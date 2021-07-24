Ria Patag: “Forget what diet culture has taught you about labeling foods as ‘good’ and ‘bad’”

Forget what diet culture has taught you about labeling foods as ‘good’ and ‘bad’. For example, you may restrict a certain food because you think it is “bad.” However, you eat a salad because you think it is “good”. This mindset will not only worsen your relationship with food, but it’s also untrue. Some foods are more nutrient dense than others, but no food is ‘bad’. All foods are fuel!

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ria Patag.

Ria Patag is an 18 year old entrepreneur, podcast host, and fitness influencer. With her extensive weightlifting and nutrition experience, she focuses on content creation to help others learn about fitness. More notably, she founded an activewear brand called Bolt Active. Bolt’s unapologetic and bold branding is aimed to help young women feel represented and welcome in the fitness space, as a male associated industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Thanks for having me! I grew up in the more affluent part of Las Vegas, and was raised by an immigrant parent. So obviously, there were the high expectations: do well in sports, school, clubs, and most importantly, pursue a good paying secure career.

Funnily enough, I’ve always been a little bit of a rulebreaker, so I turned out the opposite. I didn’t really have hobbies, did just enough to get by school wise, and didn’t really have any differentiating factor about me, objectively. I went to schools super focused on academics, and felt like a sore thumb even more there. In that environment, everyone was getting accepted into Ivies and I always felt mediocre.

I didn’t really feel like I fit in anywhere until I started going to the gym. It became not only my hobby but a personality trait, where I was just super passionate about everything from kinesiology to nutrition.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

When it was time to apply to college, I just picked a major and told myself I would figure out what to do with it when the time comes. Immediately into my first semester of college, I knew I was wasting my time on a path that wasn’t mine to follow. Because of the knowledge I was going to be wasting 4 more years, I started looking into streams of income without a degree, and those actionable steps. I taught myself social media marketing and planned on helping businesses grow as a marketing agency. After the first semester, I had that knowledge under my belt, and ended up dropping out of college. I was providing marketing services for others, but wanted to apply those skills to my own passions, so I did exactly that by founding an activewear line for young women. It’s stigmatized for girls to want to put on muscle and want to lift, and that’s the idea I wanted to abolish with Bolt!

The inspiration for these leaps of faith came internally, from my independent and audacious personality. However, the validation came from seeing other young women like me on a similar path. Something super comforting but also exciting was looking at other young entrepreneurs doing big things and getting places. It pushes you because if someone else can do it, why can’t you?

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Super cliché to say, but it’s not fair to just credit one person. My friends, (which, your friends should always be positive influences and supportive of your big dreams), were super amazing because they got to see firsthand my frustrations and help bring me back to center. My friends aren’t entrepreneurs, but that can be an advantage, because they see things in a different light and perspective as I do, and it’s important to get that second opinion.

Growing up, my family provided those life lessons, that which I can apply to the rest of life. I can attribute my lack of dependence on others to seeing my single mom impressively juggle 2 kids, bills, work, and the stressors of life.

Everyone you cross paths with affects you in some manner, and even those who drift from you have something to teach you, just as you taught them something as well. So in that case, I’m grateful, even for the people who hurt me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I had someone who was supposed to run Facebook ads on my behalf, and we occasionally texted. It would sometimes be small talk but for the most part we talked about business related things. One day, I got a text from an unknown number, likely a girlfriend or an ex, saying that my relationship with this freelancer was “inappropriate” and I was basically threatened if I weren’t to end the work relationship. I learned the importance of distinction professional relationships that are friendly, and friendships that are professional.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Growth over comfort”

It’s easy to be comfortable, it’s easy to stay complacent, and it’s easy to just stick to what we know. But by sticking to what’s comfortable and never doing these exciting things, you’re missing out on another world of opportunity. Whenever you’re on the edge of an intimidating decision or scared to make the leap of faith, remember that doing things that are uncomfortable and scary are going to be far better for us than sticking to what’s easy.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

Setting goals is important, everyone knows that. However, defining a timeline, creating a plan for those goals, and checking in periodically to keep yourself on track, is more important. I created a planner that’s hyper focused on setting yourself up for success, with monthly check ins, intentions, goals, and habit trackers. It’s an academic planner but it’s not just for students. It’ll definitely help anyone wanting to reach their goals whether it be personal, professional, or fitness, but just needs somewhere to plan it out and put it down, with check-ins so someone can sit down and iterate: ‘this is what worked recently, but this is how I’m going to improve for the future.’

My biggest focus is on my activewear sets. Objectively, they’re just matching sports bras and shorts. Cute clothes, but how is it really going to make an impact? Wearing something that makes you feel beautiful is an unexplainable feeling of confidence. For everyone, the gym is intimidating, but young women especially, we often don’t feel represented in the fitness space. A cute outfit just might be enough to push someone out there to stop trying to shrink, and they have the right to be confident.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I have 4.5 years of fitness experience. I started off my fitness journey as skinny, so I wanted to grow muscle and gain weight. Once I did that successfully, I took a hiatus from working out and lost my muscle mass and gained fat. At that point, I was wanting to lose the fat and look more ‘toned’. This was during coronavirus shutdowns, so for a few months, I was doing bodyweight and at home workouts. After I dropped to around 9% body fat, I again changed my goals to gain muscle and gain weight in a more optimal way than before.

Because of this nonlinear experience, I now love to share my knowledge and experience to help anyone with their fitness goals, no matter what that might be!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is different for everyone, however, a general statement on what I would define as healthy: a sustainable body weight where the individual’s weight alone does not hinder their overall physical health.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

You’ll be able to get a general idea just by searching up “healthy weight for 5’2 female”, or what your case may be. These ranges will give you something to reference, but they can be broad. If you believe you’re overweight or underweight, or are concerned that your weight is negatively impacting your health, you may want to see a doctor to confirm.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Being both under and over a healthy body weight can be detrimental to your health as it puts a strain on the organs, think about it like your body working extra hard to keep you alive. For example, being overweight raises your risk for heart problems and diabetes. Being underweight is associated with fertility issues, anemia, and other diseases such as osteoporosis.

Those are a few examples of physical health problems, but there are also mental health problems that surround weight. Eating disorders, body dysmorphia, and overall self esteem issues can stem from unhappiness with an individual’s weight.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Someone who is actively working towards a healthy body weight or maintaining one will feel physically better, without added stress to the body. Not only physically, but they will likely feel better mentally too, proud, accomplished, confident, and happy that their body weight is no longer hindering any other aspects of their life!

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

1- Forget what diet culture has taught you about labeling foods as ‘good’ and ‘bad’. For example, you may restrict a certain food because you think it is “bad.” However, you eat a salad because you think it is “good”. This mindset will not only worsen your relationship with food, but it’s also untrue. Some foods are more nutrient dense than others, but no food is ‘bad’. All foods are fuel!

2- You can still enjoy your favorite foods. Never restrict anything. You will end up craving it so much more and end up binging, than if you just let yourself enjoy something, and move on.

3- Make it a priority. It’s really easy to grab something on the way to work every day because you “don’t have time”. However, if this is a change you really want to make, you will find ways to make it work. Try meal prepping, or even waking up a little bit earlier to make something at home.

4- Come up with fun ways to make recipes for variations of your favorite foods to fit your goals. For example, I eat “ice cream” almost every day! I blend a frozen banana, and a chocolate protein shake. I enjoy my version just as much as I enjoy ice cream when I’m out with friends.

5- What you buy is what you eat. This may sound obvious, but something that helps a LOT, is being mindful of what you buy at the grocery store. If Oreos aren’t in my house, I won’t think about eating them 24/7. Eliminate decision making, and set yourself up for success.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Consistency has to outweigh intensity. You hear “I want to lose 10 pounds before the wedding” or “I want to lose some weight before my Hawaii vacation”. This is great, you have a specific goal, and a set date. But the issue is that because you’re focused on quick and extreme results, people start restricting and go to strict and unsustainable “diets”. Sure, you might lose the weight, but because you’re doing it in a way that isn’t enjoyable. You start missing your favorite foods, and so you binge and overindulge. Once you’re there, you get stuck in the mindset of, “I’m already here, might as well stop working out, or might as well go back to my old ways”.

Let’s say your current situation is eating out every day. You want to lose weight FAST. So you make the decision to eat only chicken and rice and work out every day. But, since you’re thinking short term, you keep this up for 2 weeks, then go back to your old habit. Whereas if you made slow and progressive changes in order to stay consistent, such as going from eating out every day to only 3 times a week, and working out every other day, you would keep this up for much longer and slowly improve.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The biggest mistake is seeing exercise as punishment and food as the enemy. Sustainable results are the cause of seeing exercise as an act of self love, and food as fuel. Going into the journey already hating it is the reason it’s unsustainable! You don’t like what you’re doing, and you’re looking at a caloric deficit or a lifestyle change as something negative, rather than a challenge for you to reach a goal.

Obviously, seeing sustainable results comes from consistency of what you eat and how you fuel your body, however, this starts with how you approach weight loss! Avoiding this cycle starts with loving your body and the process, the results will come if you are patient!

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Someone can be very intrinsically motivated to make change, but struggle with saying no to routine or external factors such as eating out with their friends. Firstly acknowledging your weak points will be a good place to start. From there, give yourself some space to hold yourself accountable. It could be a calendar crossing off the days you went to the gym, it could be a private Instagram account where you post updates, or it could even just be letting your friends know about your journey. There will always be ways around your excuses, it’s just much easier to give into them!

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Exactly that- implementing a routine. It’s much easier to go to the gym when you’ve fallen into a habit of going every day at a specific time: say, first thing in the morning, or right after work. Challenge yourself to keeping a habit for x amount of time, whether that be meal prepping every week, or tracking your calories every day for 30 days, by then, it’ll be so habitual, you won’t want to stop! Keep your focus on one day at a time.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

It’d have to be my influence on young women in fitness. Fitness has easily changed my life, not just because of physique reasons, but it’s made me someone with a drive to be better. Lifting has given me discipline, perseverance, a good work ethic, it’s even a coping mechanism at times. If I can inspire even just one other young girl to start lifting, I’d consider that a huge win. In a society that will always give young women something to be insecure about, I want to help guide them to confidence.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Andy Frisella.

He has such a story of perseverance. He started a business, with money he earned working outside all summer. He barely made sales at first. He slept on a random free couch in his business for years because he didn’t have money for rent. He literally got stabbed in the face. Now, his supplement brand makes millions of dollars every year, and he’s still striving for more. He helped me realize that I am capable of so much and not to waste potential.

There is so much anyone can learn from him, entrepreneur or not. I would be so honored to get the chance to sit down with him.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

If you were interested to hear about my planner or my activewear, it’s launching super soon, so check out https://5dc9405c.kickoffpages.com/?preview=true&contest_score=7 to get on the mailing list! I’ll keep you updated!

If you see this by the time we launch, it’ll be over at boltactive.com

My Instagram is instagram.com/riapatag

And my catch all website would be beacons.ai/riapatag!

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success.