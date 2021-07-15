Fiona Gilbert & Robert Fox: “Always be available for each other”

Be each other’s #1 fan! Fiona Gilbert: Brag about them as a person not as your spouse. For example, Bobby is the best neuromuscular therapist I’ve ever met, regardless of whether he was married to me or not.

Robert Fox: We are not competitive against each other but we are each other’s top cheerleader. If something comes into conflict, it goes to a default of “how do we support each other”

As a part of our series about lessons from Thriving Power Couples, I had the pleasure of interviewing Robert Fox & Fiona Gilbert.

Bobby is the owner of Athletic Restoration in Knoxville, Tennessee, a high performance neuromuscular therapy clinic for many professional athletes as well as a wellness hub for the local active community. It is almost impossible to watch an NFL game without seeing one of his clients playing. Fiona is the CEO of Quanta Therapies, co-founder of JSYK Consulting, Haumea Health & Devas Being Divas. She is known for her no-nonsense advice in publications such as Cosmopolitan, Fatherly & Men’s Health.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you two to your respective career paths?

Robert Fox: I had a love for coaching but the world didn’t need another coach on the field; they needed a coach to teach them how to recover. Your performance is only as good as your recovery.

Fiona Gilbert: I was battling an autoimmune condition and spent 15 years searching, researching and developing ways of keeping my body going so that I could thrive and then sharing those resources with people who were also looking.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you two got married?

We have had so many things happen since we decided to be a couple. This is a second marriage for the both of us and we bring life lessons with us from our previous marriages of 20+ years.

Robert Fox: A wise older client said to me a few years ago, “there is the person you grow up with and then there is the person you grow old with”.

The person you grow old with should be easy. The first marriage of 25 years I was too young and immature to know that everything didn’t need to be a struggle. I want to grow old and I want to be content and happy with the person who I will be spending the majority of my time and energy with.

Fiona Gilbert: When we first started a relationship, I said to Bobby “are you sure you are ready for this?” and I think I’ve pretty much turned his life upside down and sideways a few times.

When my brother first met Bobby, the first thing he said to me was, “this is a good man, don’t punish him for things someone else did”, and it caught me off guard a little but it is so true. We are both more patient with each other and more flexible in some ways that we were with our previous spouses but we also have very defined boundaries. We don’t have the pressures of things like raising a family or navigating milestones as when you are in your 20s and 30s. The focus is very much just us and our businesses.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Robert Fox: When I first started, I would do therapy door-to-door. One day a client bought a therapy session for his partner who thought I was there as part of a ménage à trois fantasy. That day, I realized I needed my own brick and mortar clinic and how to read people better.

Fiona Gilbert: I wish I had funny business stories but I have learned a lot of lessons. My top lesson to anyone starting a business: the task that you hate doing to most, you better learn to do really well! And for most people, that’s usually accounting …

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Robert Fox: We are a showcase of new therapies for the progressive mindset. I started Athletic Restoration so that I could supplement my contract with the University of Tennessee with flexible hours, but it required a whole new level of efficiency. Pro-athletes who need their bodies performing at their peak because that is how they pay their bills, or a construction worker who also needs their body to be pain-free to pay their bills, they all come to us because we help their bodies heal quickly so that they can go on with the rest of their lives. The work we do in the clinic is just so fulfilling.

Fiona Gilbert: Quanta Therapies is the technology that saved my life, and it is the technology that helped Bobby’s chronic pain after his hip replacement. We initially met through Quanta being his vendor, so for me, there is a lot of personal passion and story behind life changing, cutting-edge biotechnology.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

As a joint project, we officially launched The Essential Reset in 2021. This is a wellness protocol that we run together that incorporates what we are both great at. We started using these protocols on each other to stay healthy and get stronger; Bobby had a hip replacement in his 40s & Fiona struggled with an autoimmune in her 20s, 30s and early 40s. We are now both healthier than we have ever been.

The evolution of this program was when we first started traveling to the San Francisco Bay Area to see clients, we needed to fit everyone in and be as efficient as possible but also have something that we knew would keep them healthy, injury free and pain free until our next visit.

So we started treating them at the same time in the same hour (and we found that we worked really well together) and by treating them at the same time, the client was getting better, faster results in a compressed time.

We started fine tuning the protocols and came up with a package that will help reset your systems over a 6-week period or 10 days intensively.

This is perfect for people in our age group (50+) who may be struggling with everything mid life; menopause, andropause, cumulative aches and pains. You want to (and have time to) play better golf and go on adventures now that you are empty nesters.

Robert Fox: A lot of people contact us wanting to learn to do what we do in the clinic, so the next natural step is to start an education program where we can teach therapists, trainers and even people interested in their own self-care the “secrets” of how we treat the human body at Athletic Restoration.

Fiona Gilbert: In 2021, I am really pushing Quanta Therapies directly to the consumer. Our mission from the first day was to get this technology into as many hands as possible because it is such a simple but powerful product. We have 4 Olympians signed on as ambassadors because they love the product as much as I do and I am looking forward to setting up research studies internationally to quantify what our products can do for humans and animals.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

Fiona Gilbert: Know their weaknesses and be ok with it or train it up. It’s a riff on Tolstoy’s quote; when you hire someone, hire them for what they are showing/telling you they are not how you hope they will be.

Robert Fox: You have to have a relentless dedication that energizes and inspires others. That’s it.

How do you define “Leadership”?

Robert Fox: Leadership is setting examples that others can grow and learn from.

Fiona Gilbert: The leader has to be practical and a realist yet must talk the language of the visionary and the idealist. — Eric Hoffer

Leadership is a skill you hopefully grow into. If you have leadership qualities but not the skills to back it up, it’s not going to work.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Robert Fox: Jim Call encouraged me to start my first clinic and went as far as renting me a location where I was not under contract so I would have the confidence to proceed.

Fiona Gilbert: Apryl Lea trained Koda for me when I was very ill. The week I was flying from San Francisco to New York to learn about bioenergy medicine I was in bad shape. I remember calling her crying and telling her I knew I had to make the trip but I wasn’t sure I could do it. She just calmly said, “trust Koda. He’ll get you there; this is what I trained him for.” And she was right.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Robert Fox: The success of the clinic has allowed normal, everyday people to become empowered to take themselves out of pain through real science. It drives me to continue what we do, even on the toughest days.

FG: There is so much more that I would like to accomplish but empowering people to take care of their bodies they way they want to and asking questions and asking why keeps me going.

What are the “5 Things You Need To Thrive As A Couple”? Please share a story or example for each.

Get rid of your TV.

Robert Fox: Fiona got rid of her TV years ago and there was a slight adjustment period for me to not have a TV on all the time. But I’ve found that it eliminates unnecessary anxieties and distractions. At our age, all we are watching is the news as background noise but that negativity gets into your subconscious. I can check the weather through an app or read the news online in intervals. This has been the best thing.

Fiona Gilbert: It is too easy to turn on a mindless show and pretend to be busy when you are not pleased with the other person. And then this becomes a regular thing and erodes the relationship slowly. We talk, we read out loud to each other or listen to music but there is no need to reach for the remote to mute a show to get the other person’s attention.

2. Practice Tantra

Robert Fox: Once you get the hang on it, this is an effortless way to enjoy each other’s company and unwind and connect.

Fiona Gilbert: This is a very intimate way to connect on all levels with your partner, so it might take a little while to get the hang of. The physical closeness allows you to bond very quickly and deeply. You are literally creating a joint energy field and space to recover from the day.

3. Always be available for each other

Robert Fox: This is a choice you actively pick as a default setting.

Fiona Gilbert: This is not the same as codependency. This is you having the security of knowing that the other person will drop everything to support you when you need it, but it is not something you do all the time. It’s like calling 911; you know it’ll work but you don’t call it randomly.

4. Trust

Robert Fox: We exemplify trust by not trying or wanting or needing to control each other, but knowing the other person has your best interest at heart. You are willing to do things that you may not want to do because you know that there is a reason it was asked of you and then at the end of that experience you feel better for it.

FG: It is a state of knowing we are both working every day on the relationship and working on supporting each other. We check in every day to ask what the other person needs.

5. Be each other’s #1 fan!

Fiona Gilbert: Brag about them as a person not as your spouse. For example, Bobby is the best neuromuscular therapist I’ve ever met, regardless of whether he was married to me or not.

Robert Fox: We are not competitive against each other but we are each other’s top cheerleader. If something comes into conflict, it goes to a default of “how do we support each other”.

You are people of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Fiona Gilbert: When you move into a new area, I would love a neutral place where you could drop-in and people can show you the ropes, so to speak. It is one thing to have online/Facebook communities and conversations but it’s another thing to have someone hold your hand for a while. We live in this global community where people move around so much, but there are nuances to each community and that affects whether you have a good experience or not. For example, I have always had a garden in California and I grew up in my dad’s garden in Perth, Western Australia but when I moved to Tennessee, I didn’t know how to garden. I think Bobby’s mom thought I hadn’t even been outdoors before!

When I lived in Kathmandu, if it wasn’t for my Nepali mom, I would never have been able to do half as much as I did and honestly, the first year when I was there and I didn’t have her in my life, it was a struggle every day.

I think it will also make it so that people are not as afraid to move to a new area (or leave an abusive relationship) if they know there is support, and as a community, that can only make us stronger.

Robert Fox: I would want to influence parents to not push their kids so hard at sports. Pushing your child past a sustainable level will just burn them out physically and psychologically. Some kids are genetically predisposed to be amazing athletes but most aren’t. They should be having fun, staying healthy, learning social skills and a level of discipline playing sport.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Robert Fox: Keep your bait in the water. — William C. Fox.

That’s what my dad would always say. It means you have to show up. Always. Every time. Especially when you don’t want to. And I have always shown up.

Fiona Gilbert: When you love someone, you love the person as they are and not as you’d like them to be. — Leo Tolstoy.

This applies to every single person in your life; your kids, your parents, your friends, your partner. When we expect something from someone that is just not possible, there is just no way to recover from it. We set ourselves up for disappointment and the inability to enjoy someone for them exactly as they are.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

FG: I have always admired Indra Nooyi. She is, to me, is the vision of resilience and determination.

Robert Fox: I would love to have dinner with Michael Winslow from the Police Academy series. He just seems like someone who truly enjoys his craft!

How can our readers follow your work online?

Athletic Restoration

www.athleticrestoration.com

IG: atheletic_restoration

Quanta Therapies

www.QuantaTherapies.com

IG: quantatherapies

Fiona Gilbert

www.FionaGilbert.com

IG: fi_gilbert

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.