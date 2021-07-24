Lizzy Williamson of Two Minute Moves: “Disrupt long hours of sitting”

Disrupt long hours of sitting. Sitting still is making us tired. It might sound counter-intuitive, but feeling alert and awake is tied to moving around. When you sit still for a long period of time, your body functions slow down until you enter something a little like a ‘sleep’ mode. We can also become more susceptible to weight gain as our metabolism slows. It’s normal to feel tired when you finally stand up, because your body has to switch modes and start providing you with the energy to move again. No surprise then that to keep us going throughout the day we snack on sugary foods. Then we get to the end of the day feeling exhausted, and instead of having the energy to work out or prepare a healthy meal, we collapse on the couch to binge-watch our favorite Netflix show.

So many of us have tried dieting. All too often though, many of us lose 10–20 pounds, but we end up gaining it back. Not only is yo-yo dieting unhealthy, it is also demoralizing and makes us feel like giving up. What exactly do we have to do to achieve a healthy body weight and to stick with it forever?

In this interview series called “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve A Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently” we are interviewing health and wellness professionals who can share lessons from their research and experience about how to do this.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lizzy Williamson.

Dubbed by the US media as ‘the excuse-buster from Down-Under’, Lizzy Williamson is on a mission to help people disrupt long hours of sitting to transform the way they work and feel. She brings her energy-boosting, bite-size wellness breaks to companies and conferences around the world and is the regular “fitness guru” on Australian morning television. Lizzy is the founder and author of Two Minute Moves, where she shares her journey of overcoming postnatal depression, two minutes at a time. She is a certified Personal Trainer and her Two Minute Moves have been featured on Good Morning America, Today Show and Studio 10.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up and all I ever wanted to do was be a dancer. I lived in a little country town in QLD, Australia and every morning I would get up an hour early and go to my garage and dance. It filled me with joy and made me feel so alive. It was also the thing that I hoped would be my ticket out and that’s what happened. I went to dance school in Sydney, became a professional dancer working on cruise-ships and casinos. Then after having children and experiencing how powerful exercise was on my recovery journey from postpartum depression, I embarked on a career on the fitness industry.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I had a baby and a toddler and my mum said to me that I should make a decision on what I wanted to do with my professional life moving forward that was going to fit in with my family. Start something now, she told me, so when my children were older I would have already put in the groundwork in my professional life. I decided on the fitness industry as it was thriving industry, I felt I could do that could work around my family and by that stage it was something I felt incredibly passionate about.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I was studying at New York’s Institute for Integrative Nutrition where they ask you to choose a peer couch — someone that was doing the course with you. I lucked out with mine, Stacey Clare, as every time over the years since I thought I was going to give up, everything felt too hard or I didn’t know what direction to take, I would get on the phone to Stace and she would tell me to keep going! We have been on a similar journey and became each others cheerleaders. Her constant encouragement has helped me keep on track and pushing forward.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

Before I did my first live TV segment and I had no idea of the nerves I would feel before I went on. I was feeling ok as I had my hair and makeup done and talked to the producer, but when I saw the set and presenters, adrenaline flooded my body. My legs began to shake uncontrollably and my teeth started loudly chattering. I was a mess! I didn’t know how I was going to go on. Somehow I was able to successfully get through the segment it but I learnt next time to be prepared with techniques to help in moments of heightened emotions.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

If I do a job in 2-minutes it’s because I spent 10 years learning how to do it in 2-minutes. You owe me for the years not the minutes.

This quote resonates so much because after learning how powerful a 2-minute moment can be, I’m often on stage or on camera for a few minutes. It was when I read this quote that I realized that so often we undervalue ourselves. We think we have to give more and more to be of value. I no longer value what I do by the number of minutes but rather the expertise and energy that I bring.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

A few years ago I would be at conferences and at certain times in the day (usually mid-morning, post-lunch, mid-afternoon) when there was lots of sitting I would see people start to shift about in their seats, looking around and stifling yawns. No speaker or event organizer wants to see that. And I would think if only I could get up on that stage, turn on a great song and get everyone stretching and moving their bodies for a couple of minutes, the whole energy of the room would shift. Attendees would experience less achy bodies, have a moment to re-focus and get a boost of energy. So that’s what I started to do and that’s what happened. Now with a huge increase in virtual events and meetings, I’m able to also help bust screen fatigue and disrupt long hours of sitting in front of a computer.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I’ve been a certified PT for over a decade plus an integrative nutrition health coach. After experiencing postpartum depression and discovered just how challenging it can be to exercise, I became on a mission to help people take little moments in their day to move to transform the way they feel. This led to becoming the regular fitness expert on Australian television, a published book, and working on events and meetings around the world (Amazon, KFC, Schwarzkoph, Vonage) to help people move more.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

It’s different for every individual, but I know if I’ve been fueling my body in a positive way with good food and movement, consistently over time, I’m at a healthy body weight for me.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Our bodies are always talking to us and giving us signs of what it needs more of and what it needs less of. Sometimes with a whisper and sometimes with a loud scream! When we nourish our bodies with good food and movement then we know we are moving towards a healthy body weight. When we don’t, we are moving towards an unhealthy weight for us, whether that’s overweight or underweight. Every choice we make leads us in one of these directions.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Both of these can get in our way of actively moving our bodies. When we aren’t at a healthy body weight we often struggle with injuries from carrying too much weight or loss of bone-density from being underweight so we are less inclined to exercise. We experience low self-esteem from knowing we haven’t been looking after our bodies, which can keep us away from the gym. We can experience a lack of energy from too much food, not enough food, or an excess of food with ‘empty calories’ so lack motivation. And when we are physically inactive, we are putting ourselves at a greater risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, a variety of cancers and an early death.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

There is no doubt that when I’m at a healthy body weight I’m in a better mood and I’m less cranky at my kids because I’m not consuming excess sugar and I’ve been exercising. Because I feel better about myself and have more energy, I exercise more and make better food choices. Because I’ve fueled my body with healthy foods, my brain is less foggy and I perform so much better in my work.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Take Small Steps. Sometimes the idea of dedicating precious hours to moving and eating well is just too overwhelming. We plan to put an hour aside for a workout, only to have that hour taken up trying to fix the internet, or take care of a sick kid. So we give up before we’ve even started. You don’t have to completely overhaul your life to be achieve a healthy body weight, because every step counts, no matter how small. I know this because I’ve lived it. When I was struggling with postpartum depression and exercise felt impossible, I made a commitment to myself to just do 2-minutes of exercise at my kitchen bench every day. Some push-ups, squats or plies like I was back at my ballet barre. Because it was so small I was able to talk myself into doing it, consistently, and over time this small action created a ripple effect where I started eating better and embracing healthy habits. Bust the ‘No Time’ Excuse. Of all the excuses we make to avoid exercising and eating well, ‘I just don’t have the time’ takes the crowning glory. You might say, how could I possibly fit exercise or healthy meals into an already overloaded schedule? Here’s the thing. You do have time to exercise, and it can easily be worked into your life, but it will take a change of mindset. So you can’t get to the gym? Look out for opportunities to move and make these a part of your day. In the morning when you’re blending a smoothie do 20 push-ups at your kitchen counter. While you brush your teeth, do 2-minutes of lunges. As you’re hanging out the washing, do some squats with each piece of clothing you pick up. Scrolling your socials, walk on the spot. Do some couch crunches when binge-watching Netflix and the opening credits are rolling. Disrupt long hours of sitting. Sitting still is making us tired. It might sound counter-intuitive, but feeling alert and awake is tied to moving around. When you sit still for a long period of time, your body functions slow down until you enter something a little like a ‘sleep’ mode. We can also become more susceptible to weight gain as our metabolism slows. It’s normal to feel tired when you finally stand up, because your body has to switch modes and start providing you with the energy to move again. No surprise then that to keep us going throughout the day we snack on sugary foods. Then we get to the end of the day feeling exhausted, and instead of having the energy to work out or prepare a healthy meal, we collapse on the couch to binge-watch our favorite Netflix show. Integrate bite-size body and brain breaks throughout your day to keep up your energy instead. Sit down and stand up x 10 every hour. Do standing heel raises when you’re on the phone. Stand up and stretch when you’re dealing into your next Zoom meeting. On long meetings with your team, turn on a song and get everyone up for a 2-minute walk on the spot. Move for your Mood. How do we deal with high levels of stress, anxiety and other strong emotions? If you’re anything like me, you might be in the habit of turning to the things that release dopamine into our brains — particularly sugary and fatty foods — to numb our feelings. One night I was feeling incredibly overwhelmed from having a hard time putting my daughters to sleep, and I was about to inhale a block of chocolate when a voice in my head said, ‘Move your body!’ So I started kicking my legs out to the side like a kickboxer and punching my arms out in front like I was in a boxing ring. Tears streamed down my face, and instead of eating for my emotions, I kept moving. After about two minutes, something happened inside me. The stress and anxiety that I was feeling grew and grew like it normally did, but then it hit a peak and began to subside. I felt so much more in control, and like everything was going to be okay. By moving, you allow your strong emotions to do just that, move. Instead of masking your feelings with food, you express them, moving forward into a better headspace. Breath and Chew. Overeating and emotional eating have the power to strip you of your confidence. I have seen many women close to tears when they admit to feeling out of control about food. It’s the thing we often turn to when we are bored, frustrated or depressed — but not actually hungry. The reason I think this next small step has worked for me and for everyone I have shared it with is that it’s not about trying to talk yourself out of eating ‘self-sabotage’ foods. In fact, eating becomes a whole different story when you use this incredibly simple technique of consciously breathing and chewing your food. No matter what you’re eating (even if you’re hiding behind the fridge door with a tub of ice-cream) ‘mindful eating’ can help you really experience and savor your food. The process of chewing slowly as you eat means you become very aware of what you are eating, what it tastes like and, ultimately, if it’s actually what you want. When you breathe as you chew, your nervous system relaxes, allowing your level of stress to drop. It allows you to become more aware of when you have had enough, and helps your body process and digest the food. You will start to consider whether those soggy leftover crusts on your child’s plate are actually edible, or whether you really want that whole bag of chips. It turns the process of eating into one of savouring and appreciating.

Try this exercise:

Look at what you are eating. Name what you see, smell or feel. Notice what your mouth is doing when the food comes up to your mouth. Place the food in your mouth and begin to chew. If you have cutlery, put it down between mouthfuls. What can you taste? Notice the food. Breathe as you chew. Keeping chewing and chewing for as long as you can until you have the impulse to swallow. Repeat with your next mouthful and keep repeating.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Ask yourself, what in the past has got in my way of maintaining a healthy body weight? Binge-eating when stressed? Not maintaining exercise when life gets busy? Whatever your answer is, you want to have an action plan to stop you slipping back into old habits.

Get out a pen and paper and on one side write down all the reasons in the past you struggled to be at a healthy body weight. On the other side, brainstorm some actions steps you can take to help you not go there again. Eg. Eating when stressed — Maintain stress levels with a morning breathing technique or meditation. Eating when I’m not hungry — Do 10 push-ups at my kitchen bench instead. Can’t be bothered exercising — create a playlist of motivating songs that inspire me to move. Put the list somewhere you can see it every day (on the fridge is usually a good one).

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Weight-loss diets can be incredibly restrictive and leave you feeling hungry which often leads to stronger food cravings and binging. The fact is, 95 per cent of people who go on weight loss diets regain everything they have lost, plus more, within two years, and the negative cycle of gaining weight over and over again can lead us to think of ourselves as hopeless and lacking in control.

I have experienced so many people feeling good about their progress, only to have it all shattered by a number on a scale. I say get rid of the scales! Use energy and mood as a measure of where you are at.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Our relationship with food and exercise. I was eighteen years old and overjoyed when I landed my first international dancing job on a cruise ship. The first day on board, we dancers gathered on stage in our gold-sequined bikinis and yellow feather headdresses to do a run-through of the show. Before we began, however, it was announced that we all needed to lose weight. Up until that moment I had always had a healthy relationship with my body, but that all changed there and then. I decided that my body needed to be fixed. Exercise became a punishment for eating, a way to shrink myself. It became about clocking up a certain number of hours on the treadmill. I started to skip meals, ignoring the fact that I had no fuel to move.

With the right mindset, exercise and food has the power to boost our confidence and self-esteem. When you are in the mindset of punishing yourself over everything that is wrong with your appearance, you miss out on celebrating the small steps you’ve taken that have made you healthier, stronger, fitter and happier. Can you guess which approach keeps you coming back to exercise and good food choices?

Years later, after becoming a mother and having daughters, I made a commitment to change my relationship with exercise and food. I discovered that when we value something we continually love, care and cherish it — in the case of my body, with nourishing food and movement. We don’t tear it down with negative self-talk. We don’t give up on it.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

Choose one little thing to do each day and attach it to something you’re already doing. Squat while brushing your teeth. Stand up for a stretch as you dial in to your next Zoom meeting. Do 10 push-ups at the kitchen bench when you’re waiting for the kettle to boil. Chop up some vegies for a next day snack when you’re cooking dinner. Next, to give our brain a hit of dopamine to have us coming back for more, celebrate that you have taken a little step towards your healthy body weight. Look in the mirror or your reflection and say, well done you! Lift your arms like you’ve just run a race. Put a tick or a sticker on a piece of paper you’ve put on the fridge.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Find little moments in your day to move your body — just two minutes can transform the way you feel, work and live.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Without a doubt — Arianna Huffington. I want to talk about our shared love of micro-steps!

