Digital Nomad Lifestyle: “Never miss an opportunity.” An interview with Yoann Bierling.

This week I had the pleasure of interviewing Yoann Bierling, a digital nomad of 6+ years who creates content across his network of 20 websites. Originally French-born, Yoann generates a reach of 300k+ per month by making quality digital marketing knowledge accessible to all. He has 10+ years of experience managing global industry leaders’ International ERP migration and implementation projects in cosmetics, fashion and logistics industries that have taken him on 650+ flights, through 55 countries – including a year-long solo world tour.

What was your inspiration for living and working nomadically? What factors inspired you to leave the stationary lifestyle and start earning money remotely?

I actually wasn’t planning on working nomadically at all, it was all the sum of various coincidences. Starting back in 2012, when I overcame clinically-diagnosed depression by stopping spending my free time at the place I was living in at the time (Geneva, Switzerland), and instead flying out every weekend to see my friends in Warsaw, Poland or Kiev, Ukraine, where I’ve been working as an expatriated International Web Developments coordinator for a logistics company over more than two years, between 2008 and 2010, which was my first job out of university, after which I created a site with my CV online to find a job, which landed me in Geneva.

After a year of doing just that, Monday-Friday in office, and Friday 5 pm at the airport, back on Sunday evening, I actually finally got the job I was aiming for when I got that consulting job in Geneva, working for the world’s largest consulting company: becoming an international consultant, visiting clients Monday-Thursday, and flying back home – or wherever I like – for the same ticket price. My only real professional goal at the time, I’d have done any job to get this life, and a dream come true!

That’s how why I’d described as the beginning of my Digital Nomad journey started, I’ve let down my flat in Geneva, and was living full time in hotels for more than 4 years, flying to clients in various countries every week on Sunday evening or Monday morning, often to various countries during the same business week, and flying out wherever I like on Thursday evening, again usually staying in hotels, but during weekends at my own expense. All that with my luggage and laptop briefcase as my only material possessions.

That’s when I created my travel blog, sharing online my countless travel pictures, and including a flights/hotel booking engine, the best on the market, that I’d compare every week for my 7 hotel nights and 2+ flights, and most of the time use as it is the best on the market.

4 years on as a “digital nomad consultant”, having done all jobs along the 7 years journey in that company, from Analyst to Project Manager, the next professional steps actually looked like none could top what I lived so far. It was time for a change.

Along the way, my online CV turned into a fairly successful professional blog, in which I’d sometimes write down stuff I was looking on the Internet for days, and when I found the solution, was like “why nobody ever simply wrote it that way? Well… that’s gotta be me then”. At that time, I had about a thousand visits a day on my blog, and on my travel site, which I’d use to book my 300+ hotel nights and 100+ flights a year.

That’s at that time, the peak of my corporate career plus these two side projects that were very useful to me and a bit to others, that I started thinking about actually doing it as a full-time business, and expanding to other topics that I’m interested in.

I worked on that idea on my personal time during most of my last corporate year in 2017, and quit my job in early 2018, having created my own company, and now spending my full time on my personal projects, traveling to wherever I like all the time, instead of client-defined locations on business days, personal choices on weekends.

What unexpected challenges and hurdles have you encountered so far as a digital nomad?

The most difficult part as a digital nomad is to actually generate enough income to cover expenses, and to accept to live with that life level, which usually is lower than the one of a corporate employee.

Like any business, starting from scratch earning 0 with no product nor anything, investing whatever you can, and doing your best, takes years to get to a point at which you earn more than the business (in the Digital Nomad case, your own personal nomad life + business charges) costs.

On average, it is considered that a good business plan takes 3 years to reach the point at which it makes more money than it costs.

I started my own business Digital Nomad journey in May 2018 and proudly got to that point less than two years later, in February 2020. Then, the health crisis started, and it took me a year to get my digital publishing business back on its feet, but it is now there!

Do you have any personal anecdotes or stories about the hardships you’ve faced as a location independent worker? How did you overcome them?

Over the year of 2019, I went on a solo one-way tickets year-long world tour, with the initial idea to write a book about a $2000/month year-long world tour. While I didn’t manage to write the book, I did manage a solo year-long world tour on that budget, and meanwhile to get my business to earn me just over that threshold.

Keeping a budget is a fundamental aspect of being a location independent worker, as unexpected costs are arising all the time: you don’t really know in advance where your journey will take you, where you’ll spend more or not if you’ll be able to afford food, find affordable accommodation, experience the local life and activities, while still being able to pay for your life and work at the same time, enough to keep your lifestyle resilient.

Before starting that world tour, after years of not really caring about how much I would spend, because I either had enough money, or was in known environments in which I’d naturally live “normally”, I had to get back on writing down all my expenses, up to the cent, on a spreadsheet, keep an eye on a daily budget, and make sure that I had enough to keep going.

Using this system helped me plan better what I could do and what I couldn’t – and also to actually spend some time seriously working, even while staying on paradise islands such as Tahiti, instead of going out pouring money in activities.

It has sometimes been a heartbreak, having to choose between an amazing activity, and staying in a hotel to work, but that’s the price to pay to be a long-lasting Digital Nomad and not a short-term Digital Enthusiast tourist.

Has any aspect of the lifestyle and career been easier than expected? Is there anything that you thought would be difficult but, in reality, hasn’t been?

Working as an online publisher myself, and now managing a network of 20 self-created websites, I got several surprises that I’d never expect, couldn’t plan, but actually helped me greatly in getting there: my best partners actually found me themselves, and years later I am still working with them, and making most of my money thanks to them.

It’s of course not possible to plan for the unexpected, but my partner in travel affiliation, website monetization, and courses creation, all found me without me doing anything from my side, and were a great fit. Without them, I would probably be a year or two behind where I am now, and that’s where it’s also important to keep an open mind as a Digital Nomad: you never know where life, should it be the next flight or the next partnership, might take you, so never miss an opportunity, but also do not forget that no opportunity comes at a price.

If someone helps you make money, they take a commission, which is fair, and the real long-term partners would never ask a penny from you, but on the contrary invest in you. Stay away from scams, never pay anything! That’s a big trap now in the digital world, everyone promises everything and nothing, sometimes asking to pay for training or other subscriptions. Well, there’s plenty of free ones out there, and in my case they got me to manage a strong business, at no fee.

What character traits would you say are the most important or essential for successful digital nomads?

Along my digital journey, I’ve come to meet many other nomads, and even created a podcast on the subject, getting in touch with other like-minded persons, and the only thing we really have in common, should we be living off book royalties, managing successful businesses, freelancing, teaching others, or any other way to get passive or active remote income, really is that we all stay curious, in all the possible ways it can be defined.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary would describe curious as:

1a: marked by desire to investigate and learn, b: marked by inquisitive interest in others’ concerns

2: exciting attention as strange, novel, or unexpected

3a: archaic : made carefully, b: archaic : precisely accurate, c: obsolete : ABSTRUSE

And yes, all these traits are definitely necessary to be successful in a Digital Nomad life.

It’s important to always learn, reinvent yourself, and that’s the easy part, as we are generally open to new experiences and ways of thinking.

Part of what we do is meeting new people, and that’s our concern to make new connections, find potential business partners, and make new friends in general, as nobody will bring us colleagues to work with.

The unexpected is something we should embrace, as it makes our way amazing: I switch from a two-way ticket digital corporate life to an independent one-way ticket digital nomad life, and not knowing where I’ll be next month has brought me some of my best memories ever.

Whatever we do, we must remain cautious at all times, making sure that our belongings and ourselves are safe.

While nobody else will really exactly understand what we do – and, at times, we might feel that way – we must know where we want to be: short term goal, mid term goal, long term goal, focus on these goals, and make them happen step by step, even if along the way we switch things around.

And again, nobody will really understand us, even other Digital Nomads, no matter how hard we try to explain. Each personal journey is unique. But, actually, that is something we realize and get used to with our lifestyle: it is anyway true for everyone, but most people don’t realize it because they keep on copying the lifestyle of others!

If you were starting over from scratch today, what would you do differently?

Every day I wake up with the same feeling, looking at everything that I want to achieve in my life, what I did in the past, and have the same idea: I should have started earlier! How far beyond my own dreams I would be if only I did try instead of wonder and postpone.

There is never a good time, a perfect stars alignment, or anything, that really is the right time to start. So, if I could go back in time, or had to start again today, I’d stop procrastinating, watching TV, or wasting valuable time.

The perfect time is right now, to spend it with loved ones, work on that crazy idea you had during your dreams, or open that business that might just fail.

The worst enemy of our own success is our own fear of failing or not doing the right thing at the right time.

If I’d have to start again today – and, well, I actually do it every time I start working on a new idea – is to put as much effort as you can into it, no matter what, and rest later! The earlier we start, the better chances we have at succeeding.

What would you say to aspiring digital nomads looking to get started on a similar career path? Any words of wisdom or cautionary tales?

While there isn’t any way to really copy another Digital Nomad, as most of our journeys are unique, it is important to budget, never let an opportunity pass, always be curious, and start early.

Most of us actually started by working on our dreams in our free time, instead of watching TV or playing video games, for example, while studying or working full time, sometimes both.

“If it was easy, everyone would do it.” It is indeed not given to everyone to succeed in this journey, and reaching a point in which the nomad lifestyle is sustainable might take some time and a lot of sacrifices. However, it is very rewarding!

Always keep in mind your long term goal, work daily on your mid term goal, and brace yourself for the bumps that arise every day with your short term goals.

What were some digital strategies that originally helped get your business or service off the ground?

When I started trying to turn my business and travel blogs into profitable sources of income, what helped me most as a strategy is to stop thinking about myself, and start thinking about the untapped market that I don’t know about, by getting out of my comfort zone.

Digital marketing is about reaching the Digital audience that will resonate with the content you are trying to get out there, and this audience might very well be totally different than the one you have in mind.

In my case, I achieved it through regular SEO, updating my content regularly, based on Big Data Analytics results instead of my own gut instincts. In the long term, that’s what is really paying off, and working much better than the sole luck of creating what you like, which might also work – but isn’t guaranteed.

Therefore, I use mostly Google and Search Engine Optimization to bring visits to my websites, which I convert myself to the partners with whom I’m working, in various niches.

While it isn’t stable, and might change anytime according to Google’s sole discretion, focusing on bringing value to people around the world through knowledge sharing is what I really want to do, and probably works, as I grew alone my audience from 0 when I opened my online CV 10 years ago, to 1000+ visits a month after years of writing articles on my blog up to 3 years ago, to more than 300,000 unique visitors per month on my various online ventures now!

