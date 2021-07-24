Dani Bradley Of Ovia Health: “Keep up with preventative healthcare”

Keep up with preventative healthcare — it’s so important to stay on top of regular screenings, whether that’s mammograms, visiting the dermatologist, or getting your teeth cleaned. It’s easy to let our busy schedules take priority, but give yourself the gift of staying on top of your healthcare. Think about it as a gift to your family, too, if that’s what it takes to get you to go!

Dani Bradley, MS, MPH completed her education at Tufts University School of Medicine and Tufts’ Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy. In 2017 she joined Ovia Health, a women’s health technology company, where she leads the Clinical & Research team. She creates clinical interventions, conducts research, evaluates programming, and uses her knowledge of behavior science to inform user experience and program design. She is passionate about applying technology and innovation to improve health and patient experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised outside of Boston, MA.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I started to become interested in health and wellness (mainly how lifestyle influences the development of chronic conditions) when my father became sick and passed away. I was interested to understand how preventative wellness and lifestyle changes can influence long term health outcomes. At this point, I was already well into my undergraduate psychology degree, but knew I wanted to explore health and healthcare more. Upon graduating I worked for a not-for-profit health and human service agency for a few years before deciding to go to graduate school to study public health and nutrition. While there I realized that you can’t get any earlier in the trajectory of someone’s lifelong wellness than prenatally, or even preconception wellness. That’s when I found Ovia Health and have since committed my career to women’s health.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“There’s no thrill in easy sailing when the skies are clear and blue, there’s no joy in merely doing things which any one can do. But there is some satisfaction that is mighty sweet to take, when you reach a destination that you thought you’d never make.”

My dad used to say this quote often to me and my sister. It always resonated with me and helped me develop my grit and determination, even in the face of struggles — big and small.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

At Ovia Health there are so many exciting and impactful projects underway that really make a difference in the lives of our members. One that stands out to me is a project we’re working on right now to help identify and enroll members who are eligible for public safety net programs. Our team at Ovia pays close attention to social determinants of health, and makes an effort to engage with and address the whole person — their living situation, their financial health, their mental health, etc. I think this program is an opportunity to make a huge impact on the lives of our members, because we know how many barriers there are to engaging with these public assistance programs that are shown to improve health outcomes and wellbeing.

Another program that comes to mind is our coaching service. At Ovia Health we have a team of licensed clinicians, who our members have access to 365 days a year. For the primary populations we work with — people building their families, pregnant people, new parents — having this resource at their fingertips is so crucial. For instance, during a typical, low-risk pregnancy, a pregnant person will see their provider 14 or 15 times. With Ovia, they can ask for support as small as “is this safe to eat?” and as big as “my wife and I are looking for support finding a surrogate” and they’ll hear back from our team of empathetic, compassionate experts within minutes. It feels so good to know that what we’re doing at Ovia is making a difference in the lives of our members every single day.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives: Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Cultivating optimum mental wellness is a complex and never-ending venture. Being attuned to your mental wellness and carving out the time to foster it is tough and during this past year of the pandemic, has become even harder for many people. I think three tips for fostering optimal mental wellness are:

Remembering that the body and mind are connected. If you have a broken leg, you see a doctor, no questions asked. But if we’re struggling with our mental health, people are far less likely to seek help. It’s so important that we normalize and destigmatize the idea of seeking care for our mental and emotional wellbeing. This is something we focus on at Ovia Health, where so many of our members are going through massive life transitions — starting families (and sometimes struggling), becoming pregnant, transitioning to being a working parent, etc. Life transitions often mean we need to pay extra attention to our mental wellbeing, but it’s also the time when it seems like there just aren’t enough hours in the day. Paying attention to what we need and being willing to admit we need support, either from family and friends, or from professionals, is so crucial to cultivating continuous mental wellness. Recognize there will be ups and downs. The age old saying “this too shall pass” is so true, and it’s a good reminder when things feel dark. Nothing is permanent and there are strategies you can use to get back to a place of peace and calm — that’s exercise for some people, watching mindless television for others, or spending time with friends and family. Write down a list of the strategies that work for you and reference it when you need a boost. Research shows that practicing gratitude improves your overall mental wellness. Another way to look at this is what’s called ‘down comparison’, or the opposite of comparisons that make you feel worse about your circumstances or your mental state (up comparisons). Remind yourself of all the things that are going right or feel good. There are always things to be grateful for, whether it’s something seemingly small, or something much bigger. Gratitude is all relative, so what works for one person, won’t work for others. Figure out what feels good for you. Writing down what you’re grateful for in the morning or before bed at night can help form a happiness-inducing habit.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

I personally use guided meditation and have found it incredibly helpful over the last three or so years. For a time, I was experiencing stress-induced migraines and was able to nearly eliminate them with my guided meditation practice. I also love to run and walk — a combination of physical movement and getting out into nature is so healing for me.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Physical wellness is so person-specific, but what works for me is:

Movement (especially in nature) — I love to walk and run, which thankfully contribute positively to so many important physiological functions. Diet — And I don’t mean just ‘eating healthy’. I mean eating what feels good and listening to your body. Sometimes that means leafy greens, and sometimes that’s ice cream or a family recipe! Keep up with preventative healthcare — it’s so important to stay on top of regular screenings, whether that’s mammograms, visiting the dermatologist, or getting your teeth cleaned. It’s easy to let our busy schedules take priority, but give yourself the gift of staying on top of your healthcare. Think about it as a gift to your family, too, if that’s what it takes to get you to go!

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Knowing what’s good for you and practicing what’s good for you are two very different things. Some of the most common barriers to practicing healthy eating are time, financial constraints, and old habits that conflict with healthy diet. I think one of the best ways to make healthy eating part of your lifestyle (key word) is to recognize you won’t adhere to whatever you consider ‘healthy eating’ 100% of the time. Oftentimes people get discouraged after indulging in something they feel they shouldn’t have, and allow that to derail their other efforts. Building healthy habits into your lifestyle means you slowly adapt your behaviors to align with your goals, as opposed to thinking about the short term. This leads to better long term health success.

Another tip is to focus on what your ultimate goals are. Do you really want to fit into an old pair of pants? Or do you actually just want to feel healthy and strong? Focusing on the big picture and including goals that involve friends and family are also great strategies and shown to help people stick to their goals. Do you want to live long enough to see your grandchild graduate college? Dance at your son’s wedding?

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Community Compassion Gratitude

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

“Smile, it’s contagious!” is so true!

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

Connecting to the earth and our natural surroundings is shown to improve wellness. Personally, I find being in nature incredibly healing. And I’m not a super outdoorsy person, so for me that doesn’t mean camping in the woods for a weekend, but going for a walk and paying attention to the plants, trees, and animals I pass by is enough for me. I actually have a group of friends where we all share photos of beautiful flowers whenever we see them. It’s such a nice reminder to remain present and pay attention to your surroundings. During the pandemic (particularly the winter months, where in Boston there was little outdoor time to be had) I watched the “Our Planet” series on Netflix. It’s an incredible series narrated by David Attenbourough with the most stunning footage of the planet I had ever seen. So even if you can’t get out in nature — there are ways to bring it to you!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

This might not impact the greatest number of people, but it would be a great impact to a lot of people! I’d like to inspire more people to work with certified nurse midwives (CNMs) during pregnancy. In the United States, fewer than 10% of people work with CNMs, but compared to OBGYNs, they’re shown to support pregnancies with better, safer birth outcomes. With the current maternal mortality crisis in the United States, I think greater access to working with midwives could make a significant difference in the lives of birthing people and their babies.

