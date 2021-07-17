Jay Schultz of FastPath Home Buyers: “Do not pay too much for the property”

Do not pay too much for the property. This is obvious and can be avoided with the right planning. I touched on this a bit earlier, but it is so important. Make sure you know how to arrive at an accurate ARV.

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jay Schultz.

Jay is a real estate investor, entrepreneur, and engineer! He owns FastPath Home Buyers, a real estate investment company that buys, rehabs and resells houses in Minneapolis, MN. He has been involved in many industries over his career — including robotics and electric vehicle technology. However, his real passion is for real estate investing and flipping houses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

I was not your average high school student. Sure, I played on the baseball team and enjoyed most of the typical teenage activities — but I was odd in that I had other interests that my peers did not: business and real estate. These interests were not handed down to me from my father, but they were self-developed from a desire to want more than I had growing up…and a mean neighbor that said I would never amount to anything. I read business books by authors such as Harvey Mackay and Zig Ziglar — as a high school student — to learn about success and achieving goals. The seeds of real estate were planted at this early age, but engineering school required my undivided attention. I would return to real estate in the near future.

After graduating in 1999 with nearly $100k in debt and a degree that commanded a $40,000 salary, the challenge began. A couple years after taking my first job, I had saved up enough money for a down payment on my first house. I was 24 and it was a 4BD home in the suburbs. I barely had the cash for the modest 3% down at the time. But, being an engineer, I did the math and realized that if I fronted the money for the house and two of my friends moved in and paid rent, I was able to have a roof over my head AND add monthly cash flow that helped to pay down my student loans faster. Three years later, I was able to sell the property and use the equity to pay off 100% of my bill to attend engineering school. I was hooked on real estate.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

The first property I purchased was a foreclosure right at the end of the financial crisis. It was a mess. The previous owners had plugged the drains of the sinks and left the water running. The floors were soaked and the subflooring rotting away. The walls were a disaster and mold was all over the place. The entire property had been neglected leading up to the devastating water damage. I asked advice from my father, not a real estate investor or contractor but a decent handyman around the house, about some of the issues. He confidently told me a few things that built up my confidence and I decided to make an offer on the property. I was able to close and take possession. Shortly after walking through the property after closing, I called my dad for some more specifics on solving the issues that we had discussed earlier. Much to my astonishment, he had never solved those issues before. How could he be so confident? I felt an exceedingly difficult time ahead and honestly, fear. I was overwhelmed. I had no choice but to move forward and learn to solve the problem. I was able to turn that obstacle into profit…and that single obstacle could have been the reason I didn’t go for the deal in the first place. My lesson learned is to not spend as much time focusing on all the problems but focus on solutions. Stay the course and success will follow. However, I realized a solid plan would have been better than a phone call to dear old dad!

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorite quotes is from Henry Ford: “Obstacles are those frightful things you see when you take your eyes off your goal.”

Not only does that quote ring true with the example from early in my investing career, it also is fitting for novice and advanced investors alike. Obstacles never go away. The beauty is that the more obstacles one overcomes, the more skills and knowledge the individual gains. We just need to be in the proper frame of mind — that is to keep sight on our goals, to not get discouraged and to always be in a state of learning.

Obstacles can be paralyzing if we let them…at least for me. For so long, I focused on all the bad things that could happen if my real estate deals didn’t go the way I had hoped. What if I pay too much for a property? What if the rehab budget is too small? What if the economy tanks right after I purchase my first flip? What if my tenants stop paying? These are all obstacles that went through my mind, and to a certain extent still do. Debilitating. So, by keeping my eyes on my goals — both short and long term — I can push through.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

My main project is to revamp my business website for FastPath Home Buyers. Historically, I have purchased my properties in a number of ways, but the last year I have focused on trying to reach target home sellers through web. This is no small task. It has required hundreds of hours of work from my team. Trying to understand the Google ecosystem has been challenging. But, once successful, sellers will be able to find me before foreclosure or something else devastating. I want to give homeowners the option of being able to sell their home quickly. While this isn’t a cure to cancer, there have been times in my past where selling quickly would have really helped my situation. I just hope that someone needing to sell will be able to find me and I might just have a solution for them. If not, I want to point them in the right direction to help them through whatever situation they may be in.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

During the financial crisis, I faced a near foreclosure. Years after that experience, I went through a divorce. In both cases, I needed to sell. The longer it took me to find a buyer, the worse the situation became. With that in mind, I have designed my business to fit situations like that and work within the timeline of sellers. It’s something I wished I had years ago. I want give people another option. It could be divorce, lingering foreclosure, or some other situation that lingers. No matter the reason, if selling your house is an option, I really want to be able to help. And, if I can’t help directly, I will do what I can to help.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

When I first graduated engineering school and was working my first engineering job, one of my colleagues inspired me quite a bit. He was a sales engineer and was making a great income doing that. However, he introduced me to many facets of real estate and the power it had to generate wealth. Because he was a high earner, he had been steadily investing in all types of properties. He had invested in restaurants, large multi-family properties, commercial, as well as smaller residential properties. He told me about experiences he had (he also had a partner) and the profits he was enjoying — both in cashflow and long term equity building. His first-hand experiences, along with the knowledge that I had gained in reading, really cemented my longing to become successful in real estate investing. It was his experiences that helped push me over the edge to buy my first property I described above and renting a couple rooms to my pals.

It is important to always be learning. People grow and need different types of mentors. As we progress in our careers, I have tried to seek out people that are a few steps ahead of where I am…and have also tried to be there for people a few steps back.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Many skills and traits are needed to be a successful business leader. The three that I thought most instrumental in my journey are flexibility, continuous learning, and passion.

Flexibility

A close opposite to flexibility is rigidity. Being rigid has its place, but in my experience, it is an enemy of success. All too often, we get set in our ways and as a result we miss something important: an opportunity, an idea, a possible friend, or mentor. Being flexible is an invaluable characteristic. It means that you can adjust to the winds of change, roll with unforeseen obstacles, mix up your tactics while maintaining a strategy.

2. Continuous Learning

Our world moves fast. Technology shifts even faster. If we as business leaders are not keeping up with the world and with the technology, we are doomed. Someone that does keep up with these trends will consume us and capture our business. Being hungry for knowledge makes us better…makes us be more competitive and helps us win. And can save us tremendous amounts of money. For example, many years ago I hired a digital marketing agency to get my business into Facebook and Google Ads. They did OK and were awfully expensive. I admit, at the time, these two platforms were foreign to me. My experience had been in postcards and mailers. But, none-the-less, we tried it. Leads were coming in and the efforts paid for itself; however, they were not hitting the marks. The agency told me they understood my business, key words, etc. Each month they gave me a bunch of graphs and metrics that pointed to all the things going right. Well, money in minus money out was not looking good. So, I delved into it myself, reading a couple books, doing online study and playing with the ads platforms. Once I felt knowledgeable about the platforms and how they worked, I investigated the efforts of my agency and I was very disappointed in what I found. I fired them immediately. They had done so little work, it was staggering. Best practices were not being followed and I was paying for clicks that had zero relevance for my business. I was wasting thousands per month.

Shortly after firing them, I implemented all I learned. Within a couple of weeks, I could tell that my efforts paid off. My costs fell while my qualified leads increased. I estimate that my payback was nearly $500/hr in terms of my time invested to money saved and increased business. Once I had a handle on this, I was able to outsource the “busy” work and reap ongoing rewards and also had a firm grasp of what was happening.

Bottom line: learning is a key skill to keep our minds sharp and to protect our assets and lead our businesses through an ever-changing world.

3. Passion

Achievement is hard. The road is full of ups, downs, stress, fear, pain and so many other difficulties that come with fulfilling one’s goals. Achieving is also extremely rewarding and is an output of successful leaders. That reward and output can never be realized without a healthy dose of passion. This is a key personal ingredient that goes head-to-head with difficulties on the road to success. Without passion, overcoming obstacles are that much harder. It certainly is not the only ingredient, but it is a sort of fuel, powering us through the challenges. It keeps us motivated to continue.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

My focus in real estate is investing in property. There are so many exciting aspects to real estate investing as whole and to narrow it down to only three is tough. However, I would have to narrow it down to these: tangible asset class, leverage and passive cashflow.

The first thing I love about investing in real estate is that it is a tangible asset. Property is something that is physical and comes with land (in most cases). The stock market may go up and down, companies may go out of business, but a house or apartment building still stands on the land beneath it. People need a place to live. And real estate provides that. Owning an actual chunk of something tangible excites me more than owning a piece of paper that represents a small chunk of something else. The next most exciting thing is leverage. The fact that real estate is a tangible asset allows the asset itself to be used as collateral to acquire it. Because the asset has inherent value that is very stable, banks and lenders will gladly give me most of the money to buy the property — and in some cases, all the money. So, to be able to “partner” with these other businesses to buy and sell real estate is truly amazing. Let’s say I buy a property for $100,000 and the bank lends me $75,000 and I put up $25,000. If the property appreciates 5% (or $5k in a year), I now have made 20% on my investment. Plus, if I am renting it to someone, the tenants are chipping away at the $75k I owe the bank — but I get the house in the end. Wow! Finally, is passive cash flow. This is the money left over after all expenses are paid to keep the property in my name and the cash it takes to make sure the renters have a nice place to call home. This number can vary greatly depending on how leveraged you are in the property. But, no matter what, this is the cash that is unspoken for at the end of the year. And if you buy right, rehab right and keep it as an investment, this money can add up fast and go to buying other properties or to your own lifestyle.

Two of the three items above are financial — and I guess that is what excites me. There are so many other beautiful things about real estate that make the financial benefits even better. The transformation that can take place in a property, can be breathtaking. The networking with agents and other investors, along with the many unique individuals is icing on the cake. Yes, real estate has so many facets that are exciting. They are work together to create a magnetic attraction to the industry.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

Even roses have thorns. And real estate has its fair share of thorns. Some of those things that concern me about the future of the industry are scarcity of skilled labor, government regulation, and oversupply of housing.

The first might not be on many people list, but in these days to technology fewer and fewer people are going into trades. We see shortages of skilled labor such as plumbers, electricians, carpenters and more. The prices for these services are creeping higher and higher. Most of the people I know in the industry are many years older than I am and getting ready to retire. They are scaling back their hours, raising rates and starting to enjoy life after decades of hard work. And that is amazing — it is why we work hard to begin with. However, what troubles me is the lack of younger people following in their footsteps. I hope as time goes on, the younger generations will see the attractive nature of entering the trades and pick up where the elders have left off. The lack of this labor force will be a difficult challenge for the industry to overcome. It will impact property owners of all types — from simple remodeling to complex new construction. Next is the role the government plays in the industry. This can come in the form of regulations, increase in taxes and eviction moratoriums. We live in crazy times. COVID has been a challenge humanity has not faced in nearly a century. And how the governments react to crises like this and much lesser issues plays a huge role in how the industry works. Often a regulation to benefit this people group hurts another. Or even an increase in tax rates can stop the flow of investment and ultimately hinder the flow of money into affordable housing for the low and middle classes. I certainly do not have all the answers, but it is always a concern. I just try to keep reminding myself to be “flexible” as change happens and then to learn all I can about these changes in hopes that I can develop a solid plan for my business. Finally, is oversupply of housing. It is no secret that our country is getting older faster than it is getting younger. Our aging population is causing shifts in the real estate industry. Assisted living facilities, 55+ communities and more are being built at amazing rates. When will the supply of single-family homes suddenly rise as our elderly move to different styles of housing? When will the demand fall for homes in areas that were family oriented in the 80s, then turned into retirement neighborhoods as parents became empty nesters (but stayed in the property) and will soon be for sale as these people move to assisted living communities? The number of houses owned in this demographic is staggering. So, the question is what will happen to real estate when this times comes? Will the younger generations have both the means and the desire to buy these properties? We will see.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

In a phrase: Have the right time horizon and set expectations accordingly. That has been an especially important idea for my team. Building a business take time to get going. And, if your team doesn’t have the same idea about the time horizon and when the payoff comes, they will become disillusioned and start raise questions. This is especially true for direct employees. I try to be very transparent with my team — we need a certain amount of business to stay healthy. So, my team knows at what point the business starts to be on shaky ground. The time horizon can be important during trying times, too. Like market fluctuations. The openness with the team about expectations is key for me.

Another favorite of mine is empowerment. I cannot be doing every little task myself. I pick and choose what I need to spend my time and empower my team to do the rest. I leave it up to them to do the job that needs to get done. I put a few boundary conditions in place, and then let them run. We have weekly update meetings to ensure we are headed in the right direction. Over time, my team improves and the more they can get done without my involvement. Empowerment to me is as important as leverage in buying properties. Empowering my team helps me get way more done with the fixed time that I have.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

My process is simple. It is less about the specifics, and more about the fundamentals, behind flipping.

Know what you want — Knowing what you want is the first step to being successful at anything. Without a clear understanding of where you want to go, you won’t get there. Be honest with yourself. And it is OK to start small. Be specific, too. For example, it isn’t good enough to say I want to be a millionaire. Or I want to flip houses or I want to own residential rental properties. The more specific you can get in articulating what you want, the better! That will help you be focused, not go after shiny new objects and certainly will help you create an actionable plan to start moving. You can always modify what you want. When I first started, mine was: Own 10 residential rental properties that have 10% cash on cash return with no more than 10% cash invested in Minneapolis, MN. As I progressed, what I wanted changed a little bit. And that is OK. Have a plan — One of the easiest ways to waste a bunch of time and money, is to just dive in. You can make a lot of progress towards getting what you want long before you get into the higher risk areas of flipping, long before buying. Benjamin Franklin said, “Failing to plan is planning to fail”! This is a timeless quote. Technology has advanced, tools have changed, information is as easy to get as ever — and still, without a plan, failing is much more of a certainty than some would expect. So, what can you do to make a plan? Well, this goes back to one of the skills I discussed earlier: Learn. What does that mean? Write down all the questions that pop into your mind about getting what it is that you want. Get as specific as you can. Then go to Google and find the answers. These answers will spawn new questions. And the cycle continues. Before you know it, you know a ton of great information about where you are headed. Your plan will include thinks like market research, key terms, rehab specifics. You will have tremendous knowledge to create detailed plans and actions. This plan will consist of more things to study and learn. Buying your first property is simple enough, but it should not be done without a potentially large plan. For example, before I purchases/flipped my first property, I had contractors come to my personal property and give me quotes on rehabbing certain parts of my own home. This allowed me to get a baseline for costs, scope of work and timing. In addition, I developed a spreadsheet of material costs for all kinds of projects for a given room. Planning to this extent gave me incredible knowledge right out of the gate to be able to understand possible scope of work and budgets for my first project. Will this be right? Not really, but it is a start. And you will be able to build your team in the process — and maybe get the new bathroom you always wanted at the same time. Buying right by offering right — In step 2, you have asked a tremendous number of questions and you have learned the answers. You undoubtably have read about all the various ways to find a property. That in itself is a massive subject for another time, but once you have identified a property, you must offer the right amount of money. This will make or break you. As I approached my first flip, I was OK with breaking even. I just wanted to get the property under contract, do the work and sell it. And, if I broke even — that would be a success. There is some truth this methodology, as education costs money. My engineering degree was six figures. So, approach my first deal to break even and learn a ton in the process for “free”, sounded rather good to me. But, as I looked at more and more properties, I decided breaking even was not the right way to approach. It is just as easy to offer the correct amount of money for a property to make money as it is to over a much higher price. Sure, I won’t get into as many deals — but who wants a deal that makes zero money? Nobody…even on the first one. Why you ask? Well, because we dojn’t know what we don’t know.

– In that first deal, you will more than likely have underestimated some repairs, over estimated others and didn’t even plan for the rest. So, at the outset, if you only plan to break even with the information you have as a rookie, you will almost certainly be in the red vs breaking even.

– Always approach the deal to make your required margin. In the worst of cases, this will be eaten up by underbudgeting repairs or an error in ARV or a shift in the market. But, if you plan to break even, the losses might be devastating.

So, it all comes down to buying right by offering right! Don’t overdue the rehab — In a flip, the rehab work is the biggest expense. The cost consists of many various sized expenses that make up the complete remodel. This is one of the most important areas to know your market and what you are trying to achieve with your flip. If you did Step 3 correctly, you should have a reasonably accurate budget for your repairs. Work hard to prevent scope creep. Don’t do anything extra that your future buyers won’t pay for. Early in my career, when I lead an engineering team to develop hybrid-electric vehicle motor, the engineering team had a ton of great ideas. They wanted to add this widget and that doohickey because it was “cool” or “fancy”. But, I always had to bring them into check asking if the customer will pay more for that feature? And not just pay the amount it costs, but pay for the overhead and margin added to that. If it costs a dollar to add, the customer needs to pay way more. Such is true with the rehab. Every dollar you spend needs to have a return. And if you are spending money on something that won’t generate a return (meaning the buyer won’t pay extra for it), you are eroding your profit margin. This can sneak up on you if you are not careful. For example, just yesterday (at the time of writing), I was in a property I am buying walking through the scope of rehab work with my contractor. It was a property built in 1969 and it looked like it! The owner had taken excellent care of it, but nothing had been updated. I am planning to pretty much redo the entire property. However, my contractor said something to me that made me take pause, “Wow, this wallpaper is so old it is almost back in.” I took a step back and was amazed. I should have known this. But, sure enough, the design, the texture, the feel was something you see people admiring on social media. I had budgeted for this replacement, but if I could get away with keeping it — and maintain my ARV — I could make even more margin. I, potentially, was going to add an unneeded feature that someone would not pay extra for. Shame on me. Never stop learning. Post project analysis — No matter whether you made a huge profit, barely broke even, or lost your shirt (hopefully not), I cannot stress enough the importance of the post project analysis. This is where we look at everything from the first moment you identified the property to the week after you sell the property to new owner and the cash is in your bank.

The post project analysis will look at your plan. How closely did you follow it? Were you on budget? If not, what slipped and why? What can be learned from that? What can you adjust in your plan for the next flip? You will determine what makes up your analysis…but just as you did when you were getting started, the most questions you ask, the better.

Certainly, no two projects are alike. But as you analyze more and more of your deals, you will start to see trends…things you are doing right and areas for improvement. This is the process of always getting better. Refining your business — from the actual rehab to all the other aspects of running a business.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Mistakes are a fact of life. It is not if we make them, it is when. During the process of flipping, the most common mistakes I see are those that pay too much for the property and trying to do too much themselves.

Do not pay too much for the property. This is obvious and can be avoided with the right planning. I touched on this a bit earlier, but it is so important. Make sure you know how to arrive at an accurate ARV. Get your realtor involved as early as possible. If your team thinks the property will sell for $300k all fixed up and the owner wants $275k — this is probably not going to work out. Know all your expenses from the start…closing, holding costs, rehab, fees, realtors commission and don’t forget your profit. You can offer anything you want. So, you should offer the amount of money that makes business sense for you. Do not be pressured to offer too much. You never know when someone is highly motivated and will take a lower offer than everyone expected. Doing this right will undoubtably lead to many rejection — but it is one step closer to the acceptance that will minimize your chances of losing money. The next mistake, one that I have made, is trying to do too much themselves. I want to be an investor — not a contractor. But, early in my search for flips, I found a house that was priced higher than I would have liked, but low enough to be interesting. After doing a bunch of due diligence, it turned out that there would be little profit in it for me. So, I decided to do much of the work myself to increase the overall profit. Well, I was exchanging time for money…and my time was way more valuable than swinging the hammers and grouting tile. This is not a scalable business model. If this is your hobby and you love doing it, great. Sometime to recover from a planning error, swinging a hammer can help keep you in the black. But, in general, I try hard to make sure the deal has enough margin to hire the necessary labor to complete the work.

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

In a word, planning! To avoid paying too much for the property and end up being a laborer, you must have a solid team and great grasp on the local market and use them to create a plan. This can all be put into place before signing the purchase agreement. And, even after the purchase agreement is signed, you have inspection and financing contingency periods to do even more due diligence. It is better to lose your earnest money, than to lose big on the flip.

For example, a few years ago I was looking at a property in an area about 45 minutes from where I lived. I had a contractor in place and a realtor who understood the local market. After walking the property many times with both my contractor and realtor, I was able to determine that the property would have a margin of 2%. Not good. I was highly considering doing a bunch of the rehab work myself. Instead, I decided to offer an amount that would make sense to outsource 100% of the remodel. The numbers looked way better at that point because it was my numbers. I made an offer, and the seller did come closer to my number, but in the end didn’t come all the way. I chose to pass on this property because I did not want the mess of doing the rehab myself. By passing on this, I was able to identify another way better property shortly after that.

Have a plan and stick to it and you have a recipe to avoid these mistakes and ultimately save yourself time, money, and stress.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

A long time ago, I watched the move Pay It Forward. While this is not an original idea by any means, the idea is so simple yet powerful. I believe that if we as people treat others with random selfless acts of kindness, no matter how small, the world will become a better place. The idea that we do something first for a future stranger could spawn a chain reaction of kindness. If I could inspire everyone to do something randomly kind for a stranger once per day would have such an amazing impact on society. I also believe the real benefit is a transformation inside of oneself, not necessarily who receives the kind act. So, by everyone doing this, society transforms into more peaceful and kind people.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

