Kelle Sparta: “Be a generous host with guests”

Be a generous host with guests — but keep your audience in mind. Make it clear to your guests that they are to provide great content and they will be given the opportunity to provide their contact info/make their offer at the end of the show. If they get into sales mode, don’t be afraid to stop them and restart (this is one of the reasons I always do record shows instead of live.) And be generous with the time you give them. Have a conversation, but don’t dominate it. They are there to talk, you are there to listen. Think of your job as being someone who clarifies their points and asks questions or — very occasionally — adds in a funny anecdote that validates their story. It’s not your time to shine, it’s theirs.

As part of my series of interviews about “5 things you need to know to create a very successful podcast”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kelle Sparta, The Spirit Doctor.

Kelle Sparta runs The Sacred Power and Purpose Mystery School where she teaches everything from inner peace to how to use energy to make your business easier. She pulls her expertise from the extraordinary life she has led including learning metaphysics and personal growth as a child, going on a spiritual pilgrimage, creating multiple businesses, being a national speaker, author, and trainer, being the host of the popular podcast: Spirit Sherpa, and being a psychic, medium, channel, empath and energy healer.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

My mother says I was talking to ghosts in my crib. She raised me in the New Age movement, so I learned to do self-hypnosis by the time I was 10, and I was reading tarot cards by the time I was 12. I studied religion, occult, and metaphysics in my spare time growing up. And there was always self-help audio playing somewhere in the house. As for the coaching part of my work, well, some of my high school yearbook signatures read like my client testimonials today. So this isn’t what I do, it’s who I am.

In 1998, I had built the American Dream — I had a successful real estate business, a gorgeous husband, a big house, I was President of a local Habitat for Humanity affiliate — I had it all. And, at 28, at the height of my American Dream, I took a look at my life and realized that I hated it. My husband and I had been in a cold war for years, I was burned out on selling real estate, the work at the Habitat for Humanity affiliate was draining me, and I didn’t even like what I was doing for the little social time I had. I wanted OUT of the life I had created. And so I tore the walls down. A friend said I went off and joined the circus — and he was right.

I divorced my husband, sold my house and my business, and moved out of state to live with a bunch of people I met at a Renaissance Faire. I spent the next 4 years in a spiritual deep dive, studying ritual and energy healing, and earth-based spiritual practices. The people I lived with and I were all each others’ healers and teachers.

When that work was complete, I tried to move to an apartment of my own, but the universe had other ideas. I couldn’t get a landlord to take me. I ended up living as an itinerant priestess sleeping at a different student’s house each night for about 6 months. About halfway through this time, I decided that paying $100/mo to store stuff wasn’t a great idea when I didn’t know when I would be able to land again. So I scheduled a give-away at my storage unit. A few days later, I was reading a book in a friend’s house and it said “Before his initiation, the apprentice shaman will give away everything he owns.” That was my first hint of what was to come.

I would leave a few months later for a festival that would be the first stop on what would become another six months of traveling all over the country on walkabout (spiritual pilgrimage) living on $350/month of unemployment insurance and the kindness of strangers. (This is a VERY shortened version of this story — the complete story is on my blog.) On this journey I would begin writing the materials that would ultimately become the courses I teach today.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

I’ve made a great friend from one of the people I interviewed on the program, so that’s pretty cool, but I think the strangest thing is that people have started to call me a celebrity. One person who scheduled a call with me said it was like getting to talk to the Dalai Lama, Oprah, and Santa all at once. It’s a bit surreal.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

Oh, that’s easy. Building in a Q&A section of the podcast when we were just starting out. Even now, years later, we get only a few questions here and there. So that was truly a mistake.

But there was another piece that happened along the way that was really big. I don’t consider it a mistake, but it’s a good story. In episode 4, I started out the episode with the intent to just discuss the elements and how they go into creating a circle and then decided to just cast a circle on air. Now that’s not such a big deal, but at the end of the episode I would go on to tell people that if they didn’t feel confident enough to cast a circle themselves, they could just use the episode as the casting for them. I didn’t plan any of this, but energy has no time or space, so the moment I stepped onto the path of casting the circle, the whole thing existed — which meant that when I opened that circle the energy field created in the room was IMMENSE — it was so significant that my co-host lost the power to speak. That’s when I knew the podcast would be popular.

And there was one more thing that surprised me about the podcast. When we started, I had targeted it to beginners. Our opening even said “The beginner’s guide to energy, magick, and the spirit world.” Then I started to hear from some of my more advanced students about how much they loved the podcast. I was floored. I asked them why they loved it, since it was clearly stuff they probably already knew. They told me that it was because I was stitching together all of the random classes they had taken as newbies and putting them into a larger context in the spiritual world. I had no idea I was doing that. After I got this feedback from enough people, I realized I needed to change the opening to the show. So now it is “Your guide to energy, magick and the spirit world”.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

We started on the Summer solstice in June 2018 and we’re a weekly podcast, so we’re just about to record our 150th episode.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

My listeners are all empaths. They have had less than stellar childhoods. And people with that background come to the spiritual world for a magic pill to heal their hurts. They will often get distracted by the brightness and shininess of the spiritual world — crystals, magic, angels, spirit guides, etc. and forget that they came for healing — often for as many as 2–5 years. I created the podcast to shorten the “bright and shiny distraction” phase. In 20–30 episodes, anywhere in the series, they can get their fix of the bright and shiny and be reminded that they came for healing. I’m all about making the process of healing faster and easier. So most of my episodes have a focus of personal transformation.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

First and foremost, it’s fun. My co-host, Joey C. and I have a great rapport and we laugh a lot on the show. Second, I’m real. I don’t try to be the spiritual guru on high, I am just me. I cuss, I laugh, I talk about my mistakes. And finally, and most importantly, my content is focused on the listeners — their needs, their wants, and their healing. I give away a LOT.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

1)Have a co-host. I can’t stress this enough. It’s hard to be accountable to yourself every week for years. You can share the load of the podcast — I schedule the guests, pick the topics, and promote the podcast — Joey does the production, keeps track of what I’ve said already, and for the first 2+ years did all the editing and publishing, now we have hired an editor. Your co-host will also save your bacon by filling in additional banter to expand an episode if you don’t have quite enough content that week. And it’s more fun.

2)Schedule your episodes in advance — so you’re not scrambling for a topic on the day of the podcast — we scrambled for 2 years and this year I gave us the gift of a schedule and that has made everything easier. I know my schedule through the end of the year. I’ve left a few spots vacant in case I want to drop something in, but it’s basically done.

3)Do episode series — but not too many at once. A series is guaranteed topics for weeks on end. But don’t do a bunch at once or else there’s not a lot of room for randomness. I made that mistake this year, and now I’m stuck with it. I’m doing three series — The Chakras, The Wheel of the Year, and Mythology. The Mythology series has been ongoing since the beginning of the podcast, so that one has some serious legs. I could keep doing it for years to come. I’ve also done a series on magickal paths. The benefit is not just having content planned, it’s also in having content themes that you can use later to package up podcast episodes for sale or to entice new listeners to listen from your website or social media.

4)Build in time off. This can be done by doing seasons and then taking a break, but you risk losing listeners. We prefer to just pre-record. In the beginning, I was moving from Boston, MA to Richmond, VA and we did marathon sessions, recording as many as 5 episodes at a time. That’s exhausting. But there’s nothing wrong with doing 2–3 episodes in a sitting. We have found that 2 is optimal for us. More than that and we get tired and our banter loses its luster. But when you pre-record, you can take time off.

5)Don’t just do guest content. I have to tell you — scheduling guests and punting when they don’t show up (which DOES happen) is not worth it most of the time. And, many of them never promote your show, so it doesn’t even accomplish your goal. You’re better off to go on other people’s podcasts than to host a ton of people on yours if what you’re looking for is promotion. Now I just schedule guests every 6 weeks to keep things fresh.

6)Evolve your content. When I started the podcast, I thought it would be exclusively for beginners. Joey served as the voice of the listener throughout the process. And as his questions evolved, our content has evolved. To the point where now we tell the beginners to start from the beginning of the podcast and work their way through so that they don’t get overwhelmed.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

I have a Facebook group I’ve created for my listeners. I will often get questions in that group that will inspire episodes. Sometimes in researching an episode I’ve chosen, I’ll hit on something I want to talk about. And sometimes a guest will bring up a topic that I want to run within a later episode.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I took a coaching class with Jeremy Enns of Counterweight Creative and he had the most comprehensive model for podcasting that I’ve ever seen — and I had a podcast back in 2005, so I’ve been around a while. I’m still implementing everything I learned there.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

Jeremy is where I learned about scheduling in advance — game changer! He also talks about getting people to rate and subscribe — which we had done in the beginning but fell away from for a while, but now we’re getting a bunch more subscribers each episode and we’ve gotten some fantastic reviews — which we read on air to encourage others to review. He also encourages a mix of different types of episodes so your content doesn’t get old.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

1)Know who you audience is. This is the single MOST important thing. Your podcast isn’t about you — it’s about them. I use my podcast as an avenue to introduce people to my work as a transformational shaman, so it is designed to speak directly to the people who might become my clients. If you don’t know your audience yet, don’t start your podcast until you do. It’s a major disappointment to discover that you’ve built a following of people you didn’t actually want to reach.

2)Don’t expect your podcast to grow itself. Get a social media program that will recycle your episodes — I use Social Bee. Each time I add an episode into my podcast service (I use Acast), I add it into my Social Bee podcast cycler. This way, I’m posting different episodes to my social media all the time and people who aren’t subscribers can have another opportunity to listen to an episode they might have missed and people who don’t listen to podcasts at all can listen to the recording without having to figure out what a podcast is. I can’t tell you how many friends I’ve had to walk through the process of getting a podcast service set up on their phones. People just don’t know how to do it.



Along with this is posting your podcasts as answers in groups and online. I have a Quora account where I post answers to personal growth and spiritual questions. I will write a good answer and then post a link to my podcast for additional insight. (Don’t do this in the spaces though, often times you’ll spend a bunch of time writing and answer and the person in charge of the space will never publish it.) This drives a lot of good traffic. I will also answer questions in Facebook groups linking the same way. Pick your platforms though. If you try to do something on all platforms, you’ll make yourself crazy trying to keep up with everything. These are the two I do. And I have to admit I do them intermittently because my work keeps me busy.

1)Be transparent. Authenticity is what everyone is looking for these days. This means tell the stories about when you screwed up. Everyone wants to think they can be you. If you’re perfect, then they will not see a road to becoming you. If you’ve screwed up, you’re human and they know there’s a chance of them walking the same road you did. Many years ago, I used to try to be perfect all the time, but what I found was the more I admitted to my flaws, the more accepting and open people were to me. Take it from a former perfectionistic control freak — perfection is overrated and counterproductive.

2)Be a generous host with guests — but keep your audience in mind. Make it clear to your guests that they are to provide great content and they will be given the opportunity to provide their contact info/make their offer at the end of the show. If they get into sales mode, don’t be afraid to stop them and restart (this is one of the reasons I always do record shows instead of live.) And be generous with the time you give them. Have a conversation, but don’t dominate it. They are there to talk, you are there to listen. Think of your job as being someone who clarifies their points and asks questions or — very occasionally — adds in a funny anecdote that validates their story. It’s not your time to shine, it’s theirs.

3)Have Fun! People are attracted to the energy of fun. Life (especially now) is too hard not to have a good laugh every now and again. And, doing a regular podcast for years on end requires having a little fun for you to not grow to resent it. I truly love my co-host and the podcast is the only time we talk. So I look forward to it.

4)Include your listeners in your podcast. I have done this through Listener Profiles, answering questions on air, and referencing conversations I had with them online or in phone calls. They all are thrilled to be mentioned on-air, and it’s an easy way to get your listeners to realize you matter to them.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Booking Guests

1)Once you get noticed, you’ll get pitched — a LOT. I have a relationship with a PR person who has the perfect guests for me. He pitches me probably 10 for each one I accept now, but in the beginning, I put almost everyone he sent me on air. If you’re doing a heavy guest interview space, look for PR professionals that work in your niche (mine works for a publishing company with authors in my niche).

2)Don’t shoot above your weight class. Realize that famous people aren’t going to want to appear on a podcast with 20 episodes and a following of 400 people UNLESS it is a tightly niched market. Usually, in the beginning, you have to take the people who are also trying to get known like you. So just make sure that you are clear about what you expect for promotion from them and what you will do for promotion for them. Tell them if they don’t participate in the promotion after the episode has aired, you won’t include it on your social media rotation in perpetuity. Make it worth their while to promote you.

Increasing Listeners

I mentioned how I use Quora earlier. Here are some additional ways I grow my audience.

Trade episodes or promotions with other podcasters in your niche or just get interviewed on their shows. The best options for people to listen to your podcast are people who already listen to podcasts like yours. This is the lowest-hanging fruit.

Get your listeners to share your episodes in their Facebook groups. You can’t post them — that would be self-promotion, but they can.

Find appropriately targeted Facebook groups that don’t have self-promotion bans and post your episodes as answers to questions that people ask. Target your topic to the topic they are talking about — don’t spam them with random episodes, that could get you banned.

Publish more episodes. I recently chatted with another podcaster — Doone from the Female Startup Club podcast — who also had 150 episodes and she and I had almost exactly the same number of total downloads (120K). The difference was that she did it in one year doing 12 episodes a month and I’ve done it in 3 years doing 4 episodes a month. Each episode increases your search engine optimization and your chances of getting found. (Both of us agreed that most people found us from searching for a topic we had a podcast on.) So if you want a fast start, do 3 shows a week for the first year. Then you can slow down. That’s an aggressive schedule, so titrate to your own comfort level.

Another way to improve your SEO is to make sure you’re publishing episode titles that match the keywords that people are looking for. Do keyword searches and see how many people are searching for particular topics and that will help you choose your titles and topics. Google Adwords has a free Keyword Planner that can help with this.

Another tip I got from Doone was to publish to YouTube. Each podcast you make can also be published to YouTube. You’ll have more luck with this if you’re publishing video than just audio and it doubles your editing process, but it’s totally worth it to get the additional views. I publish just audio and I’ve seen very little growth there, she’s done video and found it very successful for her.

Produce It In A Professional Way

I asked Joey to answer this one since it is his role on the podcast. Here’s what he said: “Podcast production is where we look at creating content that people will not only find enjoyable to listen to but also pleasing to hear. To me, that’s through Preparation, Presentation, and Post-production/editing. Post-production probably has the biggest audible impact (although I could easily talk for an hour on preparation and presentation as well). In the post, that’s where you want to focus on even and smooth sound levels, managing background noise, and cleanliness of content. Make sure all speakers are even volume, EQ as necessary, background sound is reduced, overlapping talk/non-speaker noises are removed, and “ahh”s/”umm”s/crutch words are reduced. This is on the speaker to help manage this, for sure, but the post-production editor is the last line of defense for a podcast. They are the last ones to add the polish that makes it really come across professionally. A great tip here, if you can, try to give each speaker their own track. This allows you to clean, level, balance, and EQ each speaker individually to create a more cohesive finished product in the final mix.” A note from me — we are currently using an app called SquadCast (Joey’s idea) to get those individual tracks since we are always recording over the internet for all our people.

Encourage Engagement

1)Facebook group — I’ve mentioned a bunch of ideas for engagement so far, so I’m not going to repeat myself. But I want to go a little more in-depth into my Facebook group. I post things in my Facebook group regularly. I’ll ask people to post a gif representing their relationship with their spirit guide or I’ll do a poll asking people what topics they want to hear about next. I’ll poke people to post questions they have about how to do something. It’s all about asking an open-ended question about a specific topic.

2)Give them a way to give back — if you’re being as generous with your content as I’ve encouraged you to be, there will be an inherent imbalance in your relationship with them and they will want to do something to help you in return. Say things like “if you’ve found this podcast to be helpful, then share it with a friend, post it to a group you’re in, rate and review it on your podcast app so you can help others find it too. These are ways to help others get the benefits you’ve gotten and they also help us grow our listener base.” Then share when you hit important benchmarks in downloads and give them credit for them — so that they can see that their hard work is paying off.

Monetization

I don’t try to make money on the podcast itself. That is going to be small money compared to getting people to join my coaching programs, so I monetize by driving business to my website.

1)Drive People To Your Programs — Because my business is coaching, I use the podcast to help my listeners crystalize their discontent with how they are feeling now while providing them with an exciting view of who they could become if they engage the work I offer. I am careful not to overpromote and I rotate my offerings — I will also occasionally promote a friend’s offering as a changeup. And, there are a bunch of episodes where there is no promotion at all. Sometimes the promotion is simply a mention that my Inner Peace 101 or Energetics of Business program works on this issue and then we move along. Sometimes I have an entire episode dedicated to an issue my program solves.

2)It’s about making sure that the content you provide gives the listener something of value. Sometimes that’s raising an awareness that there is a problem or taking a bunch of symptoms that seem unrelated and explaining how they relate. Sometimes it’s giving away a solution that works. I have a lead magnet called Boundaries for Empaths that is a free download on my website and in my Facebook groups. They can choose how they engage to get it. Each one has multiple parts and at the end, they get an opportunity to sign up for a Discovery Call with me.

3)Give Away TONS of content — I give away so much content that people tell me they sometimes have to listen to one of my 30-minute episodes multiple times to get everything out of it. Keep in mind that not everyone will be able to afford your services. It’s my goal to make sure that anyone who spends enough time with me will get forward with progress in their lives just from listening to the podcast. When you can give this much away, people will wonder how much you have behind the paid curtain.

4)Share your testimonials — I love when I get new testimonials on my programs because it’s a chance to share their success with people who are wondering if they might be successful too. I will occasionally interview a graduate to talk about their greatest takeaway and how their lives have changed. These success stories give the listeners hope and they serve as a listener profile and additional content.

5)Tell People It’s Time To Schedule a Call — Randomly at about episode 80 or so, I spontaneously said “and if you’re bingeing this podcast and you haven’t set up a call with me by now, it’s time. The link is in the show notes.” So many of my listeners heard that and took it as a sign and signed up for a call with me. I’m still getting people referencing that one comment. But it only works once. I tried it again, probably another 40 episodes later, and got nothing.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

Again, this was a Joey question, so here’s his answer: “Getting started in podcasting CAN be very inexpensive. There are a lot of free, or inexpensive, tools and services that you can use. In my opinion, however, one place that you NEVER want to skimp is with your microphone. A good quality mic is a difference between a crystal clear delivery and sounding like you recorded your episode on your cell phone while driving home from Starbucks. There are great budget-friendly mics that can USB plug right into your computer, like the Blue Yeti mics, that are really very good (that’s what Kelle uses). They quickly allow you to record into some type of recording software or digital audio workstation. You could really get started podcasting with a good quality $100.00 USB mic and a free DAW like Audacity (a tool that I’ve used for over a decade). Obviously, depending on your podcast, the set-up of hosts, and just how many toys you want to add to your set-up, this can quickly increase your costs, but it all starts with your microphone.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To make personal transformation and healing work something that everyone does all the time — to even teach it in our schools. And, thanks for asking, because I’m working on that mission as we speak. So if anyone out there is on this track too, reach out to me. We should talk.

How can our readers follow you online?

My podcast: www.SpiritSherpaPodcast.com

My website: www.KelleSparta.com

The Facebook group for my podcast:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/2262979307345944

My Facebook group for empath entrepreneurs: https://www.facebook.com/groups/735186953697725

Thank you so much for sharing your time and your excellent insights! We wish you continued success.