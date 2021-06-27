Amanda Dobra Hope: “Do Your Personal Growth Work”

Do Your Personal Growth Work- Number one and two can’t be achieved without doing this first. You can do your personal growth work in many different ways. Meditating, being still, journaling, working with a coach or counselor, reading personal growth books, watching videos, and taking classes are all great ways to do this. Maintaining a presence with yourself helps you to “know, love, and honor yourself.”

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amanda Dobra Hope.

Amanda Dobra Hope is an award-winning author, speaker, teacher, writer, and holistic life coach. She speaks and writes about such topics as: healing the masculine and feminine, holding space, and how to find your authentic self and create a life that’s in alignment with it. She has been featured as a speaker on the TEDx stage as well as for many other international groups and corporations both in-person and virtually. Find her at: www.itsasyoulikeit.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

I have always been an inquisitive person who loved to solve the mystery of why relationships were not flowing easily. A huge proponent of personal growth work, I knew that behind the masks were authentic people yearning to connect in harmony. Though I led a pretty normal Western society life for many years, there was always a deep yearning inside of me, a calling I knew I should answer.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first started out as a holistic life coach, I noticed that I was attracting people who were having trouble with issues I had just mastered. I also noticed that I didn’t have very many clients in the beginning. I realized later after the deep dive I took while writing Holding Space, that I was too open emotionally and energetically at that time to have taken on any more clients. I had to learn how to properly separate myself from the client’s energy, work with my empathicness, and be able to hold space masterfully first. The universe will always bring you what you can handle at the time, even when you are being challenged to grow to the next level.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When my insatiable hunger for personal growth and my intense call to my core purpose started yelling at me, I learned (or remembered, at times) so many things so quickly and got so excited that I wanted everyone else to know these things too. I wanted so badly to ease people’s suffering that I got a little over excited about sharing everything I knew with people who weren’t necessarily asking. After the first few years, I learned to be the teacher that made herself available through offerings and “hanging up my shingle,” but no longer needed everyone to hear everything that I was learning. I realized that I had to let people have their own experiences and work with my empathicness so I didn’t feel what everyone else was feeling, which had lead to my insatiable yearning to alleviate their pain.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My spiritual team is my rock. I wouldn’t have done anything I’ve done without their love and guidance. When I first started this path, I had no idea I would write one book, much less multiple books. 🙂

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

The last full length book I published was The Healing of the Masculine and Feminine-How to Truly Change the World From the Inside, Out. This book focuses on the core truth behind all of my other teachings. I truly believe that the world will not change on the outside until more of us heal on the inside. Therefore, my passion is to help people find and live their inner truth; to release the shackles of who we thought we were supposed to be and bring our unique gifts to the planet.

When we are authentic with ourselves and others, we are in harmony with our inner beings and have a better chance for harmony with the outer world. When we relate from this fullness, we create more intimate and lasting relationships with ourselves, others, and the world around us.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Be Authentic- Know who you are and have the courage to show up as yourself as much as is possible in every situation. Be in Alignment With Yourself- Make choices that feel connected to who you truly are. Do Your Personal Growth Work- Number one and two can’t be achieved without doing this first. You can do your personal growth work in many different ways. Meditating, being still, journaling, working with a coach or counselor, reading personal growth books, watching videos, and taking classes are all great ways to do this. Maintaining a presence with yourself helps you to “know, love, and honor yourself.” Maintain a Healthy Relationship Between “Doing” and “Being”- Western society very heavily encourages us to “do” at the expense of “being,” rather than in balance with it. We’ve been taught that sitting in stillness, resting, or playing are frivolous and unimportant. The act of “being” is where we come to know ourselves and others, and where we receive our greatest creative ideas. Love Yourself- Numbers one through four don’t work unless you also add number five. Love yourself enough to show up as who you truly are, and meet others from the place of true authenticity that will foster deeper and more intimate relationships and creativity. (I realize that it isn’t possible to always show up in our full authenticity due to outside factors that may threaten our wellbeing in any number of ways. It is our job to do the best we can to live in alignment with ourselves and make courageous choices when possible that will slowly move ourselves and the planet forward toward true authenticity and wholeness).

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Spreading the ideas that doing personal growth work is cool and that in order to change things collectively, we need to come into alignment with ourselves individually.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

Being a personal growth teacher is challenging. You are here to create change, and that will bump against everyone’s comfort zone, including your own. Getting yourself out there as a personal growth/spiritual/self-help teacher is not going to be anything like marketing your services as a dance teacher and dance studio owner (my previous career). In a neighborhood dance studio, if you are a good teacher and person, and your studio is located near your student’s home, you will pretty easily be able to attract those that are a good match for you in your location. Marketing yourself to a global audience as an author and personal growth teacher is a whole different ballgame, especially in the digital age. Writing personal growth books will bring up every last thing in you that you need to learn in order to be able to write the book with absolute authority and experience. Things you thought you’d mastered will come up to bite you in the butt, right before you’re about to write that chapter. Yikes! (And 5). Honestly, I am struggling on a fourth and fifth thing, because no matter what someone would have told me about the challenges, I would still do this because it is so much a part of my being. I live this work day in and day out. The only last thing I can think of that maybe would have been helpful to know is that when you’re in this line of work, those immediately around you will be consistently challenged by the fact that you are a person who eats, breathes, and sleeps personal growth work. 🙂

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Though they are all very important to me, I would have to say that mental/emotional/energetic health is where I have decided to best use my talents. I find that my passion and experience in the field helps me to assist the world in the way that I am uniquely designed to serve.

I also have a very strong passion for helping to change the narrative that to “do” is more important than to “be.” The masculine (doing) and feminine (being) energies must work together in order to achieve our truest and fullest potential on this earth. For this reason, cultures that have been marginalized and told that their ways are not acceptable are also important to me. We need to make it safe for those that know how to live in harmony with the relationships of cycles, nature, and the human spirit to speak again, and allow the masculine and feminine to come together for the highest good of all.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

www.facebook.com/itsasyoulikeit www.wordpress.com/amandadobrahope www.instagram.com/amandadobrah

