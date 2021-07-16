Brandi Muilenburg of Functionally Autoimmune: “Move your body”

Move your body. Your body is an amazing thing, it is capable of so much more then we give it credit for. Movement can be anything you find enjoyable or that you are able to participate in. This does not have to be an hour of intense workouts with a personal trainer. It can be a walk in your neighborhood, cleaning your home, playing with the dog or kids, riding a bike. Any and all movement counts. Sitting and sedentary lifestyles are very detrimental to health. Your body is designed to move, and it wants to. Start out with just 20 minutes a day and add time as you see fit. Just make sure your moving every day.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brandi Muilenburg.

Brandi is an Integrative Nutritional Health Coach with over ten years of health and wellness experience. She works with clients around the world to help them reach their wellness goals. Brandi specializes in Autoimmune Disease, Gut Health and Body Image Work.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory? What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I grew up in a small town in Florida with my family. I met my husband in Florida when I was a teenager, he was in the Marine Corp. and soon after we met he was stationed in California. Months later I moved to California with him and we got married. We soon began our family. The years went by as life does and after two long deployments and two kids I began having strange symptoms and unexplained weight gain. All the doctors I meet with told me I was healthy and there was nothing to worry about. After about 5 years I no longer believed them. I knew something was wrong with me. I had started working in health care and began my own research and self-diagnosed with Hashimoto Thyroiditis a very common autoimmune disease that effects the thyroid. Five more years later I was finally officially diagnosed, and my assumptions were correct. This journey has lead me down the career path I now have. My passion is to help others not have to go through the long process of healing that I had to go through. My goal is to helpothers get answers quickly and heal through lifestyle and diet changes while learning to love the person they are along the way.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

This person was my husband for sure! He has always encouraged me to learn more and work hard. When I told him I knew I was sick he believed me and never made me feel dumb or crazy for feeling the way I did. He has been a huge source of support for more than 20 years. When I told him I wanted to get certified as a health coach he was all in and when I told him I wanted to start my own business he never questioned my decision and let me run with it. His unwavering support has paved the way for me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I think learning nutrition has to be the most interesting thing in my career. We all kind of grow up thinking we know about nutrition and what to eat and do to be healthy. Along the way I have learned that so many old wives’ tales are still believed and used today that have no real barring on health and wellness. It really is no wonder people are confused and frustrated when it comes to weight loss. One diet does not fit all and people often feel like they have failed when they don’t work but the reality is that it is not their fault.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“All disease begins in the gut” — Hippocrates. This resonates with me because it is so true and gut health is really just now becoming more well know as research continues. We have learned so much about gut health and how it affects every area of our body and health. It is amazing to me that he was so correct about this such a long time ago. We have learned that a vast majority of our emotional hormones like serotonin are actually produced in the gut. It is really all so fascinating.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am currently working on an online course called Body Image Evolution. My goal is to help people learn to change their mindset and learn to love themselves and shift negative body image. I hope this will help people find themselves in this world of social media and photo tricks. The course will teach mindset technique shifts and I also discuss food and finding food freedom. Diet has a very strong link to a person’s body image and self-confidence. The course is 8 weeks long and is self-paced. I hope that people who use this course will find techniques that work for them to find joy and happiness in their own skin while also learning how to stop dieting and start living with food freedom.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

As a health and wellness coach I work with people from all over the world with various histories and medical goals. I study health and wellness day in and day out. Having been in the industry for over ten years, I have learned a lot in this time, but I truly learn more each day. Every client I work with teaches me something new during our time together.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

A healthy body weight is different for every person. This is because every person is individual. At the most basic level a healthy body weight is a weight that you are at lower risk of health issues, you can move about freely and actively and you are happy. This is never a number on the scale. The scale can be so detrimental in so many ways. People often have a set number value in their minds that they really want to reach but it is about so much more than that. It is about how you feel in your clothes and in your own skin. How much muscle you have, your body frame and so much more.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Each person can figure this out by thinking back to a time in their life that they felt the healthiest, this is generally the best place to start. If your weight is affecting your life in ways that are detrimental to your health and happiness than it could be too much weight or visa a versa. Before we can even discuss a person’s weight, we must first discuss their body image and self-confidence. These things play heavily in a person’s perception of their weight. It again goes back to how you feel in your own skin.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Yes, the first and foremost way that weight can be harmful is body image and self-confidence. Many people focus on this in a very negative way that increases the prevalence of depression, stress and isolation. Once we get past this aspect, we can then begin to see weight as far as the number of pounds. Being overweight depends on the individual and how it effects their life and health. Extra pounds in excess can increase risk of diabetes, heart disease and other serious health conditions. This can also be true of being severely underweight for the same reasons.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

Of course, once a person reaches a healthy weight they achieve confidence, positive body image, reduced risk of heart disease and diabetes. They can move more freely, be more active and are less likely to be depressed and isolated from friends and family. A healthy body weight is about much more than physical appearance. I think people often get caught up on just that aspect and the numbers on a scale. When you have increased self-confidence you feel like you can take on the world. This allows you to try new things, meet new people and ultimately gives you the strength and desire to move your body and eat healthy. It is a direct correlation.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Yes! I have a plan that I use with my clients. I call it my non-diet plan because let’s be clear that diets do not work. They typically are very restrictive and while some may lose weight, they often gain that weight and more back soon after the diet ends. These are not sustainable long term and people are left to feel bad about themselves and assume they did something wrong. I created the non-diet plan based on results I have seen in my clients, my nutritional experience and the ability to follow it long term. The five things that I recommend for a healthy body weight and keeping it are:

Drink water, every day, all day. Being hydrated is not only great for your body and cells but it also reduces hunger and cravings. A good goal is about 40 ounces a day. No substitutions just water. You can add fruit or citrus to flavor. Eat all the whole foods you want. No counting calories, no counting macros just eating whole foods. Whole foods are fresh from the earth. These do not come in a box, no labels and are not processed in any way. Think fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, seeds. Reduce processed foods and sugar. The average person consumes about a pound of sugar a week. Sugar is highly processed, and our bodies cannot use the excess, so it is stored as fat. Sugar also leads to diabetes, insulin resistance and much more. Notice I did not say have none, I said to reduce it. It is important to take small steps in weight management. People that are prone to emotional eating are likely to binge or experience disordered eating until the later is addressed. Greatly reducing sugar can be just as beneficial and will lead to less cravings for it. Prioritize sleep. This is a huge component of weight management. Sleep is the bodies time to rest, restore and rebuild. Most of our muscle repair and digestion happens when we are sleeping. The body needs this time. The average adult should strive for 6 to 8 hours of restful sleep per night. This may mean going to bed a little earlier or adjusting sleep habits to achieve the goal. Studies have shown that shift workers who work overnight shifts are ten times more likely to suffer from weight gain and weight related disease. This is directly linked to the lack of quality sleep. Move your body. Your body is an amazing thing, it is capable of so much more then we give it credit for. Movement can be anything you find enjoyable or that you are able to participate in. This does not have to be an hour of intense workouts with a personal trainer. It can be a walk in your neighborhood, cleaning your home, playing with the dog or kids, riding a bike. Any and all movement counts. Sitting and sedentary lifestyles are very detrimental to health. Your body is designed to move, and it wants to. Start out with just 20 minutes a day and add time as you see fit. Just make sure your moving every day.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

To maintain a weight loss long term requires dedication to the process. Weight gain did not happen overnight and losing it will also not happen overnight. Many people have things that stand in the way of weightless such as emotional trauma, emotional eating, disordered eating, negative body image and self-talk. These all need to be addressed in order to successfully lose weight and keep it off. Hoping that losing weight will fix these things will backfire every single time. Embrace the process. Find someone that understands and can help you along the way and know that it will take some time.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

The most common mistake I see people make is rushing the process. Trying any crash diet that may work in the hopes they will get results fast. The other common mistake is comparing themselves to others. Just because your sister’s best friend lost weight using such and such diet does not mean it will work for you or that it is sustainable. Every person is different, every person has individual nutritional needs, every person has individual backgrounds and histories. This all plays a role in your own personal success. I will say this again if the emotional or disordered eating and body image are not addressed first a person will snap back into old habits because the weight loss did not address the underlying cause. The misconception that weight loss will fix all your problems is very prevalent. I call this the if/than scenario, If I lose weight than I will like myself. This never works out and people are left feeling worse about themselves.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

The main blockage is self confidence and body image. This is what holds the majority of people back. It is a fear of failure because there have been so many failed attempts in the past. It is usually recommended to start adding healthy habits slowly instead of all at once. Most diets cut you off of everything you love immediately without teaching habit changes gradually. They also promise fast results. This should be the first red flag. The exception to this would be an elimination diet used to determine food allergies and sensitivities. A person must be able to make It a sustainable priority that does not disrupt their lives in a large way. We are all very busy, so habits need to be changed in a slow continued way for progress to happen. If you are given one thing to do such as eat a vegetable at every meal and this is your only goal. It is much easier to make this change and stick with it. It can be any vegetable you want, any amount you want at any time you want the only request is to have one at each meal, nothing else. A person is more likely to be successful with this and feel impowered to do more about a fewweeks.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

For many people putting these habits into practice requires support and help. Having someone keep you accountable or someone to ask questions helps exponentially. The reason a professional provides help is because when one habit is not sticking you can shift gears and find one that does and come back to that habit later. Often the reasons we do not put these things into practice are due to lack of support and understanding. We also must give ourselves grace and time. It will not happen overnight, even the slightest habit change can take up to 30 days to stick with us. Some people find keeping a journal helpful in seeing their progress, others find that putting calendar reminders in their phone helps them stick to certain habits. It is about finding what works for you.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could choose one thing that would influence the world it would be body positivity and self-confidence because once you have both of these things you can accomplish anything. People who have true joy in their lives are happy, healthy and naturally gravitate towards healthy lifestyles and choices. Our desire to lose weight, look a certain way, have certain belongings all comes from a fantasy world brought into our lives by social media and movies. It’s a life of envy and wanting. Once you learn how amazing you are and all the gifts that you have and offer to the world all of those other things will no longer influence you but instead be entertainment as it should be. Self-love and acceptance is the key to lifelong happiness

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Oh gosh there are just so many but if I had to pick, I think it would be Kaley Cuoco and Chalene Johnson. They are both so unapologetically themselves. They seem to really care about the world around them and want to make a lasting difference in the world. Kaley loves animals and is passionate about saving them and this really speaks to me. Plus, we are both horse girls so that is an immediate bond. Chalene is out to help the world, she helps people start businesses and learn all the great things they can offer the world. She is also very much a self- confidence promoter and is always lifting people up. I love that she has openly shifted her thoughts and feelings on health and wellness over the years and is not afraid to say I was wrong but now I know this. They are both amazing for different reasons, but I feel like they both offer great energy into the world.

