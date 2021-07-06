Lis Best of Lis Best Coaching for Impact: “Create multiple revenue streams”

Curiosity has been really helpful to me in how I’ve approached my business because it’s also a great substitute for judgment. Instead of judging an experience that didn’t go the way I wanted it to go, I get curious about it. This is also a huge part of how I approach people, and I think it’s a huge part of why I’m an effective coach.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Lis Best.

Lis Best is a coach for women changing the world. She combines more than a decade of experience in the impact space, from managing sustainability programs at a Fortune 200 company to consulting on ESG strategy across industries to serving as the director of social impact for a pre-IPO start-up, with her training as an executive coach, yoga teacher, and modern healer to help her clients create the lives and careers of their wildest dreams.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

Absolutely! I’ll start with a fun fact: In a way, I’ve been a “coach” since elementary school. I was first published at the age of 8, when Girls Life Magazine ran my original quiz, “Is he hot for you or cool as a freezie pop?” In true Scorpio fashion, my relationship advice (solicited and unsolicited) continued in college with my Sex, Lies, and Radio show on WRGW, “The Backseat.”

After graduating at the height of the last recession, I worked in public policy journalism (while working 2 other jobs) for a year before heading back to school for a master’s degree. It was there that I first learned about corporate sustainability at a career talk by Nike’s Hannah Jones — and I knew that was what I was meant to do. But in 2010 that wasn’t exactly an easy field to get into. After applying to dozens of internships and hearing crickets for months, I had the opportunity to join Qualcomm’s Government Affairs department working on policy issues related to climate and human rights, which wasn’t explicitly sustainability but felt close enough for me at the time. My internship turned into a full-time role after graduation, and over the course of 6 years and several promotions, I worked my way into an “official” sustainability role leading ESG communications and marketing, doing the company’s reporting, and managing strategic women’s empowerment projects overseas. It was a total dream job — I got to travel the world, work with incredible people, and do very meaningful work.

Unfortunately, I also totally burned myself out, and I watched countless other millennial women with dream CSR jobs do the same. So I gave notice without a back-up plan and bought a one-way ticket to Italy to take the around-the-world trip I’d been dreaming of for years before moving to San Francisco.

Before I left, I landed a position as the editor-in-chief at BSR, an organization working with companies to advance business as a force for good. I did that for about a year before moving over to the consulting side to lead the reporting practice. In early 2019, I was on a plane every week helping Fortune 500 companies set their impact strategies; I was also dreaming about starting my own coaching and consulting business to help other change agents excel in their roles.

When Juul Labs approached me about becoming their director of social impact, I initially took the call because I thought it would make for stand-up comedy material. However, after months of interviews, I was persuaded by the immense potential for public health impact, and after some serious soul searching, I took the leap… only to be laid off, along with most of the rest of the corporate responsibility team, less than 4 tumultuous months later (on the day before my birthday).

Long story short, I realized it was then or never: That if I was serious about starting a business to support women changing the world, it was time to take the leap. Lis Best: Coaching for Impact was born in January 2020, weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most of the country. I had to pivot pretty quickly to fully virtual coaching, as I had really envisioned it as a San Francisco-centric business, but being able to coach and consult over Zoom for the past year and a half has been a total gift that has allowed me to grow and scale a business while living in cities all over the West Coast.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

What a great question! The three traits that stand out most to me are the following:

Integrity in all details: This trait feels hard to describe, but it’s so important to me. Integrity is key to everything I do, in both my personal life and my professional life. Trust is a critical part of any kind of advising work — whether you’re coaching or consulting, if people don’t trust you, they’re not going to want you involved in their decisions. Integrity isn’t something you can turn on and off when you feel like it, and I’ve had to leave situations in the past that I felt were out of alignment with my values. One of my favorite quotes from a yoga teacher of mine is, “The way you do anything is the way you do everything.”

A focus on curiosity: For a long time, I was really focused on “growth” as a key value and motivator in my life. But when I had the opportunity to really unpack that, I realized that if “growth” is my goal, I will never arrive at an end point! Growth for growth’s sake can be kind of a trap — especially in the personal development world, it can be easy to feel like you always need one more certification or one more experience to get where you want to go. But you already have everything you need within you! When I re-framed my desire for growth as a desire to follow my curiosity, it became so much more joyful. I’m a person with a lot of interests — I do stand-up comedy, I love reading, I enjoy consulting work to help companies become better corporate citizens… I could go on.

Curiosity has been really helpful to me in how I’ve approached my business because it’s also a great substitute for judgment. Instead of judging an experience that didn’t go the way I wanted it to go, I get curious about it. This is also a huge part of how I approach people, and I think it’s a huge part of why I’m an effective coach.

Resilience and consistency: You can’t beat someone who won’t quit. These traits have been SO impactful in my career — from my efforts over many years to set a greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal at my first corporate job to my dedication to consistently showing up as the face of my business in my first year as an entrepreneur even when I didn’t feel like it. You never know what seeds you’re planting when you take small, consistent steps. And if, like me, you don’t believe failure is a thing, each “no” you hear helps you learn something that gets you closer to a “yes.”

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When you’re self-employed, habits are so important! But honestly a few success habits have helped me throughout my life and career journey:

Time blocking: I manage my calendar so that my calendar doesn’t manage me. This includes blocking off more time than I think I need to do deep thinking work, scheduling in self-care, and making breaks part of my game plan.

Prioritizing “me” time: Very early in my career, I realized that no one but me was going to tell me to stop working, and that if I didn’t get at least an hour to myself to exercise every day, something was deeply wrong. I put that time on the calendar at the beginning of the week (or at the end of the previous week) so that when I show up on Monday morning, it’s already built into my schedule.

Meditating: Carving out 5–10 minutes to meditate every weekday, ideally in the morning, has been so helpful in helping me check in with my mind and my body before launching into my day. I’m a sucker for a habit tracker, so I used the Daily Calm for a long time to meditate. Today, I use the Chani app’s meditation feature and really enjoy it.

Investing in myself and my business: The question I ask myself before making an investment is, “What would I do if I knew I was going to be wildly successful?” I really do believe that I’m my best investment, and that everything I’ve invested comes back to me more than 7 or 10x.

Tracking abundance: What we focus on expands. I have a note in my phone where I write down at least one instance of abundance every day — whether it’s a new connection, a new client, a new contract, a payment, or random money I found on the street. It’s great for my mindset and for building the muscle of trusting that abundance is going to keep showing up.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

Creating good habits is everything, especially when you’re starting a business and especially when you’re a coach. One of the most powerful tools I know of to create good habits is to engineer the right incentives for yourself. As an example, ClassPass was a HUGE part of my creating a habit of exercising more consistently. The way it’s set up is brilliant — you pay a monthly fee, and as long as you go to the classes you sign up for, that’s all you pay. But if you cancel a class late, you pay a late cancel fee, and if you miss a class, you pay an even bigger fee!

So, in a way, the path of least resistance becomes going to the class.

I’ve found that this type of habit formation applies to a ton of stuff. As another example, I know a woman who holds “content sprints” for entrepreneurs who need to work on their content. You pay $25 to hold yourself accountable for showing up with dedicated focus for a few hours. It’s wild what “putting your money where your mouth is” can do in terms of helping you show up for yourself.

That’s why investing in personal development can be so powerful — you’re declaring that you’re ready to show up and change things, even if in the moment in the day-to-day you may not always feel like it. Honestly, that’s a big piece of why I’ve hired my own coaches — to help me put good habits into motion, hold me accountable for prioritizing them, and, if I get off track, help me explore why that might be and how to address it.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

I’ve found that the secret to developing good habits is consistency, accountability, and incentives. The same is true for stopping bad habits.

In order to develop a good habit, you need to break it down into small, daily steps. By making the “goal” the small, daily steps, you set yourself up to succeed — you start to build up momentum. And when you miss a day, instead of beating yourself up, you simply get back to it the following day.

Accountability can be very helpful on this front. For example, if you are trying to make running a habit, find someone to run with, or find someone to text an update to when you run. I ran my fastest-ever half marathon after getting an accountability buddy for my training. We usually didn’t even run together, but having someone to give my good news to (and who I knew would pay attention if I skipped my run) was incredibly motivating for me.

Incentives are so powerful! And there are so many types of incentives. I’m all about rewarding yourself when you do the things your “highest self” would like you to do. For example, I have a client who takes herself out to “fancy coffee” every time she does personal and career development work. I often advise sustainability leaders to plan their post-launch vacation when they begin work on a big project so that they know they have something to look forward to. I love planning trips or picking out presents to give myself as incentives for all kinds of stuff.

Figure out what’s going to motivate you to take the daily steps that will move you toward your big-picture goal, and bake it into your game plan!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

My favorite “Life Lesson Quote” is probably, “Life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.” If the past year and a half didn’t drive that point home, I don’t know what would!

As a recovering planner, I appreciate how reassuring it is to feel like we’re in control of things… and I felt like my biggest takeaway from 2020 was “plans are cute.”

Don’t get me wrong: I’m all about setting achievable goals and taking action toward them. But I also feel like I learn, over and over again, that life has even more magical plans for me than I can imagine. So it’s all about taking inspired action when I feel inspired, being willing to let things go that don’t feel aligned anymore, and expecting that whatever happens is the best-case scenario (even if I can’t see it in the moment).

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The two big things I’m working on right now are the “Girls Club” mastermind and my “Women Changing the World” podcast.

The mastermind is going to be a 5-month experience that kicks off this fall for women and humans that identify with feminine energy who are craving deep personal connection with other impact leaders, want to lift each other up, and are ready to step fully into their power to change the world. It will go beyond “networking”: It’s an opportunity to create meaningful relationships and level up in a community of like-minded people who are ready to do the same. After facilitating and participating in a numbers of different industry groups, networking groups, and women’s groups over the past decade, this is truly what I feel like I’m meant to offer on this planet.

The “Women Changing the World” podcast is an extension of the blog series by the same name that I started earlier this year because I wanted to shine a spotlight on all of the incredible leaders I’m inspired by on a daily basis. There are so many cool women doing so many cool things right now, from entrepreneurs with businesses focused on climate action, mindful consumerism, and women’s financial wellness to ESG leaders at Fortune 500 companies who are leading the charge in making business a force for good to countless people who have impact-focused roles by day and immensely inspiring side hustles or volunteer projects that they pursue after hours. They inspire me to no end, and I have a feeling they’re also going to inspire the heck out of other people with big dreams, too.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

My top 5 recommendations for anyone looking to build a successful coaching business would be:

Get really specific about your niche so that people know exactly who to send your way and conduct “dream client” interviews to understand the psychographics of your ideal client. If you’re for everyone, you’re for no one. Having a really clear “dream client” helps the people who are cheering you on know who exactly to send your way! There are a lot of different ways to define this, but as you do, please keep in mind both demographic characteristics (age, gender, location, job title, industry, etc.) and psychographic characteristics (what they’re thinking!). These can both be helpful and important, but in my opinion, the psychographic piece is where a lot of the “juice” is. As an example, my dream clients are millennial(ish) women between the ages of 25 and 45 who work in the impact space as employees or entrepreneurs. Many of them are open to “woo,” would love to go on vacation to Bali right about now, and/or think living in Santa Barbara would be the absolute dream. They love nature and the planet, are physically active, and often find themselves wishing there were more hours in the day. As much as they love the work that they do, they also worry that they’re not having a big enough impact. To figure out who your dream client is and what they’re thinking, make a list of at least 5 people to interview and ask about their biggest hopes, goals, and fears. You’d be amazed by how much people are willing to tell you! All you have to do is ask. When faced with an investment decision, ask yourself “What would I do if I knew this was going to be wildly successful?” It is so HUMAN to be nervous about investing money in your business, especially when you’re first getting started. But it can actually cost you time and money in the long run to cobble important things together or go the cheaper route. For example, when I was first thinking about building my website, my coach recommended Kajabi as an option, which is a great all-in-one platform for hosting your website, mail list, online courses, event registrations, etc. It’s definitely not the cheapest website option! But it has saved me so much time in that I haven’t had to cobble together various solutions for those things, all of which I knew I wanted to offer in the long run. Another example was getting professional photos taken for my website and social media presence. While these weren’t strictly necessary from a business perspective, I knew that they were going to help me show up as my most confident and successful self. Taking a day to get pictures taken of me as I stepped into this new chapter is one of the best gifts I have ever given myself. And I’ve gotten tons of compliments from new and potential clients about my website and how I’ve shown up. Hire help before you’re ready so that you can spend as much time as possible in your zone of genius. This one is so hard! When you’re first starting your business, you’re the “chief” everything… you’re responsible for content, coaching, business development, finance — you name it, you’re in charge of it. But the sooner you can start outsourcing some of the things that don’t energize you, the sooner you can attract more work that does. (And I hope this goes without saying, but that means paying people to support you, not asking them to volunteer for free!) For example, one of the first hires I made in my business was my amazing bookkeeper. She helped me create an easy-to-manage financial goal tracker, got my books in great shape, and now helps keep everything cruising along. At any given moment, I know exactly where I stand financially, which is a very empowering feeling — and other than that, I don’t have to think about it! While adding that expense to my books was a little be scary at the time, it has been hands down some of the best money I’ve spent in my business. The version of me that is trying to keep a financial spreadsheet up to date is not the version of me that best serves my clients. Create multiple revenue streams. It takes time to get a coaching practice off the ground, especially if you’re transitioning from a different role or field! Plus, coaching can be very energy-intensive work. One of the biggest pieces of advice that other coaches gave me when I was first getting started was to build multiple revenue streams into my business. For me, that has meant taking on consulting projects that very much align with my overall desire to support business as a force for good. These projects keep me active in the space that many of my coaching clients are in and also use a completely different part of my brain than coaching does. In addition to one-on-one coaching and consulting, I also facilitate workshops and retreats, host mastermind and group coaching experiences, and lead online courses and masterclasses. For you, this can look like taking on consulting work, collaborating with other coaches or coaching organizations, leading workshops, creating courses, or something completely different! While I’m all about being “all in” on your coaching business, multiple revenue streams can help take the pressure off of any one thing when you’re first getting started and help you figure out what you want your business to look like. Invest in your own personal and professional development continuously (including by hiring your own coach! I’ve said this before, and I’ll say it again: If you believe that coaching is transformational, prove it by hiring your own coach! Professional development a huge line item in my budget because my clients are paying me to show up at my best. And I strongly believe that YOU are your greatest investment. Not only that, but everything I invest in for myself pays dividends for my clients, because every new skillset or insight that I have is multiplied when I share it with other women changing the world.

If you’re sitting with a personal development investment decision that’s (more than) a little uncomfortable, see #2.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

The most common mistake I see coaches make when they start their businesses is not having a clear “ideal client.” And, as I said above, if you’re for everyone, you’re really for no one!

Knowing who you want to serve is somotivating, especially at the beginning of your coaching journey. It can help you know when to say “yes” on a sales call (because your client isn’t the only one deciding whether there is alignment!), what to say in your website and marketing copy, and how to position yourself as a coach.

Getting clear on this, in my experience, is the single most powerful thing a coach can do early on in their business. And the best way to get clear is to ask people! It’s easy to forget that you don’t have to magic this out of people or take wild guesses — people will tell you almost anything.

When I’m working with other coaches, this is one of the first pieces of homework I give them: Get on the phone with people who you think would be dream clients, and ask them questions about what their biggest challenges are, what they want, and what they’d be looking for in a coach. Then reflect on their answers and move forward accordingly!

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

This is a great question. I am obsessed with customer service and have been ever since my coffee making and ice cream scooping days in high school. Here are a few tips:

Remember that coaching begins when your client says YES to working with you. It’s so crazy how energetically this is really when the level up starts! Celebrate their investments in themselves, because it’s a big deal to decide to hire a coach, by sending them a note, or a voice note, or a welcome gift, and remind them that the transformation has already begun.

Align on what success looks like early, and check in often. I have my clients fill out an in-depth on-boarding questionnaire to get clear on what they want to get out of coaching before we have our first call. That way, in our initial strategy session, we can align on what success will look like (and I can check in on it throughout our work together).

Be responsive. This may sound like a no-brainer, but it’s so important! Schedule time in your day to respond to and check in with your clients in between sessions. That way, they can feel like your priority, and you can go into your days knowing that you have time on the calendar to prioritize them, even if you don’t have a coaching session with them that day.

Celebrate your clients’ wins! I highly suggest you come up with a thing that you do for your clients when they have a big win. I absolutely love champagne — when I was younger, I could be counted to turn up to pretty much every social event with a cheap bottle of it, because I was celebrating life all the time! Today, I have a line item in my budget to send my clients champagne to celebrate their big moments, and it’s so much fun to do. You could do something totally different — send a card, buy your client coffee, make a video, or something else — but figure out a way to celebrate with them.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The most effective ways that I’ve found new customers is through events, workshops, and partnerships. People want to hire people they know, like, and trust, and coaching is a significant investment. Offering a 1–2-hour workshop or masterclass is a great way to give people a “flavor” of what they can expect working with you one-on-one, and partnering with other people or organizations that serve similar “dream clients” to yours is a great way to expand your reach. I’ve had people reach out to me for coaching months after a workshop.

I also have a pretty in-depth intake form for people who want to book alignment calls with me. This is something that was born through trial and error — as much as I would love to talk to every woman in impact who wants to connect with me, I needed a way to separate women who are actually considering investing in themselves from people who are looking for more general informational-interview-type career advice. When my schedule permits, I have a quick coffee chat option for that second group of people. And if someone wants to see if we’re a fit to work together, I ask them to invest in some self-reflection before we hop on a call. That way it’s a good use of time for both of us.

Coaches are similar to startup founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

First of all, this is so real, but also, as a coach, self-care is literally your job. Your clients are expecting you to show up at 90% or better — that’s what they’re paying you for! Obviously we are humans, and there is usually some grace there, but it’s so important to prioritize your physical and mental well-being as a coach.

I’ve found it helpful to literally calendar my wellness as I plan out my days and weeks — I have time blocked for everything, from meditation to exercise to affirmations. It’s not perfect, but putting self-care on my to-do list along with other tasks helps me stay motivated to make it happen, even on the days where it’s challenging to do so.

I also take at least one break a quarter, which I try to block out at least a few months in advance. And I am all about investing in accountability mechanisms to support my physical and mental health — for example, as described above I am a huge fan of group fitness classes (because cancellation fees are real!), I hire my own coaches, and I’m currently participating in a manifestation coven (yes, a coven!).

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Thank you! The #1 thing that I’d love to create a movement around is to stop being so BUSY! I would absolutely love for people to join me in taking a “busy pledge” to never again be as busy as we were in our lives before the pandemic.

While the past 15 months have been challenging and awful in so many ways for so many people, the biggest silver lining I’ve experienced is that it got me to slow down for the first time in years. As it turns out, it’s really nice to slow down! There’s so much more room for simple and spontaneous PLEASURE when your calendar opens up.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Two people come to mind. First, I would absolutely LOVE to have a one-on-one meal with Jamie Varon. She is one of my absolute favorite writers and thinkers of all time. It would be SO MUCH FUN to spend IRL time with her. If you don’t already subscribe to her Friday Letters or follow her on Instagram, do yourself a favor and change that today.

Second, Chani Nicholas is such an inspiration to me! I absolutely LOVE her book, You Were Made for This, and her new astrology app. Not only that, but she is hiring right now, and her approach to being an ethical employer is serious #goals.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I have a ton of different resources, including a free 3-day personal branding challenge, available on my website. I also have two fun quizzes: A coaching quiz to help you figure out what has to give, and a quiz to help you identify the key to unlocking your magnetism. To get the latest news in your inbox, you can join my mail list here; you can follow me on Instagram here and on LinkedIn here.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!