Rustam Ahverdiev of DistantJob: “Ensuring seamless communication is the first challenge”

Rustam is the person who designed all of DistantJob’s operational systems and processes, and the creative force in charge of design & development for internal IT development projects.

He was one of the first employees at DistantJob and helped build it up like a real founder: by doing any and every job that needed to be done. That hands-on experience meant he would later be in the perfect position to design and lead operations.

Rustam is a passionate traveler who never feels better than on the road, avid scuba diver, motorcyclist, and photography enthusiast.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

This is what I have always been doing. Since my childhood, I’ve been into organizing activities. I’ve always liked coming up with processes and systems. When I was a kid, I used to suggest and organize activities in the playground. I enjoyed the process of putting the activities together more than I enjoyed participating in them. I’m good at understanding people and what they are best at. It comes naturally to me, like a sense of the force to a Jedi.

When I finished watching the original Star Wars trilogy, I remember how I felt. The force is real. How it connects everything with everyone is also real. I’ve never met Yoda, but if I did, what he would tell me and you is that I didn’t choose this career path; this career path chose me.

I started my career early in Telecom as a business development professional because people are my biggest passion. I like networking. I worked for a bunch of local companies through a VoIP B2B provider where I was buying 100k a week in traffic from Afghanistan to resell it to the local market. Before that, I had no idea that so many people called Afghanistan from Ukraine. All of this was before the Whatsapp and Telegram era.

After that, I worked in the IT Outsourcing industry for a while. That didn’t last long because I couldn’t stand Waterfall processes. I quit and never looked back.

For the last eight years, I’ve been with DistantJob, a Remote Recruitment Agency. Currently, I’m the COO and I’ve worked remotely since day one.

Remote is the way to go. It has always been a good working model that benefits both the employer and the employees in many ways. It is only after the pandemic that remote work started taking center stage all around the world because people were forced to do things a little differently. There are several reasons why I always loved working remotely. There’s a basic reduction in carbon footprint that comes via cutting off the need to commute. Then there’s more happiness that comes from better work-life balance. There’s also a greater sense of wellbeing and mindfulness and increased mental and emotional capacity.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

It’s been a rollercoaster for me since Day 1 at DistantJob. So there isn’t just one story. Every day there’s something new. We’re in the people business; there are many more moving parts than in the software business. In the HR side of the business; there are candidates we need to headhunt for our clients; unblocking processes and operations inside the company; etc. I’m always busy with all of this. There are new stories every day and I enjoy each day here even today.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

This was long ago but I still remember it clearly. Times were changing and big things were about to happen. When I joined DistantJob, we needed to install an app on the server. The website we had was a custom website. It wasn’t a website that was built with WordPress or any other familiar CMS. We didn’t have a proper developer on the team at that time. So, before installing that app, I asked Sharon (the CEO of DistantJob) whether or not we had a backup of our blog and everything else on the website. We were a small team back then and there was a lot of back and forth communication. He told me that we did have a backup of everything and I proceeded with uploading the app. I don’t remember the exact sequence of events but something went wrong. Someone needed to delete something and accidentally ended up deleting the entire blog directory. We lost four months of blog content.

We also realized that the backup didn’t exist. I realized the gravity of the mistake and it was time for me to look for another job. I was already a year into DistantJob and I thought to myself “I’m pretty much fired.” My assumption was far from reality. Sharon told me that it wasn’t my fault as I had double-checked with him about the backup before uploading the app. So in his view, the responsibility and the mistake were on him and not on me.

I learned two things from this experience. First, it’s important to have leadership that understands when responsibilities and mistakes are on them. And the second thing is that even if you trust the person implicitly, there is always the possibility of human error. It does make sense to double-check things yourself. One wrong move could affect months of work for others.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees to thrive and avoid burnout?

Burnout happens when things start piling up. There are different kinds of employees in every organization. Some are workaholics while some are lazy. I’m more afraid of workaholics. They do everything in their power to go above and beyond. I’m like that myself. On the other hand, lazy people are less likely to burn out and to their credit, this is actually something they got right.

When you’re communicating with your employees, especially workaholics, make sure that they understand how to prioritize tasks. This will help them structure their work better instead of trying to do it all in one day. Also, it is important to let them know that it is okay to make mistakes. I always say productivity is not yeast. It isn’t just going to expand itself to all the possible directions if you give it enough heat, a.k.a. time and space.

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Some companies have many years of experience with managing a remote team. Others have just started this, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Can you tell us how many years of experience you have managing remote teams?

This July is going to be 10 years since I started working remotely. Managing remotely is a little under that. I think that is eight years at this point.

Managing a team remotely can be very different than managing a team that is in front of you. Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding managing a remote team? Can you give a story or example for each?

I’d say that managing remote teams requires a little more effort but as far as the challenges are concerned, they’re more or less similar to any other work environment. Putting a special sticker on remote work and treating it differently wouldn’t make sense. Let’s talk about the main challenges of managing a team.

Ensuring seamless communication is the first challenge. Many times messages are misinterpreted owing to communication gaps within teams. It’s natural because all of us have different perspectives. For instance, Language barriers can be a contributing factor to communication gaps or an ill-defined task that lacks enough details. This is why clarity is very important.

The second challenge is creating a greater sense of commitment within your teams. It is easy for teams to start slacking and feeling burnout after some time. Keeping them committed to delivering quality work on time month on month can be challenging.

For me, the third challenge would be conflict management. If you let two or more people resent each other in your team for too long, it can snowball into something bigger than just that. It will affect the outcome of your project in all ways. They’ll hesitate to work with each other and this will lead to communication gaps. Eventually, it will lead to toxic work culture.

The fourth one is giving feedback. Feedback is not always positive because that beats the whole purpose of feedback. Positive feedback is called “appreciation”. Constructive feedback comprises the good and the room for getting better. It is the latter that needs to be handled properly. There are different types of people on your team. Some could take things personally while some others could be thick-skinned. This doesn’t mean that you walk on eggshells. You need to be upfront with each one of them. The challenge is in the way you deliver this feedback.

The fifth challenge is to set the right expectations. A lot of times we assume that just talking about the role with each member is enough. That’s a mistake.

Whatever be the challenge, know that there is a trickle-down effect. As a leader, if you don’t pull up your socks, your team won’t either.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges?

Starting with the challenge of communication gaps, putting things across more objectively can help everyone in your team to be on the same page. You’ll be surprised at how this speeds up the delivery of work. When communication is concise and clear, there’s a lesser need to discuss the same things over and over again. Also, ensure that you use the simplest sentences that are understood by employees from different countries too, and add only those details that are needed to avoid confusion.

The second challenge of creating a greater sense of commitment in your team can be contended with by starting with yourself. Your company’s vision and culture play a big role here. If you’re slacking, your team will too. Not everyone is self-motivated all the time. You can work on your own discipline and provide a routine for everyone to follow. This routine needs to have an end goal otherwise your team will feel like they’re simply moving from one task to another without any destination. It is best to have regular short meetings that keep everyone aligned with the end goal of your project. Remember, all of it starts with you. You’re sitting in the driver’s seat, everyone else is trusting your driving skills and relying on you.

The third challenge of conflict management is the one that requires more effort from your end. It is important to have 1 on 1 session with every team member on a regular basis to be aware of what’s going on with the team. Don’t confuse this with micromanagement. This 1 on 1 session doesn’t have to be an interrogation. It is only to check if your team members are comfortable and satisfied with their work and environment. Even if they’re not vocal about things, you can observe their gestures and facial expressions for clues on how they’re actually feeling. For them to be able to share everything with you early on, you should be more approachable. You can be more approachable by being more friendly in your disposition. It’s all about maintaining a balance between friendliness and authority. Once, your team is able to confide in you, nip those conflicts in the bud and be empathetic while dealing with such situations.

The challenge of providing honest feedback just looks tricky on the surface but isn’t very tough to solve. Feedback needs to be given face to face to avoid any misinterpretation of tone or of the feedback itself. Written feedback can cause a lot of confusion. If we can take care of the first challenge of communication, we will be able to take care of this one too, as long as we pay attention to the “how”.

The last challenge of setting the right expectations can be solved by not keeping your expectations in your head. Tell your team what you expect and take each member through the process of delivering that expectation. If you’re not clear about what you want from your team, you can’t complain about it when the delivery doesn’t meet your request. You need to be vocal about this. It needs to come from you as a guide and mentor and not as someone who is in a place of authority. Expectations are a two-way street. Always ask your team what they expect from you too and make a conscious effort to work on those expectations.

In my experience, one of the trickiest parts of managing a remote team is giving honest feedback, in a way that doesn’t come across as too harsh. If someone is in front of you much of the nuance can be picked up in facial expressions and body language. But not when someone is remote. Can you give a few suggestions about how to best give constructive criticism to a remote employee?

It is important to give feedback over a video call. Make sure you do this in a way that people can see your face and vice versa. You want to kind of make it like a tennis match where it goes back and forth, rather than just making it a one-way road where there’s no way for the other person to come to you. Part of the growth is also to be able to hear the feedback.

Sometimes you do everything right, you’ve been polite, you explain everything as nicely as you could and the person may still get offended. A lot of feedback that is given is often expected to be very positive. I think it kind of takes away the fact that in order to grow, you need to know your mistakes as much as you need to be appreciated for all the right things.

Feedback has to be mastered from both sides, giving and receiving. After you give feedback, you should also give a chance to your employee to tell their side of the story. You must listen to that even if you completely disagree. Nobody likes excuses but it’s very important to make sure you’re basing your judgment on facts rather than your own perception of events. It doesn’t mean your story is going to change but it is always good to double-check on yourself too.

Can you specifically address how to give constructive feedback over email? How do you prevent the email from sounding too critical or harsh?

Giving feedback over email is terrible. In order to understand this, let’s go back to the previous discussion about honest feedback. When we try to soften things up, the purpose of giving honest feedback stands defeated.

In order to be honest in an email, we will need to be extra careful. The receiver can’t “see” the expression and “hear” the tone of the feedback. This leads to misinterpretation and most likely, no improvement will be seen.

If you’re unable to get on a virtual call with your team, then you also have an option to record an audio message. It is a better option than sending feedback over email because at least the receiver knows the emotion and the tone of the feedback. This means lesser chances of misinterpretation.

I prefer very short emails that are to the point so much so that they end up sounding harsh. Most times, I don’t mean to be harsh at all. It is interpreted that way because writing can sometimes lack emotion (unless you’re a good writer or have time to describe everything in detail).

That’s why my first preference is always a virtual meeting. If that’s not a possibility, I go for an audio message. Email is my least favorite way of delivering feedback.

As I said earlier too, sometimes you really need to be blunt about something. When this is the case, it is always better to talk to somebody.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

Obstacle number 1; Lack of trust. You and your colleagues assume that these employees are going to waste your time and watch Netflix/YouTube instead of doing their job. Any team, especially one that is remote, thrives and grows with trust. That’s always the first step, the main foundation of your relationship.

The second biggest obstacle is the lack of clear goals. If there is no vision, there is no clear path. This means there is no direction or responsibility. Having clear goals that are to be accomplished within a specific time frame creates accountability.

The third obstacle is only talking about a problem without attempting to find a solution.

When I hear “we need to do something”, it sounds like a political speech with big words thrown in for impact. For real impact and great teamwork, we need to walk the walk. Sure, we know we need to do something; but what is that “something”?

It isn’t speech but the actions that will help you and your team solve real problems. Give suggestions and discuss them to find a suitable solution.

The fourth obstacle is burnout. This could show up sooner than you think because you will feel like you’re having to put in a lot more energy in managing a remote team. The environment of a physical office is different. This is why a team that is new to remote work demands more help and attention.

You can avoid this by planning your day. Be ready for a stricter action plan for yourself because discipline is very important while working remotely, especially when you’re managing a full team of new remote employees.

What do you suggest can be done to create a healthy and empowering work culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

At DistantJob we’re quite strict about our hiring. We pay attention not only to the skills but also focus heavily on the cultural fit.

If I would have to explain our culture, it would be a combination of House of Ravenclaw and Gryffindor and a pinch of Slytherin. Nobody likes Hufflepuff, let’s be honest about it. What did they actually ever do?

Jokes aside, you really need to figure out your company culture. You really need to be very observant, to see it, to understand what is your culture, what really naturally drives people together. You’ll see the similarities.

Start building activities around these similarities but don’t force them. For example, everybody says you need to have Zoom calls for birthday party celebrations, etc. We try to do that but we don’t force people to be a part of it. Many people could be busy doing something else. In some situations, if have people from different parts of the world, the timing just won’t match. That’s perfectly fine.

Whatever you do, make sure nothing is enforced. And if you know what drives and motivates your people, support their interests as much as you can. When we have the capacity, we even play board games with the team.

Some people are foodies and we do have this foodies channel on Slack where they discuss cuisines and recipes.

Healthy culture also comes from weeding out toxic people. So watch out for those and always question yourself too from time to time. Am I being toxic? This will help you stay aligned with your company culture.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The Bible, Quran, Bhagavad Gita, and all the other holy books are already written, so that’s off the menu.

So regarding being a person of great influence, I’d say I’m perfectly happy where I am in my life right now. I’m lucky that I have a genuine passion for people and even luckier that my work revolves around it. I find real value in meeting new people. Whenever I meet a new person I resonate with and who aligns with my values, I always think about what I can do for that person.

I think the most amazing thing for me would be to keep doing this on a bigger scale, bringing positive people together. I would encourage people to connect more and to help others connect more. Cultivate the ability to find an interest in everyone you meet. I want people to tell me about whatever makes them tick — from nail polish to Greek philosophy. Cultivating this interest in others has done wonders for me and my personal and professional growth, and it will for you, too.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote is by Master Yoda: “Do or do not, there is no try”.

As a highly intuitive person, and someone who also has a pretty strong degree of logical thinking, I find that every time I overthink, things only get worse. I can safely say that the best way to achieve something is to start doing it, rather than planning a perfect way to do it.

Thank you for these great insights!