Michelle Mabson of Earth Justice: “I chose to be judged by my merit and not my looks”

As a part of my series about “Lessons From Inspirational Women in STEM and Tech”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Michelle Mabson.

Michelle Mabson, MPH, MSc is a health scientist and social justice activist based in Washington, D.C. A dedicated and mission-driven leader, she joined the Earthjustice healthy communities team shortly after leaving the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency where she saw firsthand how the Trump administration threatened essential health protections for communities, especially low income and communities of color. As a Staff Scientist at Earthjustice, Michelle gets to hold polluters and the government accountable and works to ensure that communities are protected from pollution and toxic chemicals. As an activist, Michelle serves as the co-founder and chief advocacy officer for Black Millennials 4 Flint, the Nation’s first and only grassroots nonprofit environmental justice and civil rights organization fighting to eradicate harm from lead exposure across the country. Founded in in the wake of the Flint Water Crisis, BM4F works to empower people to take action and advocate against the lead crisis plaguing many Black and Brown communities.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

During my freshman year at Howard University, I had the opportunity to travel to New Orleans for the first time as a team leader for Alternative Spring Break. It was 2008 (three years post-Hurricane Katrina) and I had friends from New Orleans — friends who had dealt with the traumatic aftermath of the hurricane and who in some cases, had lost their homes. Visiting the city for the first time meant quite a lot to me and I had no idea what to expect. As students, we stayed in a large building that used to be an orphanage in what’s known as the Art (or Garden) District — a beautiful, tree-lined neighborhood with large colorful homes and wide streets with no indication of the effects from the hurricane in sight. However, our work focused on service in the Lower 9th Ward and it was there that we saw the devastating damage from the hurricane, with boarded up homes, empty housing lots and in many cases, buildings with debris all around them. It was during this trip that I began to understand how people in the same city can by unjustly impacted from natural disasters — disasters that are increasing and growing stronger due to climate change — and in poorer, Black and Brown communities, often receive differing resources to help recover and rebuild.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

I am terrible with absolutes, but I can definitely share an interesting story that comes to mind. In 2019, I travelled to Houston for the first time testify at a public hearing held by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There I had the opportunity to meet with clients and partners in their respective communities and I got the chance to visit the Houston Ship Channel, which is home to some of the largest industrial and polluting facilities in the country. We visited a nearby beach and walking on the sand you look down and notice that the sand is riddled with what appear to be these tiny, smooth white pebbles but they’re actually micro-plastic pellets known as “nurdles” and they’re literally everywhere; just grab a handful of sand and we could count dozens of these tiny pellets. Nurdles are little-known waste products of plastic production and the companies producing plastic spew them out with no regard because they would rather pay fines than keep the beaches, surrounding communities, and ocean clean. That was a stark reminder that tighter — and not weaker — regulations are needed to protect our environment from bad actors.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

As a scientist who works for a nonprofit environmental law organization with over 150 attorneys, I knew from the beginning that I was working in a world that was vastly different from any place I had experienced in my career. Early on, I would sit in meetings and take notes on all the acronyms and legal jargon I would hear and afterwards I would look up meanings and keep tabs of them in a spreadsheet. During my early days, I would sometimes mix up legal terms and acronyms in conversation, which could feel like a pretty embarrassing mistake. I was hard on myself to get everything right. I learned that I needed to give myself grace as I was learning a new field and over time, I learned from those mistakes and they actually helped me build my confidence.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

As the largest non-profit environmental law firm in the world, Earthjustice has made lasting impacts in the communities and clients we serve. We are a team of attorneys and scientist and research staff and have a dedicated communications, policy and legislation team as well. We work to ensure that our clients, oftentimes community groups that would otherwise not be able to afford representation, get reliable and effective expertise to be the best advocates possible. I consider myself a mission-oriented person, which is why I previously worked as a Research Fellow at the EPA. I left the EPA in 2017, after nearly two years, and joined Earthjustice’s team shortly after seeing firsthand how the previous administration’s politics threatened essential health protections and the fundamental right for people to live, work, and play in healthy communities, especially those living in marginalized communities. At Earthjustice, I get to hold polluters and the government accountable and works to ensure that communities are protected from pollution and toxic chemicals.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

One project that was recently released publicly was an emergency action petition to the EPA to urge the Administrator to use their authority to protect a community in Louisiana, known as St. John the Baptist Parish. This community is dealing with the highest cancer risk from air pollution in the entire country and it is due to a polluting facility that emits cancer-causing chemicals. Our work is to help ensure that residents receive relief from the decades of harmful pollution — especially pollution that affects the health of children of the community. Our goal is to get the polluting facility to reduce the emission of toxic pollution to safe levels and to raise public awareness around an environmental injustice happening in a majority-Black community that has been working to remedy this issue for many years.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. Are you currently satisfied with the status quo regarding women in STEM? What specific changes do you think are needed to change the status quo?

I am not at all satisfied with the status quo and I believe there need to be more women — especially women of color — in leadership across all STEM fields. During my graduate studies at the University of Michigan School of Environment and Sustainability, I was lucky enough to be mentored by the only Black woman professor in the entire school. Without her guidance, I would not have received the direction needed to get me where I am today. It is crucial for us to have representation at all levels in order to see what is not only possible, but to have access to individuals who can help young women navigate fields that are often dominated by white heteronormative men. We need to be creating a pipeline — starting in grade school — for young girls to receive the type of guidance that will help them succeed and thrive in whatever STEM career they choose.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women in STEM or Tech that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts? What would you suggest to address this?

As I previously stated, one of the biggest challenges for women in STEM is that we are often working in environments that are not representative of the diversity of the world in which we live. This can create a sense of isolation that I believe drives young women away from STEM because it can be difficult to build a safe and inclusive community in their field. I am a member of a community called Black Ladies in Public Health (BLPH) and the mentorship and guidance I’ve received from the women in this group has been necessary for my growth and development as a leader in the environmental health space. I believe more spaces and communities like BLPH are needed where women can share experiences and learn from one another as they navigate challenging workspaces.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a woman in STEM or Tech. Can you explain what you mean?

There is a hashtag #ThisIsWhatAScientistLooksLike. I personally love the pictures and stories posted under this adage because it dispels the myth that a scientist is a white guy in a lab coat. There is an entire community of scientists supporting and encouraging one another and showing the diversity of work one can explore as a scientist. I understand firsthand what it’s like to break the mold as I am the first scientist to ever work in my position at Earthjustice — the position simply did not exist before. I think it’s important to share stories about the ways women are chartering new spaces, especially in innovative fields like STEM. There is no shortage of problems that need to be solved and discoveries to be made and we need to be encouraging MORE women to work in this space. I love the hashtag because it shows that a scientist can also be an advocate and we can use data to drive the solutions we need in our communities.

What are your “5 Leadership Lessons I Learned From My Experience as a Woman in STEM or Tech” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

I chose to be judged by my merit and not my looks — a personally freeing lesson I learned early on. I learned to not worry so much about what I look like and I embrace my natural hair and I wear a nose ring and I let my work and results speak for themselves. Never be afraid to set boundaries. Listen, burn out and fatigue is real and that high-level stress can be harmful to health. It’s important to be your own advocate and to set work and project boundaries so you don’t take on more than you can handle and you can do your job effectively. In my work, it really is quality over quantity. Identify a mentor who can guide you early on in your career. I cannot express enough gratitude for the mentors in my life who’ve helped me realize my potential. You don’t have to navigate your career alone and in fact, you need people who will advocate for you and make sure you have what you need to succeed. Be sure to share your experiences with those younger than you. I place a high value on paying it forward. Seek out mentoring opportunities, even early in your career. In college, you can mentor a grade-student whereas in your early career, you can mentor those in college. Be an example and share what you’ve learned with others. Join professional organizations and travel! My work has taken me from Italy to Japan and from Mexico to India and beyond. Present your research at professional conferences and make lifelong connections. Some of my fondest memories and most valuable people in my network are those from the travels I’ve taken for professional conferences and meetings.

What advice would you give to other women leaders to help their team to thrive?

I don’t manage a team — question doesn’t apply.

What advice would you give to other women leaders about the best way to manage a large team?

I don’t manage a team — question doesn’t apply.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am blessed to have many people in my life who have helped me to get where I am today — it has truly taken a village. One person who comes to mind is my aunt, Peggy Shepard. She is a fierce environmental justice advocate and has been the executive director for her organization, WE ACT for Environmental Justice, based in Harlem for over 30 years. When I decided to shift my focus away from medicine to pursue the environmental field, I was pretty lost. Howard did not have an environmentally focused program at that time and I did not know others in my program who were interested in the field. My aunt supported me by helping me identify Black women working in the environmental space who shared their experiences and helped me chart a path of my own when I decided to pursue graduate school. Her belief and support in me motivates me on a daily basis.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

In addition to my work as a scientist at Earthjustice, I am the co-founder and chief advocacy officer for an organization called Black Millennials 4 Flint, which is a nonprofit organization working to empower people and to train folks to take action and advocate against the lead crisis that is mostly plaguing Black and Brown communities. Over the last six years, we’ve accomplished a lot, but I’m most proud of the programs we developed to create a leadership pipeline that centers the voices of Black & Brown Gen Z and millennials to work in the environmental justice space. We provide them with knowledge and skills that are transferable to their careers and other interests so they can go out and do more good in the world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Climate change is one of the biggest threats of our time but many of the leaders in the climate space are not those from communities that will be (and are already) affected by climate disasters. I feel like I may be cheating a bit because I work in this space, but I would love to see a climate justice movement that truly centers those from the most affected communities. Oftentimes, those are the individuals with the brightest ideas and the knowledge base to affect real change on the ground.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

One of my favorites is “do not go where the path may lead, go instead where there is no path and leave a trail” by Ralph Waldo Emerson. This was a quote, as well as a poem by Robert Frost, that I learned in my early days at Howard University. As I mentioned earlier, I went to Howard to study medicine like my grandfather who graduated from Howard in the 1940s. And during the course of my time at Howard I realized I wanted to take a different career path, but one where I did not have a lot of knowledge of and did not know where I would end up. I took a leap of faith leaving my family on the east coast and moving to Michigan for graduate school and these decisions have led me to the organization I work for, today and in a position that had never existed before.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Well you want me to dream big so here it is!! My namesake, Michelle Obama! Her life story is a HUGE source of inspiration for me. My very first voting experience was as a student at Howard when I was 18 — in 2008. Yes, I voted for President Barack Obama, but it was also Michelle who captivated and moved me. She is a self-made woman who embodies the ideal of taking the road less traveled — both in her career and as First Lady & beyond. Her love for keeping our communities safe and healthy is something that I closely identify with and I would love the chance to sit down with her one day!