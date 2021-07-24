Vlad Vahromovs Of Intellectsoft: “To reduce human error”

It’s integral to investigate and plan ahead to make sure that you won’t risk your own time or the team’s resources on useless actions.

As part of our series about “How To Use Digital Transformation To Take Your Company To The Next Level”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Vlad Vahromovs.

An accomplished tech executive with over 15 years of executive leadership experience delivering cutting-edge solutions to industry giants, Vlad is the CEO of Intellectsoft, the technology partner of Fortune 500 companies including EY, Nestle, and Jaguar. Vlad holds modern courses degrees from Stanford and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I was born and raised in Northern Europe, in the capital city of the small and beautiful country Latvia. I received my master’s degree from the Latvian Transport and Telecommunication Institute and began my career journey. I was managing business operations for various companies from real sectors such as construction, logistics and green energy before moving to Silicon Valley, where I kicked off my deep dive into the IT world. Now I’m the CEO of Intellectsoft, the technology partner powering digital innovation for Fortune 500 companies such as Ernst & Young, Guinness, Nestle, Jaguar and others. Thanks for having me!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

In my early twenties, I was working on a project that taught me a lesson, even though it’s not directly related to IT. I was leading a team that was supposed to build private houses in a new development area. It happened that we started in December and the land had already frozen. We had to spend a bunch of money on burning wood to unfreeze the soil for the groundwork, and just in a couple of days the weather got much warmer and it became evident that there was no need to spend all that money. All we had to do was wait.

Since then, I have never allowed myself to rush into any decision without proper planning and research. It’s integral to investigate and plan ahead to make sure that you won’t risk your own time or the team’s resources on useless actions.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

During my career, I was lucky to have met a lot of wonderful people: from my school teachers and university professors to founders, business owners and tech visionaries who generously shared their knowledge and taught me a lot. I also spend a bulk of my time learning from well-known business leaders such as Elon Musk or Warren Buffett, reading their interviews or books, and so on. It was Buffett who said that digital transformation is a fundamental reality for businesses today, and I couldn’t agree more.

Still, I’d say that the most help I receive every day comes from my family. I try to spend as much time as I can with my kids, since I believe that we are getting the most important experience during our childhood. I share my knowledge with them and they, in a way, teach me how to always be curious and open-minded, both extremely important qualities for a technology leader.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

It may sound trite, but there’s a wonderful book by Jules Verne called ‘The Mysterious Island.’ In my opinion, this book has everything: knowledge, adventure, out-of-the-box thinking and some innovative ideas for that time. I absolutely love the way this book highlights how you can resolve various issues and get yourself out of a jam by having some fundamental knowledge and skills.

Extensive research suggests that “purpose driven businesses” are more successful in many areas. When your company started, what was its vision, what was its purpose?

The history of our company starts back in 2007, when Steve Jobs presented the first iPhone. That was the beginning of a new era and Intellectsoft’s founders felt it. We started off by creating mobile apps for companies in various sectors and back then that was on top of innovation. Years have passed, and now we work with completely different technologies and solutions, but our innovation motto never changed. Now we help companies embrace new technologies, untangle complex issues that always emerge during digital evolution, and orchestrate ongoing innovation. Our ultimate goal is to help companies and teams increase business efficiency, which on a larger scale allows them to thrive, grow and provide jobs, which is extremely important in today’s post-crisis world.

Are you working on any new, exciting projects now? How do you think that might help people?

Definitely! We are always working on multiple projects simultaneously in different verticals — fintech, hospitality, healthcare and others, so I’ll focus on a couple of the most prominent ones.

One of Intellectsoft’s clients, an IT product company, teamed up with us to work on a solution that completely revolutionizes the orthodontic experience. We all know that that kind of service isn’t cheap, and at the very beginning of the treatment all you get is a hefty check — without a proper understanding of how long the treatment will last or how your smile will eventually look. The app that we help create uses photos of the patient’s oral cavity and provides the doctor with a full set of tools to choose the best treatment, and most importantly, to forecast and simulate how each treatment would work and what results could be achieved. It enables more accurate diagnostics and gives the opportunity for the patient to see exactly what result they’d get in months or even years.

We’re also working on a new secure document management system for M&As. During M&As, both parties exchange tons of documents and tens of people from different departments are involved. All of them often require different levels of access which makes companies create multiple duplicates of the same documents, which makes it impossible to maintain them, and introduces plenty of room for error. I don’t even know what to call it rather than a mess! We are working on a virtual data room that allows users to easily manage a complex hierarchy of documentation with various levels of access without the need to duplicate any materials and spend extra time trying to maintain them properly.

Thank you for all that. Let’s now turn to the main focus of our discussion about Digital Transformation. For the benefit of our readers, can you help explain what exactly Digital Transformation means? On a practical level what does it look like to engage in a Digital Transformation?

We live in a rapidly changing world where the technology advancements evolve so fast, that you really need to run just to keep up. They can bring increased efficiency to many business processes, drive customer loyalty and help save money and resources. On the other hand, many companies that fail to adopt these new technologies are often left overboard. That’s what happened to many legacy companies that were titans of the market for decades; they were simply pushed out by much younger and more forward-thinking ones that were not afraid to innovate. It’s extremely important for large and medium enterprises to introduce tech advancements into their day-to-day operations and not be afraid to do so. If they want to stay competitive, they must turn to technology solutions here and now.

Basically, that’s what digital transformation is — adopting new tech advancements to succeed and scale in today’s fast-changing environment.

Which companies can most benefit from a Digital Transformation?

Any company that wants to stay competitive, win competition and scale. Today it is absolutely impossible to scale at the pace that’s required by the market without applying technology. It’s been evident for a while and became critical now as COVID-19 unveiled the inefficiencies of many business processes across all sorts of industries: retail, healthcare, banking, construction and so on. An impressive amount of processes have been tied to human factors and often even required physical presence or involvement, which has now become impossible. Many companies were in a rush to solve this issue and have put digital transformation at the top of their priorities.

The criteria are quite simple: the need to scale and fulfill the fast-growing demand for products and services; the need to save resources on manual tasks and introduce automation, which, in turn, eliminates the need of physical human presence; and the need to pull the opportunity for human error out of manual processes.

We’d love to hear about your experiences helping others with Digital Transformation. In your experience, how has Digital Transformation helped improve operations, processes and customer experiences? We’d love to hear some stories if possible.

One of our customers in the healthcare sector turned to us to create a solution that would track the movement of any equipment within the hospital. Using the solution, any doctor could track exactly where any piece of equipment is located using a smartphone and get it delivered with just one click. The solution has proven to save a lot of time and effort and has quickly become an indispensable tool that allows doctors to focus on curing patients rather than running around looking for any tools or involving other staff to assist with the search.

Has integrating Digital Transformation been a challenging process for some companies? What are the challenges? How do you help resolve them?

Any transformation process should be initialized by the company’s leadership, but the employees are there to maintain new processes and solutions on a daily basis and that’s where the human factor comes in. Just think of each time Facebook — or any other platform — rolled out their new interface. Do you remember the complaints? The majority of users were extremely unhappy about the novelty and were not in a hurry to explore the new features or to recognize improvements. Same thing happens when you introduce any novelty in a work environment, only now it’s more than a redesign, it actually affects their work.

Properly onboarding the workers is extremely important and can be a real challenge, and that’s where Intellectsoft steps in as a technology vendor. We understand that the project doesn’t end as soon as the last line of code is written — in fact, each project requires an adoption curve. We fully support the project and the team during this transition period. We create tutorials and user guides, conduct workshops and training sessions and do everything in our power to implement the new solution and make sure that it’s well received and brings value to the whole company.

It also helps if the company’s transparent about their goals and the importance of implementing any new solutions, so that the team members understand the value and big idea behind it, and don’t feel left out.

Ok. Thank you. Here is the primary question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are “Five Ways a Company Can Use Digital Transformation To Take It To The Next Level”? Please share a story or an example for each.

The main ways in which a company can use digital transformation are the following:

To cut costs; To save time; To reduce human error; To offer unique customer experience; To scale.

We have a perfect story that covers all of the above. Our client — one of the world’s leading companies in the hospitality sector — has built a luxurious resort and turned to us to incorporate IoT-based smart room solutions. They allowed not only the guests, but the staff as well to manage the rooms remotely. As a result, not only did they manage to introduce a new innovative and engaging customer experience, but they were also able to cut the time and costs needed to maintain the rooms. It removed the need for human participation in the bulk of maintenance tasks, which in today’s post-pandemic environment has also unlocked a new and safe experience both for the staff and the guests.

In your opinion, how can companies best create a “culture of innovation” in order to create new competitive advantages?

Great question! First of all, it’s vital that the leadership communicates big strategic goals so that the company’s aligned and understands what’s going on. Then, the company should introduce changes gradually. Changes don’t happen overnight, so you can’t expect thousands or hundreds of people in your company to switch to new solutions in a day. Educate, explain, be patient but persistent and make sure to introduce changes step by step. Then, it’s important to collect feedback and really listen. Is the team just not used to the new solution or really unhappy with how it works? What can you do to make it more convenient to use? Last but not least, be transparent. Make sure the team sees the big picture and understands what caused change and how they can benefit from it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

There’s an amazing saying that I believe belongs to Michael Jordan: “Talent wins games, but teamwork and intelligence win championships.” He may not be a tech leader per se, but who am I to argue with Michael Jordan?

The team and the people that surround you is what moves the needle. Setting ambitious goals, aiming for great innovation and success is important, but make sure that you’re surrounded by a rockstar team that would help you get there, support you along the way and celebrate the achievements with you.

