Dejon Brooks Of Trend Watchers: “Passion”

Dejon is the 20-year-old Founder, who put his life savings into starting up Trend Watchers. After reaching over 50 million people through his own social platforms, Dejon now helps thousands of content creators go viral by taking advantage of internet trends.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

Yeah, sure thing! So originally Trend Watchers was a high school project. After receiving a failing grade, I decided to toss the project in the bin.

For some reason, I had a feeling that Trend Watchers would become something someday so I made a mental note to pull it out of the bin when the time was right.

Fast forward a year and a half, I’m about to start a Consulting business. I spent over a month and hundreds of dollars preparing a website, getting business cards, etc, and something important happened.

As I was organizing my drive, I came across Trend Watchers. I quickly scrolled past it but my gut told me to scroll back up and give the project another chance.

It was hard throwing away the consulting company I was going to start but following my gut was the best decision I’ve made (so far).

In your opinion, were you a natural born entrepreneur or did you develop that aptitude later on? Can you explain what you mean?

I believe I developed the entrepreneur mindset through self-mental programming. When I was in 5th grade I was with a group of boys that was getting into some trouble. I had a good feeling that we were going to get caught so I decided to walk away from the situation.

Somehow my teacher saw this and she sent my mom an email saying how she thought I was special because I could walk away from this situation.

My mom never told me about this email. I found it by accident when i was going through her email to verify my Facebook account (because I was under 13).

Ever since then I always told myself mentally to never follow the majority and this significantly helped me develop an entrepreneur mindset.

I still carry that message in my head today to push me through anything.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

There isn’t one person that significantly helped me in my journey.

I am really good at picking up good habits/strategies from everyone I encounter. Even if the person is a convicted felon, I can still find positive attributes to “steal” that will make my journey easier.

Once I started focusing on Trend Watchers though there are two people I did focus all of my energy towards.

These two people were Sam ovens and Alex Becker. They are both educational YouTube channels that help entrepreneurs grow businesses online.

I love Sam Ovens because he was able to take complex concepts and simplify them in a way where anyone can understand them.

I like Alex Becker because he was more on the tech side of things. He has the vision to grow his company to nine figures which is where I want to take Trend Watchers in the near future.

Besides that, I do watch a lot of self-development channels on YouTube to improve other aspects of my life.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

So far the thing that makes our company stand out the most is probably the story of how it was founded.

People love hearing rags to riches stories so being vulnerable and sharing mine, it gave people a new perspective as to how much work was put into the software they’re using

When I first opened up and shared my story with my customer base, it immediately increased conversions and improved customer retention.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three traits I think that helped me the most are discipline, consistency, and adapting. Let me break it down.

1. Consistency

Being consistent in my tasks is crucial yet hard at the same time. I managed to stay consistent with my work by chunking. Chunking is the art of breaking down a large project into small manageable pieces.

I would spread these tasks throughout the days allowing me to work consistently. Doing this naturally brings me to my second point of discipline.

2. Discipline

Working consistently each day naturally allows me to be more disciplined. Without discipline, I wouldn’t get anything done.

3. Adapting

The third thing that has allowed me to reach the point I am at now is adapting.

I am constantly adapting by ignoring my needs and wants and listening to the customer instead. By listening to my user’s pain points and needs, it allows me to know what I need to improve on.

If I don’t adapt, I will be out of business within a year.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

My first success was going viral on YouTube. I was reaching millions of people every month and my channel was growing fast.

All of my peers and family knew about the channel and I was always told to start making vlogs or skits which were outside my niche.

Well, when I took the advice, my channel tanked and it took me over a year to revive it. I think it is good to try out new things but it’s important to make sure we don’t get too full of ourselves/carried away to where we collapse.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them create a work culture in which employees thrive and do not “burn out” or get overwhelmed?

One tip I would give is to turn hard tasks into games. I currently do this with my work calendar. This calendar is hosted on Google sheets and I’m able to color code every task as complete and incomplete.

Every time I color in a task as complete, I get a dopamine rush which motivates me to knock out the rest of the task for my day & week.

This is a very simple example but by turning my calendar into a game that satisfies me, I’m able to avoid work burnout.

What would you advise other business leaders to do in order to build trust, credibility, and Authority in their industry?

I think the best thing a leader can do to establish trust, credibility, and authority is to be vulnerable.

I know that sounds kind of odd. As a leader you want to be seen as strong, so why show your weakness?

I thought the same thing too until I became vulnerable and started sharing my past experiences. It was hard at first but little did I know people actually loved it when I was vulnerable.

It helped them show that leaders have problems too which further grew their trust in me.

If you want to find ways to build trust and authority within a group, try being vulnerable.

Can you help articulate why doing that is essential today?

Most people, especially on social media, showcased that their life is perfect. They have a nice car, a nice house, perfect family life, etc.

These people rarely show what goes on behind the scenes to maintain these things.

Making yourself vulnerable and showcasing the true reality of whatever you define as success will make you stand out from the crowd which is essential in today’s world.

There’s so much noise out there, standing out from the crowd is harder than ever but can be done if you are vulnerable.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think the biggest mistake CEOs and founders make when starting a new business is creating something they think is a problem or solution.

They don’t talk to their ideal customers and ask them what their pain points and pleasures are. They try to assume these things and create a solution around their hypothesis that isn’t proven yet.

Before you invest a penny into your new idea, ask your ideal customers what their pain point is to validate your idea.

I would recommend speaking to at least 30 of your ideal customers before proceeding.

Ok fantastic. Thank you for those excellent insights, Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about How to Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur. The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. This might be intuitive, but I think it will be very useful to specifically articulate it. Can you describe to our readers why no matter how successful you are as an entrepreneur, you will always have fairly dramatic highs and lows? Particularly, can you help explain why this is different from someone with a “regular job”?

That is so true. No matter how good you have it as an entrepreneur there will always be highs and lows. Unfortunately the better off you are as an entrepreneur the lower the lows will become but the upside is always worth it.

Why does this happen to entrepreneurs specifically?

Well, everything within the business points back at whoever is running it, and not every day is a good day. This constant change of unpredictable events is what makes entrepreneurship stressful and sometimes mentally and emotionally draining.

On the other hand, the employees within the business do not have to go through this for two reasons.

1. Outside of their assigned tasks, they are not responsible for anything else that may be wrong within the business

2. Chaos in the work world won’t affect their ability to pay off bills (unless you’re getting laid off).

Being an employee is cool but I prefer to be an entrepreneur. I like riding the highs and lows and thinking outside of the box to solve complex problems.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually high and excited as a result of your business?

I actually get this feeling on a weekly basis whenever I’m brainstorming my way out of a problem.

By the time I have my potential solutions written out, I have this feeling of hope and excitement running through my body.

It’s tricky to explain but this is how I’m able to bounce back from a low point and walk around with full confidence and hope within the same hour.

Do you feel comfortable sharing a story from your own experience about how you felt unusually low, and vulnerable as a result of your business?

Yeah, so back in late 2020 my user sign-ups on the Trend Watchers platform were extremely low. It’s been over a year and I barely had over 500 users on the platform.

This was discouraging and made me feel very low and vulnerable. I almost gave up but I gave a new marketing channel I never tried before a shot. Within a month, my signups were up by 400%.

There’s plenty of other times where I felt super low when running Trend Watchers but this was probably the worst of them all.

Based on your experience, can you tell us what you did to bounce back?

To bounce back from this low I had to apply one of Newton’s quotes.

“Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again but expecting different results”

If I want to change my output, I needed to change my input. With the example above, I tried different marketing tactics to pull myself out of this low within my business.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Things You Need To Successfully Ride The Emotional Highs & Lows Of Being An Entrepreneur”? Please share a story or an example for each.

1.Purpose

The number one thing I go to whenever I’m at an emotional low with Trend Watchers is purpose.

I always ask myself, who I am serving and how I’m going to make their lives better.

And to make this exercise more powerful, I pull out any testimonials I have and reread those.

I also print them out and hang them on my wall just to remind myself of who I am serving and the impact I’m making in the world.

This is one of my favorite things to do to bounce back from an emotional low.

2. Passion

One of the best ways to avoid frequent emotional lows as an entrepreneur is to work on something you have a genuine passion for.

How do I know if what I am doing is something I’m passionate about?

Well ask yourself are you willing to sacrifice 1 year of your sleep & income towards your business?

If that’s a yes, then you’re probably passionate about it.

Working on something you’re passionate about won’t get rid of the emotional lows but it will be less frequent.

3. Long term vision

A new hobby of mine I recently picked up was going into a Barnes & Noble and spending an hour looking through the home, travel, and kitchen magazines.

This simple exercise of daydreaming through magazines helps reinforce my long-term vision.

I do this frequently so whenever I get knocked down, I can always mentally pull up my long-term vision and goals to push myself through whatever I may be going through.

4. Be a good listener

I was examining where most of the solutions to my problems come from and to my astonishment it came from listening.

Here’s how I did it

I would first take the problem I was facing and plant the seed in the back of my head.

I would next go around and just listen to people. These people could be my customers, mentors, and random people on the street. By listening to random people, every now and then I would find an out-of-the-box solution to my problem.

5. Run the 90-day comparison test

The last exercise I like to run whenever I’m at an emotional low or have encountered a problem that I’m having a hard time solving is the 90-day comparison test.

The 90-day comparison test is where you compare yourself to where you were 90 days ago.

More than likely, your circumstances are completely different then where you originally were.

So in theory, 90 days from now you’ll be in a completely different set of circumstances which could likely be better.

I like running this test occasionally to bring hope in my situation that this too shall pass.

We are living during challenging times and resilience is critical during times like these. How would you define resilience?

In my opinion, I think resilience is being able to endure a situation while working your way out of it.

It’s definitely easier playing the victim as opposed to taking responsibility and sucking it up.

There’s plenty of times where I wanted to spew my problems on social media blaming whoever, but by taking responsibility and working out my problems, I’ve been able to pull myself to higher highs every time.

This leadership trait is extremely important in today’s world because things are constantly changing. With change comes a lot of discomforts which will require resilience to get through.

What do you believe are the characteristics or traits of resilient people?

I think people that are resilient are long-term thinkers with great visions, have a lot of discipline, and know-how to leverage their resources and network to work around their problems.

There are also a few more characteristics I would like to list but those are my top three to keep things simple.

Did you have any experiences growing up that have contributed to building your resiliency? Would you mind sharing a story?

When I was in high school, I was constantly trying to earn fast money online through a variety of methods. I tried real estate wholesaling, drop shipping, running a social media marketing agency, and even flipping items on the Facebook Marketplace.

I was somewhat successful with some of these but most of them turned out to be failures.

As I was working out these failures to find something else that could potentially work this was slowly turning me into a resilient individual.

I did not recognize this at the time but was able to notice the effects after I graduated.

In your opinion, do you tend to keep a positive attitude during difficult situations? What helps you to do so?

As I mentioned, it’s easier to play victim than to own up to your mistakes and problems. Sometimes, I’ll let the problem kind of hang around for a few hours or days and I’ll leverage that as motivation to pull myself out of the ditch.

When it comes to pulling myself out of the ditch, I created a process called The Gold Rush Technique.

The Gold Rush Technique shows you how to discover opportunities from your problems so I run all of my issues through that, to figure out the way out of any situation I’m in.

That plus replaying my long-term vision for myself, family, and the company also keeps me in a positive attitude.

Even when things are crappy.

Can you help articulate why a leader’s positive attitude can have a positive impact both on their clients and their team? Please share a story or example if you can.

I am a true believer that emotions are contagious. If I see someone yawning, I’ll end up yawning. If I see someone crying, I’ll end up tearing up a bit.

I have seen the same thing happen within sales teams. I was a part of one not too long ago. I was with this group that closed high ticket deals over the phone.

Some days were really good and others just sucked but by having a leader who knew how to bring people up both individually and as a group did make a difference.

This is something I aspire to apply once Trend Watchers gets bigger.

Ok. Super. We are nearly done. What is your favorite inspirational quote that motivates you to pursue greatness? Can you share a story about how it was relevant to you in your own life

I’m not a fan of reading motivational quotes because eventually, motivation runs out. Passion and discipline win in the long run.

But back when I got started I saw an amazing quote by Les Brown that went something like this.

“You must be willing to do the things today other people don’t do, in order to have the things tomorrow otters don’t have”

I have that quote hanging on the wall in my room.

One of my favorite examples of me applying this quote was when I saw an old friend of mine at a park.

We were catching up and I told him that I spent $2,000 on a self-improvement course. He told me that was a waste of money and if it were him he would rather invest that money into his vehicle.

Fast forward about a year, I have my own software company and this same friend of mine comes up to me and he starts asking me for business advice.

He also kind of shared how he regretted not investing in stocks cryptocurrency and more importantly himself.

I told him not to worry about it at least he’s starting now and I forwarded him some resources to check out.

But this simple experience really showed me how real and powerful Les Brown’s quote is.

