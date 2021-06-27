Doone Roisin Of Female Startup Club: “Consistency is key”

Consistency is key. It’s hard to think this in the beginning but you have to try and avoid the numbers, commit to how often you’re going to record, and just start showing up time and time again. I’m a big believer in the 1% effect: just give that 1% every day and the compound effect over time will make all the difference. In 1, 3, 5 years’ time, you’ll look back and realize it was that 1% every day that got you to where you are now. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day!

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Doone Roisin.

Doone Roisin is the founder and host of the popular podcast show, Female Startup Club. As a digital marketing expert, Doone has worked for global brands such as Snapchat, IMG, and The Iconic — Australia’s largest online retailer. As an entrepreneur, she has launched her own companies, including direct-to-consumer jewelry brand, Kincs, and educational media company Female Startup Club. Having interviewed over 160+ of the world’s most exciting (and successful!) female entrepreneurs in the last 12 months, she’s on a global mission to motivate, inspire and advance women-in-progress.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

A few years ago I was charging forward building my sparkly DTC eCommerce jewelry brand, Kincs. It was going really well; we had influencers all over the world wearing our stuff, featured in the likes of Vogue and Who What Wear. Bringing in healthy revenue. All the things you want in your first year of business.

But in the process, I kind of realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do long term. I couldn’t see myself doing this even a few years into the future. (You’ve got to try things to figure out what you don’t like before you can figure out what you do like — right?) Around that same time I was reading Tim Ferriss’s book Tools of Titans — love it by the way, highly recommend. If you haven’t read the book it’s a series of condensed interviews into quick chapters that he’s conducted over the years with high performers. Think: billionaires and athletes. Sadly, women are grossly underrepresented in the book, but I wanted to hear that same direct, no BS approach to what was working for them in business and in life. Enter Female Startup Club. What originally started as quick video interviews with women on social media turned into a thriving podcast. Now just over a year in we’ve done 160+ episodes with some of the world’s most exciting (and successful!) female entrepreneurs who share their direct insights, learnings, tactics, and strategies in business to help other women-in-progress who are trying to figure it all out and navigate the entrepreneurship path. I’m totally biased, but it’s really cool.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

The most interesting thing that’s happened to me has truly been the network of incredible women I’ve made connections with. I’ve learned so much from these founder stories and the joy of bringing this show and company to life has been so much more than I ever anticipated.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Haha, yes. In the beginning, when I made the decision to really buckle down with FSC, it was right when the pandemic hit. My husband and I got stranded in the UK and we were staying with friends at the time. My only option was to record from their bedroom floor, their closet, or anywhere I could get a quiet space.

I’ve since upgraded my recording studio but the key takeaway is that you don’t need anything fancy to get started. All you truly need is some kind of recording device, whether that’s your phone or computer. If people love what you’re producing and they’re getting the value, the quality won’t matter as much in the beginning.

It’s like they say in business — start with an MVP, get proof of concept and then start to invest in your gear. It was only a month ago I invested in a better mic!

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

As of today, it’s just over a year since I started working on the show full time. We now have 160 episodes recorded and we publish 3 times a week! It’s a lot of content to keep up with but that’s part of the charm. The women who are tuning into the show are constantly hearing from their favorite founders in business and learning around-the-clock new tips and tactics they can take from the episodes and implement into their own online businesses.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Every entrepreneur or small business owner starts from the same place; an idea. Most of the time no one knows what they’re doing, it’s simply taking that ambition and drive, and becoming a world-class problem solver. Anyone can do this. Failure and challenges are inevitable and it’s how you shift your mindset to deal with it and keep on keeping on. One of my favorite mantras recently has been “stop stopping.” It’s key for every entrepreneur.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

For Female Startup Club, it’s definitely the incredible founders and the structure. I know this because I conduct constant listener reviews to find out what they love about the show and why they binge. And they do binge! Some women tell me they’ve listened to every single episode from start to finish.

We take a direct approach to find out questions that the listener is actually thinking. Like; how much money they needed to invest to get started? How did they finance it in the beginning or where did they get the cash? I’m told every day that I often dig a layer or two deeper and ask what they were wanting to know. In the end, we finish with 6 quick questions that are always the same. This gives the listener some tactical resources and habits that highly successful entrepreneurs are part of it’s packed with little gems of advice.

There’s also a special charm in how conversational it is. Even though it’s an interview-style show, it’s really just two women having a chat about how she’s built her business. I always say it’s like they’re meeting a girl at a party who’s just genuinely curious about what they’re doing, and excited to understand the why and how. We like to think of Female Startup Club as your hype girl. We show that it’s possible and give you the motivation, tools, and resources you need to keep going.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

When you’ve got to be held accountable to your sponsors or partners it certainly makes it easier. But in the beginning, it’s all about your personal willpower and how much you want it. You’ve got to have hustle and perseverance to keep at it because nothing amazing happens overnight. It happens over time. It takes years to reach “overnight success”.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

So many! First of all, I’m inspired by my community, We’ve reached a point where my listeners will show me brands they love and recommend them because they want to hear their stories. Which is amazing.

But in general, I consume a lot online. Guy Raz’ podcast How I Built This, and his friendly interview style is a huge inspiration to me (recently someone gave me the ultimate compliment putting me up there with HIBT and I almost fell off my chair with smiles), Lean Luxe is great to learn about modern DTC brands, Thing Testing has a great filter for female-founded brands, and Tiktok! There are so many small businesses blowing up on Tiktok right now, I’ve been lurking a lot on the platform lately.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

My all time favorite show is How I Built This with Guy Raz and I also love Victorias Devine’s Money & Finance show She’s on the Money. I like the way they incorporate listeners into their show and they’ve done a great job at cultivating community in places like private Facebook groups.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Being clear on your category/niche that you want to be part of, so everything you do sticks to that north star. The right processes and documents set up from the beginning that make it easy for you to get everything out of your head and able to manage your workflow seamlessly. Tools and platforms that help make your life easier and automate wherever you can. Having built-in distribution with the guests who are coming onto the show. Clear communications in your outreach that answer all the questions someone might have. Your design template and social assets set up and ready to go, so you can post easily on your own channels but also create easy assets for your guests to share. Connect with the top PR companies in the industry so you start getting more and more inbounds (this will make your life so much easier!). Ask for a guest referral at the end of every episode, again this makes your life easier by getting connected to others. Work on partnership opportunities from day one. A clear title and cover art so you’re ready to capture someone’s attention if they’re served your show.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Just get started: I had no experience in reporting or journalism, I was not confident in public speaking but I decided to tackle podcasting and got to work. It wasn’t until around the episode 70 mark that I started feeling confident and could breathe a little easier before hopping on the calls. The point is, if you’ve decided podcasting is what you want to do, you need to get started and deal with the uncomfortable bits — and eventually, you’ll become comfortable. Pick a name that has some of your keywords in it. I didn’t do this on purpose, but in hindsight, my podcast name has served me well. Every time I speak or connect with a listener I ask them how they found the show, and 9 times out of 10 they were searching something related to ‘female entrepreneurship’ or ‘female startups’ in Google or via the podcast apps and were served Female Startup Club. It’s been an absolute game-changer and allows me to really focus on those channels to find new listeners. Unless you’re someone who already has credibility or authority in your niche, I wouldn’t self-name a podcast because you won’t win any keyword searches. Find a name that’s immediately understandable for someone browsing, super relevant to what you’re doing, and has keywords in it. Consistency is key. It’s hard to think this in the beginning but you have to try and avoid the numbers, commit to how often you’re going to record, and just start showing up time and time again. I’m a big believer in the 1% effect: just give that 1% every day and the compound effect over time will make all the difference. In 1, 3, 5 years’ time, you’ll look back and realize it was that 1% every day that got you to where you are now. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day! Start looking for sponsors before you even launch. My approach to sponsors was to get people interested in what I doing before I even really got started. Get buy-in from the get-go from brands or companies who see your vision and want to reach the same audience. I did this from day one and landed my number 1 partner that I wanted to work with and who I thought was truly aligned to my vision, Klaviyo. Klaviyo is the top email marketing provider for all sized businesses and they immediately saw what I was doing and knew that they wanted to speak to a) the guests I was having on the show and b) the small business owners and entrepreneurs who would be tuning in. It was a win-win for both of us and has been a dream partnership since we began working together. Pay to set up systems as soon as you can. The sooner you can set up and automate your processes the better. There’s software and tools out there that can make your life much easier, and set you up for success. Especially if you’re publishing a lot of content like I am, it wouldn’t be possible without the support I have. For recording I use Squadcast, for preparation and planning, sonix.io for transcribing, I host with Buzzsprout, Calendly for scheduling into my diary, Google Drive for file management, and then I have an amazing team who help bring the show to life and keep everything on track. In the beginning, I also reached out to any software companies I was using to ask if they had a discount for educational platforms, like mine. Every single one said yes and gave me a discount or waived their fee in the beginning and that really helped get me going.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Booking great guests:

This can be really tough when you get started and it truly is a network + numbers game. Early on I started interviewing women in my network who were entrepreneurs, I leveraged those connections and asked them who they knew that might like to be on the show, and if they could facilitate an introduction and we started booking guests that way. At the same time I built out a spreadsheet with hundreds and hundreds of founders who were on my dream list and I started cold outreach. I’d mention any incredible guests who had been on the show, what we were all about and worked my way through the list daily. It didn’t take long for incredible guests to start coming on the show and that in turn attracted many inbounds and PR requests. I think a lot of that also has to do with the name. I didn’t want the show to ever be “Doone Roisin’s” show as it’s harder for someone to easily understand what the show is about. But it only takes a hot second for people to get the gist of a podcast called Female Startup Club.

2. Increase listeners:

When you’ve got an interview-style show you automatically have distribution built-in which is a blessing. Make it easy for your guests to share and shout about their episode by creating a cute info pack with assets that they can just copy and paste. Do all the heavy lifting! But if you don’t have that, another way is to go on other people’s shows. People who listen to podcasts often find new shows from the shows they already love. Start finding shows who are around the same size as you and have a similar audience, and go and shout about your story.

Hot tip: you can also look for distribution partners. Find a relevant brand or company that has a like-minded audience and find a mutually beneficial way for them to promote your show to their audience/customer database and community. This could be giving them ad spots in your episodes, for example.

3. Produce in a professional way

In the beginning, it doesn’t take a lot to get started. I used a small Rodes mic and it served me well. In the beginning, my husband was helping me edit the episodes until we could afford to hire an editor. It’s ok to let your audience know you’re still figuring things out and if they love it, they’ll stick around.

4. Encourage engagement

An easy way to encourage engagement is just to ask! At the beginning of my episodes, I always speak directly to my audience, I ask them to let me know what they think, connect with me online, slide into my DMs or inbox. Your true fans will show up and let you know what they think and share your podcast with other people in the network.

5. How to monetize it

When it comes to podcast sponsorship, create a list of your ideal partnership or sponsors and start working your way through the list. And remember, a no today doesn’t mean a no tomorrow. If a company says no, it’s ok to ask for feedback and ways you can improve your pitch for next time. Use that information to add to the pitch you send to the next brand and follow up with everyone further down the track when you have some wins to share.

Depending on what your overarching business is, other revenue streams can come from coaching, courses, merch, or even building your YouTube presence.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

I started with the Rodes interview kit mic: https://www.rode.com/microphones/sc6-lik

And I recently upgraded to the Shure MV7 https://www.shure.com/en-GB/products/microphones/mv7

It’s really key to be in a quiet room, we convert our bedroom into a studio every day because in fact, it’s quieter than the studio in our office. We’ve got a double layer of curtains and a think-moving blanket which absorbs sound over the windows. (That’s where most of the noise comes from.)

Squadcast is a great platform for recording audio and video.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram and Tiktok @dooneroisin

https://www.instagram.com/dooneroisin/

https://www.tiktok.com/@dooneroisin

Linkedin

https://www.linkedin.com/in/dooneroisin/

FSC IG and Tiktok @femalestartupclub

https://www.instagram.com/femalestartupclub/

https://www.tiktok.com/@femalestartupclub?lang=en

And the podcast, of course! https://www.femalestartupclub.com/podcast

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.