with napping if you do it right. Try to make your naps last no longer than 30–40 minutes. Also, it’s better to reserve them for the first half of the day (to prevent shifting your sleep cycles).

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to have lunch with Andrew Huberman, the author of Huberman Lab.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If they’d like, readers can visit my website sleepingocean.com. I also post reviews on Youtube and regular updates on our Facebook page.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!