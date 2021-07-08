Marty Sumichrast of cbdMD: “Don’t ever ever ever ever give up”

I have a saying, “the best idea wins.” I think it really matters to listen to everyone in the company, because you’ll be surprised by how many great ideas come out of it. Of course while ideas are great, execution is key, but we focus on trying to pull ideas from everyone here because I believe it serves two purposes. It helps us get great ideas and it helps to empower everyone and makes them feel part of the overall direction of the company and I think that’s a powerful thing. I think everyone should do that at their company, large or small.

As part of my series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a Cannabis Business” I had the pleasure of interviewing Marty Sumichrast.

Martin A. Sumichrast, our Chief Executive Officer, has served as Chairman of the board of directors of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD), a nationally recognized producer and distributor of consumer cannabidiol (CBD) products, since April 2015. Mr. Sumichrast served as the Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD, Inc. from September 2016 until July 2019 and as Co-Chief Executive Officer of cbdMD, Inc. since July 2019. Since 2012, Mr. Sumichrast has served as Managing Director of Washington Capital, LLC, a family office. In addition, since 2018 he has been the Managing Director over SFT1, LLC, a private investment company owned by a family trust. From September 2013 to June 2020, he served as a Managing Member of Stone Street Capital, LLC, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment company. Mr. Sumichrast serves as a Trustee and Chairman of the Nominating and Governance Committees of the Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE: BGH) and the Barings Capital Funds Trust, Inc. From January 2015 until January 2016, he was also a member of the board of directors of Social Reality, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRAX) and served as a member of the Audit Committee.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you share with us the story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was on my IPO roadshow in 2017 and I ran into a gentleman based in Canada and he recommended I look into the CBD industry and at the time I had not been so that conversation led me to get more educated on the industry. I went public and subsequent to that, ran into a friend of mine here in Charlotte who had launched cbdMD and we started talking and decided it would be a great business move to combine the company that I had, Level Brands, with his company, Cure Based Development, which owned the cbdMD brand. We had to wait for the Farm Bill to be signed because the NY stock exchange wouldn’t let us close the transaction until that was done. The Farm Bill was signed on December 20th 2018 and we closed the next morning and the rest was history.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What’s happened with the pandemic has probably been one of the most interesting business developments of my career. Going from a running business that was about 50–60% online and the rest wholesale brick & mortar stores, and then when the pandemic hit the retail side of the business effectively seized up as stores closed. However, fortunately for us our core business is our direct to consumer online business so we pivoted and the team did an incredible job and we actually grew the business 77% during the pandemic. While having to make up for the loss of the retail side, our online business really exploded. The lesson to learn is crisis brings clarity; when you’re faced with a crisis, things that you thought about doing become things that you need to do. Decision-making was quick and we had to pivot and I think companies who were able to pivot did well and have survived.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Well the business that we have, cbdMD, didn’t start out that way, it actually started out as Level Beauty Group. I funded the company with a couple of entrepreneurs here in Charlotte, and we were in the haircare business of all things. We owned Beauty & Pin-up and we tried to develop that business and I‘m not sure it’s funny because we didn’t make a success out of it, but it was an incredible learning curve as to how the hair shampoo business works. The good news is it started us down the path to where we are today. The lesson to be learned from that is you had better be able to pivot when things happen.

Are you working on any exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Our Botanicals Line that just launched is very exciting, with 15 SKU’s we think it’s one of the biggest product offerings in the CBD beauty and skin care market. We call it cbdMD Botanicals and like our other products, we hope it will help people with their health and wellness needs.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

For us that would be Joe Jaigobind — he is the founder and president of Think Equity our investment-banking firm. He has been incredible, has raised all of our capital over six different financings over the last 3 and a half years and has been such an important part of our company and can take a lot of credit for the success that we’ve had.

This industry is young dynamic and creative. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

We do, but we don’t really like to share them, but what I can hint at is that we like to be the first. Whether it’s the first CBD billboard in Times Square, creating National CBD Day, owning National Hemp Month, or signing the first major athlete for the CBD industry, which was Bubba Watson in May 2018. Being the first matters and we have always been the first I think and it’s always been an overarching theme that we have.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the CBD industry? Can you share 3 things that most concern you?

3 things that excite me:

The growth of the industry is exciting, seeing how quick it’s grown over a short period of time.

Helping people excites us, we think our products help people and we look forward to developing products that are even more targeted to helping people with their health and wellness needs.

It’s also exciting to see how the CBD industry is gaining interest from very large players globally.

3 things that concern me:

In a new industry, you get “bad actors” (profiteers) — but I think the FDA is weeding them out, which will definitely make a difference.

Regulatory delays can be concerning. There are 50 states, so 50 different regulatory authorities to deal with as well as the federal government.

Both of those can lead to customer confusion, so consumer education is something we really focus on at cbdMD.

Can you share your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started Leading a CBD Business”? Please share a story or example for each.

My father gave me a steel engraved quote from Winston Churchill that said, “don’t ever ever ever ever give up” and I think that’s what you need to know if you’re going to be an entrepreneur, really in any business. I think for the CBD industry, since it’s new and has a lot of learning curves, forces you to stay in the game even harder.

What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?

I have a saying, “the best idea wins.” I think it really matters to listen to everyone in the company, because you’ll be surprised by how many great ideas come out of it. Of course while ideas are great, execution is key, but we focus on trying to pull ideas from everyone here because I believe it serves two purposes. It helps us get great ideas and it helps to empower everyone and makes them feel part of the overall direction of the company and I think that’s a powerful thing. I think everyone should do that at their company, large or small.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If you look at America, small business is the key, that’s where most of the employment happens. What I’d like to see is continued help in small business. Obviously the last year has been brutal for small business and I think it’s great as a country we’ve stepped up to help, but money is not just the only thing — it’s also important to help them function. We’ve seen regulations because of the pandemic which have been difficult on small business particularly, so I think getting government out of the way and allowing small business to thrive is a critical movement that I think happens every day in America, but we should continue to advance. This country has always been built on self-reliance and I think small business owners really exemplify that.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Twitter: https://twitter.com/martysumichrast?lang=en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marty_sumichrast/?hl=en