Al Kushner of Superior Mutual: “Avoid Morbid Obesity”

As a part of our series about the “5 Things You Should Ask Before You Purchase a Life Insurance Policy” I had the pleasure of interviewing Al Kushner.

Al Kushner is a recognized Financial Educator, Author, Speaker, and Retirement Specialist. As the Founder and President of Superior Mutual Inc, Al and his team help families and individuals preserve, protect, and pass on a lasting legacy. He is a warm and gifted communicator who has a passion for helping hard-working seniors keep more of what they have worked a lifetime to save.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I was born in a small city in New York called Brooklyn but spent my formative years growing up in a smaller beach community. In college, I worked part-time for an insurance agency cold calling. After college, I wanted to go into advertising and be like Don Draper of Mad Men. Instead, I found by accident that my marketing and management background was in demand — primarily in sales positions. Since then, I have worked with several insurance companies which led me to open my agency, Superior Mutual. I’ve spent my career doing what I love. My new book, The Savvy Guide to Buying Burial Insurance, is in some ways a love story — it’s about my love of educating the public and helping them make informed choices.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Early in my sales career, while I was still single, I was the sales representative for Mutual of Omaha in Manhattan. Since it was a commission-based position, I struggled to make ends meet. I was fortunate to be living in an apartment that was rent-stabilized and saved as much as I could to buy proper clothing attire. This often involved buying suits off the rack. I picked up something affordable where I felt I couldn’t go wrong. My clients were primarily lawyers and CEO’s and first impressions were everything. Because of my thrifty ways sales suffered. I was fortunate enough to be introduced to an image consultant who showed me the error of my ways. And after a complete makeover, I started hitting my sales numbers. The lesson is — sometimes you don’t know everything, but there’s a lot you can learn from others.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Working on my next book called “The Savvy Guide to Medicare: Maximize Coverage and Mistakes to Avoid.” Social Security provides the bulk of most retirees’ income and Medicare guarantees them affordable health insurance. But few people know what Medicare covers and what it doesn’t, what it costs, and when to sign up. Nor do they understand which parts of Medicare are provided by the government and how these work with private insurance plans — Medicare Advantage, drug insurance, and Medicare supplement insurance.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lessons that others can learn from that?

Writing and publishing a book granted me instant authority and credibility. As a published author you’re seen as an expert in your written topic, and as such people, in turn, value your opinion and look to you as a reliable source of information. Publishing a book provides the foundation on which to build a reputation for your business and career, as well as establish trust in what you have to offer.

What advice would you give to other people in the insurance field to thrive and avoid burnout?

As a published author, not only are you able to share your story with the world, you’re also in a position to gain speaking opportunities and influence others. Imagine being able to speak at schools, corporate functions, conferences, and non-profit organizations, and inspire your audience through your subject area. With your expertise and platform, a book places you in a highly respected position where you have the ability to effect change. Thereby thriving and avoiding burnout.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our discussion. As an “insurance insider”, you know much more about insurance than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to buy a policy from another person, which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing to a policy? Can you give an example or story for each?

Quit Smoking

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, known by its acronym in CDC, more than 16 million Americans suffer from a disease caused by smoking. Research has shown that smoking causes cancer, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and lung disease, including Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), chronic bronchitis, and emphysema. For all the above, insurance companies consider and classify smokers as high-risk clients because, as you have already seen, they have a high probability of developing life-threatening diseases. Therefore, we recommend that you stop smoking as soon as possible. By quitting for 12 months in a row, you will be able to enjoy a healthier life, save a lot of money you used to spend on cigarettes, improve your life expectancy, and reduce the cost of your insurance policy premiums.

Avoid Morbid Obesity

Many factors currently contribute to morbid obesity, such as sedentary life and excess high-calorie products available in the market. According to the CDC, obesity predisposes to type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, gastrointestinal disease, stroke, cancer, etc., which indicates that many premature deaths are preventable. That is why we recommend improving your diet, exercising, and being evaluated by a doctor because diseases cause obesity, such as hypothyroidism, side effects of the intake of certain medications, among others. Anyone suffering from morbid obesity will be classified as high risk by life insurance companies, increasing the premiums’ cost. By improving your diet and exercising, you will not only enhance your lifestyle, but you will pay less for your insurance.

Control Alcohol

Without a doubt, alcohol is harmful to your health. According to statistical data from the CDC, alcoholism was responsible for the death of 1 in 10 deaths of adults of working age, that is, in individuals who were between 20 and 64 years old. According to this same entity, the effects of acute poisoning could cause sudden deaths related to accidents, violence and risky sexual behaviors that could eventually cause sexually transmitted diseases such as AIDS and Hepatitis b.

In the long term, your life would be in danger because abuse can cause psychiatric problems (anxiety and depression), nervous system diseases (memory and sleep problems), high blood pressure, certain types of cancer (breast, liver, colon), liver cirrhosis among many other diseases.

It should be noted that the liver is an essential organ for human life. Its critical role includes metabolizing drugs and eliminate toxic products. It has a significant role in absorbing some vitamins and fat; it produces proteins such as those involved in blood clotting and plays a fundamental role in extracting nutrients absorbed by the digestive system from the blood.

Get Vaccinated for Hepatitis B

Diseases such as hepatitis B and alcoholism, among many others, can cause liver cirrhosis, which involves architectural damage because functional tissue is damaged by the process of chronic inflammation of the liver. This results in the appearance of fibrous tissue (scars), leading, in most cases, to an irreversible and progressive deterioration. It can be asymptomatic for many years; however, the prognosis is poor when the disease begins to manifest. According to statistical data reported by the American College of Gastroenterology, liver cirrhosis is the seventh leading cause of death in the United States in working-age adults.

Opioids

They are substances highly used for pain that can cause Opioid Use Disorder (diagnosed according to DMS-5 criteria) and overdose. This resulted in more than 20,000 people deaths in 2015, and heroin overdoses caused another 12,990. These substances can be highly addictive because they eliminate the pain and induce euphoria due primarily to Mu receptors’ stimulation; However, the process is much more complicated. It involves inhibition of neurons in specific brain pathways, thus causing sedation, analgesia, respiratory depression, and reinforcement for the drug’s use, among other things. Over time it can cause tolerance, that is, the need for a higher dose to achieve the same effect. Many sellers of illegal drugs use this to sell more potent substances such as fentanyl or others cheaper than those prescribed, such as heroin. The use of needles for the latter predisposes to diseases such as AIDS and hepatitis B. Fatal overdose is a common complication of substance use disorder due to respiratory depression, bradycardia, and Central Nervous System depression.

Avoiding risk factors like those mentioned above is an excellent practice for your quality of life and your financial well-being. Everything explained increases the costs of medical services and your policies. In the end, it will be an excellent investment and peace of mind.

Insurance agencies or companies are often known to be very creative and innovative marketers. Do you use any clever and innovative marketing strategies that you think large legacy companies should consider adopting?

Publishing a book creates a golden opportunity that is both clever and innovative as discussed previously.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Grant Cardone! Grant is precise, accurate, honest, and gives all the tools necessary to succeed. Excellent, straightforward advice from someone who clearly has the knowledge and experience.

As a graduate of Cardone University, the #1 thing I learned was to never lower my goals. Every Monday and Thursday we all go over our targets. We’re big on personal growth here. I watched a new agent earn $70,000 in commissions with 4 months in the industry. Biggest thing is not letting it go by the wayside. You have to use it for it to work. We’re all vested in each other’s success, so everyone in our office has a training accountability partner. We’ve seen an insane increase and we’re now even using it as a recruiting tool, so if you join our team you’ll get access to the best sales training in the world.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My goal is to educate the consumer about the fact that if they continue to do nothing there’s an excellent chance their policy will expire before they do.

Look at making your community a better place. Find opportunities to serve others. The world will be a better place because of those small actions and you will feel better about the world knowing you’ve done something to help.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.