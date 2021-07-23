Courtney Humes Of Follow Your Shine: “Yoga and Meditation”

Yoga and Meditation: Yoga and meditation can do wonders for your physical and mental health. It gives time for inner reflection, stretching of the body, and a clearing of the mind. When done in the morning, it is a great way to set intentions for the day. When done in the evening before bed, it is calming and can improve sleep.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Courtney Humes.

Courtney Humes is a Wellness Travel Advisor, Certified Travel Coach, and founder of Follow Your Shine Inc., a coaching and consulting company. She is also a Human Resources Professional, mother of 4, and lover of yoga, hiking, photography, and all things nature.

Courtney created Follow Your Shine as a way to combine her expertise in human resources, as well as her passion for travel and wellness into a second career she loves. So many of her trips have helped her find relaxation, appreciation for life and the world, and in general, has helped her find herself.

Courtney’s goal is to motivate and inspire others who may be overworked and overstressed, to also find wellness, healing, and purpose through Wellness Travel. You can learn more about Courtney and Follow Your Shine at https://followyourshine.com/

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

My backstory starts when I was a young adult, although I have always had a curious and adventurous side. The type of person who will try (almost) anything once and bring people along for the ride.

It all began after college when I decided to leave my home city in Ontario, Canada, and move to Banff, Alberta, Canada. Once I set my eyes on those Canadian Rockies for the first time, I was in awe. The vastness and beauty of the mountains made me realize I was just one small piece of this amazing world, and I wanted to see more! That is when my travel bug was born. I have now visited over 20 countries and that number continues to growing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My career in the travel space didn’t start right away. About 20 years ago, I graduated with a Business Marketing and Human Resources degree. Like many people, even though my true calling and desire was to take a different path, I took what I thought was the “safe route” and entered the corporate world.

Don’t get me wrong, over the years I have built a satisfying and rewarding career in human resources. One where I have helped other people in so many ways, while at the same time grow into becoming a strong and independent woman.

On the flip side, a career in human resources has been stressful and taken an emotional toll. Especially while working for a healthcare company during a pandemic. Not only was I trying to manage my own stress, fears, family, and work responsibilities, I was also worried about the health and wellbeing of my HR team, and the employees we serve. It all became a bit too much.

I started questioning my life choices, my purpose, and asking myself if I was truly happy with how I was living my life.

Through this soul-searching, I came to the realization I needed to make a change. It was time for me to start focusing on myself, both physically and mentally. It was time for me to look back to the days when I was truly happy, adventurous, exploring my passions, doing yoga, hiking, and traveling.

That is when I decided to follow my dream to work in the travel industry and start my business, Follow Your Shine. Through my Wellness Travel Coaching business, my goal is to help others who also feel the stress of their career or feel lost in the mundane, to find the inspiration to live a life they love.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My biggest mistake when first starting on my new path was not listening to, or following my own advice!

I am a goal-driven person who finds satisfaction in working hard and achieving success. I will do what it takes to get what I want. But, with that, unless you’re careful, comes the stress, overwork, and lack of self-care. I was falling back into the trap I had just gotten out of.

After 6 months of constant podcast listening, education, and courses, building my website, learning all about social media marketing, and working full time in human resources, I was starting to lose sleep, feel anxious, and feel burnt out once again.

Then one day, as I was listening to a podcast, I heard a great quote, “You don’t have to burn yourself out to be successful”. Such simple words but it made so much sense. I realized, trying to achieve so much in such a short amount of time was not good for me or my business.

So, I made a pact with myself to again make a change, slow down, and refocus on why I started in the first place. I started morning yoga, meditation, and made time to hike and be in nature once again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I come from a very large family of successful entrepreneurs and business owners. From my dad and brother to uncles and cousins, they have all been inspiring.

Through this particular venture in my life, I am incredibly grateful for my husband. In spoken and unspoken ways, and just by being who he is, he has given me the motivation and confidence to follow my dreams. He supports me and my decisions, and never questions when I need help or time to devote to my business to reach my deadlines.

Even when things are hectic in our world, (we are a blended family with 4 pre-teen kids, 2 side businesses, and 2 full-time careers), he is always there for me and the family. Without his love and support, my business never would have come to fruition.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As a Wellness Travel Coach and Advisor, I inspire and motivate career women, to refocus and realign their life back to when, and where, they were truly happy. Even if they feel satisfied and fulfilled in their personal life and career, the question is, are they truly happy deep inside and living life to their fullest desires? This is what I refer to as their “shine” and the piece many women are missing.

Through my coaching, I work with women to educate and inspire them on the various ways travel can help them find purpose, fulfillment, and gratitude in their life. How meeting new people, seeing and learning about new cultures, new places, and being in nature, can feed their desire for adventure, exploration, self-discovery, and inner satisfaction.

Through this work, my goal is to help women kick start new routines and habits, gain new perspectives of themselves and the world, and feel satisfied in their life in more ways than just through their career and family accomplishments. Not only will this have a positive impact on their own lives, but also the lives of their children, families, friends, and the world around them.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

My top five lifestyles tweaks are:

1.Schedule time for yourself: As a busy career woman, mom, wife, and business owner, there is never enough time in the day. Planning time is a must, even if you have to schedule it in your calendar. For me, I wake up a little earlier each morning before the kids get up for some “me time” where I have my morning coffee in the hot tub or listen to a podcast. Either way, it is time for me to slowly get my day started.

2. Yoga and Meditation: Yoga and meditation can do wonders for your physical and mental health. It gives time for inner reflection, stretching of the body, and a clearing of the mind. When done in the morning, it is a great way to set intentions for the day. When done in the evening before bed, it is calming and can improve sleep.

3. Journaling: Writing in a journal can provide clarity, focus, and help sort through emotions that arise through the day or during certain periods of your life. Sometimes just letting your mind go to write whatever comes to the page is a great way to relieve stress, tension, and release negative energy.

4. Be in Nature: Being outside is beneficial for physical health and mental health as well. Going for a walk, hike, or bike ride, breathing in the fresh forest air, or feeling water on your toes and skin can help clear your mind, make better decisions, and find answers to lingering questions.

5. Stop Planning Everything: This is a big one for me and something I work on every day. Until recently, I have mostly lived my life by a short or long-term plan. From organizing each day’s activities to plotting my 5 to 10-year career goals, I always felt I needed to be prepared or know what was coming next.

Maybe it was the pandemic and the fact that everything was changing so rapidly each day that made me realize, sometimes you don’t need a plan. Even if you have one, it will likely change, so why always worry about making one? Changing this mindset has helped reduce my stress and live more of a go-with-the-flow type of lifestyle.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to start a movement where all people put their health and wellness before their career, before pleasing others, and before trying to be everything. Too many people grow up in a society where they believe success comes from the career they build, or how busy and popular they are.

Feeling successful should come from the inside. Your success is achieved when you are living the life you are meant to be living through fulfilling your inner desires and motivations. For me, I feel fulfilled when I travel, through meeting people, learning about new cultures, and being in nature.

Each person has their own way unique way to achieve inner wellness, peace, and happiness. A movement where people can learn and realize their wellness calling, and the importance of adding that to their life, could change the world in positive ways.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

The 5 things I wish someone had told me before I started was:

Take your time. Everything will fall into place as it should. Practice what you preach. For me, that’s self-care! You will experience imposter syndrome and have moments when you want to give up. That is normal and you will get through it. You don’t have to do it all or be an expert in everything. Do what you’re good at and find help for the rest. Building a website is hard! Further to point 4, don’t spend hours trying to figure it out, get help.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health, and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainable travel is definitely an area of focus for me and my business, especially as travel opens more widely once again.

When travel was on hold, the perception was that the world had some time to heal. While we did see skies temporarily clear, and nature start to regenerate itself in certain ways, we still have a long way to go to mend our planet.

Sustainable travel focuses on minimizing the negative effects tourism has on natural and cultural environments and the earth in general. Being mindful and making better decisions about how, when, and where we travel, as well as what we do when we travel, can have major impacts on the future of our environment and also the people in it.

Taking this a step further by reducing waste and avoiding the use of plastics when traveling, being aware of the effects travel has on pollution and wildlife, and positively helping local people and communities, is an easy way to contribute to sustainable travel.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram at @Follow.Your.Shine or my website at www.followyourshine.com.

If you would like to learn even more about Wellness Travel, download the Free Beginner’s Guide to Wellness Travel or book your free 20 Minute Travel Planning Consultation.

Join the Holistic Travelers Community on Facebook for great tips, and advice on Wellness Travel.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!