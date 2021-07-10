Kelby Dimaapi of MY SALON Suite: “You don’t have to wash your hair everyday!”

You don’t have to wash your hair everyday! We all have natural oils. Over washing can strip those natural oils, and dry your hair out. If you get your hair colored it is even more important to wash less often for color longevity.

As a part of our series about “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelby Dimaapi.

Kelby Dimaapi is a colorist in Las Vegas, NV. She has been a stylist for 7 years and has built a strong clientele based on social media. Kelby is a 2021 MY SALON Suite Featured Member/Brand Ambassador.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I’ve always loved all things beauty! I also always resonated as an artist. In high school I was that kitchen hairstylist! I used to buy box color kits and have friends and family come over so I can do their hair. So funny because of course I wasn’t a pro but it used to make me so proud seeing the results. Fast-forward to 27 years old, after trying out a few different career paths, I felt lost. I at first thought of going into the medical field but wasn’t sure if it was for me. I remember sitting in the hospital with my mom who at the time was fighting cancer, and she gave me the idea and said “Kelby, you love the beauty industry. Why don’t you become a professional hairstylist?” That idea sparked so much excitement and then brought me to where I am. Also, people should know that I always wanted to work with my sister. She is an Aesthetician so we work together as Studio K Hair and Aesthetics. We are in separate studio suites but work together!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career? Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

Absolutely! I remember the time so clearly. I was just in my first year on my own. After graduating, I immediately jumped on an opportunity to assist at this big salon. After the first week, I remember getting paid 80 dollars. While that would be great for some, for me being a new mom along with a mortgage that wasn’t quite fitting in my situation. Assisting is definitely amazing and has so many benefits but in my life that was not going to work. I knew from then on it was time to hustle if I wanted to thrive in this industry! So I started renting a chair out at a local salon that didn’t charge much as long as I brought all of my stuff with me all the time. It was essentially renting a space at a blow dry bar. I had a handful of clients to work with. I remember utilizing Instagram tremendously! I took photos every single day, constantly posted pictures of my work, and researched hash tags that I knew would gain attention locally. I committed to promoting my work, and knew everyday it would take work. Social media is such an amazing tool! There is so many ways you can get your name out. I launched referral programs, client specials, and honestly- followed a bunch of people! I was extremely proactive that summer and I remember it being such a turning point for me! If your clients love you, they will refer others and that definitely started happening that year. It wouldn’t have happened if I weren’t actively putting myself out there. I went from being booked about 2 weeks out, and now almost 8 years later I am consistently booked out about 8–10 weeks.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

Number one- There is nothing like word of mouth! It always starts with your client experience. Referrals have been the most effective for my business! I make it a point to give my clients the best value and experience in my chair and in studio suite so that they can keep coming back, build that relationship and of course let others know. That is where I start and in fact 90% of my clients have come from referrals and the rest are social media. Another great way to generate sales in my business has been retail! My clients love seeing a fully stocked shelf with options of products to take home to maintain their new hair color or style.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I don’t have a particular person, but I have my solid FEW. My mother — who sparked the idea in me, my father who is my mentor and person who gives me all business advice and encouragement, my sister /best friend who is also a business partner of mine — she is an Aesthetician working in the suite next to me, and lastly of course my husband who has been with me from the very beginning! They all encouraged me and gave me the support I needed.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I can think of one time, I was shampooing a client who kind of made me nervous. I ended up spraying her face with the water! Oh my goodness. I sure learned how to keep a tighter grip! Haha

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

You are ABSOLUTELY right about this being something many give up on. I can totally see why. This industry is extremely cut throat, but if you work hard and stay consistent you will see the beauty of it!! My advice is to remember why you wanted to do it. You have to stay true to yourself and know it will take work to really build a clientele. If you continue to work at it, stay on top of trends and techniques, building a brand for yourself, and most importantly build that relationship with your clients — you will be golden!

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

1. You don’t have to wash your hair everyday! We all have natural oils. Over washing can strip those natural oils, and dry your hair out. If you get your hair colored it is even more important to wash less often for color longevity.

2. Use a wide-tooth comb when brushing wet hair. When our hair is wet, it is at a very fragile state. If we use a brush we could cause mechanical damage. Combing with a wide-tooth comb is a lot gentler, and will prevent breakage.

3. Use professional products: when you use professional recommended products, you will get less build up such as waxes and sulfates that eventually can really damage your hair in the long run.

4. Get regular trims: I always recommend clients coming into the salon to get haircuts roughly every 8 weeks. Split ends can cause breakage to the hair, and if you are growing your hair longer you will see results faster.

5. Home treatments are very beneficial: An intense moisture mask or deep conditioning treatments should be done once every few weeks on top of our regular conditioning. Treatments are great for dry, brittle hair, and can really improve the strength and luster of the cuticle.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I find this question hard to answer. I believe it really starts from inside of us and what we personally believe is beautiful. I guess if you want to feel beautiful anything you believe that falls under self-care can be a great idea. When I’m not feeling too beautiful, I love to do an at home hair mask, facial, and skin scrub!

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think being a person of great influence would be such a life accomplishment. I would love to have influenced people in such a positive way! I honestly haven’t really thought of that. I think for me, one thing I am very passionate about is women empowerment. I want women to feel that they can be successful business owners. I think women especially who are moms like myself, carry so much load and responsibility that it’s so hard to juggle it all. But it is very possible to live a life of balance and accomplishment. I can’t say I’ve perfected it, but I’m doing alright!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

P.U.S.H : persist until something happens — That is my mentality if I want something. I’m a go-getter. It’s always been in my nature!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

Tony Robbins, Oprah, and Beyoncé for obvious reasons. They all inspire me. Can we have lunch?!

How can our readers follow you online?

You can find me on Instagram! @kelbydimaapi

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!