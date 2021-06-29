Michael Mogill of Crisp Video: “Invest in marketing and make yourself visible”

Don’t try and be everything to everybody. Choose your niche and live, eat, sleep, breathe it. This is what we did with Crisp, and also what we advise our clients to do. When I focused my company on the legal industry vs all industries, our revenue jumped to $850K in the first year. Our clients started seeing more success as well because we were more focused and became experts in their industry.

As a part of my series about “5 things I wish someone told me when I first became an attorney” I had the pleasure of interviewing Michael Mogill.

Michael Mogill is the CEO and founder of Crisp Video, a top law firm growth company, author of “The Game Changing Attorney,” and host of the Game Changing Attorney podcast. As an entrepreneur, Mogill pioneered Crisp Coach, the legal industry’s premier transformational growth coaching program driving accountability, success and unreasonable growth for law firms. Since its inception, Crisp has driven more than $250 million in revenue for clients through its Crisp Coach strategies, world-class video production and relentless digital marketing. Using the same strategies he teaches his clients, Mogill accelerated Crisp from a $500 solo mission to a $50 million enterprise in less than a decade. Crisp has been recognized multiple consecutive years on the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Private Owned Companies in the U.S.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. What is the “backstory” that brought you to this particular career path?

I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit and wanted to start a business. I did take the MCAT and got into medical school, but it never quite fit. So I did a 180 and started Crisp as a brand video company servicing really every industry.

I gained a few law clients and what struck me about them was that marketing and growth strategies used by lawyers and their firms were outdated (or totally nonexistent). More than that, most big-box firms would win clients simply because they had the resources to hire people to do their marketing for them. I decided I wanted to help entrepreneurial attorneys in saturated markets learn how to beat aggressive competitors and avoid commoditization by showing their markets who they really are, making their firms unmissable, and equipping them to lead their teams to, through, and beyond explosive growth.

We started Crisp Coach as an answer to a client problem. The first problem we solved was centered around the idea that “best-known beats best.” We created brand videos to help clients become better known and share their unique value proposition. The second problem we solved was the battle for attention. Attention is the hottest asset in the marketplace and those who have it gain the clients. With this in mind, we relentlessly put our clients out there through our marketing solution. Most recently, we realized no matter how well known you are, or how relentlessly you market, you need a strong foundation. If your foundation is cracked and your business is not properly set up with repeatable processes, attention to hiring, and accountability for hitting targets, you will not succeed. It was because of this thought process we felt the need to create a coaching service to help attorneys solidify the foundation of their businesses.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

I talk often about the importance of company culture and ensuring that people fit, enjoy their work, have growth opportunities and are market leaders. A few years ago, we were set to onboard 200 clients and our company was growing swiftly. In the span of a month, nearly 20% of our team either quit working at Crisp or was terminated. This was a huge challenge for us, not only because we were growing quickly as a company, but also because we had focused much of our efforts on instilling a positive company culture. I really wondered what happened because we were achieving such great results as a business, but people were dropping like flies.

Our purpose at Crisp, we believe, is to create unreasonable growth. We want to move things forward, and transform the industry. In the last 3 years, our company grew by more than 1500%. Inevitably, the growing process was painful. The lesson I learned in this time is that you need to constantly assess where you are at with your team, and make sure that you share the same mission. The people who quit or were terminated were good people who contributed to our success and we still value them, but they ultimately didn’t share the same goals as us — especially when we gained momentum.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

June will mark two major achievements for Crisp. First and foremost, we will be relocating to our new $20 million 50,000-square-foot headquarters in Atlanta. Our new HQ will be home to our growing team — we’re increasing our workforce by 100% by end of year — and will be the home base for Crisp Coach, which is doubling in size.

June 24–25, we’ll be hosting our EVOLVE Summit — the world’s largest virtual law firm growth conference with an expected 5,000 attendees — which will guide law firms on how to become best known, relentlessly market themselves and build processes for transformational business growth. Our speakers include the likes of Marcus Lemonis, Eric Thomas, Seth Godin and John Morgan and several other high-profile names.

What are some of the most interesting cases you have been involved in?

One of the first things we do when working with a new client is take a close look at their skill sets and help them find their niche. Through our coaching program, we offer strategies and solutions to lawyers who may be excellent at trying legal cases but need support in marketing and growing their business, or aligning their teams to achieve company success. We give them the tools to stay competitive in the industry and scale their staff and expertise as their businesses grow.

One particular client, an award-winning plaintiff’s trial firm, was growing in size and notoriety. The group’s skills were a testament to their success in the field, but the founder and President wanted to ensure they stayed competitive and were able to bring in new clients. He also wanted to cultivate leadership skills that would help him continue to scale his business.

He enrolled in Crisp Coach and we helped him and the team learn where to spend their marketing dollars, how to keep employees engaged, and how to manage time as the firm grew. We helped them develop compelling videos that set them apart from others in their market by highlighting their core values, and creating an engaging message that taught prospective clients the benefits of working with this firm.

The firm, as a result, grew quickly. In 2019, they had two offices. By 2020, they had eight offices. They increased their revenue from $12 million to $16 million in a single year. All of this, they attribute to the efficacy of Crisp Coach.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I am most inspired by people who see beyond the day-to-day of a company, and who see the broader human need. I am inspired by people like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos, but I’m most inspired by the CEOs I know personally and interact with regularly. These leaders inspire me because I can work hand-in-hand with them to build their businesses and cultures that put people first. I challenge them to put in the hard work and get to the incredible growth that comes as a result.

What advice would you give to a young person considering a career in the legal industry?

I took a unique route in the industry; I am not a lawyer but an entrepreneur instead. One thing I have found over and over again is that the industry is overwhelmed by outdated practices and is in need of updates. This is why we focus so much on education, because we believe the industry needs to move forward and education is the only way to get there.

If you are considering a career in the legal industry, I would say the most important thing to remember is that you must keep learning. No matter what route you choose, innovation is the way forward. If you focus on learning the world you are in, and learning everything about your chosen career, you will start to understand where the industry can grow and how you can contribute. Education is the basis of innovation because it exposes what needs to be adjusted, improved, or pushed forward. Just as important, you must put in the hard work. There are no shortcuts to success.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I think one of the most important things as a CEO and industry leader is to make a place for your team to thrive. Earlier I talked about how, when we faced considerable growth, our team had to readjust. That is a natural progression as companies grow, people may not feel as aligned with the mission. That said, I think the most important thing you can do with your success as a company is to treat your team well.

We often coach our clients on the importance of team unity, and how to treat people well. We have seen attorneys embrace this wholeheartedly, and we are thrilled that our coaching helps other companies cultivate positive workplace environments for their employees.

Externally, we also created Crisp Cares, a philanthropic initiative that donates up to $100,000 of world-class video marketing services to worthy non-profits every year. Crisp Cares has helped numerous organizations expand their reach, engage more potential volunteers and donors, and secure more support from their communities. Crisp Cares recipients include the Southern Center for Human Rights, the Atlanta Humane Society, Tanitoluwa Adewumi Foundation, and others.

I know this is not an easy job. What drives you?

I am driven by a desire to see law firms achieve unprecedented growth with strong foundations for a sustainable future. I believe the legal industry is changing quickly, and it is our privilege to coach and support these attorneys as they ascend. The legal world is important overall, and it is meaningful to be able to help them implement strategies that keep them in business and, ultimately, help them help more people through their work.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or an example for each.

Don’t try and be everything to everybody. Choose your niche and live, eat, sleep, breathe it. This is what we did with Crisp, and also what we advise our clients to do. When I focused my company on the legal industry vs all industries, our revenue jumped to $850K in the first year. Our clients started seeing more success as well because we were more focused and became experts in their industry. Clients won’t just come through your door — it takes work. When I was starting my company, I was rejected 21 times by potential clients. It was that 22nd call that got me my first client, and the rest came from there. Entrepreneurs should know it will take time and effort to generate a client base, but it will happen if you are persistent. Make sure you can communicate clearly what your company does and why it matters for prospective customers. Ultimately, with time, you will find the clients you need. Invest in marketing and make yourself visible. Digital video marketing is a part of what we do as an agency, but we walk the talk as much as we expect our clients to. Marketing is essential for growth. Whether you handle marketing in house or outsource it, make sure that you choose a strategy that will get you the best ROI and also be sustainable for your business. Education is key. Whatever you do, make sure you are constantly learning and staying up-to-date with the newest information. It’s essential to keep educating yourself, even if you’ve already achieved success. We encourage our clients to do the same and have even offered non-clients the opportunity to attend the EVOLVE Summit June 24–25. The goal with this summit is to offer attendees the most effective strategies to achieve game-changing growth and to empower and align their teams. Learn from the experts. If you want to make it big or dominate in your industry, you need to learn from others’ expertise. Find a mentor who can help you understand the history, and the future, of your industry. Take their advice, learn from their mistakes, and you will see yourself (and your business) grow.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I would love to hear about the lessons Elon Musk has learned as he has disrupted numerous industries, from PayPal, to Tesla, to SpaceX, to OpenAI. He and Jeff Bezos both inspire me because they have totally transformed multiple industries with their ideas and relentless pursuit for innovation.

When it really comes down to it, though, most of the people I’d want to have a private breakfast or lunch with are people I know in the industry. Founders and authors who are doing their work to the best of their ability, and transforming their industries in the process.