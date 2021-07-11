Jianni Acosta of House of Jewels Miami: “Don’t compare your journey to others doing the same thing as you”

Don’t compare your journey to others doing the same thing as you — it’s easy to feel as if you’re not doing enough or never going to get to where they are but always remember good things take time. You can’t compare their chapter 10 to your chapter 1, they also paid their dues and never quit which now allows them to be where they are. Celebrate them and see it as inspiration!

The COVID19 pandemic has disrupted all of our lives. But sometimes disruptions can be times of opportunity. Many people’s livelihoods have been hurt by the pandemic. But some saw this as an opportune time to take their lives in a new direction.

As a part of this series called “How I Was Able To Pivot To A New Exciting Opportunity Because Of The Pandemic”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Jianni Acosta.

Jianni Acosta is the Owner, designer and maker at House of Jewels Miami. As a first generation college student, she followed the american dream every immigrant parent wanted for their child — study, get a degree, and get a corporate job after college, and she did just that. Her dream came true when she decided to combine her jewelry making hobby and passion for business to create House of Jewels Miami.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

So a little bit about my childhood backstory, I was raised by a single mom of three ever since I was just a few months old. Seeing her struggle with us growing up really made me realize from a young age how important it is to make choices in life that will help you get ahead financially so history doesn’t repeat itself. I couldn’t ask her for money as she was already doing the best she could considering our circumstances, so from a very young age I was always finding ways to make my own money for myself and to help her. I’m not going to lie, I loved having money and have always been financially savvy. I used to fill up a basket with mangoes and avocados from our backyard and have my sister take me around the neighborhood to sell them. With that money I would buy candy in bulk from BJ’s back then and sell them at school. I’d also make my mom take me to a wholesale warehouse, where all of the ice cream trucks would buy their inventory, so I can buy my own snow cones, candy, etc to sell to the kids on the block. I did it all, and LOVED it. Till this day my mom talks about how I was her bank at just 12 years old — when she was tight on money she knew she could always count on me for gas money and the basics until she was paid again. Our circumstances forced me to always think on my feet, and I am very grateful for it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Once you become fearless, you become limitless.” This quote resonates with me in so many ways. Before I left my career for entrepreneurship, I was so scared about disappointing my family and friends, scared about not having a steady income and benefits, scared because I didn’t know what my future would be. Fast Forward to a few months later, I only wish I had done it sooner. I am living my dream life and crushing all of my business and personal goals while I am at it. Fear holds so many people back from living the life they’ve always dreamed of, and I never wanted to grow old and regret not taking these chances that would ultimately fulfill me and bring me happiness in life.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I am not really into reading books, but podcasts I LOVE for personal development or learning new things. I listen to podcasts during my commutes to and from work. Most recently I’ve been listening to podcasts from The Boutique Hub. They share best practices, small business tips and tricks, marketing, strategy, and more. I love listening to individuals share their personal experiences in their small business as it helps me decide if something I have been thinking about can possibly work for mine or not. Learning from individuals who have already walked your path or a path similar adds so much value and saves you so much time.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before the Pandemic began?

Pre-pandemic I worked on the International Finance team for a fortune 500 company named Clorox. I was very lucky to 1. Have a job during the pandemic and 2. With a company that was killing it in sales during a period where so many other industries struggled. I had nothing to worry about in terms of losing my job, on the contrary more help was needed due to the increase in need for Clorox to sanitize homes and businesses. Although I had a great job and loved my team, I did not feel fulfilled with working a 9–5 job period. When I closed my eyes and pictured my life at 40 years old, I didn’t see myself having to clock in by 9 AM, only allowed to take a 1 hour break, god forbid I leave before 6PM, always having to follow the orders of a manager…. You get the point. I wanted to have control over my life — that’s when I decided to take a chance on myself and I am so glad I did. I have never been so happy with my life and I truly wish more people would be brave enough to experience the entrepreneur lifestyle.

What did you do to pivot as a result of the Pandemic?

I took advantage of the time we were forced to stay home due to the lockdown and productively used it to research and start my online website. Although I am very disciplined, I had no distractions and used all of my extra time to work on and build my business. My company House of Jewels Miami was born mid pandemic and luckily we have experienced growth month over month since!

Can you tell us about the specific “Aha moment” that gave you the idea to start this new path?

Although I knew I wanted to be my own boss, I never thought it would be in jewelry. I beaded for fun and figured I’d sell them just to make a little extra money until I can figure out what my true purpose in life was.

Once I saw how the community was reacting to my pieces and how much they loved the styles, I had an “aha moment” and said maybe this is my true purpose in life? Sure enough, once I started making more money doing what I loved (jewelry) part time than in my full time job I knew I had finally found what I had been searching for for so long!

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are great — we’ve moved into our own office space in one of the best cities in town and employ a team of 6 people! I am very grateful for all of the support we have been given during our time in business especially during a global pandemic where I have been able to follow my dreams all while being able to employ people during such a difficult moment for many.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I owe a lot of my success to my mom. I truly have the best mom in the world, my angel. Although I am the sole owner of this business, she has put just as much effort into this business and has been by my side helping me with free labor since the very beginning. In the beginning when we used to manufacture jewelry in house, she was up with me until 1–2 AM making jewelry and doing everything that comes with running a small business. Our challenges have changed as we’ve grown and outsourced production, but she still works late nights and weekends with me regularly without me having to ask. She believes in me and I promise to always show up and show out for my business to keep making her proud! My ultimate dream is to retire her from her job and bring her onboard with me as a paid employee full time!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

I think the most interesting or shocking thing that has happened to me during my journey is being bullied by other female owned jewelry brands when I first started. They would make IG lives, posts, and podcasts bad mouthing us and even tried to sue us for quote on quote “copying.” I was stunned at the childish behavior that other people would do just because they felt threatened by us. To be clear, there is nothing proprietary about what we do and what most of the other jewelry brands do — I am not the first or the last to join the jewelry business and neither are they. Jewelry has been around for decades so there will be many similarities across ALL brands in general, you just add your own twist to yours to offer something different. Although I was shocked that they would go out of their way to do these things, I never stooped down to their level to make them feel the same. This behavior says more about them than it does about me, so my advice to anyone experiencing the same — just stay in your lane and focus on the good things coming your way. Law of attraction is real, and if you focus on the good, more good will come!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Don’t compare your journey to others doing the same thing as you — it’s easy to feel as if you’re not doing enough or never going to get to where they are but always remember good things take time. You can’t compare their chapter 10 to your chapter 1, they also paid their dues and never quit which now allows them to be where they are. Celebrate them and see it as inspiration! Having a bookkeeper and a date with your numbers is key — your business’s story is all in the numbers. If you’re investing in teams, marketing, traffic, inventory, etc it’s important to review performance at least biweekly so you can see what is working and what is not. Cost Savings! Shop around for quotes/suppliers and try to reduce your expenses as much as possible without jeopardizing quality. This helps increase your profit! Content is King! Although for me, it was the hardest part about running my business in the beginning just because it is so time consuming and requires so much thought and effort, it is critical to stay relevant and top of mind. Remember to show up and show out for your business EVERYDAY, regardless of the times you don’t see light at the end of the tunnel. Quitting is not an option. If you need to take a break to recharge, do so, just don’t let the lows win over you. Always remember there are no highs without the lows 🙂

So many of us have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. Can you share the strategies that you have used to optimize your mental wellness during this stressful period?

Anxiety and mental wellness is real and whenever I feel overwhelmed or “burnt out” it’s important that I take a few days off to disconnect, focus on myself, and recharge. I mean COMPLETELY disconnect from social media, work and everything that’s tied to the business. Your business is not going to fall apart by you taking this time off to focus on yourself so take as much time as you need so you don’t burn out and give up! I like to spend my days relaxing at the beach, sleeping, and spending time with family. Typically 1–2 days is enough for me to feel better and get back to business as usual!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My mission is to encourage people to follow their dreams and live a life with purpose! For a long time, I felt stuck and unhappy at my Corporate job just because I feared disappointing loved ones and giving up a secure paycheck. It took a lot of guts to leave that life and step into the unknown that comes with entrepreneurship! My dream came true the day I decided to pursue my passion for jewelry designing all while being my own boss, and I’m so happy I made the decision to follow my dreams to create House of Jewels Miami.

I would love to continue helping people who are at a point in their life where they also feel lost or stuck at a job you dislike and have a business idea but need funds to get started, buy extra inventory, take a course, or whatever it may be in your early stages — I’d want to help you however I can! Life is too short to be unhappy and I want to encourage you to live your best life!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

Lately I’ve been following Josh Snow and his e-com journey with his teeth whitening business SNOW. He’s killing it in the e-commerce business and is even one of the top stores in all of Shopify. I’d love to pick his brain about any marketing or strategy tips he can recommend for us to keep growing!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow us on Instagram, Facebook and Tik Tok at @houseofjewelsmiami

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!