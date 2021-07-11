Bri Fletcher: “You can’t rush success”

I just love that there is always music surrounding everything we do. Our town revolves around a love for music that I feel like brings us all together. I remember one of my first times coming to Nashville everyone was just offering to connect me with other people and I had never experienced a generosity or anything like that before!

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Bri Fletcher.

Vocal powerhouse and rising singer/songwriter Bri Fletcher is quickly making a name for herself. The Dallas/Fort Worth native’s work ethic mixed with raw talent and the ability to write straight to the heart songs, has readied Fletcher for a bright future. Most recently, Fletcher recruited a group of 17 ladies to work in front of the mic and behind the scenes for an all-female collaboration entitled “Glow.” The women empowerment track was premiered by Sounds Like Nashville while the music video made its world premiere with CMT.com and CMT Music, and is currently in rotation on the network. The “Glow” release follows several singles released by Fletcher in the past year including show-stopping “Pessimist” which was premiered by American Songwriter and featured on Spotify editorial playlists Wild Country, Fresh Finds: Country, New Music Nashville, Young Country and Next From Nashville.

Fletcher has also released emotional ballad and music video for “Cause I Love You,” premiered by Taste of Country, mid-tempo track, “Therapy” and accompanying music video, premiered by Country Now, and a cover of the classic holiday song, “Silent Night” featuring American Idol alum Sammy Arriaga, which premiered on CMT Music. Striving to continually release new music, Fletcher’s forthcoming single, “Love Me Back,” is due out June 4th.

As an avid activist for anti-bullying and the force behind her very own Teen Guidance Foundation, Fletcher brings her “Debully” assemblies to schools across the US. Determined to use her music to empower and encourage, Fletcher hopes to leave one resounding message: kindness and worthiness for worthiness for all.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Fort Worth, Texas and my dad was a pastor and my mom a worship leader, so I literally grew up on stage! I was always watching my mom sing and just knew from a really young age that was what I wanted to do.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started singing and writing songs here and there as a kid, but I remember in middle school making it very known to people that I was going to be a singer and songwriter. Everyone was always like oh okay you’re crazy there’s a one in a million chance, and I would just be like okay… I’ll be that one! So I started recording a few of my songs and playing tons of live shows and have never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

There has been a lot of interesting things but I will say that the thing that comes to mind is I did an acoustic tour in DFW at local vape shops and played for like 5 people each time haha!

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

I remember seeing Julia Michaels at Milk and Honey one time and I completely freaked out (on the inside) cause I had to keep it together and not look like a crazy person.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

I just love that there is always music surrounding everything we do. Our town revolves around a love for music that I feel like brings us all together. I remember one of my first times coming to Nashville everyone was just offering to connect me with other people and I had never experienced a generosity or anything like that before!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was in elementary school I was singing and dancing in a play and by the end of the song I was completely entangled in the microphone chord… so now I either use wireless or keep the mic on the stand haha!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am so grateful to my family for always supporting me and helping me chase my dreams. My mom and dad are huge dreamers and I feel like that helped me not see a career in music as this scary impossible thing and see it more as “this is gonna happen one day!” Also, my husband is my number one fan and I am so blessed to have him by my side.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’ve been writing and recording like crazy. I have so many good songs I can’t wait for everyone to hear but more details will be announced very soon!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

1. You can’t rush success

2. Be a perfectionist about the things you put out, it’s worth the extra time!

3. Support other artists as much as you can

4. Write about everything in your life. Write as much as you can!

5. Don’t be afraid to ask for the things you want

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

I heard this from Ryan Tedder and it’s a great reference. He said that creatives can only handle being creative for around 5–6 hours a day and I feel like that’s the sweet spot so you don’t burn out! Also do the things at night that help you unwind like work out, watch a funny movie, cook or eat some great food, and hang out with people you love.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I stand by “treat people how you want to be treated.” I feel like the world could always use more kindness and inclusivity and I want to be someone who always does that!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I don’t know if this is technically a quote, but I firmly believe that you should strive to be the best you that you can be and not compare yourself to anyone. There’s only one you and people crave individuality and uniqueness.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Kelly Clarkson. I want to be her best friend and sing with her. It’s my life’s purpose for sure, haha!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thanks for having me!