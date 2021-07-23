Sarah Brandell: “When you start your day checking in with your future me you show up differently throughout the day”

When you start your day checking in with your future me you show up differently throughout the day. You are intentional about how you live your life and actually wind up moving in the direction of being the “Future Me” you used to dream of.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Sarah Brandell.

Sarah of Sarah Brandell Health and Wellness Coaching is a concierge functional medicine health coach. She works one on one with women virtually to help them get to the root cause of their nagging symptoms and begin to live a life of vitality.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you so much for taking the time to talk with me. I got into the health and wellness coaching world because of my own health journey. I was faced with a successful career, an amazing husband, and everyone around me thought I was doing so well. But truthfully, I was dealing with nagging symptoms and wondering if they would always be part of my life. I was using food as an emotional buffer, wondering why I couldn’t lose weight, and dealing with a state of constant high functioning anxiety.

Somewhere in that journey my husband and I decided to start our family and it wasn’t happening as easily as we thought it would. This is what brought me to functional medicine. Once I saw the effect a functional approach to health had on my own life, I knew I wanted to help others in a similar way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Something that surprised me when I first began my journey through functional medicine was the reactions and comments I received from my friends and colleagues. Functional approaches to health can appear fringe or “woo woo”. As I became more and more passionate in this space and started pursuing functional medicine training I had many people around me reach out to tell me they thought this was a bad idea for my career, for my future, “people will never want something like that”.

Different can be uncomfortable but that is not always a bad thing. Now after seeing the success I have had with my own health and with my clients, those same people are some of my most cherished clients.

A functional approach to health is really back to the basics, I think that is why it works so well. We look at nutrition, stress, lifestyle, and sources of inflammation.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I would make when I first started out was providing way to much to a client from the get go. I would do this because I wanted to be so helpful and I so deeply wanted each of my clients to feel better.

What I learned is that we need little bits of progress along the way. That is why I transitioned to primarily a 6 month one on one membership. This allows us to see each other virtually a few times a month and even message in between visits so that we can focus on one habit at a time.

This way has been so much more successful at creating a sustainable lifestyle change for my clients that truly creates the health transformation they are seeking.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have had so much help along the way to where I am today. I am grateful for all the educators that have made me who I am today. But the main person I am grateful to is my husband. He has seen the change functional medicine and lifestyle modification has brought to our own lives and our ability to grow a family. He has also been my main supporter as I went back to school and decided to build a business that allows me to do work that I absolutely love.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I am always inspired when I take time to sit back and reflect on the impact I am able to make as a functional health coach. I work with amazing women throughout the world. They are entrepreneurs, business women, healthcare workers, wives, mothers, friends. They are going through their life not feeling their best. We get to partner together to dig deeper, work on nutrition, digestion, lifestyle, toxin exposure/clearance, and transform their lives forever.

Of course, I am humbled to know the amazing impact this has on each individual client’s life. But even more so it is amazing to think of the ripple effect one client Thriving in her body is able to make on this world.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1. Prioritize Mindset- I always start here with clients because it really is that important. We can create the perfect protocol but if your mindset is off the protocol does not matter. The power of our minds cannot be overstated.

2. Look Deeper- Your symptoms are not just signs that you need a medication. Instead they are messages from your body asking for you to dig deeper. What is the root cause that is making you have ongoing rashes? Instead of covering the rash with a steroid cream each time it shows up. I challenge you to think about how a history of antibiotics and an inflammatory diet have set up a perfect storm for enhanced intestinal permeability. Which means your immune system is being exposed to larger pieces of food than it is meant to. And this can lead to the creation of inflammatory allergic responses in the skin. Now if we heal the gut we resolve the rash!

3. Address Nutrition- You are NOT what you eat. You are what you eat, digest, absorb, convert, and utilize properly in your cells. This means we have to look at what we intake and also overhaul our digestion to be sure you are able to utilize the nutrition you ingest.

4. Minimize Stress- In this modern world, we have become accustomed to expect stress. Unfortunately, we have even created a culture that idealizes the “busy woman”. Stress impacts our hormones, digestion, and metabolic flexibility. Making even small tweaks to minimize stress but also to manage the stress you do have in your life can make massive impacts for your health.

5. Manage Toxins- We are inundated with toxin exposures in our day to day lives from beauty and hygiene products, cleaning products, and on our food. Our bodies were designed to manage toxin exposure but not at the rate we are exposed today. Taking small steps to minimize exposure and improve your body’s ability to clear toxins will make a huge difference in your overall health.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Living your life from the point of “Future Me”.

I work with each of my clients on really getting a clear picture of who their Future Me is. What will she do? Where will she be? How will she look? How will she feel? What decisions will she make? How will her day look?

If there was a “Future Me Morning Meditation” movement this world would be a healthier place. When you start your day checking in with your future me you show up differently throughout the day. You are intentional about how you live your life and actually wind up moving in the direction of being the “Future Me” you used to dream of.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Before I started working with someone in functional medicine I was lost and struggling with my health. I was unhappy with my appearance, angry at my body for not having an easy fertility journey and jumping from fad to fad to try to find solutions. The top 5 things I wish someone would have told me are:

Believing in your body’s ability to heal is step one If it feels restrictive or extreme it probably is not the best option Healing your body does not have to be complicated Health is a life long journey You will get so much farther with someone by your side

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health is a passion of mine because it is something I have seen affect most of those around me. Everyone’s mental health journey is different, and it changes over time. There should never be any shame or guilt around mental health, instead I want to be more open about the topic and encourage one another to open up with those around them. It is by sharing our experiences we truly can start to heal.

I have been able to witness the amazing changes lifestyle and nutrition optimization have made on clients mental health and my own. Unfortunately, I think this approach is underutilized in the mental health space.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Follow along on Instagram at @sarahbrandell or checkout my website and blog at sarahbrandell.com

Thank you for these fantastic insights!