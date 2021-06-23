Heather Losey of Alkermes: “Don’t let perfectionism stand in the way of progress”

Men still outnumber women in most sectors of STEM, but the balance is gradually shifting, though there is likely to continue to be an imbalance in some disciplines. Subtle messages persist even in early education, and as a mom of three girls, I am very aware that unconscious bias persists particularly in math education based on comments I have heard the girls make at home. Organizations are learning the value that a diverse workforce brings in terms of creativity and productivity, and importantly diversity isn’t limited to gender. We’ve seen an explosion of diversity, inclusion, and belonging training, and while that is a necessary first step, the best workplace cultures are created by leaders that are honest and empathetic, and yes, to one of my favorite mentors (You know who you are!), greater empathy can be a learned skill.

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Heather Losey of Alkermes.

Heather Losey was trained in protein biochemistry, structure and function, with a Ph.D. from Harvard Medical School and a postdoc in the Harvard Chemistry Department. Heather joined Wyeth in 2006 in metabolic diseases and hemophilia research before moving to Alkermes in 2011 to support the expansion of protein therapeutics and oncology research. There, Heather led the protein engineering efforts, including nemvaleukin alfa, for which she has been program lead from inception into ongoing clinical studies.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

For as long as I can remember, I have been fascinated by math and science. Multiple serious medical challenges in my immediate family, including my brother who died of leukemia at 8-years-old, instilled in me the drive to pursue a research career in biomedical research. From then on, I have strived to better understand the biology of serious diseases, like cancer, to identify new treatments. Drug discovery was the perfect fit!

My scientific research has focused on understanding the structure and function of proteins. Following an undergraduate degree from Yale, I completed my Ph.D. at Harvard Medical School, where I studied the protein structure and function of enzymes involved in biosynthesis of vancomycin and other related antibiotics, all in the hopes of creating new antibiotics to fight emerging bacterial antibiotic resistance. After a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard, I worked at Wyeth/Pfizer, focusing on small and large molecule drug discovery in metabolic diseases and hemophilia research. After joining Alkermes in 2011, I leveraged my expertise in protein structure and function that led the development of nemvaleukin alfa an experimental protein designed to harness the body’s immune system to fight cancer, from initial concept to the current clinical trials. It has been such a privilege to see a molecule I helped design show promise in advanced cancer patients.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

When I joined Alkermes almost 10 years ago, our foray into protein therapeutics was just beginning. We had the opportunity to build a new function within Alkermes, leading with great science. From the growing focus on immuno-oncology and protein therapeutics came the discovery of nemvaleukin, a novel cytokine in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of advanced cancers. As Program Lead, I had the unique opportunity to steer the nemvaleukin program from its earliest days of research and watch it continue to advance in clinical testing.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

My first research experience was at the Centers for Disease Control in Atlanta, where I had a summer internship at the Malaria Branch working in what I referred to as the “mosquito lab”. The work I was supporting involved breeding mosquitos to generate eye color mutants to identify trackable markers for potential genetic transformation with the end goal of blocking malaria colonization in the mosquitoes. I showed up for work on the first day dressed up, not realizing the dress code in the lab. I was taken to the mosquito insectary, which was 85 degrees and 80% humidity, to meet my boss for the summer. He was sitting at the lab bench blood feeding the female mosquitoes, since that is the only way the female mosquitoes are fertile. I took one look at what he was doing, and I was about to tell him that this wasn’t going to work out for me. He saw the look on my face, quickly reassured me that I wouldn’t have to feed the mosquitoes, though he also told me that I might be more comfortable in more casual clothes the rest of the summer. I stuck with the internship, and the work I did that summer jump-started my research career, and despite a few more mosquito bites than a typical Atlanta summer, I learned the fundamentals of molecular biology and genetics from my incredibly passionate colleagues at the CDC.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As mentioned before, when I first joined Alkermes we were unfamiliar with the immuno-oncology space. One of the fundamental principles at Alkermes that we apply as nemvaleukin now moves into later stage clinical development, is letting the science and data lead us where to go. Following these principles, I am extremely happy to see how the program has evolved and how the emerging data shows promise of nemvaleukin’s potential utility in some very difficult to treat cancers with high unmet needs.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

The oncology treatment paradigm is incredibly complex, with combination therapies forming the basis of most therapies. In addition to immunotherapy, there are many types of therapies including chemotherapy, growth factor pathway inhibitors, and radiation that are fundamental treatments for cancer. As we think about what modalities would best pair with our investigation immunotherapy agent, nemvaleukin, my group has been focused on understanding the mechanism of action of nemvaleukin in combination with multiple oncology standards-of-care using preclinical cancer models. One such combination that has yielded compelling preclinical mouse antitumor efficacy data is the combination of nemvaleukin with growth factor pathway inhibitors, molecules that block multiple pathways that support tumor growth, including new blood vessel formation required for tumor growth as well as cancer cell proliferation and metastasis. The combination of nemvaleukin and growth factor pathway inhibition has the potential to improve the antitumor efficacy and survival in patients with advanced cancers.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

Men still outnumber women in most sectors of STEM, but the balance is gradually shifting, though there is likely to continue to be an imbalance in some disciplines. Subtle messages persist even in early education, and as a mom of three girls, I am very aware that unconscious bias persists particularly in math education based on comments I have heard the girls make at home. Organizations are learning the value that a diverse workforce brings in terms of creativity and productivity, and importantly diversity isn’t limited to gender. We’ve seen an explosion of diversity, inclusion, and belonging training, and while that is a necessary first step, the best workplace cultures are created by leaders that are honest and empathetic, and yes, to one of my favorite mentors (You know who you are!), greater empathy can be a learned skill.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

The challenges faced by women in STEM and Tech are not significantly different than in other professions. As a whole, women have less confidence in their abilities and knowledge compared to similarly trained men. This phenomenon can lead to women being unwilling to engage in debate or offer opinions unless they are certain they are armed with all the data. As a result, the misperception of women who are less confident is lower competence. Leaders of both genders should make it a point to encourage all voices to be heard, actively pausing to seek input from diverse team members, and women at all levels need to retrain their inner dialog to risk putting their knowledge on display in those crucial moments.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

1: There would be no new discoveries without taking risks. For example, when I joined Alkermes, the company was known for its neuroscience work and portfolio, and oncology was a new area we were entering. Entering a new therapeutic space is always risky, but as a company we had faith in our abilities, drug development expertise and talent to take on this challenge. And today — we are glad we took that risk, and I am glad to see the oncology program evolve!



2: Don’t let perfectionism stand in the way of progress. It is okay to make a mistake. Scientific discoveries almost always come after many failed experiments, each of which teach you a little bit more about what might be the magic bullet.



3: Don’t do it alone. It isn’t just about your project team; leverage mentors, in and out of your company find a role model; talk to people; seek feedback. Don’t sit back and wait for someone else to define your success.

4. It is okay to not have all the answers; the best leaders I’ve seen know what questions to ask to get the answers they need and more importantly who and how to ask those questions. Anyone who has gone through scientific training knows that asking tough questions and debating data and results is often when the discoveries are made.

5. Don’t ignore your personal life because there aren’t enough hours in the day for work and life. It is all about priorities. I’m lucky enough to have a family that supports me, and in addition to my career and my family, I have been able to pursue my love of the cello playing in the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra since I moved to Boston for graduate school in 1998.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

Early in my scientific career, I learned the hard way that teamwork accelerates discoveries. In graduate school, I was struggling with an aspect of my work on enzymes involved in biosynthesis of vancomycin-type antibiotics. I was struck with an epiphany during a discussion with one of my colleagues which led to the breakthrough that allowed me to get the project to the next step, which was to make a new antibiotic that could work on vancomycin-resistant bacteria. This learning has stuck with me throughout my career, and especially at Alkermes, where one of our key values is “Collaboration at our core”. This team spirit enabled the discovery of nemvaleukin, a cytokine engineered with the goal of leveraging the anticancer attributes of IL-2; it has taken many people working with the same unwavering goal to help cancer patients as we have advanced nemvaleukin into phase 2 studies.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

Always remember that just because you are the team leader doesn’t mean that you solve all the problems for your team members. The point of the team is to maximize progress; as the leader of the team it is imperative to empower each team member to have ownership and accountability. The leader that takes too much of the weight on her shoulders is destined to stifle her own productivity and the overall success of the team. Most of all, mutual trust and open communication between team members and team leaders provides the foundation for success.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother has been such a stalwart in my life. She is a scientist herself, having taught high school chemistry until her retirement due to her advancing Multiple Sclerosis. I often remember rolling my eyes when — after I would ask her a question — I’d get more than I bargained for in her answer. After my brother was diagnosed with leukemia, my mom put everything on hold for his care. Despite being a caregiver to a cancer patient, my mom was able to resume teaching and showed me what it meant to have a family and work at the same time. She always went above and beyond for her students, including putting in extra hours preparing lab experiments to teach them the basics of the scientific method. Her combined commitment to her teaching and her family motivated me to pursue my career in science.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

The landscape of cancer therapy is complicated, with many different lines, classes and combinations for different tumor types. A drug that may show response in one type of cancer or in a specific patient population may not be useful in different sets of patients. In our ongoing clinical trials in multiple solid tumors (including some, such as platinum resistant ovarian cancers, in which the most widely used immunotherapy anti-PD-1 antibodies are not approved), we are encouraged and have hope that nemvaleukin may offer clinical benefits to these patient populations. In the labs, we continue to do preclinical research on nemvaleukin to help us identify and prioritize which anticancer agents make the most sense to combine with nemvaleukin from a mechanistic perspective. As we continue to gather experience in clinical studies in advanced cancer patients, our goal is to bring this medicine to the patients who need it most.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My family has always placed tremendous value on education. Because I’m a working mom, my three daughters attended preschool before kindergarten, and it was amazing to see how much benefit they got from play and learning with other children and their wonderful teachers. It is my hope that a public preschool option can be made available to all children, as it would particularly help families with the greatest financial need stay in the workforce. Public preschool would provide both quality childcare coverage and a valuable head start to ensure they are socially, emotionally, and academically ready for kindergarten.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The quote “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much” has been attributed to Helen Keller and is a message that resonates with me in both my personal and professional life. It is an intricate dance with two working parents and three school age girls, each with academics, music, and sports to manage, not to mention getting food prepped, clothes clean, the list goes on and on. We all operate on a foundation of teamwork and communication to steer us through from week to week. This is equally important with discovering and developing new medicines. Biopharmaceutical drug development is a multidisciplinary adventure, requiring the interaction and collaboration amongst so many team members with diverse skillsets and specialties to make it to the end goal of helping patients, which brings me to my next favorite life lesson quote straight from another of my mentors: “When the tide comes in, all boats rise.” I work tirelessly to develop medicines not just for my own success, but for the benefit of my colleagues, my company, and most importantly the cancer patients that we may be offering hope for a cure.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I am inspired by the life and career of epidemiologist Larry Brilliant, with his tireless work to end pandemics, including smallpox, polio, and blindness amongst others, along with his lifelong philanthropic focus to improve global public health. His call to action in his winning 2006 TED talk “One wish to change the world” to prepare for the next pandemic, with his recurring message, “Early detection, early response”, certainly hits home as we are well into the COVID-19 pandemic that may have been better controlled if the infrastructure that Dr. Brilliant envisioned were in place today. I would love to have a conversation with Dr. Brilliant about the future of pandemic responses given the experiences we’ve all lived through with COVID-19.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!