Martin Moravek of Minimalist Phone App: “Make sure you have planned enough time to sleep and have positive expectations”

Make sure you have planned enough time to sleep and have positive expectations — are you falling asleep thinking, “I will definitely wake up tired in the morning”? It will most likely happen when you are convincing yourself and your body so hard. Instead when falling asleep, try saying to yourself, “In the morning I will wake up full of energy and ready to get up right away.” I promise that it works!

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

Martin has several years experience in studying how electronic devices and their user interfaces influence human behaviour and focus. After nearly a decade spent in the automotive and aerospace field, he is now a founder of the minimalist phone, an app that promises to reduce your screen time and help you regain focus. https://www.minimalistphone.com/

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I’ve been interested in computers since I was about 10 years old — as you can imagine, it was mostly about computer gaming back then. Sometimes I spent days playing on the computer without actually leaving the apartment. Back then the topic of kids spending too much time on computers wasn’t there yet and there were no smartphones either.

However — gaming led me to programming in high school. The programs I created had no graphical user interface yet, but it was still fun to make them, and it was a great logical exercise too. This set the path for my university studies — computer science was an obvious choice.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

I studied software engineering with a focus on computer graphics. In the university, we were researching new possible designs for airplane graphical interfaces and how they influence reactions and focus of pilots. This was where I started to become aware of how screen contents can radically change how people act and feel. There are many factors influencing our perception when we work with a graphical user interface — not just color and shape of what you see, but also speed of changing elements on the screen, animations, frame rate but most of all — the content is what can get your attention the most.

Later, I developed several applications in the automotive field where the driver’s attention is a major consideration in display design. You need to be very careful about which information you display to the driver (same as to the pilot) in order to keep him focused on driving.

The point here is, nowadays it’s not just the interface displayed in a car or on a computer — it is the smartphone that nearly every working adult has that influences us most not only when we look at it — but also in the moments when we don’t look at it. And we don’t even realize it.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

If you combine these always present smartphones with always available internet connection and AI on social media platforms that is mostly optimizing for one of two goals — time spent on the social media platform or generated revenue — then you get a very powerful setup, but this setup doesn’t care about things that you (should) care about — your physical and mental health, wellbeing or achieving goals you have set for yourself.

Some people realize this is an issue and try to tackle it by going back from smartphone to old school dumb phone. This is also why we recently see some newly developed and nicely designed simple phones that offer only basic functionality like calls and SMS — The Light phone is a good example of a phone from this category.

However this is quite an extreme, and I would say also unwise approach — you lose all opportunities that the modern smartphone offers you. Of course you may stay out of reach of some of its toxic elements such as social media or games, but you also give up on useful features — such as being able to hail a ride from your phone, book a stay, order food delivery or simply navigate to your destination.

It seems like some compromise between these two worlds would be an ideal solution — you want to use modern technology but not to fall for some of its traps. And if you do happen to go to social media, you want it to be a mindful decision — people very often open apps mindlessly — because their brain got taught that this or that little shiny icon will make it happier in the short term. Even when long term effects are negative.

Then, when you have mindfully opened the social media app, you want to have the time you spend there under control.

All these aspects have motivated me to develop the minimalist phone. A solution that would allow you to use all features of the modern smartphone world, but would support you while developing healthy smartphone habits and learning a more mindful way to use your phone. And instead of encouraging people to buy a new phone and creating additional waste, a software based solution that can utilize your current smartphone seemed to be more environmentally and budget friendly.

Minimalist phone is an app for Android devices that can be downloaded from the Play Store the same way as any other app. Once you set it up on your phone, it replaces your home screen with a new minimalistic and mindfulness oriented interface.

Regarding sleeping, one of the biggest mistakes people make is to reach out to their phone if they wake up in the middle of the night. There are so many things wrong with this. First, the instant bright light wakes you up and stops production of melatonin — the hormone that helps you fall asleep. Second, your brain gets busy by thinking about so many inputs — articles or exciting images you see in your feed post — instead of doing the opposite — calming down, clearing your mind and getting ready to fall asleep again. The initial easy fix to this can be quite simple — don’t keep your phone close to your bed where you can reach out to it without getting up. If you use your phone as an alarm too, this helps with another thing — snoozing. If you cannot snooze your phone from your bed because it is on the other side of the room, you really need to get up in the morning to stop the alarm.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Actually in this case a movie fits better than a book — The Social Dilemma (2020). Many people kind of knew about the negative effects of social media but this movie put it very well together and opened everyone’s eyes — from cyber-bullying to echo chambers, unhealthy body image and more. I highly recommend this documentary to everyone.

From books, I really like Fumio Sasaki: Goodbye, Things. Fumio describes here his life before he became a minimalist and his transformation to being a minimalist — the burden of too many things he was owning was just so big — the more things you own the more time you need to spend taking care of them and they are making your apartment or house harder to maintain and clean too. The book also explains very well why people are buying things even though they don’t really need them — this makes you really think and change your behavior in long term. It works really well — after lending this book to one of my friends she told me: “Damn, now I am not buying new things anymore, what should I do??”

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Look out for new waves before they rise — like surfers waiting for their wave in the ocean. Then once the wave starts rising, you are ready to jump on it. The world is now changing faster than ever and the pace of change is even accelerating, most likely in an exponential manner. In this case, waves mean new trends, technologies and approaches that appear. If you are an early adopter of the right wave, you can highly benefit from it — in terms of knowledge, financially, or in some other way. Personally, this helped me to keep my eyes open when AI, blockchain and crypto currencies were emerging.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

The rule of thumb is to get around 7.5 hours of sleep per day, but everyone is different and even between people of the same age there can be huge differences on how much sleep they need. The important thing is that you are aware and mindful of what your body needs — if you feel like something is not right, e.g. when you are tired for the whole day, do something with it — try to change something in your life and observe the change. Try to get more sleep, or go earlier to bed (sleep before midnight gives you better rest than the sleep after midnight) or cut down on alcohol, sugar or milk products and see what happens. Did you improve? Then stick with it. You can see this as a continuous optimization of your life.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10AM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

Again, there are many factors that influence your sleep and resting. It’s not just the amount of time that you spend sleeping — also the time that you go to bed makes a huge difference (as I said best sleep is before midnight) but actually what you do before going to bed matters a lot. For the best sleep, create a calm environment at least 30 minutes before you go to bed — no screens, no TV, no smartphone, no heavy meals, and dim all the lights to put you into the going to sleep mood. Try not to argue with your partner and generally don’t get irritated — keep a calm mind. Practicing meditation before going to bed can be a great habit.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Being tired from lack of sleep is often compared to being drunk with all its effects — your brain and memory cannot function properly, you can get moody and irritated easily and your body cannot recover. Also your immune system is not working in an optimal way. Once you start getting proper rest, you can see all these areas of your body and life improving.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Of course everything in life is a question of priorities — your work, time spent with your family and friends, taking care of your kids or time taking care of yourself by doing sport or simply getting the rest you need — and different people have different priorities. Because the day has only 24 hours, once you start adding on one side, it will inevitably cause an opposite reaction on the other side. If your health and wellbeing is important to you, then make getting a good sleep your priority. If the answer is no, just focus on something else — but be ready for the consequences to come.

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Again, it is about how you set your priorities and divide your time. Every time you shift your priorities or time split, you should do it in a mindful way and make sure you’re not harming yourself. Of course, it may happen that you really need to sleep less for some reason — e.g. when your work or kids require more attention, but in that case it is really important to make sure this change is not permanent and you will go back to normal as soon as possible.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Definitely. Look at the plenitude of everything nowadays — the information and news that is being produced, all the nearly endless options that one can do and the unbelievable amount of knowledge that is available. Combine this with a technology that is often literally asking for your attention — for example via notifications — and you get a mix that can explain why so many people “suffer” these days from overthinking. When your mind is too busy, it makes it really hard to fall asleep.

However, our brain is not adapting and developing as quickly as the modern world is changing. Compare this to the situation in the past — imagine a world without any electronics or news. You had your simple house, some food, and if you were lucky you were able to read and had a few books. This is by order of magnitude less inputs and options for your brain than now. Also during the day you were mostly engaged in a physical activity. Back then you were more likely to fall asleep due to a clear mind and the energy you gave out during the day.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

Create the right atmosphere before going to bed — what you need is a calm environment with dimmed lights, no screens, no TV, no music. Take your time to do your going-to-bed routine such as brushing your teeth or applying your favorite skin care. Don’t use your smartphone at least 30 minutes before going to bed — bright screen, news, stories and images filling up your mind before going to bed is the last thing you need. No heavy meals before going to bed — your body will thank you. Dinner doesn’t need to be a huge meal, you just need enough to fuel your body through the sleep. No intense exercise shortly before going to bed — exercise is great and it will make you feel energetic, but this is definitely not what you want when trying to fall asleep. Try not to do any intense workout for at least 2 hours before going to bed. Make sure you have planned enough time to sleep and have positive expectations — are you falling asleep thinking, “I will definitely wake up tired in the morning”? It will most likely happen when you are convincing yourself and your body so hard. Instead when falling asleep, try saying to yourself, “In the morning I will wake up full of energy and ready to get up right away.” I promise that it works!

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

Just don’t reach out to your phone! Really, don’t do it! Instead, try to change your position in the bed or do the classic “flipping the blanket to the colder side” trick, as temperature also plays a role in falling asleep. It is easier to fall asleep in a room with lower temperature than in an overheated room.

Calm down your mind, but don’t force it. You also cannot force falling asleep and the harder you try, the further away from falling asleep you are. Calming down should feel natural, and again, if you learn how to meditate (even during the day), you can use this to your advantage in the night.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

This is very personal and can differ from person to person. It also depends on things like: how much sleep did you get last night, what were you doing during the day, and also what you were doing the days before that. Every adult should already know themselves and what fits them in that regard.

Did you take a nap last time in the late afternoon and then had trouble falling asleep in the night? Well, then don’t it next time! You took the nap and everything was fine afterwards? Feel free to continue.

Also consider the length of the nap — most likely you want to have it under control when napping during the day. Use an alarm to time your nap — try napping between 15 and 30 minutes, and see what works best for you and your body.

Personally I am a huge fan of Elon Musk and his companies Tesla, SpaceX but also Neuralink. Each one is changing the world as we know it. For most people funding one company that is changing the world would be enough, but Elon has three of them. Also the way they operate at these companies is different (and more effective) than at comparable companies in the same sector; that is why not only are they are ahead of everyone else, but also why their advantage is getting even bigger over time.

