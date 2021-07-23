Greta Wyeth of Still Point Movement: “Do a favor for your future self”

Do a favor for your future self — Your form is the shape and structure of your body as distinct from its material. It is the architecture of your body and the geometry of your shape. Function or the way something works can be thought of as the product of form. For example, a very tall person would have to pump blood much harder to reach the extremities of their body than a shorter person. The heart of the taller person functions differently than that of a shorter person. Thus, the function of the body or the way the body works is dependent on the shape of that body.

Greta is a Nationally Certified and STOTT Certified Pilates Teacher. With an M.Sc in Evolutionary Biology, she is rooted in science and dedicated to the interrelatedness of form and function in the human body and strongly believes that knowledge of your own body and how and why it moves the way it does can inform and inspire healthy movement patterns. She is the owner of Still Point Movement, a post-rehab Pilates studio, and the creator of the Pelvic Floor Health and Movement education course. You can find her at www.stillpointmovement.com

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I am a fifth-generation Northern Californian. I grew up surrounded by farm fields and love the feeling of the big open skies. I attended both UCDavis and UBC and have an M.Sc. in Evolutionary Biology. I have two children. My first child was delivered via an emergency cesarean section two weeks overdue. I had poor postnatal care and suffered alone from postpartum anxiety. When my oldest son was two years old I ‘slipped a disk’ and for the first time experienced back pain that lasted for about two weeks. After that first event, I continued to have back pain on and off for the next two years. I became pregnant and had a successful VBAC with my second son. About 18 months after that I had an accident in the treatment of kidney stones which caused a rupture of the L5S1 disk and subsequent caudal (downward) leakage of the disk fluid onto my sciatic nerve. This means that the lowest spinal disk popped and leaked over my nerve and then the fluid hardened to prevent my nerve from working. My whole leg was paralyzed for about 9 months and I spent a further 9 months in therapy. After going through PT I found Pilates and it changed my whole life. I became stronger and less afraid. My body returned to fitness and healthy movement and I quit my job as a science lecturer and started teaching and learning Pilates. I was able to combine the knowledge that I already had of Biology with the movement and exercise in Pilates to understand what had happened to my body, why, and how to heal myself.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

I think the experience of running a small business and being a mother of two teenage boys during a global pandemic has been the most challenging and the biggest learning experience of my career and definitely interesting.

During COVID my small business went from 20–30 hours per week to less than 10. One morning, after I had worked just two hours, I was sitting down with my two sons to help them with their school work. My younger son had just settled in front of his iPad to write a short paragraph in the dining room and my older son was setting up his music stand and trombone in the living room getting ready to record his part for a ‘school concert’ to send to his music teacher. My phone rang and I thought to myself ‘All is calm, I can answer it.’ It was a new client! I was thrilled because they were few and far between during the COVID days. I answer it and begin explaining how my work might help her with the issues she has been having with her low back pain. In the middle of my conversation, my youngest gets up and goes to the living room. I follow him in to see him holding the trombone. He lifts it and blows the trombone directly in my face, maybe three inches away, while I am on the phone. Then he does it again. I take the instrument out of his hand and put it down and then I go outside to find somewhere quiet to try and continue my conversation with the valuable new client. As I am talking with her and looking through the window I see my older son running in. My younger son then pulls the sheet music off the stand and dismantles the stand to use as a bludgeon against my older son and starts chasing him around the house. There is a lot of screaming out of my view and I feel torn between trying to play referee with my kids and finish this important call. I choose that call and listen to the muted sounds through the glass door. Then both my boys come back in view screaming, wrestling, and running through the house. I forgot to mention my partner was in the back bedroom at a meeting of his own at that time… headphones so he didn’t hear.

I managed to apologize for the frantic sound in my voice and reassure this client that I am really quite capable and professional. She said it was all ok. She understood, she had kids and it was all right. “Be thankful,” she said. That moment was transformative. First, because this beautiful soul on the other side of the phone was so understanding and so kind. In fact, most people are understanding. I am now careful to recognize the support and kindness I encounter daily. It humbles me and helps me feel a part of our larger community and that makes me a better business owner and mother. Second, while we are juggling so many things at the same time, especially during COVID, we must realize that not all things are of equal importance all the time. It is an impossible task to keep all the balls in the air at the same time and so some of them must fall. And that is ok. My kids did not get hurt, they both finished their homework, and my business would last for one more day.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was first starting my journey in learning about my own body I felt very discouraged and overwhelmed. After my procedure and when my leg was paralyzed I felt as though I was thrust into what I felt was a very dark forest; a place where I was in chronic pain and life looked very bleak and unhappy. I felt as though I had no one who could understand where I was in the forest. I think this was my mistake. I forgot that we are never alone on the paths we walk, someone has always walked that path before. It was because of this mistake in perception that I reached a turning point where I knew I needed to make a change. I realized that everybody in life has a dark forest of some sort. Some people avoid it, they never go in. Some people go in or are pushed in by circumstances beyond their control (like birth, motherhood, death or injury… really big events, etc). Once you’re in the forest you can either get lost in there and never make your way out or you can find a path. The simple act of finding a path and making your way out of that forest requires a huge amount of strength and once you get out to the other side of the forest you’re a different person than when you entered; more humble, more knowledgeable, braver. You realize that you have more strength than you did before. Only through that super hard time, all that pain, can you reach the other side.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Like almost every mother, I have a tribe or community that has helped me on my journey. From the teachers and tutors who help my children to the community of Pilates professionals in my hometown who have shaped my body and my career, life is never built in isolation. However, two particular people stand out as the most supportive people in my life; my husband and my mother. These two people are both my best friends and my harshest critics and they have helped shape my recovery and my Pilates journey.

One specific memory I have of the day I was accepted into a Pilates training program is a good example of this. On this day my family and I had gone for a hike in the foothills outside our Valley town. My husband was in the lead and my mother followed behind him. I and my sons were bringing up the rear, stepping up a small hillside. It was an absolutely beautiful sunny day and we were walking among dark green oak trees and bright green and orange California poppies. It smelled fresh and warm. My two young sons were enjoying the sunshine and as we rounded a bend in the path we came out on a steep slope above a river below. I was worried that maybe my youngest son might have a hard time on this path and was just taking his hand to help him along. In this beautiful place far from the responsibilities of home I unexpectedly received a phone call from the city and the Pilates teacher training program I really wanted to enter. My mother immediately held back a bit and, without me even asking, she took my youngest son’s hand. My husband slowed his pace but kept moving to allow me a little space to speak without interruption. All of this happened within moments and I was quickly left on my own to finish the conversation. I felt so supported and encouraged; I was excited to begin a new chapter in my life on this day.

Ok, perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

How women are cared for and supported during the postpartum period directly affects both their and their child’s health and well-being for the rest of their lives. But we, as women, need to express our needs and how we could be supported best to our caregivers.

I have created a Pelvic Floor Health and Movement video that is meant to add to the field of advocacy for women’s health and tries to bridge a gap in women’s care. This course, designed for women of all ages, describes and names the structures and muscles in the pelvic floor, discusses dysfunctions of the pelvic floor, explains the functional movement of the pelvis, hips, and spine to help restore the confidence a woman has in her own body.

By supporting oneself, developing a strong and mobile core, and learning about the way that your pelvic floor works to stabilize and support you, you can engage with community support on your terms and use language that will be understood. You will understand and be able to communicate about your body. You can then better advocate for yourself. It is my dream that as more and more women learn to speak the language of the medical community and learn to identify where it is in their own bodies that they need help, women can individually access care. And, as this course becomes more widely watched, large populations of women will understand their bodies in a more holistic way and be able to successfully advocate as a group for the help we all need.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

“Physical fitness can neither be achieved by wishful thinking nor outright purchase.” — Joseph Pilates

The first lifestyle tweak that I truly believe helps people in their journey towards better wellbeing is a demonstrated respect for yourself and your priorities. This may perhaps be less a lifestyle tweak and more of a mindset shift. A popular trend in today’s image of ‘better wellbeing’ is the idea of self-care. As consumers, we are presented with the idea of self-care as indulgent, lenient, and expensive — manicures, spa days, yoga retreats — as if self-care and the benefits of this concept could be bought or only available to those who can afford them. True self-care is found in discipline. Speaking from a post-rehab perspective, I work with individuals every day who demonstrate this type of self-care. These people are dogged in their efforts towards physical fitness (in a way that is appropriate and beneficial towards their bodies), mindful of their boundaries and their time (delaying a hair appointment to ensure they are able to attend their pilates class), and respectful of themselves and their priorities.

2. Movement Heals — Recently I was being interviewed for a podcast about Pelvic Floor Health and Wellness and I described the idea of ‘Creating Happy Movement’. This lifestyle choice is to see movement or the opportunity for movement in every moment and seize that opportunity to create healing and happy movement… tapping your toe, dancing to the beat, swinging your arms while holding hands with someone you love… any type of happy movement can help to heal.

3. Do a favor for your future self –

Your form is the shape and structure of your body as distinct from its material. It is the architecture of your body and the geometry of your shape. Function or the way something works can be thought of as the product of form. For example, a very tall person would have to pump blood much harder to reach the extremities of their body than a shorter person. The heart of the taller person functions differently than that of a shorter person. Thus, the function of the body or the way the body works is dependent on the shape of that body.

However, form is not always a constant. The structure or alignment of a human body is constantly changing. There is not a static definition of alignment and there are many different positions to find alignment. Further, your posture is constantly in flux responding to your physical and psychological state. In fact, it is in flux moment to moment as you stand and move over a set of movable muscles and joints (postural sway).

Daily changes can accumulate, however, to postural habits that become more visible and affect more of your body with age. The habits of the body- unconscious ways of holding and positioning yourself — are just that, habits, and finding the most efficient habits can help you decide if yours are serving the purpose of healthy movement.

When you have developed a set of postural habits that have changed the form of your body, the function of your body will respond accordingly. For example, if you have been working over a keyboard with your shoulders hunched forward and every day maintain this habit, your body will begin to respond to this postural habit by lengthening the muscles at the upper back or thoracic spine and tightened the muscles of the neck. The structure of your body will change as this habit becomes consistent. When the structure changes the function will change as well. The spine will no longer be stabilized, the torso will lose muscle strength and mobility, and very often low back pain will result. Happily, however, your alignment is not static nor is there a finite state. You have the awareness and knowledge to assess if your body and its movement feel healthy. Ask yourself if your postural habits are serving your purpose of healthy movement; if your habits will serve you in 20 years’ time. If they are not then make a change. Seek help if you need it. Do a favor to your future self!

4. “Before any real benefit can be derived from physical exercises, one must first learn how to breathe properly. Our very life depends on it.” — Joseph Pilates

It may seem obvious to remember to breathe but this one is fundamental not just to me and my Pilates practice but to everyone. A proper breath has been shown to enhance relaxation and decrease stress, lower blood pressure, improve focus, activate stabilization muscles, improve circulation and respiration, and even lower risk for cardiovascular disease along with improving the efficacy of your workout. To breathe laterally or into the intercostals (ribs) as you exhale draw the breath upward and out of the low belly and as you inhale focus on redirecting the breath into the back of the body and the sides of the ribcage. When breathing using the core, the abs are pulled in properly, they protect the spine and act like a supportive corset for the torso. Knowing how to breathe well, while keeping the abs contracted gives you extra support in your daily movement and when exercising. Furthermore, breathing into and stretching the ribs with each inhalation pulls every segment of the spine apart and reduces pressure on the discs. This helps to develop length and strength in the body.

5. The last two lifestyle tweaks are probably the most often repeated and are still deserving of a rebroadcast. Wear sunscreen and drink more water. Both of I have personal experience with as I have a family history of skin cancer and it is no joke. Especially here in California, don’t leave the house without putting on sunscreen. I also have experienced kidney stones (yikes!) and I am constantly reminding myself to drink water; specifically, a full glass of lemon water right after I get up and before my coffee in the morning.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I wish I could start a movement in education and in the way that people approach the peer-reviewed science of wellness. Through my practice and my work, I have observed that when people understand the function and structure of their bodies they improve; they make healthier movement choices in their daily lives. I consider it a very important part of my job to translate the science of anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, biotensegrity, the evolution of the movement of the body to my clients so that they can understand movement patterns in general and how to use that knowledge to help their body be healthy and pain-free.

I most ardently believe if people were educated and had a more intuitive relationship with the physics and motion of their muscles and frame they could better be a strong advocate for their own body and have the ability to speak with the Dr. or PT on their terms. The result would be the clinician better understanding and valuing their clients pain because the client can describe it in a way the clinician can understand.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

5 things I wish someone told me before I started are

Owning a small business is the best ‘School of Hard Knocks’ anyone can ever attend. I am so incredibly humbled and grateful for the experience of starting a small PIlates studio. I have learned so much about so many interesting topics I never would have explored (accounting, advertising, etc) had I not had this opportunity. Not everything has to be perfect. In fact, you will retain clients and make lasting and productive professional and personal relationships by showing up, admitting to your flaws, and being willing to learn. Listen to your elders. I work with a broad range of people from a 23 yr old aerial gymnast to an 83 yr old breast cancer survivor. I am constantly in awe of the strength, tenacity, and persistence of my older clients. They are my role models as I look towards my future. Use kind words when talking to your body. Your body is your only constant companion from the moment you are born to the moment you die. Appreciate its fascinating inner workings and make allowances for its mysteries. Take weekends and vacations. Life is not a sprint or even a marathon to be won. Work is a small part of life and an even smaller part of what makes you lovable and unique. Embrace your time off and use it to explore this fantastic world.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

If I *had* to choose one cause to rally behind from the above list it would probably be mental health. This is because everything else follows from a healthy mind and a healthy body. But in reality, all of these topics and so many more (human rights, equality, etc.) are all important and we can value and pursue all of them without diminishing the message of any.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

My beautifully designed website is a wonderful visual representation of my business and myself. You can also find the link for the pelvic floor course on www.stillpointmovement.com. I am also on Instagram @still.movement.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!