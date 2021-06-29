Kelsey Sather: “Write for the love of writing”

You can always revise. This is a simple reminder I say to myself every time I sit down to write. It helps me move past perfectionism that would otherwise prevent me from writing anything.

Kelsey Sather lives in Montana where she writes to explore the complexities of human-nature interconnections. While an author of nonfiction essays for over a decade, fantasy remains her first and true love. She received an MA in Environmental Humanities from the University of Utah. At the University of Montana, she received the Davidson Honors College Scholar Distinction in Creative Writing and Environmental Studies.

I loved writing as a child, and I would often create little books about animals, wild places, and magic. When I was in fourth grade, we were assigned homework to write a story. My teacher asked me to read mine for the class. After that, when people asked what I wanted to be when I grew up, I’d say, “A writer.”

Now, “grown up,” I understand that I’ve always been what I wanted to be. While making money from writing is a nice benefit, I don’t consider writing a career as much as a vocation. I’ll always write, whether or not it provides a source of income.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your career?

A lot of the scenes involving the two main protagonists in BIRTH OF THE ANIMA came from my lived experiences in the wild world. One of the characters, a woman named Freda, is a talented bowhunter. This past fall, I had a bow hunting experience that made me appreciate Freda on a whole new level.

My brother is my hunting mentor, as my father had been for him. He took me and my cousin on a hunt in the mountains of western Montana. It was a warm fall day, with amber light streaming through pine boughs. The scat of wolves, bears, and mountain lions littered the ground among the deadfall. Each step was a meditative movement: the snap of a twig could mean the difference between success and an elk running away.

Bearspray at the ready, my brother mouthed. My cousin and I whipped our heads around, looking for signs of grizzlies. We carried on, deeper and deeper into the forest. It was silent save for the occasional squirrel chatter and the creaking of branches in the wind.

We smelled him first. A scent like cow, but with a sap-like sweetnees to it. My brother motioned for us to duck into cover. He pulled out his bugle. It was the rut, and the bull returned my brother’s call with his own ethereal song. It’s unlike anything I had heard before, both terrifying and beautiful. Wildness heard.

Intrigued, the bull approached. My brother prepared his bow. He moved with quiet surety, nocking the arrow and moving closer to the bull. Another bugle, and the elk slipped away without a noise. The dozen of points in his antlers spoke of his age, of his wisdom: he would not be fooled today. My brother unnocked his arrow and stood. I swallowed my heart back into my chest, realizing I could not have taken the shot, even if the bull had stepped out from the trees.

What was the biggest challenge you faced in your journey to becoming an author? How did you overcome it? Can you share a story about that that other aspiring writers can learn from?

The biggest challenge for both writing and sharing my work publicly has always been and remains self-doubt and fear. The most potent and accurate metaphor I have for the relationship between my true self and my inner critic is depicted by Tolkein’s character Smeagol/Gollum. My true self is playful and curious; when this part of me writes freely, I create my best work. My inner critic, like Gollum, is deceitful and mean; it distracts me from accessing my (our) inherent connection to Creativity.

I wish I could say I’ve overcome my inner critic, but the truth is that it will always be there, spewing falsehoods of unworthiness and deficiency. What I’ve learned, through diligent practice over many years, is how to recognize when the critic is speaking. For a painfully long time I mistook the critic for truth, and this manifested as procrastination and other forms of self-sabotage.

Meditation, journaling, and boundaries are the three main strategies I rely on for the daily effort of managing self-doubt and fear. Meditation helps me better understand my mind and recognize when I am thinking and acting as my true self, and when other parts of myself, including my inner critic, are speaking. Journaling further helps me examine my thought patterns objectively. And finally, mental and sometimes physical boundaries are essential for protecting our true selves from the harmful, external narratives that may lead us to believe we aren’t good enough, thus preventing us from writing the stories we are called to create.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

One of my good writer friends read the first draft of BIRTH OF THE ANIMA. We went out for drinks to discuss the manuscript. “So, is the protagonist ever going to get off the couch?” she asked. We both still laugh about this uncomfortable but vital conversation.

The majority of the story, I realized, happened without action. It was mostly told through dialogue between two characters, one of whom was recovering from a life-altering accident on the other’s couch. I took the manuscript to the butcher’s shop and ended up chopping over 100K words. What I thought was the final version of the book ended up being two chapters in the published manuscript.

I internalized an essential storytelling technique through this experience: relying solely on dialogue to summarize a plot creates a stagnant story. There’s an art to using natural dialogue to fill in some plot gaps, and as a new fiction writer, I had to return to that classic creative writing adage — show, don’t tell — in order to better balance exposition with narrative.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Book two in the Ancient Language of the Earth trilogy!

Can you share the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

While I find each character’s story interesting in its own right, one story that was particularly fascinating to research and imagine is about a young woman who grew up in the rainforest. In fifteen years of life, she had never left her home. When circumstances demanded she do so, I was amazed by her resiliency and adaptability in an entirely foreign environment. I was especially interested in the details of her daily life: what she might eat and wear in the rainforest, and what she might think and feel given the cultural and environmental context of her existence.

What is the main empowering lesson you want your readers to take away after finishing your book?

The main goal I have for my work at large is for people to better feel and honor the inherent connectivity of life. We are all connected: human to human, and human to other. The illusion of separation creates fear, and fear often leads to hate, violence, and other forms of pain. True empowerment does not come from some hierarchical system of better and worse, stronger and weaker. Rather, I believe it’s felt as an inner peace in knowing we are part of and parcel to something much greater than ourselves — equally important and mutually dependent.

Based on your experience, what are the “5 Things You Need to Know to Become a Great Author”? Please share a story or example for each.

It feels absurdly presumptuous to pretend I know what five things one would need to know to create their most authentic, radiant work, but here’s five things I’ve found helpful in my quest to do so:

You are not your fear. It bears repeating from earlier: your inner critic is not you, and whatever it’s saying, it’s not your truth. You can always revise. This is a simple reminder I say to myself every time I sit down to write. It helps me move past perfectionism that would otherwise prevent me from writing anything. My best writing, as mentioned above, happens when I am playful and curious. If I permit myself to make mistakes, trusting I can always edit them later, I find that I take more risks and thus write with more imagination and fluidity. For a long time I had this adage written on a postcard and taped to the wall above my computer. Now that I’m writing in a tent, I simply say it aloud before I begin typing. Quantity begets quality. I read a story once about a college photography teacher who conducted an experiment on his students: half of them were to submit a singular, “best” photograph at the end of the semester for their grade; the other half were graded on the quantity of photographs submitted — the more photographs, the higher the grade. At the end of the semester, the students in the “quantity” group created the highest quality photographs. The same holds true for any creative pursuit. If you want to be a better writer, prioritize the habit of writing. In the spirit of quantity, there is no shortcut to improvement. There is no magic pill, no secret portal. It’s simply a matter of showing up consistently and with focus. Back when I held three jobs, the first starting at 8am, I would wake up at 6am in order to write for an hour before getting ready for work. Even if it’s just fifteen minutes in your closet while the kids nap, a consistent habit of writing will make the difference between steady, if slow, improvement, and that nagging disappointment of “I’ve always wanted to be a writer, but…” Write for the love of writing. Some people will love your work. Others will hate it. Some books will sell in the millions. Most will not. Some days you’ll want to write. Other days you will show up, wary and resistant. I’m finding the singular thing consistent through it all is my love for writing. If I wrote for money, or likes on social media, or even for the thrill of a productive morning at the desk, I wouldn’t write for long, because these things are fickle. My love for writing remains the only constant; this love both motivates and sustains me through the inevitable challenges.

What is the one habit you believe contributed the most to you becoming a great writer? (i.e. perseverance, discipline, play, craft study) Can you share a story or example?

As mentioned above, I believe the one habit that contributed to my growth as a writer is habit itself. My writing practice is non-negotiable. Every week I write. Some months it might be three hours, five days a week; other months it might be one hour, three days a week. Creating a habit requires both perserverance and discipline; it’s also play, if we allow it to be, and a study of craft if we show up with intention. I recommend a small commitment to writing, if it’s not a habit already. Five minutes, three days a week creates a solid pattern in both body and mind that one can build a larger practice upon.

Which literature do you draw inspiration from? Why?

I find inspiration in almost everything I read, even the newspaper. Some of the authors and books that have influenced me the most include Linda Hogan’s Dwelling, Terry Tempest William’s When Women Were Birds, N.K. Jemisin’s Fifth Season, and all of Tolkein’s work.

Dwellings radically changed my perception of the supposed human-nature binary. I consider it my life manual. Terry Tempest Williams was a mentor of mine, in person and in her work. The lyrical precision of her writing influenced my own style as a young writer. The books of both Jemisin and Tolkein taught me how fantasy, through subtlety and magic, can explore complicated, real-world issues — sometimes in more powerful ways than even nonfiction can accomplish.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement already underway, but in need of more urgent and widespread implementation, is the preservation of natural systems that sustain all life. This includes a stable climate, ecosystem health and vitality, and the physical and emotional reconnectivity between humans and our larger biotic communities.

