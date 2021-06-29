Alison Guthrie of AG Influence: “Give more than you receive”

Stick to the Golden Rule: It’s such an easy idea, isn’t it? A motto we often recite endlessly to our children, but somehow easily gets lost in the hustle, bustle, and worry of adult life. I often wonder why this happens. What the world would look life if we recited such rule as often to ourselves as we do our children? Sticking to the golden rule as a publicist is non-negotiable. Treat others how you would like to be treated, or whichever form of the golden rule you prescribe to, is not only good business advice but good life advice. While others might not always follow suit, leading your business, and clients, with this rule will always allow you to lay your head down at night knowing you’ve done right by others.

As a part of my series about the things you need to know to excel in the modern PR industry, I had the pleasure of interviewing Alison Guthrie.

Alison is an expert at engineering inspired, creative relationships that change the world. She is leading the way with regarding to how entrepreneurs strategically and authentically build relationships with their audience and share their stories. Through Alison’s innovative approach and influence, entrepreneurs benefit by constructing avenues to share their purpose and passion with the world. She is a leader for creating true relationships within her clients’ target markets, which organically generates visibility, increased profits, and a business that is positively impacting the world.

Alison was born and raised in Kansas City. After graduating from Rockhurst University with a B.A. in Education, she began work in the marketing and public relations profession. She has overseen marketing and public relations operations covering the entire Midwest region for several of the world’s largest companies.

​Alison continues to live in KC while serving her clients all over the world. Working with clients in a variety of different industries within different cultures is a unique thrill that she truly appreciates. Alison enjoys spending time with her family, running, weightlifting, yoga and riding on the back of a motorcycle.

Thank you so much for your time! I know that you are a very busy person. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you! I truly appreciate it.

I came into the marketing and public relations profession in a very roundabout way. I actually have a B.A. in Elementary Education and was working as a teacher prior to moving into the marketing and public relations profession.

One summer, between school years, I was working for a non-profit children’s organization. I was working with the children and absolutely not in their marketing department whatsoever. Social media was just starting to take off at the time. The organization added “social media manager” to my job description on a whim. This was long before companies employed actual social media managers. I happily agreed and worked all summer on these new, strange, up-and-coming social platforms. I realized quickly that I had a natural gift for marketing and public relations.

At the end of summer, I was offered a job in the company’s marketing department and left my role as an educator. Quickly, my creativity and out-of-the-box thinking yielded me big results in marketing and public relations strategic design. Since, I’ve overseen marketing and public relations operations over the entire Midwest region for several of the world’s largest companies. At the beginning of 2020, I opened AG Influence with the goal of bringing my vast marketing and public relations knowledge to entrepreneurs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I work in the world of social media so everyday produces both laugh out loud and frustrating moments. The highlight, though, is previewing all my influencers’ content before it goes live. I scan for anything which might cause a public relations nightmare and subsequently get my clients “cancelled”. Without fail, I’m always having a conversation with a client about the inappropriate or offensive nature of a piece of content. We always have a good laugh about the issue and how they were blind to the consequences that could’ve, or would’ve, ensued.

One of my favorite moments — although I wasn’t laughing at the time — was an evening when I opened Instagram to see one of my clients had randomly posted and called out an ENTIRE COUNTRY for being rude. Luckily, I saw the post before too much damage was done. We had to have a conversation about that post, to put it mildly. My client and I laugh fondly about it now and how clueless he was about the ramifications from said post.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I’m creating a course, “You Don’t Need An Agency” with other marketing and public relations experts from around the United States.

Entrepreneurs face a difficult time in the world of marketing. Unfortunately, they are unable to pay the large retainers major agencies require, they have zero formal training in marketing and public relations with even less time to learn. Due to this, an incredible group of professionals is pitching in to create “You Don’t Need An Agency”. The objective is to teach entrepreneurs, quickly and for a reasonable price, all things marketing they need for their small business. We pulled in experts with different zones of genius, so each is teaching to their own niche. I’m teaching many of the public relations modules. We have an incredible digital marketing expert, an accomplished branding expert, a storytelling expert, and a few others. It’s really so exciting. With this course, entrepreneurs will learn from leading names in the industry, find the support they need and desire, be able to quickly and easily implement successful campaigns.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why.

Stick to the Golden Rule: It’s such an easy idea, isn’t it? A motto we often recite endlessly to our children, but somehow easily gets lost in the hustle, bustle, and worry of adult life. I often wonder why this happens. What the world would look life if we recited such rule as often to ourselves as we do our children? Sticking to the golden rule as a publicist is non-negotiable. Treat others how you would like to be treated, or whichever form of the golden rule you prescribe to, is not only good business advice but good life advice. While others might not always follow suit, leading your business, and clients, with this rule will always allow you to lay your head down at night knowing you’ve done right by others. Make It About Family: When I was starting to expand in my business, I interviewed business coaches. One asked me what dollar amount I would put on the head of each of my clients. I honestly didn’t understand her question. She repeated the question and again asked me what the lifetime dollar amount was that I desired to earn from each of my clients. I was completely flabbergasted. I’ve never once considered how much money I could make off a client during the course of our business relationship. These mere “clients”, limited to dollar signs and paychecks in her own eyes, have become my friends– my family. My goal is never only to make money. My goal is to facilitate growth for these clients so they may accomplish their massive life goals. I’m invested in my clients, their companies and their goals. For me, caring about my clients, beyond the pay check provided me, is non-negotiable. My goal is always for us to win AS A TEAM. My clients and I are never independent of each other. Give more than you receive: The world of public relations can very much be glamorous and flashy. Swag bags and free loot is a given. Please don’t get me wrong, I love receiving these things and am so grateful anytime puts me on a list to receive one. However, I always tell my clients to give back more than they receive. This is two-fold really. First, I work with large influencers. Influencer marketing is HOT right now. However, an influencer who constantly has their hand out for free goodies isn’t establishing their brand as exclusive or themselves as discerning. However, an influencer who is constantly helping other brands or adding value to other people’s lives, has a chance of being around for a while. This applies to anyone who is famous, really. Also, let’s chat about giving versus receiving post-pandemic. The world has struggled since 2020. People are deeply hurting in any many ways. Long gone are the days when anyone even remotely famous can simply receive a free trip to the Maldives and their audience is thrilled to find out about the 5-Star accommodations. That is good content. Post pandemic it just isn’t good enough. Its tone-deaf, and just bad public relations, for those with influence over others not to be helping others in the chaos that is our world currently. There isn’t a golden ticket to success- This one cracks me up. Starting out my entrepreneurial journey, I believed the hype you see on Instagram or Facebook that everyone sold the ONE key to success in this crazy world of entrepreneurship. If you just buy that one masterclass, you’ll learn the key to success. If you just sign-up for that one webinar, you’ll learn the key to success. If you just buy that one template, you’ll be successful. I must’ve taken every single masterclass, webinar, tutorial, mastermind, and on that is on the internet. Literally the whole internet. You know what I learned makes someone successful? (Here it is! THE big secret revealed!) Hard work, dedication and a whole lot of heart will make you successful. No matter what profession you’re in, if you’re an entrepreneur, don’t buy into the hype that everyone else knows the secret to success except for you. If you believe in yourself, work hard, follow your intuition, and have a bit of fun, you’ll be successful Take a day off- Public relations, especially when dealing with social media which is open 24/7, can be, well…a 24/7 job. I certainly have weeks where it is a 24/7 job. However, I’ve learned to just take a day off — or two — most weeks. The job, the emails, the media will all be there after I catch up on my sleep, take my favorite yoga class, and spend quality time with my son.

You are known as a master networker. Can you share some tips on great networking?

I have a very unique perspective on this. Most professionals, especially in public relations, are born networkers. This was not the case for me. While I am definitely gifted with the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking necessary for the gig, networking was an entirely different story. I’ve always been an observer– an introvert. As someone who was not born as a networker, stepping into this aspect of public relations was infinitely awkward for me. I was terrible at it. Maybe it’s been professional growth, maybe self-confidence, maybe merely growing (a bit) older but nowadays, I’ll talk to anyone about anything with zero fear.

So, for the professional who dislikes networking, some tips that helped me are:

-Remember most people feel uncomfortable networking. It’s awkward for a majority of people and when you can grasp that, it actually becomes a lot easier.

-Keep the focus off yourself by asking a lot of questions of others. People love to talk about themselves.

-When you’re asking all those questions remember the small details about those you meet. Always try and remember at least one detail, if not two, about people beyond their professional life. People really enjoy when you take an interest in their life outside of work and can relate to them on a more personal level. When you see them again, ask them about the detail you filed away. I promise this will impress them and your professional network with expand quickly.

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business. Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

I spoke to this above, but I believe treating your clients as family always yields amazing results. The number of referrals I’ve had merely because of the positive relationships I have with clients is astronomical. The best part of this is that these referrals are usually top notch and people you want to do business with.

Is there a particular book that you read, or podcast you listened to that really helped you in your career? Can you explain?

I am constantly reading, listening to podcasts, and trying to learn new things. As a way to steer clear of digesting too much public relations information though, I tend to gravitate towards information that has nothing to do with my profession while still improving my life and mind.

Currently I’m extremely interested in Quantum Physics. I believe Ziad Masri’s book, Reality Unveiled, is literally reality changing for humanity, science and human consciousness.

I love anything written by Cara Alwill Leyba and her unique perspective about finding confidence in ourselves as women entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Gay Hendricks’, The Big Leap, about shattering our own glass ceilings using Albert Einstein’s work is fascinating.

If you want to expand your knowledge as an entrepreneur, you can’t go wrong with any of these reads or authors.

Because of the role you play, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement promoting kindness on social media. Every day I see how the horrific comments posted by keyboard warriors truly affect the people behind these large brands. Not just the influencer themselves but also their partners, children, extended family, and friends. The comments people leave can be absolutely appalling and can have a lasting, devastating toll. It’s not uncommon for influencers to completely hand over social media management to a team member, shut down certain platforms, or even seek therapy for the types of rhetoric people engage in on their platforms.

How different would our world look if we were kinder to each other on social media? If we used our keyboards to speak to strangers as we would speak to our loved ones?

This was really meaningful! Thank you so much for your time.