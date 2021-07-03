Christy Goldsby of Honey Mama’s: “Make a habit of saying Thank you”

Remember: There is nothing lacking. Our minds tend to lean towards what we are lacking in life instead of all the abundance that exists around us. We may not see it because we are not necessarily looking for it, but to become more conscious of all we have in life, can mean the difference between feeling miserable or feeling at peace.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Christy Goldsby.

Christy Goldsby is the founder of Honey Mama’s, makers of the one-of-a-kind refrigerated cocoa truffle bars changing the status quo for indulgence. A lifelong believer in food as a source of physical and mental wellbeing, Christy founded Honey Mama’s in 2013 as a mission-driven company dedicated to sharing delicious and nourishing treats that also inspire wellbeing and vitality. From her early beginnings at the Portland Farmers Market, Christy has grown Honey Mama’s to a beloved, category-defying line of bars available at more than 3,000 retail locations nationwide and online at www.honeymamas.com. Her culinary background paired with a personal health journey inspired the creation of Honey Mama’s, which remains a driving force for the company to this day. She believes nourishing, whole food ingredients can change lives, bringing more joy to the world one delicious and satisfying moment at a time. Prior to launching Honey Mama’s, Christy was co-owner of Blue Gardenia Bakery and Coffee Roasting Company. She resides in Portland, Oregon.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

I grew up in a big family that was full of cooks, bakers, farmers and athletes. Like many people, our family traditions were often celebrated in the kitchen and around the dining room table. The energy of cooking, sharing, eating, laughing and connecting with others in that setting, is still one of my deepest places of joy and I still seek out every opportunity for this. I worked in restaurants through school and until the time I started a bakery in 2003. During college, I wanted to be a nutritionist, but science wasn’t my strong suit, so I took every wellness class on the register that didn’t involve chemistry to feed my passion for food and a life of vitality. I’ve always been into and involved with the world of food. Fast forward to 2010, a dear friend was diagnosed with a severe auto-immune disease. I did a gut health cleanse with her in support of her journey to heal and noticed a radical and positive shift in my own health. She completely turned her auto immune disease around and I found a path to healing from recent struggles with anxiety and depression. Food had become medicine for both of us, and this is where my professional experience in the food industry intersected with a lifelong passion for nutrition. It is also when the seed for Honey Mama’s was planted.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

I started what I thought was a dream job in 2003 and opened a bakery and coffee roasting company in Portland with my mom, sister and husband. I shared very close relationships with my family and was ecstatic to have an opportunity to bring my husband into that experience by way of our collective vision to create delicious offerings to share with the community while having a meaningful, balanced and prosperous career for each of us. After several years of debilitating family strife, I ended up leaving the business as an attempt to salvage family relationships, which ended up taking years to untangle. This was a dark period in my life but through it, I not only gained invaluable business experience but I embarked on a critical journey of personal growth and healing that I wouldn’t have otherwise begun. The outcome of the struggle was health, wholeness, healing and Honey Mama’s.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.”

― Lao Tzu

I’m learning a tremendous amount right now about the depth and richness in meditation and quieting the mind. Breathing, breath, being present. Within that experience is where we are able to note our “thoughts”, to notice them and let them go by like a train. We see them come and go, and we are not our thoughts. They are important, but with minds that literally don’t stop thinking, our thoughts can be freeing or imprisoning, both powerful states of being. It has been a critical component to my current state of well-being and is a game changer when it comes to managing bouts of depression and anxiety.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Body Ecology Diet book by Donna Gates — this was the book I read and did the cleanse of with my friend in 2010. It is where many of the health and healing principles came from that Honey Mama’s is built on. My friend discovered the book after feeling there was no hope as she was told by doctors that her disease was untreatable. Her Tai Chi teacher had been very sick many years prior and had used the diet to heal himself completely from his illness.

Hope was found when there was none. That is potent! This book gave me awareness about the power of food as medicine in 2010 when there was very little written on most of the material the book had in it.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Not any new projects in particular, other than continuing to build Honey Mama’s and become available to more people in grocery stores nationwide. My vision is to have an impact on everyday conversations about food — our basic understanding about the power of food as a fundamental tool that is available to everyone for healing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband has had unwavering faith and support every single step of the way. He has believed in the business even during its (and my) most challenging times. He has been a sounding board and my rock through thick and thin. He helped build the entire company with me. This connection has been beyond important to the success of the company. I am so grateful every day for his support.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

I define the concept of gratitude as a deep humility and appreciation for what we have, an ability to offer and receive gentleness and kindness, a recognition of value of oneself and others.

Gratitude allows us to stay open and not closed off to ourselves and others. It is a critical tool for connection and healing.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

I think people are often afraid to feel gratitude — that they may not be brought up in families who practice it and they feel it equates to weakness or creates openings for vulnerability instead of strength, power and the ability to thrive. There is a huge divide happening on the tail end of the pandemic where people seem to be digging their heels in to what’s “theirs” — they seem to believe if they feel grateful, something might be taken away from them. There seems to be a protectiveness of oneself, one’s things, and one’s beliefs, that allows people to feel more in control of their lives.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

Opens up opportunities to connect with others and find loving relationships Helps keep our minds and bodies healthy Brings about positive thinking which can turn around negative thinking habits

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

Dissolves painful feelings about ourselves and others Helps us feel connected to others, which is a state we all gravitate towards Encourages feelings of hope, wellbeing, and empowerment

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

Be grateful for people around you and ask for help when you need it. Learn to pay attention to the signs (tired, run down, overwhelmed, stuck on a problem) Compliment others — Telling people how their good qualities make a difference for others is life giving. Create gratitude affirmations — Saying affirmations silently or aloud helps us change our inner dialogue that may be creating self-limiting beliefs, which can prevent us from living our potential. Make a habit of saying Thank you — Try saying thank you for the little things and see the positive effect it has on your life and those around you. Remember: There is nothing lacking. Our minds tend to lean towards what we are lacking in life instead of all the abundance that exists around us. We may not see it because we are not necessarily looking for it, but to become more conscious of all we have in life, can mean the difference between feeling miserable or feeling at peace.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

I would say learn about mindfulness and meditation in general

As a daily go-to when you’re feeling you need to ground try box breathing: also known as four-square breathing, involves exhaling to a count of four, holding your lungs empty for a four-count, inhaling at the same pace, and holding air in your lungs for a count of four before exhaling and beginning the pattern anew. Do this for about 5 minutes or as long as you need to feel ok.

I also love Tara Brach’s practice of RAIN

The acronym RAIN (Recognize, Allow, Investigate, Nurture) guides us in bringing mindfulness and self-compassion to challenging emotions.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Tarabrach.com — anything she does

Jayshetty.me — Read: Think Like a Monk (Book)

Mindfulnesscds.com — Jon Kabat-Zinn

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Honey Mama’s ☺!

A movement where joy, peacefulness, care, connection, love, play, humility and co-creation were taught as wielding the greatest power available to humans. The more you offer the more power you have.

What is the best way our readers can further follow your work online?

HoneyMamas.com

@honeymamas FB, IG

@christygoldsby

#NourishDelight