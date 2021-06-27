Marla Isackson Of Ossa: “Focus on the quality of your show”

Again, it is really important to understand your ‘why’-why are you creating this podcast and who is your audience. I recommend creating an audience avatar-a deep dive into your ideal customer.

Marla Isackson is a seasoned marketing executive with over 25 years of experience creating innovative marketing campaigns for world-famous brands including Citibank, American Express, Barnes & Noble, and WebMD. A longtime passionate supporter of women’s initiatives, Marla is creating a new movement for women in podcasting. She is the founder of Ossa (https://ossacollective.com/), a podcast network with a reach of 4MM+ listeners and a two-sided marketplace, connecting women-hosted podcasts and women-focused brands in order to increase the representation and influence of women’s voices worldwide.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit of your “personal backstory? What is your background and what eventually brought you to this particular career path?

Prior to launching Ossa, I developed and launched likeabossgirls.com as a platform and resource for women pursuing success; a home base for entrepreneurs, social activists, leaders, and go-getters.

I created my podcast, Mind of A Mentor, to help amplify the Like a Boss Girls platform and brand. I recognized the power of podcasting but discovered that women podcasters were not gaining traction. Only 20–22% of podcasts that chart are hosted or produced by women. Much of this is connected to the ability or inability of women in podcasting to monetize their content. Based on this data plus my experience recording Mind of a Mentor, I created and launched the Ossa podcast network.

As a longtime passionate supporter of women’s initiatives, I believe in the power of podcasting to help women elevate their voices and maximize their earning potential. Podcasting is a rapidly-growing communication platform with the reach and impact to elevate underrepresented voices, globally.

Can you share a story about the most interesting thing that has happened to you since you started podcasting?

This experience taught me to be a better listener. When I started my podcast, I created an in-depth questionnaire document that I used for each interview. I realized that I was so focused on my questions, that I didn’t pay attention to the answers. My big takeaway is that a podcast interview needs to be a conversation and not an interrogation.

Can you share a story about the biggest or funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaways you learned from that?

I was a nervous wreck recording my first few episodes. Focusing on the questions that I prepared for the interview, I spaced out and lost track of where I was in the conversation. There was dead silence and I had to pull myself together. I was very thankful that my guest had a sense of humor and that I have a very talented and compassionate editor. Lesson learned-don’t get distracted and be super focused while recording a podcast interview.

How long have you been podcasting and how many shows have you aired?

I host a podcast called Mind of a Mentor, launched in 2018, and I have aired 124 episodes.

What are the main takeaways, lessons or messages that you want your listeners to walk away with after listening to your show?

Mind of a Mentor podcast is an intimate discussion with influential women about their “Hero’s Journey”. Behind every strong woman is a struggle to success narrative that’s helped shape her life. Many times through the stories of others — we discover our own. Each conversation covers key life milestones as well as a discussion of obstacles and challenges encountered. My goal for this podcast is to provide inspiration and guidance and for my audience to think-if she can do this so can I’.

In your opinion what makes your podcast binge-listenable? What do you think makes your podcast unique from the others in your category? What do you think is special about you as a host, your guests, or your content?

I take my guests through their life stories-beginning with their childhood through their formative years. We discuss key themes and inflection points that impacted their lives and their careers. The conversations are very intimate and sometimes quite emotional. My guests have provided my listeners with very helpful tips and resources. I learn something new with every recording. A key differentiator is that rather than focusing on a recitation of their resume, I encourage my guests to tell their life stories and frame their narratives.

Doing something on a consistent basis is not easy. Podcasting every work-day, or even every week can be monotonous. What would you recommend to others about how to maintain discipline and consistency? What would you recommend to others about how to avoid burnout?

Having a successful podcast requires a lot of dedication and focus. It’s important to consider your motivation in starting a podcast and ask yourself the following questions:

Do you listen to podcasts and do you like the platform? Podcasting is hard work so we encourage our Ossa members to listen to a variety of podcasts to help them gauge the level of commitment it will take to create a great podcast. Are you willing to do the work required to develop and maintain a very consistent production schedule? Will your podcast be used to amplifying your product or service-based business, or will the podcast become your primary focus?

I recommend recording 10 episodes before sharing them publicly. At that point, you need to carefully evaluate the experience and determine if you are committed to keeping to a consistent production schedule. You want your listeners to follow and download your podcast and managing expectations by keeping a consistent release schedule is critical to encourage listener engagement and retention. Developing processes for recording, production, and marketing will help to maintain consistency. Create a detailed task list and schedule to keep production on track. Working with a co-host helps to share the production workload and can help you avoid burnout.

Producing a daily podcast can be overwhelming and I don’t recommend this for podcasters starting a podcast. Additionally, many podcasters produce podcasts within a season, similar to a TV show schedule. This structure enables a podcaster to recharge in-between seasons. Finally, some podcasters produce a limited series depending on the podcast concept. This is an effective format for documentary-style podcasts.

What resources do you get your inspiration for materials from?

It’s been an honor and a privilege to speak with so many amazing women. Many of these women have encountered great challenges but were able to overcome them through persistence and resilience. I get my inspiration from my guests and their incredible stories.

Ok fantastic. Let’s now shift to the main questions of our discussion. Is there someone in the podcasting world who you think is a great model for how to run a really fantastic podcast?

I really admire the podcasters on our Ossa network. These women are very talented and are extremely passionate about their podcasts. Our podcasters focus on a wide array of topics- fostering social change as well as improving the health and wellness of their listeners.

What are the ingredients that make that podcast so successful? If you could break that down into a blueprint, what would that blueprint look like?

A podcast blueprint for success includes several core components.

I think it is important to hone your ‘why’-why are you doing this podcast, who is your listener, and what do you hope to accomplish. Ensuring that the podcast content is in sync with the needs and interests of your listeners is critical.

A focus on the quality of production is essential. If your podcast consists of an interview format, you need to ensure that your guest is articulate and qualified to speak about the session topic. Good audio quality is also very important but doesn’t equate microphone quality with price. There are some great options for microphones under $100.

With over 2 million podcasts on Apple, discoverability is challenging. Leveraging an integrated marketing strategy is essential to ensure that you reach and engage your target listeners.

Ask your listeners on Apple podcasts to rate, review and subscribe to your podcast-this helps to increase word of mouth referrals. Create programs to retain your listeners to ensure the continuous growth of your show. Many podcasters use community engagement programming to generate audience loyalty.

You are a very successful podcaster yourself. Can you share with our readers the five things you need to know to create an extremely successful podcast? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Again, it is really important to understand your ‘why’-why are you creating this podcast and who is your audience. I recommend creating an audience avatar-a deep dive into your ideal customer. Consider the following factors: her name, age, occupation, family life, interests, favorite brands, favorite podcasts, and online publications. Creating this detailed profile will help narrow your topic and editorial focus. You want to be speaking to your avatar when you record your podcast. Focus on the quality of your show. A consistent show format is important and is a good way to give your listener an idea of what they can expect every time they listen to your show. Although there is no magic length for a podcast, consider what will best resonate with your audience. Most podcasters on our Ossa Network keep their shows under 1 hour. Additionally, audio quality is very important. There are many excellent low-cost types of audio equipment so consider what will work best for your podcast. If you are not technically proficient, find an editor and producer who can do these tasks for you. We advise our podcasters on Ossa to get references from colleagues. Using platforms such as Upwork to find technical support is also a great way to find appropriate resources. If your show format includes conversations with guests, evaluate the quality of content they have to offer. Are you interviewing people who are super knowledgeable about their area of focus? Do they communicate clearly, in a way that is easy to digest? Your guest may have significant credentials, but will she offer information that resonates with your audience. We created a guest prescreening process for my podcast, Mind of a Mentorto help us better evaluate, before recording whether the guest will be a good fit. Many podcasters use their podcast as an acquisition and amplification tool to build their brand and to expand their product or service-based business. The episodes include a call to action asking their listeners to rate and review their show as well as to encourage trial of the product or service. This can be a great way to build an email list so you can contact your subscribers to notify them about upcoming podcast episodes as well as new products or services. With over 2MM podcasts in the industry, discoverability is an issue. Leverage SEO keywords in all communications including your show note so potential listeners can more easily find and rank your show. Your show content is extremely valuable, so it is really important to repurpose your show content-create blog posts, social media posts, etc. This is a great way to amplify your message to help you grow your audience and business. Joining a network can be a great way to grow your show. At Ossa, we offer our podcaster members valuable tools and resources including monetization resources, show amplification to help expand your reach as well as valuable how-to content to help enhance show quality. We also advise our podcasters to build a community and potentially a community membership program is a great way to ask for audience feedback as well as a powerful resource to help engage and retain your listeners. A membership program can be used as an additional monetization strategy. You can create a paywall and offer your members additional content and another programming. Additionally, you can sign up for a program such as Patreon and ask for member contributions.

Can you share some insight from your experience about the best ways to: 1) book great guests; 2) increase listeners; 3) produce it in a professional way; 4) encourage engagement; and 5) the best way to monetize it? (Please share a story or example for each, if you can.)

Booking great guests: This is another reason why crafting your why statement and creating your listener avatar is so important. This information will help you be strategic so you can target guests that will resonate with your listeners. You can identify guests using specific search terms. Additionally, there are guest booking agencies that are always searching for guest spots for their clients. Once you have identified potential guests, it is important to conduct due diligence. The best approach is to identify and listen to other podcasts where this guest has been interviewed to ensure that the guest is a good fit for your podcast. Increase listeners: The best way to increase listeners is through word of mouth. It is important to ask your listeners to follow, download, rate, and review your podcast. When a potential listener identifies a podcast with many positive reviews, this will encourage them to try your podcast. Professional production: Sound and audio quality is important. If you don’t have the technical ability to edit and produce your podcast, there are many freelancers who have this skill set and can do this professionally and in a timely and cost-effective manner. Encourage engagement: Podcasts drive the emotional connection between the podcast host and her audience. Listeners trust the host of the podcast. This is a significant differentiating factor compared to other marketing and communication channels. An effective way to build on this trust is to create a community for your podcast listeners. Monetization. We invite all women in podcasting to join Ossa. Add your show to Ossa’s in-house ad booking platform and receive podcast ad booking requests from businesses that fit your target market. Sign with Patreon for donor contributions. Create and sell digital products from your podcast content. Some podcasters also sell merchandise related to their podcast.

For someone looking to start their own podcast, which equipment would you recommend that they start with?

There are a few key tools required to record a podcast:

Podcast recording equipment and options vary depending on if you are recording in person or the number of people you are recording remotely. If you are just starting to podcast, there are great microphone options for around $100. When I launched my podcast, I used the Samson Q2U and the recording pack-microphone, windscreen, and tripod. Currently, I use the Audio Technica AT 2020 USB. Both are great options.

Podcast recording platform. I use Zoom to record my podcast but there are many other low-cost options.

Editing software. My recommendation is to find someone to edit your podcast. Unless you are technically proficient, podcast editing can be a time sink. If you want to edit your software, there are many options based on your technical experience.

Ok. We are almost done. 🙂 Because of your position and work, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. :

Ossa’s mission is purpose-driven — to increase the visibility, influence, and earning power of women in the podcast industry. I would love to be able to expand our reach and amplify the voices of women in underrepresented communities on a global scale. Podcasting is a very powerful medium. Compared to most other forms of digital media, it has a low barrier to entry for production and implementation. I want to continue to empower women and show them that their voice has value.

How can our readers follow you online?

[email protected]; https://www.linkedin.com/in/marlaisackson/

