Elizabeth Greever of EverSan Cooper: “Relationships are everything!”

Shows like Flip or Flop and Fixer Upper with Chip and Joanna Gaines have really glamorized the creativity and enjoyment that comes with buying a rundown home, fixing it, and then selling it for a profit. Some amateurs have ventured into this industry and have made a lucrative career out of it. But others, particularly when a market is stagnant, have lost their shirts. As a part of my series about the ‘5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties’, I had the pleasure of interviewing Elizabeth Greever of EverSan Cooper.

Elizabeth and her husband Andy are local Real Estate Investors in The Woodlands, TX. They are both former teachers who left education to pursue real estate and sales. Andy works for Cranes I&S, an oil and gas company, while Elizabeth runs EverSan Cooper full time.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

We always wanted to get into Real Estate. When we bought our first house in The Woodlands, we wanted an old, dated home that we could renovate and make our own. Our agent kept telling us we could get more house for the money in other places but we really wanted to be in The Woodlands and have a house that we could make our own, and could be our first rental property. Both of our grandparents are real estate investors; from farm land to commercial buildings to rental houses, so it was something we always wanted to do, we just didn’t know how to get started. Andy left teaching in 2013 and got into oil & gas sales. Elizabeth left in 2016 in pursuit of opening and growing EverSan Cooper, our real estate investment company.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

This question has completely stumped me! We’ve been through a lot of things. Tough tenants, tough seller situations, tough flipping situations, and even found a few X rated magazines from the 1990s under the subfloor during a renovation! When you take on these houses, you take on the situations of the people who lived in them. I always say that houses are living, breating beings. They are constantly changing, exposed to the elements, and take on the energy of those who live there.

We’ve bought houses with animals living in the walls, we’ve had to dig up sewer lines in the back yard, we’ve had multiple plumbers tell us that there was an issue with the water line and it turns out the dishwasher was leaking, and we’ve had to clarify with sellers that they can’t leave their in-laws with the house, all beings must go with the sale!

The most important things I’ve learned are:

Clear communication is key, always Assume the Reno is going to cost more than you estimated Laugh when the project continues to get delayed Be upfront with everyone Follow up, follow up, follow up

A side story on the follow up…I’ve done deals and the follow up was over 2 years long! I don’t stop calling until the seller tells me “where to go” or that they’ve sold the house! And when I say sold, I mean closed, not just signed a contract. Things happen, you never know. Sometimes people just aren’t ready, even though they are exploring the option to sell. You have to follow up with them or you will lose out.

Ask a lot of questions to the contractors/handymen that you are working with. Make sure you understand what’s going on and challenge them if something doesn’t seem right.

Surround yourself with people who will help you, who will walk you through situations, who will answer the phone late at night when you aren’t sure what to do. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Do you have a favorite “life lesson quote”? Can you share a story or example of how that was relevant to you in your life?

“A person’s success in life can usually be measured by the number of uncomfortable conversations he or she is willing to have” — Tim Ferriss.

I saw this quote in the summer of 2016 when I was scrolling Instagram, tears rolling down my face, not wanting to call these sellers back to make an offer I knew they wouldn’t like. Their story, like all the others, pulled at my heart strings, and I wanted to give them everything. But ulitmately, real estate investing is all about the math, and the numbers are the numbers. And these numbers were not pretty. But they had a house with studs, a roof, and a floor. There wasn’t much to it, and not much value for it. It was a really tough situation to navigate, and broke my heart. So I was crying, not wanting to call them back and tell them I couldn’t help them. So I took a step away and scrolled Instagram. And that’s when I came across that quote. I knew I was meant to see that, and I knew what I had to do. I’ve referred back to that quote countless times over the last 5 years, and will always be grateful for it. It reminds me how important conversations are to have, no matter how difficult, and how much progress forward you make when you have them.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Heck yes we are! We have three flip houses going on right now. One in The Woodlands, a 2 story with a pool, and the other two in the Spring area.

The Woodlands house is a 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, and all bedrooms are up. There is a hallway bathroom, Primary bathroom, and an Ensuite bathroom. Many people don’t like that the Primary bedroom is upstairs, but we were able to get creative and help mitigate some of the objections that buyers might have when seeing that. The Primary bedroom had an attic space off the bedroom that we not only finished out to make a walk-in closet, but we ran plumbing to put a stackable washer and dryer in the closet! That way they have this glorious closet and the convenience of a washer and dryer in the room. This also made the bedroom larger because we removed the original closet, and of course we reworked the bathroom to maximize function, storage, and making it beautiful.

When we talk about renovating projects, it’s always focused on what the ultimate buyer might want, and how they might use the space. We consider which renovations will help increase the value of the house thus the value of the neighborhood. We care about putting out an exceptional product so that the buyers are thrilled to live in an EverSan Cooper house.

The house in Spring was very well maintained, we bought it from the original owner, it was just dated. Again, we are focused on funcionality for the future buyer. We are reworking the Primary bathroom so that the vanities have more space, we are actually adding storage, and making room for a larger stand up shower and stand alone tub.

Our mission is to create safe and beautiful spaces for others to live and grow. It is important that we do this in every project, whether the house is going to be a rental property for us, or we sell it. We are proud of the work we do and want people to love buying houses from us!

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We care so much about people. To us it’s such an honor to get to buy, renovate, and sell or rent a house. Think about how many people and families are impacted by one house journey. The selling family, the title company, any realtors involved, the insurance agent we bind insurance through, the contractor and everyone they work with, the utility companies, the material vendors, the real estate agents when we list the house, the families who buy or rent from us, the county we are renovating in, and all the neighbors whose home value just went up. It’s incredible! And of course, we are so grateful and impacted by this process as well.

Further, we are local, we are involved in our community, and we truly care about the people here. When we make offers on houses, we are serious about it. We put our best foot forward and are always trying to figure out the highest and best way we can help any seller that comes our way.

We take care of the people we work with and they take care of us. We have the best tenants in the world, work with the most amazing team of contractors and vendors, and the best realtors in our area. We support each other’s businesses and are always looking out for each other. We want to see everyone around us be successful. We believe that there is more than enough business for everyone to be as successful as they want to be, and that we do the deals we are meant to do. It is a great honor to get to invest in our community.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Our real estate attorney, David Murphy of Murphy & Associates, PLLC. I met David through networking the summer of 2016. When we first met we talked for over 2 hours, and he had been in commercial real estate in Dallas in his “past life” before becoming a lawyer. That man has spent more time on the phone with us after hours than anyone! He has walked us through company structure, guided me through all the contract details on our very first deal, spoke to us on Valentine’s night when we were in a jam, and guided us through a few tough scenarios along the way.

He takes care of all our paperwork, he oversees much of what we do, he is supportive, encouraging, and always making sure we are protected and thriving. He has been with us the past 5 years and we would not be where we are today without him. He has given us more than we could have ever hoped for, and truly been a guiding force. We are so grateful for him.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I care about our community. In 2018 I started a group called Inspired Leaders. It is a monthly networking group that is free, thanks to our sponsors, and open to anyone to attend. We bring in local leaders from our community to share their stories of grit, perseverance, and success. The goal is that the business owners and entrepreneurs that attend get real life stories of the ups and downs of growing a business. They feel supported and encouraged that when they hit the lowest of lows they just keep pushing through and will come out of it. When we started EverSan Cooper and were networking, I asked a ton of questions about how people got to where they are. I hadn’t quit my teaching job yet, and was terrified. I had no idea if I could make this investment thing work, but I knew I didn’t want to go back to the classroom. These stories were so encouraging to me, and helped me realize that success is not a smooth path filled with sunshine and rainbows. It’s bumpy and scary, and dark and exciting, and celebratory and beaming! I think this is so important for everyone to know and understand, because when you get that, and you hit a rough patch, you keep pushing through rather than giving up.

I care about the people we serve. When sellers come to us wanting to sell their house as-is, they are often in an emotionally stressful situation. Whether the house has damage from a storm, they started a renovation they couldn’t finish, tenants destroyed the house, or someone passed away and they are ready to sell and move on. To me, my job when I arrive is to figure out how I can best serve them. Of course I want to make them an offer to purchase the house and they tell me yes! My favorite deals are when I make an offer that works great for me and they are thrilled too! It has happened a lot and it fills my heart every time. But there are also times when my offer is not the best option for them. And I completely understand that. I believe we get the deals we are meant to do, and sometimes we aren’t meant to do a deal. So if I can refer them elsewhere that might help them more, I do! Or if they get an offer from someone else that works better, I’m happy for them. Houses should be safe and beautiful spaces for people to live and grow, and if they are not the emotional toll it takes on your wellbeing can be tremendous. No one deserves that, and if I can help them get out of it, even if I don’t get to do the deal, I help.

I care about the legacy we are creating. As mentioned, our grandparents are real estate investors. The opportunity they created for their family is tremendous, and we want to do the same thing for ours. Because we lead with that, everything else upholds that desire, and what we do falls in line. It is because of our grandparents that we were even able to get started buying rental properties. They lent us the money we needed to do the acquisition, and it helped us get started. We wouldn’t be where we are without that, and I want to do the same for our future children and grandchildren.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry? If you can please share a story or example.

The opportunity! The real estate industry is nuts right now, houses are selling in a matter of hours for more than asking with multiple offers. But there’s always real estate out there to be purchased! There are opportunities to get into different types of properties too. Our next focus is getting some Airbnb’s going and we are so excited! So when we travel somewhere and love it, we start watching the real estate in the area and looking for an opportunity to have a place we can rent out for short term rentals.

Creating unique spaces in each house. In one of our rental properties we had a stand up shower and a huge built-In tub. It was very 1970’s and no one was using the tub. So when the last tenants moved out, we actually turned the stand up shower into a huge storage cabinet, and then put two shower heads in the tub area and created a stand up shower with a glass door. It’s fabulous! In that same house, we also took what would have been a formal living room, and made it into a 4th bedroom. It’s really hard to find 4 bedroom, 1 story houses in this area. So we could create more functional space for the next family to move in. In a recent flip house there was an add-on that went off diagonally from the original house, and it was two separate spaces but just a big opening between. So we actually added a wall and created a mother-in-law suite and an office from this space. So now the family who purchased it has functional spaces they can use, and more bedrooms! We love being able to give function to different areas of a home.

Improving the communities we invest in. We all know what it’s like to have the run down vacant house you drive by every day on your way home. It’s an eyesore, and it doesn’t help with property values or sellability. So when we have the opportunity to purchase those properties and renovate them, it’s so exciting! And the neighbors are always thrilled as well!

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest? Please share stories or examples if possible.

The industry doesn’t concern me at all. Although I will say, per the purpose of this interview, I think it’s important that people who are getting into it are more educated about what it really takes to flip houses. Anything seen on TV or social media makes it very glamorous. But you know what’s not glamorous? When you order floors to match the existing ones and the wrong color shows up and it’s 2 more months before the right ones would arrive. Or when you show up to check on a property and the pool turned green over the weekend. When you add a second sink to the primary bathroom vanity but didn’t have pluming run for it before you installed the new vanity. When the painter paints the wrong colors on the house. When the hot water heaters were disconnected while the water was turned off and then the fence guys show up to install the fence, turn the house water on, and water is leaking inside while they are outside working! We have had materials supposed to arrive in a certain time frame and then at the end of that time frame it’s another 6 weeks…the list goes on! Flipping houses takes patience, positivity, diligence, more patience, and persistence.

What advice would you give to other real estate leaders to help their teams to thrive and to create a really fantastic work culture?

Know your numbers, stick to your numbers, and know that it’s a numbers game. We make a lot of offers before finding the right deal, but if we stick to our numbers, the deals we get are good ones. The first book about real estate we read said “you make money on the buy”! So make sure you buy right, don’t over pay, and don’t let your ego get in the way. The market will always keep you honest. Everyone has different sources of money they use to acquire properties, different contractors, and different end goals. So if someone can pay more than you for a house, let them. Trust in the calculator you create to evaluate the deals you buy. This is the most important part of real estate investing.

Ok, wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share with our readers your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Successful Career Buying, Rehabbing, and Selling Properties”? If you can, please give a story or an example for each?

Know your numbers! When we first got into investing, we spent A LOT of time reading articles on biggerpockets.com, attending local investor networking groups, and asking tons of questions to anyone who would talk to us! One of the investor networking groups gave us their calculator for evaluating deals. We used it for a long time and it was really helpful. Over the years, however, it has evolved and included expenses or things that others might not have to consider. A small example of that is flood insurance. We carry flood insurance on every property we own, even if it’s not in a flood zone. In 2017 when Harvey hit, we saw too many families who had never flooded and weren’t in a flood zone lose everything. That’s not something we want to have happen to us. So we choose that carrying flood insurance is worth the expense for peace of mind. This is just one example. Another is that depending on who we borrow money from, they each have different fees/points/interest. So we have line items for every possible fee/expense when purchasing a house so that we don’t forget to fill that in when necessary! The point is, we have built out this calculator that works for us, but everyone has their own. So determine what yours is, know it will change, and always stick to that. Be patient! Be patient when looking for a house to buy, be patient during the renovation, and be patient when it’s listed for lease/sale. Something always comes up somewhere along the journey of an investment home, and if you have the mentality of patience you will make better decisions and have greater success. The biggest example I can think of is when flipping a house and listing it for sale. It’s common and reasonable to want to flip it quickly. The longer you hold a house the more expense you have with utilities, insurance, interest, etc. And the more opportunity a market has to change. However, it’s better to make sure the house is done well than to rush it. Now, that’s not to say you don’t put pressure on your contractors and move as quickly as you can. But things come up, like floors arriving in the wrong color, and you have to pivot. If you pivot out of a place of fear, scarcity, and speed, you might make the wrong decision. But if you pivot by thinking through all the options and making a good decision that will benefit the sale in the long run, you will make a great decision! Relationships are everything! They take time to build, which goes back to the patience thing. We have relationships with: title companies, realtors, attorneys, contractors, vendors, other investors, and past sellers! All of these people impact our business. These relationships help us get difficult deals done, get us out of jams, help us get materials in on a rush, talk us through an uncertain decision, and bring us new opportunities. We are able to return all that support with doing business with them, and providing advice and help as well. It’s a beautiful thing, and it’s what gets the job done. But it doesn’t happen over night, it doesn’t happen without honest communication, and it doesn’t happen with everyone. Align with people who align with you, and things will go much smoother. It’s OK to ask for help! A lot of entrepreneurs want to do everything on their own. They “save money” that way. At one point, I thought I could manage our books — which was the most ridiculous thing ever considering spread sheets in their complexity make my head spin! I use them to manage our projects, but in the most basic way! There are so many moving parts in real estate investing, especially when you are doing multiple types of transactions. It’s crucial to now only have a good bookkeeper that you trust, but also one that understands real estate! It took me 4 before I found the right one. Some had no idea what they were done, while others completely ghosted us. When you are first starting, you certainly can’t expect to have this huge team and an assistant and all the things to grow your business. You have to start somewhere, and usually at the beginning and for however many years it takes, you’re doing everything. But there are people around you who have done this before, ask them for help. Get professionals involved where you really need expertise like a CPA, Bookkeeper, and a Lawyer. Those are a must. But if you’re unsure of something, don’t go at it alone. Ask. There are plenty of people out there who will help you. You don’t have to buy a program to get started! One of the biggest things we saw at the beginning are all the classes you can take to help you get started in investing. Some of them are a couple of hundred dollars which is totally reasonable, while others are tens of thousands. They certainly have value, but they aren’t REQUIRED to get you going. Don’t feel like if you don’t take a class or join a group you won’t be able to do it. You can do it on your own and with the help of others around you who will answer questions and direct you to resources.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen other people make when they try their own hand at house flipping? Can you share any stories?

Working with a bad contractor. That was us! The first house we bought we used a guy on referral, and he was terrible! We spent so much time managing him. He would turn in receipts to us that included things like brooms and paper towels. That is called cost of doing business! It was unbelievable, and kind of a miracle that we got through the Reno. However, it was a lesson, and we were very cautious from there on out. Now we have an incredible contractor who does a great job of taking care of things and has good people working for him. We are grateful for that. Buying too high. We actually did that once. This was before we had the calculator to consider all expenses and we purchased a flip property too high, and by the time we were done selling it, we barely made any money. Now, I will always be grateful for the houses we have flipped and the lessons we learned, but it wasn’t great to barely make anyting after months of hard work. But ultimately we calculated our Reno correctly, we just didn’t buy at the right price. The phrase “you make money on the buy” is so true!

From your experience, what can be done to avoid those errors?

There’s no fool proof way to get started in any business. We are all going to make mistakes, that’s just part of being a human being. But the best thing you can do is to start with those relationships I mentioned earlier, and have people around you who can help you out of a jam, talk to you late at night when you are trying to sort through a deal, guide you before you order all of your materials, walk houses with you and teach you what to look for, and so on. The support of others around you goes a long way. That and educating yourself. Reading as much as you can, participating in networking groups that are focused around investing, and having regular conversations about investing. Learning how others are doing it. All this plays into your success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

An abundance mindset! I’ve always believed that there is enough business out there for everyone to be as successful as they want to be! Over the last 5 years, I’ve continued to develop this mindset as I’ve worked on my personal and professional development. It’s not easy when you lose out on an opportunity to your competition, but at the end of the day, what’s meant for you will always come your way. Life happens for you, not to you. And these statements I’m making are 100% mindset shifts. You have to choose them and believe them. And it’s so easy not to, our ego gets in the way of a lot of things. It’s up to us to navigate that.

My dad always told me, “you get what you focus on”. You may have also heard, “what you focus on expands”. The point is, if you are focused on your competition and the opportunities you are “losing” the only person you are hurting is yourself and anyone you feed from the business you do. But if you see the competition as another business working to grow and do great things, then you don’t even think about them. Figure out your core values, and stick to them always. People will come to you for that alone, because you will be aligned.

A mindset of abundance will get you everything you’ve ever wanted in your life and more. My husband can attest to this because he didn’t naturally come from a place of abundance, but in shifting to this we have already created a life neither one of us imagined. And we feel like we’re just getting started! And to be clear, it doesn’t mean everything will always be fabulous. We are living a human experience that has many ups and downs. But when abundance is your focus, you quickly move out of the slumps, turn the negative into something beautiful, and move forward with grace and strength.

