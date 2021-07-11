Stephen Tyszka of Trubify: “Run a lean startup”

Run a lean startup. Ex: Prioritize your expenses based on clear company goals. If we need sticky features in the app to ensure high retention, spend on developing those before spending a lot of money on marketing hype.

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Stephen Tyszka.

Stephen Tyszka is a serial entrepreneur and lifelong musician. Mr. Tyszka has founded several companies and led product development teams in FinTech, AdTech, Music, and micro-influencer spaces; most notable are Blast.com with longtime business partner and co-founder, Walter Cruttenden (founder of Acorns, Roth Capital, and the iBank of e*Trade); and Music.com, where he led product development and continues to serve on the advisory board with founder and chairman, Pharrell Williams.

Mr. Tyszka also co-founded Nfluence.gg (rebranded as Stream-Engine.io) with former COO of Activision/Blizzard Entertainment, Paul Sams. This product measures and validates brand impressions at scale for digital streaming gaming platforms.

Previously, Stephen was VP of Operations for ATM.com, another Cruttenden venture that monetizes online users’ personal data. Stephen brings years of technology innovation, product design, brand development, strategic planning, leadership, UI/UX, and marketing & behavioral science to his newest venture, Trubify which is the culmination of all his life experience..

Trubify is an award-winning, disruptive music technology platform that is helping solve “starving artist syndrome”. Stephen is creating innovative tech solutions to finally serve the music artists who have been taken advantage of for so long. Trubify is an artist first platform geared toward allowing musicians to earn a living doing what they love.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Connecticut. My parents were very hard-working and noble people. My father was a detective for the local police force and my mother was a cash department head for a supermarket chain. My parents worked tirelessly to give my sister and I all the things they never had growing up.

I was playing piano at 6, drums at 8, but when I was 12, my uncle Michael gave me a video of Eddie Van Halen playing guitar solos — and I fell in love. As soon as I saw Eddie’s mastery of the guitar coupled with his stage antics, I knew that was what I wanted to do. I have been playing guitar and writing music ever since.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My music career was no longer financially supporting the lifestyle I wanted to live, so I started pursuing my second love, technology development. My close friend, Walter Cruttenden (founder of Acorns, iBank of e*Trade, Roth Capital) invited me to co-found his next venture, Blast.com, with him and my technology journey blasted off from there.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I cannot count the number of times that the Universe seemed to mysteriously open doors or answer questions to bring into existence what was needed exactly when it was needed. There have been many examples in the early days where I didn’t know how I was going to cover large business expenses that were due at the end of the month. But invariably, the money was always there, even if only at the last moment. I believe if you follow your heart, all things start to align and work toward bringing to life your wildest good dreams.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My manager in Hollywood booked me as the opening act for Wu Tang Clan. Now keep in mind that I’m a rock-blues guitarist and singer, but I was so excited because Wu Tang was one of the biggest acts at the time. My band performed live in front of an audience of 5,000 of Wu Tang’s hip-hop/rap fans. After my performance, you could have heard a pin drop. LOL. The audience was there to see hip-hop/rap, not rock-blues, and they made that apparent as I snuck quietly off the stage. My lesson from that experience was to always play to your audience, or find an audience that is aligned to your style.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

My latest venture, Trubify, has partnered with an NFT (non-fungible tokens) auction platform, Superbid.io, to implement an integrated marketplace allowing users to create, buy and sell NFTs without having to know anything about cryptocurrencies.

Trubify has several Grammy Award winning artists and producers that will be auctioning off instruments and gear that they used on their hit songs, as well as ‘meet or perform with the celebrity’ experiences and more. This new technology authenticates the transaction by attaching an NFT to the actual livestream where the artist tells the story behind the gear — which will be tradable as an appreciable asset.

For example, one of Trubify’s signed artists, John “JR” Robinson (one of the most recorded drummer in history), is auctioning off the snare drum he used on one of Michael Jackson’s albums while he tells Trubify viewers how Quincy Jones was pushing him to come up with a more funky beat for a song. JR will auction off and sign the snare drum live, and an NFT will be attached to the livestream and be tokenized on the blockchain as the authenticated provenance. Both artists and fans think this is insanely cool.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity brings the best from various backgrounds and teaches us love and understanding among everyone. We are more alike than we are different. By coming together, we see the common threads that are woven through all our lives.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Luckily, I have had great mentors over the years and have learned many things. Five of the most important are:

Develop a product that has true utility and actually solves a real problem. Ex: Most music artists do not know how to obtain the required music licenses to publish and monetize cover songs. Trubify handles this automatically in the background. Develop a business model that provides win-win outcomes for all parties involved. Ex: Trubify created a model where the artist, copyright owner, and fan all feel value from the products and services we offer; no one is getting rich off another party’s back. Hire good people. Ex: By bringing in the right person for each role, you leverage their expertise and have more efficient use of funds. Support your people. Ex: Listen to what the needs of the team are and try to work with them to set them up for successful outcomes. Run a lean startup. Ex: Prioritize your expenses based on clear company goals. If we need sticky features in the app to ensure high retention, spend on developing those before spending a lot of money on marketing hype.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

You’ve probably heard the expression, “anyone who wants to be CEO is crazy”, and it’s true! The demands placed on the leadership team of a startup is immense. This is why balance is the key here — both in business and in personal life. You need to learn how to prioritize, know when to slow down, and know when to push forward with decisiveness. Finding time for the important things in life can be very challenging especially for a startup CEO. For me, yoga, meditation, walking/hiking, and spending quality time with my family are ways I unplug and recenter.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement would be to bring about the LOVELUTION. The Lovelution is the evolution/revolution of making love the guiding force in all endeavors. With love, all things are possible.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Fintech revolutionary Walter Cruttenden (founder of Acorns, iBank of e*Trade, Roth Capital) has been my greatest business mentor. Walter and I have been friends since the 2000’s but when we co-founded Blast.com in January 2017, he really took me under his wing and taught me how to build successful businesses from the ground up and from the inside out. Walter put a great emphasis on the importance of giving people chances to shine made me realize that the more freedom you give individuals, the greater their development if the individual also seizes the opportunity and makes the best of it. Hard work must be tempered by smart work, which must be tempered with loving encouragement. Walter gave me the chance to develop my business acumen as well as the confidence in myself to start my own venture and follow my vision from idea to execution. Thank you, Walter!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you want to be sad, no one in the world can make you happy. But if you make up your mind to be happy, no one and nothing on earth can take that happiness from you.” — Paramahansa Yogananda

This quote has a constant impact on how I choose to live my life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jimmy Iovine — Because he is a music entrepreneur like myself who also seems to share with me the same philosophy on music business. My latest venture, Trubify, is building the technology to change the music industry in ways that Mr. Iovine has expressed are sorely needed in an industry crying for change. I would love for us to work together to accelerate the changes we both agree are needed to keep the musical arts and artists thriving. See article below for reference:

https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/the-basic-dynamic-between-streaming-services-artists-and-labels-is-still-not-what-it-needs-to-be/

How can our readers follow you online?

Trubify.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephentyszka/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/trubify

www.instagram.com/trubify

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrX2EqrjB4KxKU8OWR9Gotw

www.facebook.com/trubify

www.twitter.com/trubify

https://linktr.ee/trubify

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!