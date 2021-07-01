Brian Paonessa of Fit Functional Nurses: “Determination ”

The ultimate heroes are the members of the military. They sacrificed everything they had so we can enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Nobody deserves the credit more than they do! I don’t care who you are, respect our military.

As part of my series about people who stepped up to make a difference during the COVID19 Pandemic, I had the pleasure of interviewing Brian Paonessa.

Brian Paonessa is a registered nurse at Las Vegas’s Mountain View Hospital and the founder of Fit Functional Nurses (FFN). FFN is dedicated to giving back to nurses and front-line workers; the people who dedicate their lives to others before themselves. Paonessa hopes a little recognition, appreciation, and experiences outside the workplace will help balance the ever-growing number of burnt-out nurses. FFN offers incentive programs, such as restaurant and hotel discounts, designed to enrich a nurse’s lifestyle and overall well-being for the care, dedication, and compassion they provide to others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how and where you grew up?

I grew up in Niagara Falls, New York. I grew up in a family of five; my two older sisters, mom, dad and myself. We didn’t come from money, but my parents sacrificed everything they had for us. Both of my parents worked full time jobs and my dad worked countless hours of overtime to provide for us while still coaching my sister’s soccer team and helping out as much as he could with my baseball team. Meanwhile, my mom was the rock of the family. She worked full time, cooked, cleaned, and hands down was my best friend. My mom instilled so many of her qualities in me. I’ve learned to cook, clean, decorate for the holidays, all of my passion for anything I put my mind to and never giving up, was from my mom. My pops on the hand, has shown me by example and given me the most important quality a boy/man can receive from his father, unrelenting work ethic. No matter how difficult challenges can be in life, at the end of the day it’s you vs the man in the mirror. My pops always found a way especially when there was no way in sight. Both of my parents were very stern and adamant on raising us kids according to the Catholic Church. I didn’t really understand why there was no way out of going to church every Saturday when I was young. But looking back on it, I’m so grateful they did. They always told me that you have to have faith in God. He will always be there for you no matter where you go! My parents told me that someday they won’t be around anymore to help me but that’s why you have to believe and go to church!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Since January, I have jumped into reading the bible. It just seemed to make sense. I needed to work on my spiritual health. I’ve become so strong physically over the years that I found myself overcompensating for the mental and spiritual components of a well-balanced lifestyle. In life, we have a lot of things, people, and events that happen in which we don’t really understand the “why.” At times it can be very disheartening and humbling. Just when we thought our lives would go one way, it turned on you and left you alone and broken wondering what just happened? We can look at it from many different perspectives or blame ourselves/ other people. But at the end of day, it’s not up to us. We have to learn that sometimes it’s these difficult situations we must go through to go further in life. One of my favorite versus is when God talks about Jesus being the vine and we are the branches. Sometimes our branches need to be pruned before we can produce more fruit. What that means is sometimes God needs to cut off some of the people, addictions, habits we have in order for us to grow in our lives. I know, trust me, I know this is one of the hardest things go through in life. You start to question yourself; “if only I could go back and do this” or “change that” or “I wouldn’t be in this situation if this person would still be in my life,” but humility is life changing. Believe it or not without God pruning you and you going through this process (in which you learn a lot about yourself and your character; God draws you closer to him) you won’t be able to grow. With this being said, reading the Bible and studying the scriptures over the last couple of months, the number one thing it’s given me is “peace.” A peace that I can’t express in words. That heavy feeling that we carry around from time to time is not there anymore. I don’t find myself looking for explanations for things that happened anymore. I put it in God’s hands; it’s his will, not ours. He is in control and since January, I’ve let go. By doing so, I have been blessed and guided in the direction of my new company FFN!

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

When you go that extra round when you don’t think you can, makes all the difference in your life. (Rocky)

Athletics has always played a major role in my life. It has taught me a lot about life’s twists, turns and how to deal with them. No matter the circumstances you keep going. It doesn’t matter what the scoreboard says. It doesn’t matter that you were rejected by a job, relationship, or school. You keep going. There’s going to be moments in your life where you doubt yourself, and you don’t think that you have enough gas in the tank to keep moving forward but you find a way to push through it! That’s what makes the difference between winning and losing!

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. You are currently leading a social impact organization that has stepped up during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization are trying to address?

FFN is a company that is based on rewarding nurses for the selfless career nursing has become. It’s a community driven based program that utilizes the relationships between businesses, charitable organizations, and nurses. It represents the belief that nurses play a major role in our society and deserve to be identified as the true American heroes for 2020/2021 as well as the future. FFN recognizes their sacrifices and unrelenting work ethic to see our nation through this pandemic. Now is the time to reestablish the culture of nursing, which can change the ways of our humanity for the greater good.

In your opinion, what does it mean to be a hero?

“It’s amazing how much can be accomplished when no one cares who gets the credit.” In my opinion, I use this quote to describe a person/people who exemplified this quality as a hero. A hero to me leads by example. They go out and do the things that seem impossible to others. They don’t look for attention, they don’t care what others have to say about them. Heroes have goals and they go out and obtain them plain and simple. Having the mindset that there’s no easy way out and no escaping from the grind. They also look at an obstacle and know that the only gratification they will ever experience is when they accomplish the task at hand.

In your opinion or experience, what are “5 characteristics of a hero? Please share a story or example for each.

I’ve always used the three Ds as my backbone in life, but the five components that I would characterize a hero would be:

Determination — Setting a goal and focusing on a goal; that’s it! Like an obsession.

Dedication — Never giving up no matter how hard it is. Staying true to what brings you forth as an individual.

Discipline — The willingness to say no. Not being distracted by outside factors, nothing has persuasive measures over you.

Perseverance — No such thing as a setback only a comeback.

Faith — believing in something that you can’t see. Knowing that God is always there no matter what.

If heroism is rooted in doing something difficult, scary, or even self-sacrificing, what do you think drives some people — ordinary people — to become heroes?

In life it’s amazing what happens when we stop thinking and just react. Being a hero doesn’t require you to be the most intelligent, good looking, or loudest person in the room. I believe that people who are not afraid to go after something that motivates them become heroes. They don’t count the costs. They do whatever it takes to get whatever it is done. They don’t make excuses. They look at the person in the mirror and say no matter what happens I’m going to make it. A funny saying I have is, “when fear looks you in the eye, wink back.”

What was the specific catalyst for you or your organization to take heroic action? At what point did you personally decide that heroic action needed to be taken?

In January 2021, I finally recognized that year after year of going above and beyond my nurse duties, getting treated the same as everyone else was pivotal for me at the end of the day. I knew deep down inside that my calling in life was bigger than my current role. It took me six years and countless hours of dedication to my profession until I reached a breaking point. I felt like my inner joy had escaped from me. That’s when I knew that it was time to take a leap of faith and go full throttle in the direction of Fit Functional Nurses!

Who are your heroes, or who do you see as heroes today?

The ultimate heroes are the members of the military. They sacrificed everything they had so we can enjoy the simple pleasures in life. Nobody deserves the credit more than they do! I don’t care who you are, respect our military.

Let’s talk a bit about what is happening in the world today. What specifically frightened or frightens you most about the pandemic?

I wasn’t frightened. I knew this was a temporary phase. By NO means am I trying to downplay the severity of the pandemic. I stayed optimistic and hopeful for the light at the end of the tunnel. I knew there was no reason to overanalyze the situation. Our country is strong, and you have to look at the past and learn from it. Recognizing this was not the first outbreak of viruses, diseases, illnesses in this nation. We survived then, so why would now be any different?

Despite that, what gives you hope for the future? Can you explain?

Every time that we’ve gone through a pandemic or an outbreak of illnesses, diseases, viruses in this country we learn about vaccines and the importance of science and chemistry for our health and safety. We look back on what we could have done to prevent or slow down the spread of the virus and we grow as a nation!

What has inspired you the most about the behavior of people during the pandemic, and what behaviors do you find most disappointing.

I am inspired by our nurses/front line workers. Many of us including myself have stepped up to the plate during this challenging time. It is in the face of adversity when you find out the true characteristics of a person. It’s not who they are, it’s what they do that defines them. Nurses throughout 2020 and 2021 have gone above and beyond for not just themselves but for the care of their patients. At my hospital specifically, nurses were floating all over to help other floors in the absence of their teammates. Showing that no matter the specific floor duties, they were willing to support each other and still provide a high quality of care! Much love goes out to all the nurses out there!

Honestly, I’m still not quite sure why people went out and bought loads and loads of toilet paper? Our society is very quick to jump on the bandwagon. We have become a media-based society that lacks the willingness to do our own research/dissect any new worldly issue. I was very disappointed with the media. It was almost as though the COVID-19 pandemic could have been named a “fear-based pandemic.” I don’t know why you would make people afraid to go to their own doctors, hospitals, local stores, and afraid to see their own loved ones. I did not appreciate the panic the media set forth in my neighborhood as well as across the country. People were living their lives based on rumors not on facts.

Has this crisis caused you to reassess your view of the world or of society? We would love to hear what you mean.

No. I’ve always been that type of person who focuses on myself. Not on my surroundings. I can’t control what other people do or what they say. People’s opinion are only an opinion, not the facts. I am focused on where I’m going, period. I’m not surprised by people and how they have reacted over the past year. I let them worry to death about things they have no control over. It’s just interesting to see how people react to an unknown situation/ scenario.

What permanent societal changes would you like to see come out of this crisis?

If I could use one word to describe the change that I would like to see come out of this crisis it would be “awareness.” I would hope that people understand that viruses are real. Viruses can be mild as well as life-threatening. There are millions and millions of viruses out there that we’ve never even heard of before and quite frankly, you just need to protect yourself first before anyone else. We all need to be aware that it can happen to anybody. I would rather be cautious not taking my health for granted by focusing on what I could do personally to reduce the risks for me. This is why I believe in exercise, nutrition, and rest.

People need to understand that it’s the simple things such as washing your hands, covering your mouth/nose when you cough or sneeze, oral hygiene, healthy nutritional habits, sleep, exercise, personal hygiene make a world of difference when it comes down to wellness.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I’ve learned over the years that everyone is unique. We all have talents that can be used if strategically placed in the right areas of life. The development of one’s character does not happen overnight, it takes time. The struggle is we have to find the correct place to use those talents. Through this process of finding those areas, we groom ourselves to help understand the importance of patience, love, honesty, and wisdom. These characteristics help lay down the foundation of greatness. Once we recognize these elements there is no right time. It’s never the right time. We have to learn to put our foot down and stand up for ourselves against the odds and go for it! If you have an idea, work on it, work on it, work on it! Keep working on it because you never want to live your life regretting what could have happened if you didn’t work on your idea. Even if your idea doesn’t work, it’s the process of you learning and developing yourself which can produce more talents that you never knew you had to begin with. During this process of working on your idea, you can meet so many different people and work together and bounce ideas off each other that can lead to so many different directions and change not only your perspective but also the world!

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The FFN movement would change the way people perceive health and wellness. Understanding that health and wellness is not social media based. It’s having the three components of health — the mental the spiritual and the physical — all in snyc with each other. It’s all about balance; everything in moderation. Every day we see people in our society that are either the wealthiest or most attractive humans on this planet and we think they are perfect, but they deal with depression, anxiety or emotional issues like many of us. Being over developed in only certain areas of our lives will only last so long. It’s a matter of time before we start to have small cracks in the foundation of our character that leads to unhappiness. If only we could go back to the basics and focus on the person in the mirror instead of what he or she is doing and comparing ourselves to people who live a totally different lifestyle. Instead of people picking up their cell phones for self-help and watching videos on how others improve their lives, maybe we should focus more on our nutritional life style, exercise, sleep habits, and work life balance.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Dana White from the UFC. He has been a significant mentor for me in starting my company and going after my passion. One of the things that I admire about him is his ability to tell it like it is. He doesn’t give a damn what people think or say about him. Whatever he says, he backs it up. From where he grew up, to how he got involved in the fight game. The ups and downs, following his dreams, and to see where the UFC started to where the UFC is now; just a really amazing story!

