Michelle Wall Of Moms in Motion PT: “Simply try some type of movement activity”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Wall, founder of Moms in Motion PT.

Michelle Wall is a pelvic floor physical therapist, active mom, wife, and business owner. She recognized the healthcare gap for postpartum women after becoming a mom and took action to close that gap by providing in-home pelvic floor physical therapy services to pregnant and postpartum women with her company Moms in Motion PT. She aspires to bring to light the things that society has deemed private, shameful, and embarrassing for women and give women confidence that there is hope!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have always been captivated by the questions “why” and “how”. As a kid, I always wanted to know how things worked and why they worked. This continued on into my career as a physical therapist, not just looking at my patients’ symptoms, but asking why those symptoms are there and how we can make improvements. I have been a physical therapist since 2017 and live in the Twin Cities metro in MN. Most of my experience has been in the orthopedic setting, but after becoming a mother, I have pivoted my focus to serving pregnant and postpartum women.

I became a mother in March of 2020, and it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done. I’ve run 5 marathons, finished 2 triathlons, and climbed a mountain. These physical feats had nothing on becoming a mother without much support from my medical team in a time when I was scared to invite any friends or family to my house due to the pandemic. My daughter had an infection when she was 7 days old and had to be hospitalized and on IV antibiotics for nearly two weeks. We got home right as our governor declared the lockdown. Every decision we made was not just laced with fear, but overshadowed by it. As a new mother, I had to attend many follow-up appointments for my baby. But not for myself. I saw firsthand the gap in care that women receive after having a baby. Most women receive their first and only check at 6 weeks postpartum. I didn’t even get that, I just got a phone call due to the pandemic.

There are so many changes that happen in the months following childbirth that no one talks about. Moms joke about peeing their pants because “that’s just what happens when you have a baby”. That makes me cringe. Women shouldn’t believe that this is the new normal. That having a baby equals peeing your pants for the rest of your life. But no one talks about it, so nothing changes. Pelvic floor physical therapy can have a huge impact for women after childbirth, and not just for leaking. There is hope for many different conditions that often arise during pregnancy or after childbirth.

All of these experiences led me to start my own physical therapy company, where I serve moms in all walks of life in the comfort of their own homes. So Moms in Motion PT was born!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

Last year, I had an extremely difficult patient I was treating. She was overbearing, rude, and medically complex. She had already read up on me online and knew my education background. My first interaction with her involved her eating a sandwich out of a plastic bag, demanding that we move to a different treatment room because mine was too small and she was feeling claustrophobic. I’ve never been ordered around by a patient like that.

I happened to see her as my last patient on a Friday afternoon. She told me her story and she talked so long I wasn’t able to perform the evaluation within the allotted time so I stayed late to complete several tests. Every time she came in for appointments, she was angry and usually frustrated at another person on my team. She continually berated me for what she thought was a lack of experience simply because I had not been in my career for 20 years like some other clinicians. For some reason, she kept coming back. At one point, she went and saw a colleague of mine because she wanted to “try someone else out” but then she ended up coming back to me. She finally admitted, “You proved me wrong. Just because you aren’t as experienced, you are still good at what you do”. I was so shocked I wrote it down on a post-it note in quotation marks with a date and stuck it in my notebook as a reminder.

I was always kind and always patient, even when everything inside of me wanted to walk out the door. She was dealing with trauma from her past, some other mental health struggles, and lived in fear. Although my heart started pounding, I got sweaty, and I was anxious every time I saw her name on my schedule, I took a deep breath and remembered that she needed these appointments and that she was making progress.

My takeaway from this experience was recognizing that everyone comes from a different background and you may not know why people act a certain way until you hear more of their stories. Patience and kindness go a long way.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made when I first started my physical therapy business was assuming that if I was a good enough clinician, patients would come to me. I set up the necessary items to officially start my business: I filed for my LLC, had someone create a website for me, and purchased software for scheduling, note writing, and patient communication. I handed out business cards to other health care providers in the area that I knew personally. I told all my friends on social media that I was starting a business. Then…crickets. I was discouraged. But I tried to tell myself that it would take some time. So I waited. And waited.

In the meantime, I had been listening to a podcast by a physical therapist named Jarod Carter who owns his practice and coaches other physical therapists in how to be successful business owners. I decided to hire him as my business coach, I bought one of his courses, and I was blown away by all the information he provided. As they say, “You don’t know what you don’t know.” I continue to learn new strategies from him every week on our coaching calls. If I could do it all again, I would have hired him 6 months before starting my business so I could have put everything in place before launching instead of trying to play catch up.

So the lesson I learned was that it is extremely important to find someone who has done the same thing that you want to do and learn from their experience. Jarod continually tells us of mistakes he made early in his career and teaches us how to avoid them. When you see someone who is successful in whatever it is you are wanting to do, listen to what they have to say.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I will always and forever be grateful to my parents for helping me get to where I am today. They always supported me to pursue my dreams. I ran a swim lesson business for 6 summers at their pool in high school and college. My dad, who owns a dental practice, started giving me business advice then and has been a huge resource for me as I continue to grow my physical therapy practice now. He helped me write my original business plan and has given me guidance along the way. He tells me what books to read when I hit a roadblock or need reminding of important principles of business. My mom has always been my cheerleader, rooting for me in all my endeavors and encouraging me to keep going when things feel hard!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

As I mentioned before, postpartum women are underserved in healthcare. Most women don’t even know that pelvic floor physical therapy exists, much less that it is an option that could eliminate their symptoms. Every pregnant woman who carries her baby past 36 weeks will experience some degree of diastasis recti, or ab separation. Our bodies are designed to compensate for the growing baby and uterus. For many women, this separation closes over time, usually by 6 months, but for some, it remains. When diastasis recti persists, women can experience incontinence (bowel or bladder leakage), back pain, pelvic organ prolapse, and constipation. This is one of the many issues women deal with postpartum, and most will not receive a proper referral to pelvic floor physical therapy.

Another common issue is urinary incontinence, or bladder leakage. It is so common, many women believe the misconception that it is normal after having a baby and that they now have to live with it. Moms joke with their friends that they pee when they sneeze and talk about which pads they like best. I even had a friend recently tell me that her mom can barely smile without peeing her pants. It may sound funny, but it’s not something to laugh about. We are doing women a disservice by perpetuating the message that this is the new normal.

I had another patient recently tell me that she asked her OB for a referral to pelvic floor physical therapy at her 6 week postpartum appointment and her OB said no. She said to “give it time” and that she would be fine. That infuriated me because it is not the first time I’ve heard a story like that! I want to be a voice that tells women that they are worth fighting for, that they deserve better, and that they can advocate for themselves. Some great news is that I live in the state of MN, where we have 90 days of direct access, meaning patients can see physical therapists without a doctor’s referral for 90 days. In my cash practice, I rarely have to get permission to treat patients I know need my help. My goal is to reach as many women as possible with the message that they don’t have to live with certain symptoms just because they had kids!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Everyone has a pelvic floor, even men. Especially if you have had a baby, there is likely some dysfunction going on, even if you don’t experience any symptoms yet. Sometimes the dysfunction is teetering the line of giving you symptoms or not, but it might just take one stressful life event to push it over the edge and you start experiencing pelvic pain, painful intercourse, incontinence, or prolapse.

After I had my daughter, I worked to rehab my pelvic floor so I could get back to the high intensity workouts that I love, but I didn’t go a pelvic floor physical therapist because I knew all the right things to do and most clinics were shut down due to COVID-19 at the time. When I was at a continuing education course recently, I had a colleague performing a transvaginal exam and she found a tight muscle in my pelvic floor. It was painful when she touched the muscle, but I hadn’t experienced any pain there before. I was surprised, but this goes to show that it can be beneficial for everyone to get checked out, even just occasionally. We have annual exams for a lot of other body systems, and I believe the pelvic floor should be one of them! So my first lifestyle tweak is to get a pelvic floor physical therapy evaluation.

Several things that impact the pelvic floor in big ways are sleep, stress, nutrition, and movement. Sleep is foundational for healing. There are many studies that show that our tissues regenerate during our sleep, our motor patterns are consolidated, and our sensation of pain decreases. Our pain sensitivity decreases when we have uninterrupted sleep, and they increase when our sleep is broken and poor. Pain during the day can contribute to poor sleep patterns, and poor sleep leads to increased pain levels the next day. This is a negative pattern, but is perpetuated in many people who experience chronic pain.

My second lifestyle tweak is to follow good sleep hygiene guidelines:

Make sleep a priority — say no to things that will cause you to stay up too late

Have a consistent bedtime routine

Wake up at the same time every day (no sleeping in on the weekends, take a short nap instead)

No screens within 1–2 hours of bed

Make your bedroom a relaxing space

Dim the lights 30 minutes before bed and start to wind down

Go to bed when you are drowsy. If you are having trouble falling asleep, don’t stay in the bed and toss and turn. Instead, get up, do something calming for 20 minutes and try again. You want to create an association with your brain that your bed = sleep.

It has become more popular to study the effects of stress on various body systems. Stress has been shown to impact many systems negatively, including the musculoskeletal system. The pelvic floor specifically is affected by stress and anxiety, and it can become hypertonic/tight/tense. This is a common cause for pelvic floor pain as well as incontinence. It might seem counterintuitive that a tight muscle leads to leaking, but because it is tense all the time, it is unable to properly react when stresses like sneezing, laughing, or coughing occur. Think about if you squeezed your fist all day long and then at the end of the day someone challenged you to a hand squeezing contest. You probably wouldn’t do as well as you would have if you hadn’t been squeezing your fist all day. Those muscles would be tired and sore, so they wouldn’t be able to work efficiently. It’s the same with the pelvic floor. If someone’s muscles are tense all day long, they fail to work their best when they are called to action with a stressor like a sneeze. People who have tight pelvic floors also tend to have trouble relaxing these muscles.

As many of you are aware, we hold stress in our bodies in different areas. Some people hold their stress in their stomachs and can’t eat. Many people hold stress in their neck and shoulders. And some even hold stress in their pelvic floor! There is a reflexive tightening or guarding that occurs in response to stress and anxiety. Some researchers have proposed that this clenching of the pelvic floor in response to anxiety and fear is a mammalian reflexive response as to pull a tail between the legs. My third lifestyle tweak is to evaluate the stresses in your life and determine if there are any activities, events, relationships, commitments, etc. that you can eliminate or change to reduce your stress.

Nutrition is a very broad topic, and there is so much that we do not have time for in this interview. However, I will tell several stories of how nutrition has played a key role in close relationships in my life. My dad used to eat at fast food restaurants for lunch every day of the week in his upper 20s and 30s. He had a multitude of stomach symptoms and was about to get some tests done with his doctor when my mom encouraged him to try to change his diet first. He started taking his lunch from home and eating some fruit every day. His symptoms improved dramatically and he was spared of invasive tests.

My husband had left-sided abdominal pain for years before we met. He had been to several doctors and a GI specialist. They prescribed him some medications that didn’t help and that was it. I suggested we explore his diet and see if there was anything causing his symptoms. He kept a food and symptom journal while we eliminated gluten and dairy for a month. He originally thought he was sensitive to dairy and had started somewhat avoiding it, but I suggested that we take gluten out too since it is such a common sensitivity. After the 30 days, we introduced gluten back first, thinking that it wouldn’t change much. But he felt symptoms quickly after eating gluten for one day. We took gluten back out for several days and then added dairy back in, and he had no adverse reaction. He has been eating gluten-free for the past 3.5 years and his abdominal symptoms have been much better.

Sometimes simple changes can make big impacts. Eating more fruits and vegetables can do wonders for your gut and overall health including less constipation, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of some diseases like heart disease. My fourth lifestyle tweak is to keep a food and symptom journal for 2 weeks and see if you notice any patterns. Symptoms don’t have to be gut-related either; they could be headaches, pain, irritability, difficulty sleeping, etc. This process can be tedious, but it often leads to great results! In addition, I would say to try to make at least one meal a day consist mostly of vegetables — this could be a salad, roasted vegetable hash, vegetable stir fry, or vegetable soup or stew!

Movement is the last category of things that impact the pelvic floor greatly. This is my favorite category of wellbeing! Movement is so crucial for our lives. We were made to move, but we have settled into a society where productivity trumps health, so we sit at desks all day and do whatever it takes to make it to the top. As a physical therapist, getting people moving can be extremely therapeutic and can make a huge leap in their health condition. I believe everyone should have a practice that they enjoy and are able to participate in several times per week. I think this is an achievable goal.

Some people enjoy running, some people despise it! The great news is that there are so many different activities out there for people to choose! There are obvious climate and terrain challenges if your favorite activity is surfing or mountain climbing and you live in Iowa. But I would hope everyone can find at least one activity they enjoy to engage in on a regular basis. Whether that is running, walking, swimming, yoga, biking, hiking, spinning, barre, Pilates, dance, jump rope, weight lifting, basketball, gymnastics, kick boxing, tennis, rock climbing, or exercise videos. My last lifestyle tweak is to simply try some type of movement activity. It can be something new or something you have done before. Learn what you like and what you don’t like. Keep going until you find something you love!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

If it could become standard practice that after giving birth, every woman was referred to pelvic floor physical therapy and at least one session of talk therapy for their mental well-being, I think it would have a huge impact on our society. Moms are notorious for taking care of everyone else, and they tend to put their own health on the backburner. Yes, there is something about the nature of being a mom that involves sacrifice, but I don’t believe sacrificing our health is helping our families and our communities.

Many women (nearly 1 in 4) struggle with perinatal mood disorders (depression, anxiety, rage, psychosis) and don’t know where to turn to get help. I’ve heard stories of women who were struggling but didn’t recognize that there was a real problem until their partner mentioned that they thought something was really wrong and it wasn’t just the stress and sleep deprivation that comes with having a newborn. If every woman was referred for a mental well-being check-up, she would better recognize the signs and would be able to talk to a professional about how things are really going at home instead of stuffing her feelings inside and then trying to make her life look perfect on social media.

Moms need physical support as well. As I mentioned in other questions, there are so many things that change after having a baby that need attention. This includes cesarean section scars or vaginal scars from tearing or episiotomies, pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, painful intercourse, diastasis recti, back and neck pain, and more. Every woman deserves the right to know their options to treat these conditions. I believe the best way to help women learn this would be to have all professionals who deliver babies (OBGYNs, midwives, family practice physicians) refer every woman to pelvic floor physical therapy. Although the pelvic floor is in our name, pelvic floor physical therapists treat the whole body, not just the pelvic floor. We are trained to look at the person as a whole, not just to treat the area where the symptoms are.

Many pelvic floor symptoms are perpetuated by sleep habits and stress. Imagine a job where you get woken up several times each night and feel stressed much of the time…can you picture it? That’s Motherhood. It’s not a surprise that pelvic floor symptoms plague mothers, especially after the physical trauma of birthing a baby.

If we started taking better care of our moms, I believe our society could flourish and that moms would take on a new level of health.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is the dearest to me because it affects more people than I ever knew. As I mentioned earlier in the interview, perinatal mood disorders affect nearly 1 in 4 women. Men can also experience postpartum depression, but it is not really talked about. Our society has created a stigma around mental health, and many people struggling are fearful of getting help because they are scared to receive a diagnosis, don’t want to admit to themselves or others that they need help, or they are too ashamed to talk about it with anyone.

It breaks my heart to know that so many people suffer in silence. Especially moms. Again, moms tend to put themselves on the backburner and don’t get the help they need. It’s hard to tell when people are suffering, because they can cover up their feelings with a smile and carry on as if everything is great. Social media sure doesn’t help, as people scroll through idyllic pictures and start comparing. It is easy to get lost in the social media alternate universe. It is not real life and people need to remind themselves that they are comparing themselves to impossible standards because those lives aren’t actually being lived.

Be intentional with your friends and family members. Ask them how they are truly doing. Don’t accept “good” as an adequate response to the oft-asked “how are you?” Ask more questions, dig deeper, get real. This type of conversation leads to meaningful relationships and deeper connections. Those two things alone can help with mental health concerns.

As always, if you believe you or someone close to you is struggling with a mental health concern, reach out for help. There are so many resources out there and it is nothing to be ashamed about!

